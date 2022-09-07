Scuttlebutt / Calendar – Sept. 8, 2022

Email

Growing business

The Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade has announced new financing options for small business owners across Colorado looking to start, restart or restructure a business. In partnership with eight lenders, the state will provide loans under $150,000 with “favorable terms and interest rates.” Lenders have been selected for abilities to work with business owners who live in rural areas, do not speak English, have never carried a loan, lack traditional assets to secure financing or have otherwise been unable to previously obtain a loan. A total of $31.35 million is available, learn more at oedit.colorado.gov/startup

GarCo staffing

Garfield County has elevated three of its own into important staff roles. Fred Jarman, who has been with the county for 20 years, will be the next county manager with Kevin Batchelder retiring on Sept. 16. Jamaica Watts, who has worked as the county’s procurement director for 12 years, accepted the position of finance director. Watts’ former role as procurement and contracts director will be filled by Scott Henriksen, who most recently worked as construction contracts administrator for the county.

Lunch money

During the past two years, Colorado students could receive free school lunches with the help of federal pandemic funding. This year, that funding is gone and families must complete a free or reduced-price meal form to determine their eligibility, or pay the approximate $3 to $4 that a meal costs. Applications are available at the front office of all schools in the district.

A solid base

Carbondale’s Youth Art Park, breaking ground this fall behind the Rec Center, will receive sponsorship from Colorado Stone Quarries, the company that operates the Yule Creek Mine in Marble. “Our team at Colorado Stone Quarries strongly believes in the power of community support and involvement,” said general manager Jean St-Onge. The Youth Art Park is a project of the Carbondale Creative District and Carbondale Arts along the Rio Grande ARTway and will feature an outdoor amphitheater, climbing wall, slide and other installations.

CMC strategic planning

Colorado Mountain College (CMC) trustees met at the Leadville campus on Aug. 29-30 for a board meeting and annual planning retreat. Because the college’s current strategic plan concludes in 2023, a new plan is being formulated based on input from students, employees and community members. Additionally, trustees approved submitting a proposal for a $700,000 matching grant to the Garfield County Federal Mineral Lease District. This project would renovate a ground-floor, corner commercial space owned by CMC at 8th Street and Grand Avenue, for a new welcome center operated jointly with the Glenwood Springs Chamber Resort Association.

Colorado tax rebate

Coloradans who did not file taxes and missed the $750 tax rebate ($1,500 per couple) are still eligible to receive that money if they file by Oct. 17. Even persons claimed as a dependent on somebody else’s tax return can file a state return and get their check. Find more info at ​​www.getaheadcolorado.org/post-tax-season-hub

Accommodations tax

On Sept. 1, Glenwood Springs City Council voted to place a 2.5% lodging tax increase on the November ballot. If passed, up to an estimated $2.5 million annually from the tax hike — paid for by overnight stays at hotels, motels and short-term rentals — would go toward a workforce housing fund. A 20-year sunset clause was added to the proposal, so taxpayers may review its efficacy in the future.

GarCo Latino Committee

As reported by the Post Independent on Aug. 30, Garfield County’s Latino advocacy committee is asking to see more Spanish-speaking dispatchers hired to respond to 911 calls. According to Garfield County Emergency Communications Authority Executive Director Carl Stephens, two of the county’s 21 emergency dispatchers speak both English and Spanish. Otherwise, dispatchers use an interpretation service called Voiance.

USFS gets inclusive

The White River National Forest Service (WRNFS) is seeking a full-time Community Partnership Coordinator, a newly-created role which will focus on enhancing diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility. The permanent position will report to the supervisor’s office but may be located at any of the WRNFS offices, including in Carbondale. Ideal candidates will be proficient in Spanish. For more information about the position, call 970-963-2266.

Congrats Nicole!

Nicole Cavarra, a Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) professional at the Aspen Glen Club, was named Teacher of the Year for the LPGA Central Section. Cavarra was an all-state golfer in high school, played collegiate golf at the University of Colorado, and currently serves as director of Golf Instruction at the Aspen Glen Club. Congratulations!

They say it’s your birthday!

Folks celebrating another trip around the sun this week include: Gayla Tippett Auten, Jane Bachrach, Janet Boyle, John Bruna, Tris and Tag Speaker, Whitney Will and Halle Zander (Sept. 8); Ben Bohmfalk, Clay Hawkins, Kathleen Shannon and Annie Worley (Sept. 9); John Colson, Suzanne Fitzgerald, Brent and Brian Perkins, Casey Piscura and Aimee Yllanes (Sept. 10); Debbie Crawford, Aaron Garland and Alexa Webster (Sept. 11); Teddy Benge, Anna Jasmine, Paramroop Khalsa, Julie Paxton, Taryn Pearce and Kendall Reiley (Sept. 12); Andy Bohmfalk, Adam Carballeira, Allyn Harvey, Dominique Jackson and Chrissie Leonard (Sept. 13); Matt Lang, Megan Miller, Joan Sundeen and Rebecca Young (Sept. 14).

Local artist Wewer Keohane’s “Breakfast in Japan #16” (pictured) was selected for exhibition in the Museo Diocesan San Matteo in Rome, Italy. The Arte Borgo Gallery curated the exhibition, which runs through Sept. 17. “I am really honored to have my work included in this ancient Museum,” Keohane wrote to The Sopris Sun. Courtesy image

C A L E N D A R

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 8

MEMORIAL SERVICE

Friends and acquaintances of Joseph Donovan are invited to attend his memorial service at the St. Mary of the Crown catholic church on White Hill at 10:30 a.m. To RSVP, call 970-618-4100 or email mwhite@aspenwhitestar.com

LEGAL CLINIC

Volunteer attorneys provide free one-on-one legal assistance by phone from 2 to 5 p.m. for 15 minute intervals. Sign up by calling 970-927-4311 or emailing info@basaltlibrary.org

AIKIDO

Ann O’Brien leads an Aikido training circle for teens and adults on Thursdays (and one Monday per month) from 6:30 to 7:45 p.m. at 13 Moons Ranch. For details, email ann@annobrienliving.com

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 9

CAMP HALE HIKE

Wilderness Workshop leads a tour of Pando Valley, where the U.S. Army housed 10,000 personnel, 4,000 mules and 250 sled dogs during WWII. The hike begins at 8:30 a.m. and concludes by 2:30 p.m. Register at www.wildernessworkshop.org

CITY MANAGER FINALISTS

The city of Glenwood Springs invites the community to meet three finalists for the city manager position from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at the Community Center (100 Wulfsohn Road).

PFLAG PARTY

Celebrate Pride at Veltus Park in Glenwood Springs from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

SMUGGLER MINE FILM

The Aspen Art Museum presents an art installation inside the Smuggler Mine with film screenings outside from 6 to 10 p.m. To register, visit www.aspenartmuseum.org

THE S WORD

In recognition of September as National Suicide Prevention Month, “The S Word”, a documentary film, will be shown at CMC’s Spring Valley campus at 6:30 p.m.

CRYSTAL THEATRE

Back by popular demand! “Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris” screens at the Crystal Theatre at 7:30 p.m. this Friday and Saturday and on Thursday, Sept. 15. The show on Sunday at 5 p.m. will be captioned.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 10

VOLUNTEER OUTDOORS

Join Roaring Fork Valley Outdoor Volunteers for a day of fence removal at Glassier Open Space, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Register at www.rfov.org

WELLNESS RETREAT

Sustainable Settings hosts a wellness retreat with Eliza Demarest from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sign up at www.rhythmandflowwellness.com

E-WASTE COLLECTION

The city of Aspen hosts a free electronic waste collection event at the Marolt Housing parking lot from 9 a.m. to noon. E-waste includes “almost anything with a plug or battery.”

WHAM BLAM

Celebrate Amy Kimberly’s “rewirement” with a fashion show at Craft Coffee House from 6 to 11 p.m. Find tickets at www.carbondalearts.com/upcomingevents

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 11

MEDITATION RETREAT

You are invited to Flying Dog Ranch for a day of silent meditation. Beginners’ minds are encouraged. Roaring Fork Insight’s Lisa Goddard will provide mediation instruction, tea and light refreshments. Reserve your seat at roaringforkinsight.org/events-calendar

SUNDAY CONCERT

Steve’s Guitars, together with the town of Carbondale, concludes its Second Sunday in the Park concert series with performances with The Red Hill Rollers at 4 p.m. and Valle Musico at 5 p.m.

ECSTATIC DANCE

Alya Howe leads an ecstatic dance with DJ Tache at 13 Moons Ranch, south of Carbondale, from 6 to 8 p.m. No registration is necessary, email alyahowe@me.com with questions.

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 12

MEET THE AUTHOR

Dyana Z. Furmansky, author of “Rosalie Edge, The Activist Who Saved Nature from the Conservationists”, will discuss her book at the Carbondale Library at 6:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 14

SPRADDLE CREEK HIKE

Wilderness Workshop leads a six-mile hike above Vail from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Register at www.wildernessworkshop.org

BIODYNAMIC PREP

Sustainable Settings teaches a three-day workshop on how to create homeopathic remedies that regenerate soil and heal land. It begins on Thursday from 4 to 6 p.m. and continues on Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. To attend, contact Rose at 970-963-6107 or rose@sustainablesettings.org

RIBBON CUTTING

Ameresco, Holy Cross Energy and Colorado Mountain College host a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new solar array at the Ascent Center at CMC’s Spring Valley campus at 1 p.m.

FURTHER OUT

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 15

FALL ESCAPE

Beyul Retreat hosts a four-day retreat with “yoga, meditation, breathwork, a cacao ceremony, horseback riding, trail running [or] walking, sauna, cold plunge, hiking, workshops, blind zip lining, forest bathing, sound bathing and more” starting at 3 p.m. More info at www.beyulretreat.com

COMMUNITY OVEN

Celebrate the Carbondale Community Oven’s 12th anniversary with a potluck beginning at 6 p.m. behind the Third Street Center. “We’ll provide the bread, hot out of the Community Oven!” You can also bring your own bread to bake.

LET’S TANGO

Carbondale Arts’ Garden Music Series concludes with “Let’s Tango!” This program celebrates the legacy left by dancer Heather Morrow. There will be a second showing on Sept. 16; both occur at the Thompson House (weather permitting) at 6 p.m. Tickets at www.carbondalearts.com/upcomingevents

BOWIE FILM

Aspen Film presents the U.S. debut of “Moonage Daydream”, a documentary about David Bowie, at the Isis Theatre in Aspen at 7 p.m. Costumes are encouraged; tickets at www.aspenfilm.org

SURF’S UP

“The Yin and Yang of Gregory Lopez,” a Patagonia Film directed by Stacy Peralta and presented in partnership with 5Point Film Festival, screens at TACAW at 7:30 p.m. Find tickets and more info at www.tacaw.org

TAB BENOIT

The Ute Theater in Rifle presents Tab Benoit, performing at 7:30 p.m. Tickets at www.utetheater.com

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 16

WATER SUMMIT

The Colorado River District hosts its annual water seminar at Colorado Mesa University in Grand Junction from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Find the schedule and registration at www.coloradoriverdistrict.org

NO MAN’S LAND

No Man’s Land Film Festival presents two screenings of the same program — at 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. — at the Crystal Theatre. Tickets at www.bit.ly/NMLFF2022

BEYOND BEYOND

Beyond Beyond Country performs at True Nature as part of the Peace Garden Summer Concert Series at 5:30 p.m. KDNK radio will broadcast the show live from 6 to 7 p.m.

YOGA IN THE PARK

Kula on Main and DJ Bhakti Styler teach a yoga class in Sopris Park at 6 p.m.

JACK ROBERTS MUSICAL

The Crystal Valley Players perform “Jack Roberts Live: A Historical Musical Revue” at the Ute Theater in Rifle at 7 p.m. The show will be repeated on Sept. 17 at 2 and 7 p.m. and on Sept. 18 at 2 p.m. Tickets at www.utetheater.com

STEVE’S GUITARS

Jeanine Renee performs at Steve’s Guitars at 8 p.m.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 17

FREE YOGA

In recognition of September as National Suicide Prevention Month, Somer offers a free yoga class in Rifle’s Centennial Park from 8 to 9 a.m. To register, visit afsp.org/WesternSlope

YARN CLUB

Roaring Fork Yarn Club meets at Sopris Park at 9 a.m.

HISPANIC HERITAGE

Anderson Ranch hosts its second annual National Hispanic Heritage Celebration from 1 to 5 p.m. with food, activities and live performances.

DUNGEONS AND DRAGONS

The Glenwood Springs Library hosts “Dungeons and Dragons: Adventures in Candlekeep” every third Saturday at 2 p.m. Space is limited. Sign up at the library’s front desk.

SILVER JUBILEE

The Carbondale Clay Center hosts its 25th anniversary celebration from 5 to 8 p.m. Tickets at www.carbondaleclay.org

A CALL TO REWILD

The Oniya Bison Rewilding Project hosts a fundraiser at 13 Moons Ranch from 5 to 10 p.m. The evening includes a farm-to-table meal, music and dancing. Tickets and more info at www.bit.ly/calltorewild

LATINE PRIDE +

The Arts Campus at Willits celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with a drag show at 8 p.m. Tickets at www.tacaw.org

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 18

FREEDOM TO READ

Garfield County Libraries celebrates Banned Books Week with readings from banned and challenged books on the lawn at the Carbondale Library, with free ice cream, from 1 to 3 p.m. A second session will be hosted on the plaza at the Glenwood Springs Library on Sept. 21 at 4:45 p.m.

HISPANIC HERITAGE

Garfield County Libraries celebrates Hisapnic Heritage Month with activities, art and performances at the Rifle Library at 2 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 21

BUSINESS CONFLUENCE

The Carbondale Chamber of Commerce hosts its annual business confluence from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. with breakfast provided by Bonfire Coffee. The conference will look at Carbondale’s comprehensive plan update and feature presentations by Mayor Ben Bohmfalk and Town Manager Lauren Gister. Purchase tickets at www.carbondale.com

BUTTON MAKING

Middle school students are invited to learn how to make their own button pins at the Basalt Library from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m.

COMMUNITY CONVERSATION

Dance Initiative hosts artist-activist Helanius J Wilkins for a “belonging conversation community gathering” as part of a multi-year social justice work called “The Conversation Series: Stitching the Geopolitical Quilt to Re-Boy Belonging”. The Launchpad will host at 5:30 p.m. To RSVP, email megan@danceinitiative.org

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 22

DEMENTIA CONVERSATIONS

Lisa Paige, a volunteer community educator with the Alzheimer’s Association, presents “Dementia Conversations” at Sopris Lodge from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Space is limited. Register at www.soprislodge.com/events

DROUGHT RESISTANCE

Master Gardener Debbie Martin teaches about making lawns and yards more drought resistant without breaking the bank (or your back). The presentation will be live at the Carbondale Library at 5 p.m. and online (registration at www.bit.ly/droughttalk).

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 23

PRIDE SOCIAL

Converse with LGBTQIA+ community members and allies every fourth Friday at 4 p.m. at the Glenwood Springs Library.

‘80s TEEN MOVIE NIGHT

The Basalt Library invites high schoolers to watch “The Breakfast Club” at 5 p.m. Attendees can dress up in ‘80s attire and bring a pillow and blanket. The film is rated R for language.

SQUARE DANCE

Sustainable Settings hosts a square dance from 6 to 9 p.m. To reserve your spot, call 970-963-6107 or email rose@sustainablesettings.org

JON CLEARY

The Arts Campus at Willits presents Jon Cleary performing solo at 8 p.m. Tickets at www.tacaw.org

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 24

SPRING GULCH VOLUNTEERING

The Mount Sopris Nordic Council summons volunteers to help with three projects from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. For details, email info@springgulch.org

COFFMAN VOLUNTEERING

Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers hosts a work day at Coffman Ranch, near Carbondale, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Register online at www.rfov.org

CRYSTAL JUBILEE

True Nature hosts a 15th anniversary celebration from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. with a silent auction, tours, activities and live music. Learn details at www.truenaturehealingarts.com

SUICIDE AWARENESS

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention hosts a walk to raise awareness departing from the Glenwood Springs Community Center at 10 a.m.

PRINTING WITH LIGHT

The Art Base hosts a two-day class about cyanotypes with Deborah Shannan from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. this Saturday and Sunday. Details and registration at www.theartbase.org

CELEBRATING TACAW

The Arts Campus at Willits celebrates its anniversary with “The Greatest Show on Earth”, an outdoor children’s show with puppets, magic and more, at 1 p.m. followed by “songs on the lawn” from 3 to 5 p.m. and The Motet performing at 8 p.m. Tickets at www.tacaw.org

BRINGING STORIES TO LIFE

Illustrator Erick Ingraham leads an interactive discussion about what goes into creating a children’s story book at 2 p.m. at the Carbondale Library.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 25

ART OF FARMING

Seed Peace and the Aspen Art Museum present “The Art of Mountain Farming” with local chefs from Bosq and The Farmer and Chef. All proceeds support Seed Peace — tickets at www.bit.ly/AAMSeedPeace