Scuttlebutt & Calendar – Sept. 28, 2023

West Glenwood fire

Prompt and coordinated efforts by multiple agencies prevented the Mountain Shadows Fire from spreading to residential structures in West Glenwood on Saturday, Sept. 23. Glenwood Springs firefighters collaborated with the Garfield County Sheriff to evacuate residents in the area. Thanks to quick action involving five engines, one water tender, a helicopter, multi-mission aircraft and over 30 firefighters, no homes were lost and evacuees were able to return that same evening. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Text fraud

Alpine Bank is warning customers to be vigilant as cyber-thieves send a large number of texts and emails designed to fool people into disclosing confidential bank information. How it works: a message is sent declaring a person has been locked out of their account due to suspicious activity and a link is provided which connects them to a fake bank website — or a number connects them with a customer service impersonator — and they’re asked for their login name and password.A legitimate bank will not ask for sensitive information via text or email.

Police chase

Carbondale police responded to a report of a suspicious male appearing to be stealing a bicycle at the RFTA Park and Ride. The man refused to identify himself and fled the scene, stealing and abandoning another bike on the Colorado Rocky Mountain School campus before hiding in the bushes near Crystal River Road. The man was identified as Michael Young, wanted by multiple Valley agencies on misdemeanor and felony charges including an assault the previous night.

Rate changes rescinded

In response to member feedback, local electric cooperative Holy Cross Energy (HCE) directors voted to rescind proposed electric rate changes. The proposed changes were first temporarily suspended earlier this year in response to a request by the Colorado Energy Office and comments from members and stakeholders.

Alternative plan

The Bioregional Visioning Circle, a Carbondale citizens group, invites the public to a forum about an alternative plan for the U.S. Forest Service buildings in Carbondale on Oct. 5 at 6pm at the Third Street Center. Forest Service officials have been invited.

Generation Wild

Great Outdoors Colorado, a statewide grant-making organization that supports conservation, recreation and stewardship needs with funding from the Colorado Lottery, awarded $250,000 on Sept. 22 to Aspen Valley Land Trust, Colorado State University Extension and Garfield County Outdoors as part of the Generation Wild program. This program is designed to help urban, suburban and rural communities introduce kids and families to new outdoor experiences.

C’dale grants

The Town of Carbondale reminds all community organizations and nonprofits that the deadline for submitting grant requests is Oct. 16. Find application guidelines at www.tinyurl.com/cdalegrants or contact Jessica Markham at jmarkham@carbondaleco.net or 970-510-1206.

Singing season

The Aspen Choral Society is gearing up for its 47th production of Handel’s Messiah, Dec. 8-10. Anyone interested in lending their voice is asked to attend Sunday rehearsals at the Third Street Center from 4 to 6pm beginning Oct. 22. To RSVP, email emma@aspenchoralsociety.org

CKF challenge

In celebration of its 20th anniversary, the Chris Klug Foundation invites athletes to engage in the sport of their choice for 20 minutes, laps, miles or hours. Attempting all four in four different sports will gain extra entries into a birthday giveaway, as will taking photos and sharing the challenge on social media. Register at www.bit.ly/CKFchallenge

They say it’s your birthday!

Folks celebrating another trip around the sun this week include: Madeleine Dameron Dahl, Andrew McMichael, Dave Reed, Kristin Stewart, Felicia “Flash” Trevor and Pam Kaiser Williams (Sept. 28); Steve Jundt (Sept. 30) Wes Engstrom, Mark Grice, Heather Hicks, Blake Lockard, Daisy Salinas, and Mike Waski (Oct. 1); Ray Alexander, Josh Behrman, Bill Rice, Meddi Shaw, Megan Webber and Renee West (Oct. 2); Cole Fenton, Shannon O’Gara, Daniella Stanley Kline, Kate Schwerin and Kevin Steuben (Oct. 3); Matt Koenigsknecht, Jill Rubin and Mac Scott (Oct. 4).

The Roaring Fork Pickleball Association held their second pickleball tournament of the year, Sept. 22 – 24, at the Young-Calaway Pickleball Courts in Carbondale. Over 140 players registered for “The Great Sopris Showdown,” and Doug Coffman and his doubles partner Sam Johnson (pictured here) were among the competitors playing in 4.0 men’s doubles. Photo by Jane Bachrach

~ C A L E N D A R ~

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 28

ADOPTION WEEKEND

All adoption fees at Colorado Animal Rescue will be covered by FirstBank through Saturday, Sept. 30. For more information, contact 970-947-9173 or visit www.coloradoanimalrescue.org

BRIDGE CLUB

Basalt Library hosts bridge players from 4 to 6pm.

‘CALL ME MAKER’

The Harvey Preston Gallery (465 North Mill Street, Aspen) presents an opening reception from 4 to 8pm for “Call Me Maker,” an exhibit featuring new work by Brad Reed Nelson, with an artist talk at 6pm.

WILD AND SCENIC

The Middle Colorado Watershed Council presents their Wild and Scenic Film Festival at the Glenwood Vaudeville Revue in Glenwood Springs at 7pm. A virtual streaming option is also available through Oct. 1. Find tickets at www.midcowatershed.org/filmfest

‘Rabbit Hole’

Thunder River Theatre Company’s production of “Rabbit Hole” by David Lindsay-Abaire shows at 7:30pm through Saturday, and 2pm on Sunday this weekend. Find tickets at www.thunderrivertheatre.com

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 29

VALLEY SETTLEMENT

Valley Settlement offers free English classes for adults at Basalt Library from 9am to 12:30pm.

INDOOR BABY GYM

Basalt Library invites children 3 and under to get their wiggles out from 10:30 to 11:30am with tunnels, ball pits, toys and more. Guardians must remain with their children.

‘PARA MI MADRE’

The “Para Mi Madre” exhibit — consisting of visual representations of love letters or odes to the concept of la madre, the mother — is on display today through Nov. 3 at the Launchpad. The opening reception takes place First Friday, Oct. 6 from 5 to 8pm.

GED CLASS

Valley Settlement hosts a GED test preparation class for adults at Basalt Library from 1 to 3pm. Sign up by calling 970-963-0851.

STEPPING UP

Stepping Stones hosts a fundraiser at 1010 Garfield Ave. in Carbondale with youth performances, bingo and food from 5 to 8pm. For tickets, visit www.steppingstonesrfv.org

PARTY PARTY

KDNK hosts a free concert from 5:30 to 8:30pm at the station (76 South 2nd St.) with Hecate Spring opening for Party Party.

‘STOP MAKING SENSE’

The Crystal Theatre shows “Stop Making Sense,” a Talking Heads concert film from 1983, at 7:30pm tonight, tomorrow and Oct. 5. The Sunday, Oct. 1 show is at 5pm.

TACAW TURNS TWO

Eddie Roberts & The Lucky Strokes perform for TACAW’s second birthday celebration, with Dragondeer opening at 8pm. Tickets at www.tacaw.org

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 30

RFOV

Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers mitigates riparian habitat at Riverside Open Space in Glenwood Springs (Coach Miller Drive) from 9am to 3:30pm. Sign up at www.rfov.org/calendar

BIKE RODEO

The Kiwanis Club hosts a bike rodeo and safety fair at Bowlski’s in El Jebel (280 Favre Lane) from 9:30 to 11:30am. All kids, ages 3-12, are invited to participate for free with ice cream and helmet giveaways.

FINAL TRANSITION

Laura Kirk and Akaljeet present “Creative Exploration for Life’s Final Transition” at the Third Street Center from 9:30am to 3:30pm. More more info and registration, contact lkirk619@gmail.com

SUDS REFILLERY

Refill household soaps and cleaning containers with SUDS Refillery products, and stock up on earth-friendly hygienic supplies, outside of the Botany Houseplant Shop from 10am to 2pm. Local artist Lindsay Jones will also be there selling her creations.

FIESTA DE TAMALES

English in Action hosts a family-friendly, multicultural celebration and fundraiser at Basalt High School, Fiesta de Tamales, at 4:30pm. Visit www.englishinaction.org/fiesta-de-tamales for more info and tickets.

5POINT PARTY

Enjoy fine food, cocktails and music at a Missouri Heights ranch in celebration of 5Point Film from 5 to 9pm. Details at www.bit.ly/5PointInTheField

TONY FURTADO

TACAW presents Tony Furtado performing with Matt Flinner and Luke Price at 8pm. Tickets at www.tacaw.org

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 1

RANDOM CONVERSATIONS

Carbondale Library hosts The Lost Art of Random Conversations from 6 to 7:30pm.

MONDAY, OCTOBER 2

SENIOR BOARD GAMES

People 60 and over are invited to stop by the Carbondale Library for an afternoon of fun games, refreshments and conversation beginning at 4pm.

ENGLISH IN ACTION

Basalt Library hosts open hours for English In Action from 6 to 7:30pm, providing English-speaking tutors for students.

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 3

PAWS TO READ

Young students are invited to practice reading with a therapy dog at the Carbondale Library from 3:30 to 4:30pm on the first and third Tuesday of each month. To register, call the library at 970-963-2889.

MICROSOFT WINDOWS

New to Microsoft Windows? Learn how to work with files, programs and more at Basalt Library at 4:30pm.

YARN GROUP

Knitters and crocheters are welcome to work together on individual projects at Basalt Library from 5 to 7pm.

NANOWRIMO

The Carbondale Library celebrates National Novel Writing Month (NaNoWriMo) by encouraging folks to write an entire novel (50,000 words) in one month. A support group will be hosted on Tuesdays from 5 to 6pm through Oct. 24 with more events to follow. For more information, visit www.gcpld.org/nanowrimo

CANDIDATE FORUM

Roaring Fork Schools and the Roaring Fork Community Education Association host a one-hour candidate forum at 6pm in the Colorado Room at Roaring Fork Schools’ district office in Carbondale (400 Sopris Ave.).

DANCE OF HOPE

Dance of Hope, a youth-based cultural touring ensemble from Uganda, performs at TACAW at 6pm. The show is free thanks to Jazz Aspen Snowmass. RSVP at www.tacaw.org

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 4

STORYTIME

Basalt Library invites families to early literacy storytime, designed for all ages, from 10:30 to 11am.

MORE TO THE STORY

The Aspen Chapel Gallery presents “There’s More to the Story,” a mixed-media exhibition in partnership with Pitkin County Library. The opening reception is tonight from 4 to 7pm and the show will continue through Nov. 11.

LONGEVITY PROJECT

The Aspen Times and Post Independent present “The Longevity Project: Maintaining Mobility, Balance and Athleticism Throughout Life” at TACAW at 5:30pm. Tickets at www.tacaw.org

KNEE PAIN

Valley View University presents “Innovative Approaches to the Treatment of Knee Pain,” a free webinar from 6 to 7pm with Tomas Pevny, MD, orthopedic surgeon and sports medicine specialist at ValleyOrtho. Registration information at www.bit.ly/VVUkneepain

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 5

ADDICTION SYMPOSIUM

A Way Out hosts a bilingual addiction symposium at TACAW from 8am to 12:30pm. More info at www.awayout.org

STORYTIME IN SPANISH

Practice, play and enjoy storytime in Spanish for children 6 and under at the Basalt Library from 10:30 to 11am.

ALTERNATE PLAN

The Bioregional Visioning Circle, a Carbondale citizens group, invites the public to a forum about an alternative plan for the U.S. Forest Service buildings in Carbondale at 6pm at the Third Street Center.

FIRST FRIDAY, OCTOBER 6

NATURE JOURNALING

The Carbondale Library hosts “Nature Journaling” for adults who wish to explore, observe and creatively document nature on the first Friday of each month from 1 to 2:30pm.

OPENING RECEPTION

Carbondale Arts presents a curated and juried group exhibition featuring Latino artists through Nov. 3. Join the opening reception tonight from 5 to 7pm at The Launchpad with an artist talk at 5:30pm and jazz performance by Josefina Mendez at 6pm.

‘MATERIALS OF BELONGING’

Anderson Ranch (Snowmass Village) hosts Maria De Los Angeles and Ronald Rael for “Materials of Belonging,” a presentation by visiting artists from 5:30 to 6:30pm.

CONTRA DANCE

Celebrate First Friday and Potato Days by stopping by the Rec Center in Carbondale between 6 and 10pm. Food and drinks will be provided by The Painted Pig and Aquila Cellars and live music will be performed by the Wooden Nickel String Band. All proceeds benefit the Carbondale Historical Society.

POLLEN PARTY

Steve’s Guitars hosts live music from The Queen Bees in collaboration with Pollinator Chocolate and Alya Howe at 7pm. Tickets at www.stevesguitars.net

BOMBINO

Luminary guitarist and Tuareg folk hero Omara “Bombino” Moctar presents his new album, “Sahel,” named for his home region of Africa, at TACAW at 8pm. Tickets at www.tacaw.org

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 7

POTATO DAYS

Carbondale’s 114th annual Potato Days celebration takes place, with a pancake breakfast by the Carbondale Rotary Club at Chacos Park from 8:30 to 10:30am, Ross Montessori’s Tater Trot fun run departing at 9am, a parade beginning on 2nd Street at 10:30am and music, barbecue, an outdoor market, games and cowboy coffee in Sopris Park from 9am to 3pm.

LATINX ARTS

Local teachers and community leaders are invited to take mini-workshops with Latinx visiting artists at Anderson Ranch (Snowmass Village) from 10am to 4pm. The day will conclude with a panel moderated by Beatriz Soto of Protégete at 4pm.