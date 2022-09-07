Scuttlebutt / Calendar – Sept. 8, 2022

Growing business
The Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade has announced new financing options for small business owners across Colorado looking to start, restart or restructure a business. In partnership with eight lenders, the state will provide loans under $150,000 with “favorable terms and interest rates.” Lenders have been selected for abilities to work with business owners who live in rural areas, do not speak English, have never carried a loan, lack traditional assets to secure financing or have otherwise been unable to previously obtain a loan. A total of $31.35 million is available, learn more at oedit.colorado.gov/startup
GarCo staffing
Garfield County has elevated three of its own into important staff roles. Fred Jarman, who has been with the county for 20 years, will be the next county manager with Kevin Batchelder retiring on Sept. 16. Jamaica Watts, who has worked as the county’s procurement director for 12 years, accepted the position of finance director. Watts’ former role as procurement and contracts director will be filled by Scott Henriksen, who most recently worked as construction contracts administrator for the county.
Lunch money
During the past two years, Colorado students could receive free school lunches with the help of federal pandemic funding. This year, that funding is gone and families must complete a free or reduced-price meal form to determine their eligibility, or pay the approximate $3 to $4 that a meal costs. Applications are available at the front office of all schools in the district.
A solid base
Carbondale’s Youth Art Park, breaking ground this fall behind the Rec Center, will receive sponsorship from Colorado Stone Quarries, the company that operates the Yule Creek Mine in Marble. “Our team at Colorado Stone Quarries strongly believes in the power of community support and involvement,” said general manager Jean St-Onge. The Youth Art Park is a project of the Carbondale Creative District and Carbondale Arts along the Rio Grande ARTway and will feature an outdoor amphitheater, climbing wall, slide and other installations.
CMC strategic planning
Colorado Mountain College (CMC) trustees met at the Leadville campus on Aug. 29-30 for a board meeting and annual planning retreat. Because the college’s current strategic plan concludes in 2023, a new plan is being formulated based on input from students, employees and community members. Additionally, trustees approved submitting a proposal for a $700,000 matching grant to the Garfield County Federal Mineral Lease District. This project would renovate a ground-floor, corner commercial space owned by CMC at 8th Street and Grand Avenue, for a new welcome center operated jointly with the Glenwood Springs Chamber Resort Association.
Colorado tax rebate
Coloradans who did not file taxes and missed the $750 tax rebate ($1,500 per couple) are still eligible to receive that money if they file by Oct. 17. Even persons claimed as a dependent on somebody else’s tax return can file a state return and get their check. Find more info at www.getaheadcolorado.org/post-tax-season-hub
Accommodations tax
On Sept. 1, Glenwood Springs City Council voted to place a 2.5% lodging tax increase on the November ballot. If passed, up to an estimated $2.5 million annually from the tax hike — paid for by overnight stays at hotels, motels and short-term rentals — would go toward a workforce housing fund. A 20-year sunset clause was added to the proposal, so taxpayers may review its efficacy in the future.
GarCo Latino Committee
As reported by the Post Independent on Aug. 30, Garfield County’s Latino advocacy committee is asking to see more Spanish-speaking dispatchers hired to respond to 911 calls. According to Garfield County Emergency Communications Authority Executive Director Carl Stephens, two of the county’s 21 emergency dispatchers speak both English and Spanish. Otherwise, dispatchers use an interpretation service called Voiance.
USFS gets inclusive
The White River National Forest Service (WRNFS) is seeking a full-time Community Partnership Coordinator, a newly-created role which will focus on enhancing diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility. The permanent position will report to the supervisor’s office but may be located at any of the WRNFS offices, including in Carbondale. Ideal candidates will be proficient in Spanish. For more information about the position, call 970-963-2266.
Congrats Nicole!
Nicole Cavarra, a Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) professional at the Aspen Glen Club, was named Teacher of the Year for the LPGA Central Section. Cavarra was an all-state golfer in high school, played collegiate golf at the University of Colorado, and currently serves as director of Golf Instruction at the Aspen Glen Club. Congratulations!
They say it’s your birthday!
Folks celebrating another trip around the sun this week include: Gayla Tippett Auten, Jane Bachrach, Janet Boyle, John Bruna, Tris and Tag Speaker, Whitney Will and Halle Zander (Sept. 8); Ben Bohmfalk, Clay Hawkins, Kathleen Shannon and Annie Worley (Sept. 9); John Colson, Suzanne Fitzgerald, Brent and Brian Perkins, Casey Piscura and Aimee Yllanes (Sept. 10); Debbie Crawford, Aaron Garland and Alexa Webster (Sept. 11); Teddy Benge, Anna Jasmine, Paramroop Khalsa, Julie Paxton, Taryn Pearce and Kendall Reiley (Sept. 12); Andy Bohmfalk, Adam Carballeira, Allyn Harvey, Dominique Jackson and Chrissie Leonard (Sept. 13); Matt Lang, Megan Miller, Joan Sundeen and Rebecca Young (Sept. 14).
Local artist Wewer Keohane’s “Breakfast in Japan #16” (pictured) was selected for exhibition in the Museo Diocesan San Matteo in Rome, Italy. The Arte Borgo Gallery curated the exhibition, which runs through Sept. 17. “I am really honored to have my work included in this ancient Museum,” Keohane wrote to The Sopris Sun. Courtesy image
C A L E N D A R
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 8
MEMORIAL SERVICE
Friends and acquaintances of Joseph Donovan are invited to attend his memorial service at the St. Mary of the Crown catholic church on White Hill at 10:30 a.m. To RSVP, call 970-618-4100 or email mwhite@aspenwhitestar.com
LEGAL CLINIC
Volunteer attorneys provide free one-on-one legal assistance by phone from 2 to 5 p.m. for 15 minute intervals. Sign up by calling 970-927-4311 or emailing info@basaltlibrary.org
AIKIDO
Ann O’Brien leads an Aikido training circle for teens and adults on Thursdays (and one Monday per month) from 6:30 to 7:45 p.m. at 13 Moons Ranch. For details, email ann@annobrienliving.com
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 9
CAMP HALE HIKE
Wilderness Workshop leads a tour of Pando Valley, where the U.S. Army housed 10,000 personnel, 4,000 mules and 250 sled dogs during WWII. The hike begins at 8:30 a.m. and concludes by 2:30 p.m. Register at www.wildernessworkshop.org
CITY MANAGER FINALISTS
The city of Glenwood Springs invites the community to meet three finalists for the city manager position from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at the Community Center (100 Wulfsohn Road).
PFLAG PARTY
Celebrate Pride at Veltus Park in Glenwood Springs from 5:30 to 7 p.m.
SMUGGLER MINE FILM
The Aspen Art Museum presents an art installation inside the Smuggler Mine with film screenings outside from 6 to 10 p.m. To register, visit www.aspenartmuseum.org
THE S WORD
In recognition of September as National Suicide Prevention Month, “The S Word”, a documentary film, will be shown at CMC’s Spring Valley campus at 6:30 p.m.
CRYSTAL THEATRE
Back by popular demand! “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris” screens at the Crystal Theatre at 7:30 p.m. this Friday and Saturday and on Thursday, Sept. 15. The show on Sunday at 5 p.m. will be captioned.
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 10
VOLUNTEER OUTDOORS
Join Roaring Fork Valley Outdoor Volunteers for a day of fence removal at Glassier Open Space, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Register at www.rfov.org
WELLNESS RETREAT
Sustainable Settings hosts a wellness retreat with Eliza Demarest from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sign up at www.rhythmandflowwellness.com
E-WASTE COLLECTION
The city of Aspen hosts a free electronic waste collection event at the Marolt Housing parking lot from 9 a.m. to noon. E-waste includes “almost anything with a plug or battery.”
WHAM BLAM
Celebrate Amy Kimberly’s “rewirement” with a fashion show at Craft Coffee House from 6 to 11 p.m. Find tickets at www.carbondalearts.com/upcomingevents
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 11
MEDITATION RETREAT
You are invited to Flying Dog Ranch for a day of silent meditation. Beginners’ minds are encouraged. Roaring Fork Insight’s Lisa Goddard will provide mediation instruction, tea and light refreshments. Reserve your seat at roaringforkinsight.org/events-calendar
SUNDAY CONCERT
Steve’s Guitars, together with the town of Carbondale, concludes its Second Sunday in the Park concert series with performances with The Red Hill Rollers at 4 p.m. and Valle Musico at 5 p.m.
ECSTATIC DANCE
Alya Howe leads an ecstatic dance with DJ Tache at 13 Moons Ranch, south of Carbondale, from 6 to 8 p.m. No registration is necessary, email alyahowe@me.com with questions.
MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 12
MEET THE AUTHOR
Dyana Z. Furmansky, author of “Rosalie Edge, The Activist Who Saved Nature from the Conservationists”, will discuss her book at the Carbondale Library at 6:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 14
SPRADDLE CREEK HIKE
Wilderness Workshop leads a six-mile hike above Vail from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Register at www.wildernessworkshop.org
BIODYNAMIC PREP
Sustainable Settings teaches a three-day workshop on how to create homeopathic remedies that regenerate soil and heal land. It begins on Thursday from 4 to 6 p.m. and continues on Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. To attend, contact Rose at 970-963-6107 or rose@sustainablesettings.org
RIBBON CUTTING
Ameresco, Holy Cross Energy and Colorado Mountain College host a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new solar array at the Ascent Center at CMC’s Spring Valley campus at 1 p.m.
FURTHER OUT
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 15
FALL ESCAPE
Beyul Retreat hosts a four-day retreat with “yoga, meditation, breathwork, a cacao ceremony, horseback riding, trail running [or] walking, sauna, cold plunge, hiking, workshops, blind zip lining, forest bathing, sound bathing and more” starting at 3 p.m. More info at www.beyulretreat.com
COMMUNITY OVEN
Celebrate the Carbondale Community Oven’s 12th anniversary with a potluck beginning at 6 p.m. behind the Third Street Center. “We’ll provide the bread, hot out of the Community Oven!” You can also bring your own bread to bake.
LET’S TANGO
Carbondale Arts’ Garden Music Series concludes with “Let’s Tango!” This program celebrates the legacy left by dancer Heather Morrow. There will be a second showing on Sept. 16; both occur at the Thompson House (weather permitting) at 6 p.m. Tickets at www.carbondalearts.com/upcomingevents
BOWIE FILM
Aspen Film presents the U.S. debut of “Moonage Daydream”, a documentary about David Bowie, at the Isis Theatre in Aspen at 7 p.m. Costumes are encouraged; tickets at www.aspenfilm.org
SURF’S UP
“The Yin and Yang of Gregory Lopez,” a Patagonia Film directed by Stacy Peralta and presented in partnership with 5Point Film Festival, screens at TACAW at 7:30 p.m. Find tickets and more info at www.tacaw.org
TAB BENOIT
The Ute Theater in Rifle presents Tab Benoit, performing at 7:30 p.m. Tickets at www.utetheater.com
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 16
WATER SUMMIT
The Colorado River District hosts its annual water seminar at Colorado Mesa University in Grand Junction from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Find the schedule and registration at www.coloradoriverdistrict.org
NO MAN’S LAND
No Man’s Land Film Festival presents two screenings of the same program — at 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. — at the Crystal Theatre. Tickets at www.bit.ly/NMLFF2022
BEYOND BEYOND
Beyond Beyond Country performs at True Nature as part of the Peace Garden Summer Concert Series at 5:30 p.m. KDNK radio will broadcast the show live from 6 to 7 p.m.
YOGA IN THE PARK
Kula on Main and DJ Bhakti Styler teach a yoga class in Sopris Park at 6 p.m.
JACK ROBERTS MUSICAL
The Crystal Valley Players perform “Jack Roberts Live: A Historical Musical Revue” at the Ute Theater in Rifle at 7 p.m. The show will be repeated on Sept. 17 at 2 and 7 p.m. and on Sept. 18 at 2 p.m. Tickets at www.utetheater.com
STEVE’S GUITARS
Jeanine Renee performs at Steve’s Guitars at 8 p.m.
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 17
FREE YOGA
In recognition of September as National Suicide Prevention Month, Somer offers a free yoga class in Rifle’s Centennial Park from 8 to 9 a.m. To register, visit afsp.org/WesternSlope
YARN CLUB
Roaring Fork Yarn Club meets at Sopris Park at 9 a.m.
HISPANIC HERITAGE
Anderson Ranch hosts its second annual National Hispanic Heritage Celebration from 1 to 5 p.m. with food, activities and live performances.
DUNGEONS AND DRAGONS
The Glenwood Springs Library hosts “Dungeons and Dragons: Adventures in Candlekeep” every third Saturday at 2 p.m. Space is limited. Sign up at the library’s front desk.
SILVER JUBILEE
The Carbondale Clay Center hosts its 25th anniversary celebration from 5 to 8 p.m. Tickets at www.carbondaleclay.org
A CALL TO REWILD
The Oniya Bison Rewilding Project hosts a fundraiser at 13 Moons Ranch from 5 to 10 p.m. The evening includes a farm-to-table meal, music and dancing. Tickets and more info at www.bit.ly/calltorewild
LATINE PRIDE +
The Arts Campus at Willits celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with a drag show at 8 p.m. Tickets at www.tacaw.org
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 18
FREEDOM TO READ
Garfield County Libraries celebrates Banned Books Week with readings from banned and challenged books on the lawn at the Carbondale Library, with free ice cream, from 1 to 3 p.m. A second session will be hosted on the plaza at the Glenwood Springs Library on Sept. 21 at 4:45 p.m.
HISPANIC HERITAGE
Garfield County Libraries celebrates Hisapnic Heritage Month with activities, art and performances at the Rifle Library at 2 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 21
BUSINESS CONFLUENCE
The Carbondale Chamber of Commerce hosts its annual business confluence from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. with breakfast provided by Bonfire Coffee. The conference will look at Carbondale’s comprehensive plan update and feature presentations by Mayor Ben Bohmfalk and Town Manager Lauren Gister. Purchase tickets at www.carbondale.com
BUTTON MAKING
Middle school students are invited to learn how to make their own button pins at the Basalt Library from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.
COMMUNITY CONVERSATION
Dance Initiative hosts artist-activist Helanius J Wilkins for a “belonging conversation community gathering” as part of a multi-year social justice work called “The Conversation Series: Stitching the Geopolitical Quilt to Re-Boy Belonging”. The Launchpad will host at 5:30 p.m. To RSVP, email megan@danceinitiative.org
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 22
DEMENTIA CONVERSATIONS
Lisa Paige, a volunteer community educator with the Alzheimer’s Association, presents “Dementia Conversations” at Sopris Lodge from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Space is limited. Register at www.soprislodge.com/events
DROUGHT RESISTANCE
Master Gardener Debbie Martin teaches about making lawns and yards more drought resistant without breaking the bank (or your back). The presentation will be live at the Carbondale Library at 5 p.m. and online (registration at www.bit.ly/droughttalk).
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 23
PRIDE SOCIAL
Converse with LGBTQIA+ community members and allies every fourth Friday at 4 p.m. at the Glenwood Springs Library.
‘80s TEEN MOVIE NIGHT
The Basalt Library invites high schoolers to watch “The Breakfast Club” at 5 p.m. Attendees can dress up in ‘80s attire and bring a pillow and blanket. The film is rated R for language.
SQUARE DANCE
Sustainable Settings hosts a square dance from 6 to 9 p.m. To reserve your spot, call 970-963-6107 or email rose@sustainablesettings.org
JON CLEARY
The Arts Campus at Willits presents Jon Cleary performing solo at 8 p.m. Tickets at www.tacaw.org
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 24
SPRING GULCH VOLUNTEERING
The Mount Sopris Nordic Council summons volunteers to help with three projects from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. For details, email info@springgulch.org
COFFMAN VOLUNTEERING
Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers hosts a work day at Coffman Ranch, near Carbondale, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Register online at www.rfov.org
CRYSTAL JUBILEE
True Nature hosts a 15th anniversary celebration from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. with a silent auction, tours, activities and live music. Learn details at www.truenaturehealingarts.com
SUICIDE AWARENESS
The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention hosts a walk to raise awareness departing from the Glenwood Springs Community Center at 10 a.m.
PRINTING WITH LIGHT
The Art Base hosts a two-day class about cyanotypes with Deborah Shannan from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. this Saturday and Sunday. Details and registration at www.theartbase.org
CELEBRATING TACAW
The Arts Campus at Willits celebrates its anniversary with “The Greatest Show on Earth”, an outdoor children’s show with puppets, magic and more, at 1 p.m. followed by “songs on the lawn” from 3 to 5 p.m. and The Motet performing at 8 p.m. Tickets at www.tacaw.org
BRINGING STORIES TO LIFE
Illustrator Erick Ingraham leads an interactive discussion about what goes into creating a children’s story book at 2 p.m. at the Carbondale Library.
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 25
ART OF FARMING
Seed Peace and the Aspen Art Museum present “The Art of Mountain Farming” with local chefs from Bosq and The Farmer and Chef. All proceeds support Seed Peace — tickets at www.bit.ly/AAMSeedPeace
-
It takes community support to keep The Sopris Sun shining.
Donate >