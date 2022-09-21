Scuttlebutt / Calendar – Sept. 22, 2022

Email

Farewell, El Jebel

On Friday, Sept. 16, the White River National Forest released a draft decision approving the sale or lease of its 30-acre administrative site near El Jebel. According to Aspen-Sopris District Ranger Kevin Warner, selling or leasing the land will provide the agency with funds to maintain or enhance other administrative sites. Under the draft decision, all or portions of the property could be sold or leased with the first right of refusal given to Eagle and Pitkin counties. The Forest Service will maintain public access to the adjacent 40-acre parcel that borders the river. A public open house to discuss the matter will be hosted at the El Jebel Community Center, 20 Eagle County Road, on Oct. 19 from 5 to 6:30 p.m.

Middle School outage

Carbondale Middle School students were granted a day off on Monday, Sept. 19, courtesy of a power outage that was first announced on Sunday. With Xcel successfully restoring power shortly after 1 a.m. on Tuesday, school was able to resume that morning.

Mountainfilm on tour

Telluride’s Mountainfilm, a festival dedicated to documentaries about adventure, activism, social justice, culture, environment and indomitable spirit, is returning to Grand Junction on Nov. 13 in partnership with the Western Colorado Alliance. Communities interesting in hosting a showing can find more information at www.mountainfilm.org

Colorado Water Trust

Anne Castle, board president of the Colorado Water Trust, has been appointed by President Joe Biden to serve as the Federal Commissioner of the Upper Colorado River Commission. As the Commission’s chair, she will work to “ensure the appropriate allocation of water from the Colorado River to the Upper Division States, promote interstate comity, remove causes of present and future controversies and assure the storage of water and agricultural and industrial development of the Upper Basin,” states a press release.

Colorado Water Plan

An update to the Colorado Water Plan, first released in 2015, is seeking input on a bilingual draft through Sept. 30. The plan is organized around four action areas: vibrant communities, thriving watersheds, robust agriculture and resilient planning. A fact sheet acknowledges that 80% of the state’s water falls west of the continental divide, whereas 90% of the state’s population lives east of the continental divide. Public comments can be submitted through engagecwcb.org

COVID-19

On Sept. 15, Governor Jared Polis signed an executive order to amend and extend the COVID-19 disaster declaration. The amendments remove no longer needed provisions while maintaining aspects related to accessing state and federal funding and adequately staffing healthcare facilities.

Owned by Earth

Patagonia founder Yvon Chouinard has placed the company’s ownership in a trust dedicated to fighting climate change. “Earth is now our only shareholder,” wrote Chouinard. “Instead of extracting value from nature and transforming it into wealth for investors, we’ll use the wealth Patagonia creates to protect the source of all wealth.”

Latino Policy Agenda

The Colorado Latino Policy Agenda, an annual, nonpartisan report, has released its key findings based on a survey commissioned by Voces Unidas de las Montañas, Voces Unidas Action Fund, Colorado Organization for Latina Opportunity and Reproductive Rights (COLOR), and COLOR Action Fund, also in partnership with Protégete of Conservation Colorado. The report highlights that the economy, inflation, and gun safety are top concerns among Latino voters. Find the full report at www.bit.ly/2022CLPA

They say it’s your birthday!

Folks celebrating another trip around the sun this week include community members with birthdays from Sept. 22-28.

Garfield County Libraries hosted its Freedom to Read picnic, celebrating Banned Books Week, in Carbondale on Sept. 18. Readers will have another opportunity to celebrate banned and challenged books at the Rifle Library on Sept. 24 at 1 p.m. Photo by Raleigh Burleigh

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 22

DEMENTIA CONVERSATIONS

Lisa Paige, a volunteer community educator with the Alzheimer’s Association, presents “Dementia Conversations” at Sopris Lodge from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Space is limited. Register at www.soprislodge.com/events

DROUGHT RESISTANCE

Master Gardener Debbie Martin teaches about making lawns and yards more drought resistant without breaking the bank (or your back). The presentation will be live at the Carbondale Library at 5 p.m. and online (registration at www.bit.ly/droughttalk).

ART OF CONVERSING

Sweet Cream Dreams in Carbondale hosts a free, community-building event designed to push you out of your comfort zone by engaging in meaningful conversation with strangers. No registration is necessary, the event runs from 7:30 to 9 p.m.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 23

COAL BASIN HIKE

The Community Office for Resource Efficiency leads a hike up to the Coal Basin Mine Complex, where you will learn about one of the gassiest mines in Colorado and what’s being done about it, at 9 a.m. The hike is approximately nine miles roundtrip; to RSVP, send an email to monalouisenewton@gmail.com

PRIDE SOCIAL

Converse with LGBTQIA+ community members and allies every fourth Friday at 4 p.m. at the Glenwood Springs Library.

‘80s TEEN MOVIE NIGHT

The Basalt Library invites high schoolers to watch “The Breakfast Club” at 5 p.m. Attendees can dress up in ‘80s attire and bring a pillow and blanket. The film is rated R for language.

SQUARE DANCE

Sustainable Settings hosts a square dance from 6 to 9 p.m. To reserve your spot, call 970-963-6107 or email rose@sustainablesettings.org

HARVEST FESTIVAL

Paonia’s Mountain Harvest Festival features free music in the park all weekend, beginning with Albert Cummings and A.J. Fullerton at 6 p.m. Check out the lineup at www.mountainharvestfestival.org

CRYSTAL THEATRE

“See How They Run” shows at the Crystal Theatre at 7:30 p.m. today, tomorrow and the following Wednesday and Thursday. A Sunday showing on Sept. 25 at 5 p.m. is captioned.

NEW HORIZONS

DanceAspen presents contemporary works by Danielle Rowe, Matthew Gilmore and Kaya Wolsey at the Wheeler Opera House at 7:30 p.m. tonight and tomorrow. Tickets at www.bit.ly/DanceHorizons

JON CLEARY

The Arts Campus at Willits presents Jon Cleary performing solo at 8 p.m. Tickets at www.tacaw.org

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 24

SPRING GULCH VOLUNTEERING

The Mount Sopris Nordic Council summons volunteers to help with three projects from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. For details, email info@springgulch.org

COFFMAN VOLUNTEERING

Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers hosts a work day at Coffman Ranch, near Carbondale, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Senior Matters, together with Roaring Fork Audubon, will be installing birdhouses. Register online at www.rfov.org or by contacting Sue Zislis (480-532-4375)

NATIONAL PUBLIC LANDS DAY

Wilderness Workshop celebrates National Public Lands Day with a hike at Dinkle Lake from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Register online at www.bit.ly/WWpubliclands

CRYSTAL JUBILEE

True Nature hosts a 15th anniversary celebration from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. with a silent auction, tours, activities and live music. Learn details at www.truenaturehealingarts.com

SUICIDE AWARENESS

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention hosts a walk to raise awareness departing from the Glenwood Springs Community Center at 10 a.m.

MENTAL HEALTH FAIR

Aspen Strong hosts a community mental fitness fair in Paepcke Park, Aspen from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Volunteers are needed! Email lindsey@aspenstrong.org for more info.

PRINTING WITH LIGHT

The Art Base hosts a two-day class about cyanotypes with Deborah Shannan from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Details and registration at www.theartbase.org

CELEBRATING TACAW

The Arts Campus at Willits celebrates its anniversary with “The Greatest Show on Earth”, an outdoor children’s show with puppets, magic and more, at 1 p.m. followed by “songs on the lawn” from 3 to 5 p.m. and The Motet performing at 8 p.m. Tickets at www.tacaw.org

BRINGING STORIES TO LIFE

Illustrator Erick Ingraham leads an interactive discussion about what goes into creating a children’s story book at 2 p.m. at the Carbondale Library.

CRMPI FUNDRAISER

Craft Coffee House hosts an evening of locally-sourced food, drinks and music with an artists’ silent auction and proceeds benefiting the Central Rocky Mountain Permaculture Institute. The fun begins at 5 p.m. and local ag workers are eligible for a discount. Tickets at www.bit.ly/CRMPIfunds

MOVING MOUNTAINS

As part of the Moving Mountains Summit, the Basalt Library presents a night of environmental films beginning at 6 p.m. Visit www.basaltlibrary.org for more info. For additional info regarding the summit, visit www.mountainsentinels.org/summit

THE MOTET

The Arts Campus at Willits celebrates its first anniversary with The Motet performing at 8 p.m. Tickets at www.tacaw.org

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 25

BREAK DANCING

Instructor Johier Begay leads beginners in a break dancing class at the Basalt Library at noon. Visit www.basaltlibrary.org for more info.

ART OF FARMING

Seed Peace and the Aspen Art Museum present “The Art of Mountain Farming” on the museum rooftop at 6 p.m. with local chefs from Bosq and The Farmer and Chef. All proceeds support Seed Peace — tickets at www.bit.ly/AAMSeedPeace

LIVE STORYTELLING

Writ Large presents “Field of Dreams”, a live storytelling event with Ali Margo, Dr. Barbara Freeman, Cari Eisenson, Kat McAfee and Raleigh Burleigh at The Collective in Snowmass from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tickets are free, RSVP to info@thecollectivesnowmass.com

SOUND BATH

Dr. Zachary Cashin leads a vibrational sound healing journey at the Third Street Center at 7 p.m.

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 26

STATE LIBRARY

The Glenwood Springs Library will host the Colorado State Library for a one-day workshop highlighting programs and resources. The first session about tools for community research will be from 10 a.m. to noon. Then, a session about improving historic collections will take place from 1 to 3:30 p.m.

VEGAN POTLUCK

The Center for Human Flourishing hosts a plant-based potluck at the Third Street Center from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Questions? Email info@TCfHF.org

DEATH CAFE

Discuss anything related to death and hear from varying perspectives at the Basalt Library at 4 p.m. Visit www.basaltlibrary.org for more info.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 27

TALES OF THE UTES

Nina Gabianelli from the Aspen Historical Society and Skyler Lomahaftewa, a Northern Ute tribal member, present “Seasons of the Nuche: Tales of the Ute People” at the Basalt Library at 5:30 p.m. The Ute Traveling Exhibit will be on display at the library through September. Visit www.basaltlibrary.org for more info.

LINOLEUM + LIBATIONS

AspenOUT and The Art Base host Jim Harris teaching linoleum cut printmaking from 6 to 8 p.m. Registration at www.theartbase.org

ASPEN FILMFEST

The 43rd annual Aspen Filmfest kicks off with “Good Night Oppy” at the Wheeler Opera House at 7 p.m. The Festival continues through Oct. 1. More info at www.aspenfilm.org

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 28

PERFUME PRODUCTION

Learn to make your own fragrance at the Basalt Library from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. This free class is for high school students and no RSVP is necessary.

SOUND BATH JOURNEY

Danielle Klein leads a “Sound Bath Journey” at Kula on Main from 6 to 7:15 p.m. Registration at www.kulayogaonmain.com/special-events

OFF TRAIL

Author Jane Parnell discusses her book “Off Trail” and how mountaineering has helped her heal from trauma at the Carbondale Library at 6 p.m.

A DYING WISH

The Center for Human Flourishing presents “A Dying Wish”, a documentary about an 80-year-old retired surgeon who decides to stop eating and drinking and “die with grace.” The film will screen at the Third Street Center at 6:30 p.m.

FURTHER OUT

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 29

STORYTIME

The Carbondale Library hosts in-person storytime for young children and their adults every Thursday at 10:30 a.m.

INDIGENOUS JAZZ

Delbert Anderson fuses together music from his Navajo roots with jazz. Along with his trio, Anderson will lead a workshop at the Basalt Library from 4 to 5 p.m., followed by a concert at 5:30 p.m. Visit www.basaltlibrary.org for more info.

HEARING HEALTH

Senior Matters presents “Hearing Health is more than Hearing” with audiologist Daria Stakiw live at the Carbondale Library and online at 6 p.m. Registration at www.bit.ly/HearingCdale

AIKIDO SEMINAR

Aikido master Matthew Addison teaches a mini-seminar at 13 Moons Ranch, south of Carbondale, from 6 to 7:45 p.m.

SPORTS

Roaring Fork High School’s volleyball team plays Basalt at home at 6:30 p.m.

WILD & SCENIC FILM

The Middle Colorado Watershed Council hosts its annual fundraiser, the Wild and Scenic Film Festival, at the Glenwood Vaudeville Revue at 6 p.m. The show will be repeated at the Ute Theater in Rifle on Oct. 1 at 6:30 p.m. For tickets and more info, visit www.midcowatershed.org/filmfest

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 30

PLANET EATER

Brian Colley and Andrew Roberts-Gray co-present an exhibit inspired by Godzilla at The Art Base through Oct. 29. The opening reception is from 5 to 7 p.m. with an artist talk at 5:30 p.m.

SPORTS

Roaring Fork High School’s soccer team plays Crested Butte at home at 6 p.m.

YOUTH FILM FEST

YouthZone hosts a watch party for this year’s Ascent Youth Film Festival at The Orchard at 6 p.m. Tickets at www.bit.ly/AscentFilm2022

ASPEN FILM IN CARBONDALE

The 43rd annual Aspen Filmfest screens “Good Night Oppy” at the Crystal Theatre at 7 p.m. On Oct. 1, “Farewell, Mr Haffmann” shows at 5 p.m. and “Broker” shows at 7:30 p.m. “Wildcat” will conclude the Carbondale screenings at 5 p.m. on Oct. 2. More info at www.aspenfilm.org

CONTRA DANCE

Potato Day kicks off with a Friday night contra dance at the Third Street Center at 7:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 1

POTATO DAY

Carbondale 113th Potato Day celebration returns to Sopris Park with a market and record sale from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. along with contests, live music and the traditional barbeque lunch. The Rotary Club will serve breakfast at 4th and Main from 8 to 10 a.m. where Tater Trot registration begins at 8:30 a.m. The parade will depart from 2nd Street at 10:30 a.m. and a Youth Gymkhana will be hosted at the Gus Darien Arena from 3:20 to 5:30 p.m.