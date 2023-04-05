Scuttlebutt & Calendar – April 6, 2023

Email

Calling new mothers!

All mothers who have had or adopted a child in the past year are invited to take a free professional portrait to be printed on the cover of our Mother’s Day issue, May 11. This beloved tradition began with the Valley Journal and we are honored to continue it. Schedule a time to stop by with your infant on April 15-16 or 22-23 from 9am to noon at the Third Street Center by calling 970-510-3003 or emailing raleigh@soprissun.com

Healing Hoof It

Smiling Goat Ranch’s sixth annual Healing Hoof It mental health walk, 5k race and animal parade will take place on April 7, First Friday at 5pm. The race begins at the Carbondale Rec Center and concludes with a celebration at Chacos Park on Fourth Street. Register to participate at www.smilinggoatranch.com/healing-hoof-it

Prescribed burns

The Forest Service will begin prescribed burns in the coming weeks in Pitkin, Eagle, Rio Blanco and Mesa counties, including up to 500 acres in Avalanche Creek, and up to 2,000 acres in Braderich Creek outside of Redstone. The purpose of the burns is to reduce dense vegetation which helps lower the risk of large wildfires and stimulates new vegetation growth that benefits wildlife.

Wild & Scenic

The public is invited to a community summit exploring Wild & Scenic designation strategies for the Crystal River on April 27 at the Marble Firehouse at 5pm. The Wild & Scenic Feasibility Collaborative is interested in hearing from all stakeholders and establishing a steering committee representative of diverse perspectives. Visit www.bit.ly/CrystalRiverMtg for more information.

Redstone STRs

Pitkin County is seeking feedback regarding the impacts of its short-term rental regulations in Redstone. “We know Redstone has unique zoning and historical character. Based on the concerns we heard, we are soliciting feedback about whether STR regulations should be applied differently to the Redstone Historic District,” said County Commissioner Francie Jacober. Redstone residents, neighbors, businesses and visitors are all invited to fill out an online survey (www.bit.ly/RedstoneSTRs) and attend a meeting at the Church at Redstone on April 13 from 5:30 to 7pm.

RFOV project dates

Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers (RFOV) announced its 2023 schedule of community events. RFOV is calling on community members to sign up and do their part in caring for our trails by getting their hands dirty with a community project or specialized training. Visit www.rfov.org/2023-projects-trainings for a list of events beginning May 2.

Art educators sought

The Art Base in Basalt is hiring art educators for the summer. If you or someone you know loves children and art, contact Gabriela Galindez at gabriela@theartbase.org for more information.

Reap what you sow

Carbondale’s Good Seed Community Garden has a few vacant plots available for organic cultivation. Learn more by calling 970-963-0229!

G’wood election

Unofficial results from the Glenwood Springs municipal election on Tuesday, April 4, had Erin Zalinski ahead of incumbent Tony Hershey by a slim margin for the councilor-at-large seat, and Summer Schachter defeating Mayor Pro Tem Charlie Willman. Marco Dehm and Mitchell Weimer were clear winners in their uncontested wards. The outcome is not considered official until the completion of the canvass and certification of results.

They say it’s your birthday!

Folks celebrating another trip around the sun this week include: Savanna LaBauve, Maddie Nieslanik, Adam Rudd and Mark Wolfe (April 6); Cassie Cerise, Paula “Sam” Hunter, Ellen Huttenhower, Sonja Linman, Beth Simonetti and Anais Tomezsko (April 7); Trish Anderson, Jeff Finesilver and Cait Kennett (April 8); Janet Ferrara, Hannah-Hunt Moeller, Ciara Morrison and Steve Tullar (April 9); Suzanne Lavin, Herschel Ross and Marty Treadway (April 10); Krys Greenwood (April 11); Brandon McDuffey and Susan Shirley (April 12).

The annual Trent Goscha Memorial Tournament, honoring the life of a local youth athlete who passed away in 2016, will take place April 6-8 with six baseball teams competing. All proceeds go toward a $2,700 scholarship for a deserving Roaring Fork High School senior. For the full schedule, visit www.bit.ly/Goscha2023 Courtesy photo

THURSDAY, APRIL 6

CLIMATE CHAOS

EcoFlight’s 17th annual Flight Across America student aerial education program culminates with a presentation at TACAW featuring Aspen Skiing Company’s Auden Schendler and National Geographic photographer Peter McBride. The presentation begins at noon, tickets at www.tacaw.org

BRIDGE CLUB

Come learn to play, or to kick some butt, at “The Library Bridge Club” at 4pm at the Basalt Library.

LES FEMMES

Aspen Chapel Gallery hosts an opening reception for “Les Femmes,” an exhibition of female artists, from 4 to 7pm. The show will remain on display through May 24 with proceeds benefiting Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains.

LIBRARY AT HOME

Learn more about the library’s online resources at Basalt Library at 5pm. This is a bilingual event.

SPRING LECTURE SERIES

Garfield County Libraries will host a free lecture series at the Glenwood Springs Library every Thursday in April from 5:30 to 7pm. The first in the series will feature a panel on local veteran history with the Western Slope Veterans Coalition.

REDSTONE BINGO

The Redstone Inn hosts bingo night at 6:30pm.

CRYSTAL THEATRE

“Air” shows at the Crystal Theatre at 7pm tonight and tomorrow, at 5pm on Sunday and at 7pm on April 12-13.

FRIDAY, APRIL 7

A-BASIN SKI DAY

The Colorado Mountain College Alumni Association offers discounted lift tickets and lunch at Arapahoe Basin. Visit www.conta.cc/3JOyodf to register.

TRAILER DROP

Build your stoke for the 5Point Film Festival with a trailer drop, and Dream Project Presentation, at The Launchpad in Carbondale at 5pm.

HANDMAKERY

Carbondale’s Handmakery (559 Main Street) celebrates 10 years with crafts and cake from 5 to 8pm.

SPRING INTO WELLNESS

Carbondale’s First Friday celebrates wellness with individuals and organizations in the industry presenting at the Rec Center from 5 to 8pm.

HEALING HOOF IT

Smiling Goat Ranch’s sixth annual Healing Hoof It, raising awareness about autism and PTSD, involves a 5K run/walk, one-mile race and animal parade, all departing from the Carbondale Rec Center at 5:30pm. Register online at www.smilinggoatranch.com

CIRQUE D’SOPRIS

Cirque d’Sopris returns with shows tonight and tomorrow at 6pm at the Third Street Center. The theme for this year’s youth show is “gods and goddesses.” Tickets are available at www.bit.ly/CirquedSopris

FRANKENSTEIN

Sopris Theatre Company’s production of “Frankenstein: The Monster/The Man?” premiers at 7pm and continues April 8, 14-15, 21-22 at 7pm and April 9, 16, 23 at CMC Spring Valley. For tickets visit www.coloradomtn.edu or call 970-947-8177.

ZIKR DANCE ENSEMBLE

The critically acclaimed Denver-based ZIKR Dance Ensemble performs at The Ute Theater in Rifle at 7:30pm. Visit www.utetheater.com for tickets.

SATURDAY, APRIL 8

WHERE MY PEEPS?

Carbondale Parks and Rec hosts the Where My Peeps At? Scavenger Hunt for teams of two to six people beginning at 9:30am. The Little Peeps Hunt for kids 7 and under begins at 10am. Registration at www.carbondalerec.com

BASEBALL TOURNAMENT

Catch theTrent Goscha Memorial Tournament finals at the Ron Patch Field in Carbondale at 10:30am, 1pm and 3:30pm.

SOCCER

RFHS and CRMS girls soccer teams compete at the RFHS field at 1pm.

NYALA HONEY

Local teen author Nyala Honey talks about her newest novel, “The Silent One,” at the Carbondale Library at 3pm.

CACAO CEREMONY

Nicole Lindstrom guides a two-hour “journey through the heart” with cacao, breathwork, movement, meditation and journaling at True Nature at 3:30pm. Sign up at www.truenaturehealingarts.com

ANNUAL LIARS CONTEST

Roaring Fork Valley Storytellers invites you to a night of storytelling, where judges and audience members do their best to determine which tales are true and which are false, at the Mt. Chalet in Aspen at 4pm. Call 970-379-2224 for more info.

CRITIQUING CERAMICS

The Carbondale Clay Center invites potters to bring their pieces, or pictures thereof, to trade feedback with fellow ceramicists over happy hour, from 6 to 8:30pm.

‘A DREAM OF FLYING’

Local filmmaker Jem Moore screens “A Dream of Flying,” his documentary about hang gliding, paragliding and the freedom of flight, at the Crystal Theatre at 7pm. Tickets at www.bit.ly/DreamofFlying

SUNDAY, APRIL 9

EASTER BUNNY BRUNCH

Head on up to the Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park for Easter brunch, with a very special guest set to attend, from 11am to 2pm.

RANDOM CONVERSATIONS

The Lost Art of Random Conversations returns at the Carbondale Library tonight and April 23 at 6pm.

MONDAY, APRIL 10

MOUNTAIN FAIR DEADLINE

Design concepts for the 52nd annual Mountain Fair poster/t-shirt are due today, along with three work samples emailed to brian@carbondalearts.com or delivered to The Launchpad. This year’s theme is “Where the Wild Things Grow.”

YOUTH IN FILM

Aspen Film hosts a youth forum at Aspen District Theatre at 1pm. More info at www.aspenfilm.org

DONATE LIFE

The Chris Klug Foundation hosts an informal, friendly and frank discussion about organ, eye and tissue donation at Sopris Lodge at 3pm. The event is free and open but an RSVP is requested by calling 570-456-6871 or visiting www.soprislodge.com/events

ORGANIZATION 101

Learn tips on how to stay better organized at home at the Basalt Library at 5pm.

LACROSSE

The Lady Rams lacrosse team faces off against its rival Aspen team at home at 5:30pm.

TUESDAY, APRIL 11

TAKE IT EASY

Learn more about Carbondale Tourism’s “Take it Easy” campaign at a “power hour luncheon” hosted by the Chamber at the Third Street Center at noon. Tickets at www.bit.ly/April11Luncheon

SHORTSFEST

Aspen Film’s 32nd annual Shortsfest kicks off with a reception from 5 to 6:30pm at the Public House in Aspen (328 East Hyman Avenue). Programs continue through Friday at the Wheeler Opera House. Learn more at www.aspenfilm.org

BILINGUAL BOOK TALK

Spanish and English speakers discuss “Woman of Light”/”Mujer de Luz,” by Kali Fajardo-Anstine, Colorado Mountain College’s common read of the year, at the Basalt Library at 5:30pm. Spanish and English copies are available at the library.

INVERSION PRACTICE

True Nature hosts a two-part workshop of fun foundational exercises and drills to build strength and confidence for inversions (handstands and headstands in yoga). Attend one or both sessions, tonight and April 18 from 6 to 7pm. Register at www.truenaturehealingarts.com

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 12

ART MAKERSPACE

Kids 7 and up are invited to create art projects in the Treehouse at the Basalt Library at 2:30pm.

TEEN FLY TYING

Roaring Fork Conservancy teaches teens to tie their own flies at the Basalt Library at 3pm today, and again on April 12 and April 26 at the same time.

CELEBRATE SPACE

Discuss and celebrate space exploration at the Basalt Library at 5pm. Dinner and drinks will be provided. This is a bilingual event.

THURSDAY, APRIL 13

LEGAL CLINIC

Basalt Library hosts a free legal clinic for parties with no attorney from 2 to 5pm. To sign up for a slot, call 970-927-4311 or email info@basaltlibrary.org

AUTHOR TALK

Preethi Fernando will present her book, “17 Women Who Shook the World,” at the Carbondale Library at 2pm. The event will repeat tomorrow at the Glenwood Springs Library at 5pm.

HISTORY LECTURE

Christi Couch presents part one of “Finding Colorado” at the Glenwood Springs Library from 5:30 to 7pm. Part two will occur at the same time on Thursday, April 20.

OPEN HOUSE

YouthZone welcomes all for drinks and bites at 413 9th Street in Glenwood Springs from 4 to 6pm. To RSVP, call 970-945-9300.

‘MAMA MIA’

Roaring Fork High, Carbondale Middle, Basalt High and Basalt Middle School students open “Mama Mia” at the Basalt Middle School Auditorium tonight at 7pm. The show continues April 14 and 15 at 7pm and Sunday, April 16 at 2pm. Tickets are at the door or online at www.bit.ly/MamaMiaRFV