Scuttlebutt & Calendar – Sept. 7, 2023

Town Center survey

Artspace and partners are looking for input on how Carbondale’s Town Center project can best benefit the community with living and work spaces. An initial survey (www.surveymonkey.com/r/bonedale) will end on Sept. 13 and be followed by two design charrettes at the Third Street Center (Sept. 20 and Sept. 27). Both design charrettes will include an open house portion, stay tuned for details.

Back to school

Carbondale & Rural Fire Protection District published a back-to-school safety guide on Aug. 25 with tips for commuting kids as well as drivers. In essence, pedestrians should understand basic traffic rules, signs and signals, and be sure to remain visible when crossing the road and only use marked crosswalks. Drivers must adhere to speed limits, especially in school zones, and exercise extra caution around young bicyclists. Read more at www.carbondalefire.org

BLM Blueprint

The Bureau of Land Management recently released its draft Blueprint for 21st Century Outdoor Recreation, which will guide the management of public lands nationwide in light of increased visitation. The use of public lands has nearly doubled in the last decade and “this blueprint will help BLM prioritize recreation investment and staffing appropriate for current and future needs,” a press release stated. To view the draft blueprint, visit www.blm.gov/programs/recreation/our-strategy and to provide feedback on how to best implement the blueprint, email blm_recreation_feedback@blm.gov

Rural Outdoor Investment Act

Senators Michael Bennet and Chuck Schumer (New York) and Representative Melanie Stansbury (New Mexico) introduced the Rural Outdoor Investment Act to promote economic growth in rural communities by investing in outdoor recreation infrastructure, planning and business development. Bennet is urging the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee to consider the legislation. “In Colorado, outdoor recreation is an economic engine for communities and a cornerstone of our Western way of life,” he wrote.

Hunting season

Hunting season is upon us, with rifle bear season and archery having opened on Sept. 2. Colorado Parks and Wildlife encourages nonhunters recreating to wear fluorescent orange or pink clothing, particularly during muzzleloader (Sept. 9-17) and rifle seasons (Oct. 14-18, Oct. 28-Nov. 4, Nov. 11-17 and Nov. 22-26). CPW also wishes to remind people that it is illegal to intentionally interfere with hunters.

CPW is hiring

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is currently hiring park rangers and district wildlife managers. CPW will host a webinar on Sept. 13 at 6:30pm for those interested in finding out more about these job opportunities. Additionally, applicants can schedule a ride-along with a park ranger through their local CPW office. Applications will be accepted through Sept. 30. Visit www.bit.ly/CPWjobs for more info and a link to the webinar.

Mobile behavioral health

The Polis administration, in partnership with the Behavioral Health Administration and the Department of Health Care Policy and Financing, is expanding the existing Mobile Crisis Response (MCR) service and covering a new service, Behavioral Health Secure Transportation (BHST). MCR provides timely assistance to people experiencing a mental health crisis in lieu of arrest or hospitalization, and updates include adding peer support professionals and EMTs to response teams. The BHST will provide transportation for someone experiencing a mental health crisis, rather than law enforcement, to a provider.

Badger spotting

A wildlife camera at Glassier Open Space captured the first-ever detection of a badger on Pitkin County open space. More cameras have since been installed but have yet to catch a better glimpse of this elusive member of the weasel family. Jonathan Lowsky, a wildlife biologist with Colorado Wildlife Science in Basalt, theorized that as land managers move away from flood irrigation, the Wyoming ground squirrel population will rebound, followed by preying badgers. Read more at www.pitkinoutside.org/ecofinder/learn

Bummer

If you’ve always wanted to photograph the late-summer sheep drive through Marble, you’re out of luck. This will be the third straight year the sheep haven’t been pushed down through Crystal then on to Marble, according to a source familiar with the operation.

Green bank

Alpine Bank has been recognized for the 16th consecutive year as a Gold-level member of the Colorado Green Business Network, “a voluntary program that encourages, supports and rewards superior environmental performers that go beyond the requirements of environmental regulations and move toward the goal of true, operational sustainability.”

They say it’s your birthday!

~ C A L E N D A R ~

The Ross Montessori Marmots competed at the Basalt Longhorn Invitational middle school race at Crown Mountain Park on Saturday, Aug. 26. Carbondale has two competitive middle school cross country teams — the Ross Marmots, coached by Carrie Vickers and Ross teacher Will Wright, and the Carbondale Middle School team, coached by teacher Marcy Bogner. Combined, their teams have over 50 runners! That’s a lot of fast kids! Catch them at their next race on Sept. 8 in New Castle at VIX Park at noon! Photo by Elissa Buckley

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 7

RUEDI TOUR

Join April Long from Ruedi Water and Power Authority and Roaring Fork Conservancy educators to learn about transbasin water diversions and how the reservoir operates. The event is free and begins at 5pm on-site. To register, visit www.roaringfork.org/events

SAVOR THE STORY

The Aspen Art Museum hosts a five-course dinner prepared by chefs Joey Scarlett and Barclay Dodge using locally-sourced ingredients beginning at 6pm. Ticket sales benefit The Farm Collaborative and Seed Peace. Visit www.thefarmcollaborative.org for more information.

MEN SUPPORTING MEN

Headquarters in Basalt hosts “Common Roots,” a men’s support group, at 6pm. Visit www.headq.org/support/events to register.

GOLDEN MEDITATION

Lisa McKenzie leads “Golden Light Meditation” at the Third Street Center from 6 to 7:30pm today, and again on Sept. 14 and 21. Register at www.thecenterforhumanflourishing.org

SHAYLA PARADEIS

Shayla Paradeis, author of “Footprint of a Heart,” presents excerpts from her new book about through hiking at the Third Street Center at 7pm.

‘NOTHING’S FOR FREE’

The Roaring Fork Mountain Bike Association shows “Nothing’s For Free,” a film that chronicles the origins of the freeride mountain bike movement, at the Crystal Theatre at 7pm. Tickets for this fundraiser are available at www.bit.ly/RFMBAfilm

STEVE’S GUITARS

Martha Scanlan and Jon Neufeld perform at Steve’s Guitars at 8pm. Tickets at www.stevesguitars.net

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 8

ENGLISH CLASS

Valley Settlement offers a free English class at Basalt Library from 9am to 12:30pm, today and on Sept. 15. Call 970-963-0851 to sign up.

GED CLASS

Valley Settlement offers a bilingual and free General Education Development (GED) preparation class at the Basalt Library from 1 to 3pm, both today and Sept. 15. Call 970-963-0851 to sign up.

FARM TO TABLE

Highwater Farm outside of Silt hosts a farm to table dinner with fresh veggies from the farm at 5:30pm. Visit www.highwaterfarm.org for more info.

CRYSTAL THEATRE

“My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3” shows at the Crystal Theatre tonight, tomorrow, Sept. 11 and Sept. 14 at 7:30pm. The Sunday, Sept. 10 show is at 5pm.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 9

YARD SALE

Carbondale’s Crystal Meadows, affordable housing for seniors, hosts a multiple-house yard sale with antiques, collectables, furniture, rugs, clothing and more, from 9am to 2pm. Cash only.

OUT OF DARKNESS

The Suicide Prevention Coalition of Garfield County presents its third annual Out of Darkness walk in Glenwood Springs, departing from the Community Center at 100 Wulfsohn Road at 10am. Registration begins at 9am and participants may bring photos for the memorial wall.

BUILD A BEAVER DAM

As part of a restoration effort, Wilderness Workshop, Defiende Nuestra Tierra and the Forest Service invite volunteers to build “analogue” beaver dams on Butler Creek outside of Rifle. People have the option to meet today at noon and camp out, or can arrive tomorrow at 9am when the work begins. Visit www.bit.ly/ButlerBeaverDams for more info and to register.

BREATHWORK

Nick Nicholson and Lisa Wilson guide a “Neo-Shamanic Breathwork” workshop at the Third Street Center from 9am to 3pm. Reserve your spot at www.bit.ly/sept9breathwork

MURAL RECEPTION

All are welcome to meet mural artist Matt Willey as his commission at the Rifle Library is unveiled. In keeping with a bee theme, The Queen Bees will perform a concert.

S.A.W. PARTY

The Studio for Arts & Works in Carbondale (525 Buggy Circle) hosts an open house from 1 to 6pm followed by a courtyard party from 6 to 9pm. Tommy the Animal, a local band, will perform music and Gerb’s Grub will serve food. For more info, visit www.sawcarbondale.com

SCHUBERT MINI FEST

The Garden Music Series continues with a European-inspired “Schubert MiniFest” outside of the Thompson Barn today and tomorrow, 2 to 6pm. Each day will include two sets of chamber music and a 75-minute intermission. Concert goers are encouraged to bring their own picnic supplies. Visit www.carbondalearts.com/upcomingevents for tickets.

ALPINE MERMAIDS

Aspen Polynesia performs “Alpine Mermaids” at the Third Street Center at 5pm. For tickets, visit www.aspenpolynesia.com

DRESSED TO THE K9S

Colorado Animal Rescue will host its 13th Annual Dressed to the K9s fundraising gala at TACAW in Willits at 5:30pm. Tickets and tables can be purchased in advance at www.coloradoanimalrescue.org

MUSIC ON THE MOUNTAIN

Cash’d Out, a band influenced by the late Johnny Cash, plays at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park at 6pm. Gondola ride proceeds benefit Garfield County Search and Rescue.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 10

SOPRIS PARK CONCERT

The Sopris Park Summer Concert Series concludes with a performance by Los Mocochetes from 4 to 7pm. The Town Center Project will host a booth for public outreach on how to best meet Carbondale’s needs with a community-driven development on publicly-owned property in the heart of downtown.

MINDFUL LIFE

The Mindful Life Program begins a 28-day daily practice circle with an online live opening event at 6pm. Details at www.mindfullifeprogram.org

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 11

ECOLOGICAL SUPPORT

Roaring Fork Insight offers a seven-week environmental education and reflection program, “Active Hope Training and Eco Support” at the Colorado Mountain College Lapalla Center in Carbondale every Monday, starting today, from 8:30 to 10:30am. Find out more and register at www.roaringforkinsight.org

SEED PEACE

It’s harvest season! Seed Peace welcomes volunteers at Sunfire Ranch on Mondays and Fridays from 9am to noon. To RSVP, email heatherfroelicher@gmail.com

PILATES

Alexandra Jerkunica, a professional dancer, teaches Pilates and ballet exercises to build strength and improve balance at 4pm on Mondays at the Carbondale Library through Sept. 25 for free. To register, visit the library or call 970-963-2889.

REMEMBERING 9/11

The Basalt Library screens a film at 5pm that includes first-person accounts of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks. Visit www.basaltlibrary.org for more info.

JANE GOODALL

Aspen Center for Environmental Studies hosts Dr. Jane Goodall for a community lecture at Harris Concert Hall at 5:30pm. Tickets are sold out, but the event will be livestreamed. Register online at www.aspennature.org/activities

‘THELMA AND LOUISE’

The Little Nell and Aspen Film host the final Cinema Under the Stars of the season at the base of Aspen Mountain, screening the 1991 classic “Thelma and Louise” at 8pm. Visit www.aspenfilm.org for more info.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 12

CAREGIVER SUPPORT

Sopris Lodge hosts a support group for caregivers and families of people living with Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia at 3pm. Visit www.soprislodge.com/events or call 970-251-1635 to register. The group will meet every second Tuesday of the month.

‘COVENANT OF WATER’

Discuss Abraham Vergese’s “The Covenant of Water” at this month’s Book Talk at the Basalt Library at 5:30pm.

BLM MEETING

Learn more about the Bureau of Land Management’s new draft management plan for nearly 2 million acres in western Colorado at a public meeting at the Glenwood Springs Community Center from 6 to 7:45pm.

DRAWING CLUB

The Roaring Fork Drawing Club meets beneath the Grand Avenue Bridge in Glenwood Springs at 6:30pm.

MUSIC TRIVIA

Carbondale Beer Works hosts Music Trivia, a fundraiser benefiting the Andy Zanca Youth Empowerment Program at 7pm. To register a team, visit azyep.square.site

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 14

CODING CLUB

Aspen Science Center teaches Python (a coding language) at the Carbondale Library at 3:45pm on the second and fourth Thursdays of each month. Ideal for students in eighth to 10th grade, this offering is free.

EAGLE COMMISSIONER HOURS

At least one of the Eagle County Commissioners will be at the Basalt Library from noon to 2pm for open hours to meet with the public.

LEGAL CLINIC

Volunteer attorneys answer questions for free at the Basalt Library from 2 to 5pm and help explain the process and procedure for civil legal issues. To sign up for a session, call 970-927-4311.

COMMUNITY OVEN

The final potluck of the season at the Carbondale Community Oven is tonight at 6pm.

AUTHOR TALK

Author John Fayhee presents his new book, “A long Tangent: Musings by an old man & his young dog hiking every day for a year,” at White River Books (65 N. 2nd St.) at 6pm.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 15

PAWTERY

Colorado Animal Rescue hosts “Pawtery Pawlooza,” a fundraiser at the Carbondale Clay Center, from 5:30 to 7:30pm. No registration necessary! Just show up to create a ceramic paw print keepsake.