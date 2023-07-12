Your community connector

SoL Theatre gets edgy with ‘Ride the Cyclone’

If you didn’t catch “Ride the Cyclone,” July 5-9 at the Thunder River Theatre, not only did you miss out on a wild ride, you also missed out on some amazing singing and acting by a talented cast of “kids,” ages 10-22.

The musical was produced by the Stage of Life Theatre Company and directed by Jennifer Johnson. These photos represent a tiny taste of what was an incredibly fun ride for the audiences and the cast.

Photos and Text by Jane Bachrach


Ricky Perez, Eli Pettet and Thea Hect share a hug. 

Maizy Post and Isabella Poschman in “Ride the Cyclone.”

