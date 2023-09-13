Scuttlebutt & Calendar – Sept. 14, 2024

Email

Sweetness

Carbondale’s own Pollinator Chocolate has made it on the top ten list of Colorado Chamber’s “Coolest Thing Made in Colorado” 2021 contest for a dark chocolate with lavender from a farm in Palisade. All finalists will be honored at a luncheon in Denver on Oct. 19, where winners for select categories will be chosen. Stay tuned for a “People’s Choice” online voting tool, launching soon.

Deck the Walls

Carbondale Arts is accepting applications for the Deck the Walls Holiday Market through Oct. 1. Every year, the R2 Gallery is transformed into a vibrant shop filled with unique gifts created by local and regional artists, including candles and cards, jewelry and chocolates, ceramics, soaps and more. This year, Deck the Walls will be open from Nov. 17 to Dec. 24. Find details at www.carbondalearts.com

Volunteers needed!

The Mount Sopris Nordic Council is summoning volunteers for its annual fall trail work day, Oct. 1 from 9am to noon. Help clear debris, spread wood chips, prune back overhanging brush and assure the Spring Gulch trails are ready for skiing come winter. Sign up at www.bit.ly/SpringGulchWork

Clean Mobility Summit

Elected officials, planners, technical experts, civic and business leaders and engaged citizens are invited to participate in an all-day summit to speed progress on regional clean mobility. CLEER, Garfield Clean Energy and Drive Clean Colorado are hosting the Three Rivers Clean Mobility Summit and Expo at the Glenwood Springs Community Center on Thursday, Sept. 21. The purpose of the all-day event is to learn how our region can collaborate to tap new clean mobility funding opportunities and solutions, and speed up progress on clean mobility throughout the three-county region. More information and a link to register is at www.CleanEnergyEconomy.net

RFSD feedback

If you missed the chance to provide feedback on Sept. 13 regarding Roaring Fork School District’s next five-year strategic plan (2024-2029), there’ll be another community session on Thursday, Sept. 21 at 6pm at the Glenwood Springs Elementary School. Based on feedback, the district can adjust its draft Portrait of a Graduate and Core Values and define priorities for the next five years. There will be additional opportunities for community feedback throughout the fall and early winter. The final strategic plan should go in front of the school board for adoption in early 2024.

Health Fair

Aspen Valley Hospital’s fall Community Health Fair is set for Oct. 20-22, with the final day being held at the Eagle County Community Center in El Jebel. Participation is by appointment only. Register at www.aspenhospital.org/health-fair or by calling 800-217-5866, Monday through Friday between 9am and 4pm.

Bat rabies

Pitkin County reported an increase in rabies positive bats in the county. Public Health encourages residents with bats in their homes to explore remediation efforts, including closing gaps and entry points. Worldwide, the most common transmission to humans is caused by dog bites. The best means of prevention is to update pets’ vaccinations. If a bat is found in your home, do not touch it with bare hands and call animal control. Visit www.bit.ly/PitkinRabies for more info.

Glenwood parking

The City of Glenwood Springs wishes to remind residents and visitors that curbside parking is not permitted in cul-de-sacs 96-feet in diameter or less. Fire Truck turnarounds are required when the street leading to a cul-de-sac is more than 150-feet. The international Fire Code states that a cul-de-sac must be 96-feet in diameter to be accessible for a fire truck. Street crews are beginning to install signage in relevant areas and parking enforcement will be issuing citations for violations.

AI action

U.S. Senators John Hickenlooper (Colorado) and John Thune (South Dakota) sent a letter to the Office of Science and Technology Policy Director Arati Prabhakar urging the White House to develop secure, transparent federal standards for artificial intelligence (AI). “Consumers should be provided with accessible tools to authenticate online content,” the senators wrote, “and feel empowered to trust the AI system they interact with.” Earlier this month, Hickenlooper aired similar concerns with Senator Thom Tillis (North Carolina) in a letter to Acting National Cyber Director Kemba Walden, encouraging the White House to provide updates on efforts to reduce the potential threats of AI on the nation’s cyber infrastructure.

They say it’s your birthday!

Folks celebrating another trip around the sun this week include: Matt Lang, Megan Miller, Joan Sundeen and Rebecca Young (Sept. 14); Kathryn Camp and Nina Pedersen (Sept. 15); Al Draina, Riley Marshall and Eaden Shantay (Sept. 16); Vanessa Anthes, Smith Blanchard, Eric Gross, Dani Grace Kopf, Lori Meraz, Ken Olson and Bob Stein (Sept. 17); Jackson Burcham, Coral Eva Froning, Frosty Merriott and Nancy Payne (Sept. 18); Kenny Hopper (Sept. 19); Maria Judith Alvarez Quiroz, Marty Garfinkel, Josh Smith and Ralph Young (Sept. 20).

~ C A L E N D A R ~

Range rider Dan Moyer of Nucla peers through his rope at Roaring Fork Ranch Roping’s 13th annual event last weekend at the Gus Darien Arena. Ropers from Wyoming, Arizona, Utah and all corners of Colorado gathered for the event, celebrating the “living the legacy” of our western heritage. Photo by Paula Mayer

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 14

CODING CLUB

Aspen Science Center teaches Python (a coding language) at the Carbondale Library at 3:45pm on the second and fourth Thursdays of each month. Ideal for students in eighth to 10th grade, this offering is free.

COMMISSIONER HOURS

At least one of the Eagle County Commissioners will be at the Basalt Library from noon to 2pm for open hours to meet with the public.

LEGAL CLINIC

Volunteer attorneys answer questions for free at the Basalt Library from 2 to 5pm and help explain the process and procedure for civil legal issues. To sign up for a session, call 970-927-4311.

BRIDGE

Beginner and expert players are invited to play Bridge at the Basalt Library at 4pm every Thursday.

ENNEAGRAM IMMERSION

A three-part series on the Enneagram with Lori Mueller kicks off tonight at 5:30pm. Tickets at www.truenaturehealingarts.com

AUTHOR TALK

Author John Fayhee presents his new book, “A Long Tangent: Musings by an old man & his young dog hiking every day for a solid year” at White River Books (65 N. 2nd St.) at 6pm.

ALZHEIMER’S TALK

Laura Van Deusen, certified by Physicians for Responsible Medicine, teaches a free “Cooking for a Healthy Brain” class at the Third Street Center from 7 to 9pm in recognition of Alzheimer’s World Awareness Day. Contact Laura at rootboundcooking@gmail.com or 970-424-2175.

CRYSTAL THEATRE

Catch “My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3” at the Crystal Theatre tonight, tomorrow, Saturday and Sept. 21 at 7:30pm. The captioned show on Sunday, Sept. 17 is at 5pm.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 15

ESL CLASS

Valley Settlement teaches English to beginner, intermediate and advanced speakers at Basalt Library from 9am to 12:30pm. Sign up by calling 970-963-0851. The class will be offered every Friday throughout the month at the same time and place.

HERBALISTS UNITE

The seventh annual Red Earth gathering for women herbalists of the Mountain West convenes at 13 Moons Ranch beginning at 11:30am today and concluding on Sept. 17. Full passes and single day tickets are available at www.redearthherbalgathering.com

ZEN WEEKEND

Zenki Dillo Roshi, the guiding teacher at the Boulder Zen Center, leads a weekend retreat for beginner and seasoned meditation practitioners at Flying Dog Ranch on Prince Creek Road, from 5pm today through 2pm on Sept. 17. Register at www.roaringforkinsight.org/events

PAWTERY

Colorado Animal Rescue hosts “Pawtery Pawlooza,” a fundraiser at the Carbondale Clay Center, from 5:30 to 7:30pm. No registration necessary! Just show up to create a ceramic paw print keepsake.

SOUND JOURNEY

Dr. Zachary Cashin offers a vibrational sound healing journey at True Nature at 6:30pm. Tickets at www.truenaturehealingarts.com

EXPLORE THE NIGHT SKY

Erik Roth and Sheridan Semple lead a nighttime sky watching event in True Nature’s Peace Garden from 7 to 9pm. Register for free at www.truenaturehealingarts.com

TRTC

Thunder River Theatre Company’s new season kicks off with “Rabbit Hole” by David Lindsay-Abaire, about a life-shattering accident turning the world upside-down for a couple, beginning tonight at 7:30pm and continuing on weekends through Sunday, Oct. 1. Find tickets at www.thunderrivertheatre.com

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 16

FIELD DAY

The Central Rocky Mountain Permaculture Institute is seeking help today and tomorrow to install a new pond liner. Sign up by emailing jerome@crmpi.org

YARN CLUB

The Roaring Fork Yarn Club convenes at Sopris Park at 9am.

FESTIVAL DEL RANCHO

Anderson Ranch hosts its third annual celebration of Latin American culture with art, dance, music, food and more. This free gathering welcomes all, with live music by Sontres, a Denver-based salsa-cumbia-merengue band, as well as performances by Mezcal Socials, Aspen Santa Fe Ballet Folklórico, the Roaring Divas and more. Registration and details at www.andersonranch.org

CREATIVE DIVINATION

Make your own oracle and tarot cards with Mellie Test at True Nature, from 1 to 3pm. Tickets at www.truenaturehealingarts.com

ART FOR ALL AGES

Artists of all levels and ages are invited to create together at the Basalt Library from 2 to 3pm. Visit www.basaltlibrary.org for more info.

NOCHE LATINA

Glenwood Springs celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with games and family activities at Bethel Plaza (beneath Grand Avenue Bridge) from 3 to 5pm followed by live music and dancing with Son de la Zona from 7 to 10pm. And it’s all free!

SHAMANIC ASTROLOGY

Learn your soul’s path with a holistic approach to astrology led by Erik Roth and Sheridan Semple at True Nature from 4 to 7pm. Tickets at www.truenaturehealingarts.com

MUSIC ON THE MOUNTAIN

The Missing Link Band performs at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park at 6pm. Gondola proceeds will benefit the Glenwood Springs Youth Hockey Association.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 17

‘RAIN MAN’

Aspen Film presents “Rain Man” starring Tom Cruise and Dustin Hoffman at 3pm. Tickets at www.aspenfilm.org

WEEDING FILOHA

Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers visits Filoha Meadows, home to rare orchids, to weed Canada thistle by hand from 9am to 3:30pm. Sign up to help out at www.rfov.org

RANDOM CONVERSATIONS

Carbondale Library hosts The Lost Art of Random Conversations from 6 to 7:30pm.

STORYTELLERS

Alya Howe presents a cast of storytellers at The Collective in Snowmass for a free evening of intimate sharing from 6 to 8pm.

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 18

FROM THE CENTER

Alexandra Jerkunica leads a movement session combining pilates and ballet at the Carbondale Library at 4pm, today and Sept. 25.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 19

ASPEN FILMFEST

Aspen Film’s 44th Filmest takes place Sept.19-24 at the Isis Theatre, beginning with “The Mission” at 4pm today and followed by an opening reception at W Aspen at 6pm. Find the details at www.aspenfilm.org

DRAWING CLUB

The Roaring Fork Drawing Club meets up at Janssen’s Greenhouse in Basalt at 6:30pm. Visit @rfdrawingclub on Instagram or Roaring Fork Drawing Club on Facebook for more info.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 20

BUSINESS CONFLUENCE

Carbondale Chamber & Tourism’s annual Business Confluence, with industry leader updates and a panel discussion, takes place at Thunder River Theatre from 8 to 11am, with networking at The Homestead from 4 to 6pm. Find tickets at www.carbondale.com

STEM CLUB

The Aspen Science Center leads an hour of STEM learning at the Basalt Library at 2:30pm. Perfect for kids 5-11.

TOWN CENTER CHARRETTE

The first of two design charrettes for Carbondale’s Town Center development takes place at the Third Street Center with an open house portion from 5:30 to 7:30pm. The next session will be on Sept. 27, again welcoming the community in to give feedback from 5:30 to 7:30pm.

NIA DANCING

Steve Alldredge teaches Nia dancing at the Basalt Library at 5:30pm.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 21

CLEAN MOBILITY

CLEER, Garfield Clean Energy and Drive Clean Colorado are hosting the Three Rivers Clean Mobility Summit and Expo at the Glenwood Springs Community Center from 8:30am to 5pm on Thursday, Sept. 21 (lunch and snacks provided). More information and a link to register at www.CleanEnergyEconomy.net

EXIT PLANNING

The Northwest Small Business Development Center hosts a webinar training about exit plan strategies for small businesses online at 9am. Visit www.northwestsbdc.org for more info.

BOOK CLUB

The Third Thursday Book Club discusses any books by Kate Quinn at the Carbondale Library at 2pm.

COMMUNITY PICNIC

The Carbondale Community Oven hosts a potluck behind the Third Street Center beginning at 6pm. If you’d like to bake a loaf, bring your dough by 5pm.

AUTHOR TALK

Jamie LaRue, executive director of Garfield County Public Library District, presents his new book, “On Censorship,” at White River Books in Carbondale at 6pm.

ASPEN WORDS

Aspen Words presents Adrienne Brodeur, author of “Little Monsters” and “Wild Game,” for a free talk at TACAW at 6:30pm. Register at www.tacaw.org

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 22

FAMILY MOVIE NIGHT

The Basalt Library screens “Elemental” at 5pm. To celebrate Library Card Sign Up Month, the library will sign up new library card holders before the film.

BLKBOK

BLKBOK (Charles Wilson III), a pianist born and raised in Detroit’s inner-city, performs neo classical music at TACAW at 8pm. Tickets at www.tacaw.org

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 23

MURAL PAINTING

The City of Glenwood Springs invites community members to stop by Bethel Plaza to witness the creation of a new community mural from 10am to 3pm today and tomorrow. Additionally, a workshop for teens will be held by artist Devin Urioste from 1 to 2:30pm today. Details at www.glenwoodrec.com/art

FRIDA KAHLO

The Basalt Library invites patrons to celebrate Hispanic heritage and create colorful hearts while listening to stories about Frida Kahlo, from 10am to 12:30pm.

COMMUNITY CONSTELLATION

Carol Shure leads a Systemic Family Constellation workshop at the Third Street Center from 10am to 4pm. Register by contacting Carol at 831-218-5770 or carolshrue@yahoo.com

MENTAL FITNESS FAIR

HeadQuarters hosts its Mental Fitness Fair at Triangle Park in Willits from 11am to 4pm. Proceeds will benefit HeadQuarters and The Mental Health Fund, which therapists can pull from to provide 10 subsidized sessions to clients with financial/insurance barriers. Visit www.headquarters.org for more info.