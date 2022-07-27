Scuttlebutt & Community Calendar – July 28, 2022

Email

Social justice

On the fifth Sunday of each month, the Two Rivers Unitarian Universalist congregation hosts a speaker on the topic of social justice. This Sunday, July 31, the guest will be Jorge Montiel, lead organizer of the Mountain Voices Project. The service will be held at 10 a.m. in-person at the Third Street Center and via Zoom.

Radio-active Gavin

Congratulations to Gavin Dahl, former news director and station manager of KDNK, on the next step of his community radio journey — traveling from Montrose, where he has served as KVNF’s news director since 2020, to Salt Lake City. Dahl was hired as the executive director and general manager of KRCL, a member-supported station founded in 1979 that today boasts more than 75,000 listeners.

COVID update

On July 19, Governor Jared Polis signed an executive order amending and extending the COVID-19 declaration “to continue providing state and federal funding to agencies to prepare for changes in public health and provide rapid response readiness.” The amendments remove certain provisions like activation of the National Guard. Free testing in Garfield County is available at Carbondale’s rec center, Tuesday through Friday from noon to 5 p.m. and on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

White-nose syndrome

A fungus that causes a disease deadly to bats has been detected for the first time in Colorado. Pseudoogymnoascus destructans, which causes white-nose syndrome, was found on a bat captured in Otero County outside La Junta. “This recent finding will have significant implications for the native bats of Colorado,” said Tina Jackson with Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

Big game hunting

Beginning Aug. 2, remaining big game hunting licenses will be on sale at Colorado Parks and Wildlife offices, online at www.cpwshop.com/ or by calling 1-800-244-5613. Big game licenses include elk, deer, pronghorn and bear.

Glenwood update

Glenwood Springs and the White River National Forest have teamed up to bring camping and backpacking items to the Glenwood Springs Gear Library, which already offers an array of adventure gear. In other news, City Hall will be closed on Fridays with extended hours on other weekdays. Finally, the downtown farmers market will return under new management within the next few weeks.

Aspen Space Station

From July 23 through Sept. 11, The Aspen Space Station — where art meets the cosmos — will hold events to promote the future of life on earth rather than a foreign planet such as Mars. For certain events, attendees will have to pass the Future Proof Exam before entry. The exam is available, along with details about the Aspen Space Station and scheduled events, at www.thefutureisonearth.org

Safety Tip

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, bicycle helmets are a proven intervention that reduces the risk of bicycle-related head injury by about 80%. Carbondale Fire will be distributing free bike helmets for kids (toddler and youth sizes) during Mountain Fair. Bring your child to the first aid tent on Saturday and Sunday to get a properly-sized helmet. Children must be present to be fitted for the helmet with a parent or guardian to sign the release form.

Silent auction

High Rockies Harm Reduction (HRHR) is holding an online silent auction featuring one item per day for the month of August — overdose awareness month. HRHR is still seeking items to include in its auction. To contribute an item, email roserae627@gmail.com

They say it’s your birthday!

Folks celebrating another trip around the sun this week include: Tom Baker and Brent Moss (July 28); Owen O’Farrell, A.O. Forbes, Randi Garcia, Sarah Kemme, Liz Phillips, Jake Spaulding, Greg Tonozzi and Jess Worley (July 29); Nancy Barnett, Debbie Bruell and Cheryl Loggins (July 31); Anibal Guevera and Sarah Uhl (Aug. 1); Jeff Dahl, Hattie Gianinetti, Catherine Masters, Maciej Mrotek and Justin Patrick (Aug. 2); Gavin Dahl, Sara Preston and Lily Surls (Aug. 3).

Keith Cheeseman serves up fresh-roasted Hatch chilies at the Carbondale City Market. These roasted chilies will be sold at the entrance to the grocery store on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through September. Photo by James Steindler

~ C O M M U N I T Y C A L E N D A R ~

THURSDAY, JULY 28

LANDSCAPE CARVING

Artist Leon Loughridge carves local landscapes into wood blocks to later create colorful prints. See the process take place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, July 28 through July 30, at the Ann Korologos Gallery in Basalt.

ARTIST TALK

Ceramicist Michael Wisner speaks at the Ann Korologos Gallery from 5 to 7 p.m. More info at www.korologosgallery.com

NEW MOON CEREMONY

Sheridan Semple leads a new moon ceremony incorporating essential oils for aromatherapy at True Nature from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tickets at truenaturehealingarts.com

FARM-TO-TABLE

The Redstone General Store hosts a farm-to-table, by-donation dinner with live music on the final Thursday of each month at 6 p.m.

CRYSTAL THEATRE

“Where the Crawdads Sing” will screen at 7:30 p.m. and the theater will be closed during Mountain Fair weekend.

HEISENBERG

Aspen Fringe presents “Heisenberg” by Simon Stephens at the Thunder River Theatre at 7:30 p.m. through Saturday with a Sunday matinee at 2 p.m. Find tickets at www.thunderrivertheatre.com

BLUES GUITAR

Chris Smither performs at The Arts Campus at Willits at 7 p.m. Tickets at www.tacaw.org

FRIDAY, JULY 29

NEW MOON MAGIC

The 51st Mountain Fair begins with a procession from The Launchpad at 3:45 to Sopris Park for the opening blessings and drum circle at 4 p.m. The Red Hill Rollers play at 5:15 p.m. followed by Death by Dub at 7:45 p.m.

DIFFERENT VIEW

Blue Sage Center for the Arts in Paonia holds an opening reception for “6 by 3: Same Places, Different View” with works by Jill Knutson, Cedar Keshet and Patti Kaech — each using different mediums to depict matching locations. The reception is at 5 p.m. and the exhibit will remain through August 19.

FASHION

Artisanal designers Isa Catto and Mi Jong Lee join local trader Betsy Fisher for a free panel conversation at The Arts Campus at Willits at 7 p.m. RSVP at www.tacaw.org

STEVE’S GUITARS

Katy Guillen and the Drive perform at Steve’s Guitars at 9 p.m.

SATURDAY, JULY 30

MOUNT SOPRIS RUNOFF

The annual 4-mile race from Prince Creek to Sopris Park (or 14-mile option from Emma Schoolhouse) begins at 7 a.m. Sign up at www.bit.ly/2022runoff

MOUNTAIN FAIR

The booths open and the music begins at Sopris Park at 10 a.m. For the (extensive) schedule of events, visit www.carbondalearts.com and check out the official program in this week’s edition of The Sopris Sun.

SONGWRITER CONTEST

Watch the five finalists in the Mountain Fair singer-songwriter competition perform at the Jam Tent at 12:30 p.m.

EMPOWERED BIRTH

True Nature hosts a workshop for pregnant folks, their partners and community, as well as (aspiring) birthworkers from noon to 3 p.m. Tickets at www.truenaturehealingarts.com

DOUBLE FEATURE

As part of the “Mountain / Time” exhibit at the Aspen Art Museum, The Arts Campus at Willits screens two films by Thai filmmaker Apuchatpong Weerasethakul with an optional three-course dinner by Epicure Catering. The first film, “Uncle Boonmee Who Can Recall His Past Lives”, begins at 3 p.m. “Memoria” shows at 7 p.m. Tickets for either movie or both are at www.tacaw.org

ASPEN MUSIC FESTIVAL

The Aspen Music Festival and School brings a free piano recital to the Carbondale Library on July 30 at 6 p.m. For more info, call 970-963-2889.

UNCOMMON RITUAL

Bluegrass banjoist Béla Fleck, mandolin player Mike Marshall and bassist Edgar Meyer revisit their 1997 album “Uncommon Ritual” at the Benedict Music Tent at 7:30 p.m. Tickets at www.aspenmusicfestival.com

BRACKEN CREEK

Steve’s Guitars hosts Bracken Creek for a post-fair fiesta beginning around 9 p.m.

SUNDAY, JULY 31

CIVIL SOCIETY

The Two Rivers Unitarian Universalist congregation hosts Jorge Montiel, lead organizer of the Mountain Voices Project, on “reknitting civil society” and broad-based community organizing at the Third Street Center at 10 a.m.

LEADVILLE ENTERTAINMENT

The Tabor Opera House hosts a street festival and show with Los Mocohetes, Adolfo Romero and Parallel Artístic and Leadville’s own Bicicasa Basement Boys beginning at noon.

CMC AT COORS FIELD

Watch the Colorado Rockies play the Dodgers whilst supporting the Colorado Mountain College Alumni Association Scholarship. Visit www.bit.ly/CMCRockies for tickets and more info.

FLORENTINE FILMMAKERS

The Aspen Institute hosts documentarians Lynn Novick and Sarah Botstein on “how the American people grappled with one of the greatest humanitarian crises of the 20th century” from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tickets at www.aspeninstitute.org

MONDAY, AUGUST 1

COLORADO DAY

In celebration of Colorado’s anniversary of statehood, granted in 1876, all state parks will be free to visit.

AUTHOR TALK

The Aspen Institute hosts David Greene to discuss his recent book “Hearts Touched with Fire: How Great Leaders are Made” at 5 p.m.

CRYSTAL THEATRE

“Where the Crawdads Sing” shows through Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.

ASPEN FILM

“Still Working 9 to 5” shows at the Isis Theatre at 7:30 p.m. followed by a Q&A session moderated by Aspen Public Radio’s Breeze Richardson. Tickets at aspenfilm.org

TUESDAY, AUGUST 2

FOAM PARTY

The Basalt Library hosts a foam party for little ones from 10 to 11 a.m.

STEVE’S GUITARS

The Cabin Project (from Portland) performs at Steve’s Guitars at 8 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 3

OUTDOOR BABY GYM

The Basalt Library takes baby gym outside from 10 to 11 a.m. Visit www.basaltlibrary.org for more info.

ARTIST RECEPTION

Meet painter Terry Gardner and sculptor Amy Laugesen during the opening reception of their “San Luis Valley Views” exhibit at the Ann Korologos Gallery from 5 to 7 p.m.

JAZZ IN CHINA

“Jazz in China: The Documentary,” produced and directed by Dr. Eugene Marlow screens at the Basalt Library at 5:30 p.m. followed by a discussion with Dr. Marlow.

TIG NOTARO

The Arts Campus at Willits presents comedian Tig Notaro at 7 p.m. This show is sold out!

FURTHER OUT

THURSDAY, AUGUST 4

PARTISAN POLITICS

The Aspen Institute hosts New York Times op-ed columnist Michelle Goldberg and Tim Miller, a former Republican National Convention spokesman, on “Partisan politics, social disruption, and living under a pandemic: America in 2022” at 5 p.m.

JOEY LEONE

The Glenwood Springs Library features a concert with guitarist and music historian Joey Leone all about the history and social impact of American blues music. The show is free and begins at 6 p.m.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 5

BIKE LIGHTS

Carbondale’s bike pedestrian commission hands out bike lights during First Friday, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

BLUEGRASS/JAM

The Travelin’ McCourys perform at The Arts Campus at Willits at 8 p.m. For tickets, visit tacaw.org

SATURDAY, AUGUST 6

MARBLEFEST

MarbleFest returns with live entertainment beginning at 11:30 a.m. and continuing into the night this Saturday and Sunday. Several food vendors will keep the crowds fueled.

LIVE MUSIC

The Jeff Andrews Band performs at Heather’s in Basalt at 6:30 p.m.

CELEBRATING CIRC

The Colorado Immigrant Rights Coalition celebrates its 20th anniversary with dancing, food and drinks at Colorado Mountain College’s Spring Valley Campus from 7 to 11 p.m.

SON VOLT

The Arts Campus at Willits presents Son Volt at 8 p.m. Tickets at tacaw.org

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 10

HALLELUJAH

Aspen Film presents “Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song” at the Isis Theatre in Aspen at 7:30 p.m.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 11

ECSTATIC DANCE

The full moon-thly ecstatic dance tradition at 13 Moons Ranch continues at 6 p.m.

5POINT FILM

The 5Point Summer Film Series continues with “The Territory” at The Art Campus at Willits at 7:30 p.m. Tickets at tacaw.org

ONGOING

FARMERS MARKETS

Downtown farmers markets are in full swing. Carbondale’s is on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Aspen’s is on Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Basalt’s is on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

UNDER THE SUN

Join Sopris Sun correspondents and guests for Everything Under The Sun, airing every Thursday on KDNK at 4 p.m.

WILD WEST RODEO

Carbondale’s summer rodeo series continues at the Gus Darien Arena every Thursday through August 18. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. with slack at 6 p.m. and grand entry at 7:30 p.m.