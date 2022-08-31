Scuttlebutt / Calendar – Sept. 1, 2022

Email

Seasons changing

The nights are getting colder, as Mt. Sopris’ winter mantle dwindles down to small patches of snow. When will Mother Mountain don a fresh coat? Send your guess to news@soprissun.com with “Sopris Snow” in the subject line for the chance to win a $25 gift certificate courtesy of the Village Smithy.

No Man’s Land returns

After a three year hiatus, No Man’s Land Film Festival, the premier women and gender non-conforming adventure film festival, will return to Carbondale at the Crystal Theatre on Sept. 16. Find tickets at www.bit.ly/NMLFF2022

Fryingpan logging

On Aug. 25, the U.S. Forest Service reported that a logging project is to commence near Diemer Lake in the upper Fryingpan drainage. The intent is to clearcut up to 87 acres of lodgepole pine to improve forest health and wildlife habitat. Heavy truck traffic is expected along the Fryingpan Road (County Road 4) and County Road 41. Chopped trees will be chipped on-site and taken to the biomass plant in Gypsum. For additional info, visit www.fs.usda.gov/whitewater

City manager search

The city of Glenwood Springs has announced three finalists for its manager position: John Craig, Joe Neeb and Jennifer Ooton. The public is invited to meet these candidates on Friday, Sept. 9 from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at the Glenwood Springs Community Center. Spanish and American Sign Language interpretation will be available upon request (contact Bryana Starbuck at bryana.starbuck@cogs.us or 970-384-6441).

Welcoming Judge Roff

Angela Roff was appointed by Governor Jared Polis on Aug. 24 to fill a vacancy, left by the Honorable Paul Metzger’s retirement, in the Ninth Judicial District as the Garfield County Court judge. Roff’s appointment is effective Oct. 1.

Free books

In partnership with Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, Basalt Library is offering free books monthly for parents with children five year of age and younger. Details at www.basaltlibrary.org/dolly-parton

Employment opportunity

The Department of Transportation is encouraging people interested in a public safety career to apply for a position through their new maintenance apprenticeship program. A two-year paid mentorship at the Hanging Lake Tunnel in Glenwood Canyon will include hands-on and classroom training with full benefits, paid holidays and leave and a retirement package. Applications are due by Sept. 7, find details at www.bit.ly/CDOTjob

Business Confluence

The Carbondale Chamber’s annual Business Confluence will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 21 at the Third Street Center from 8 to 11 a.m. with breakfast provided by Bonfire Coffee. This year’s theme is “future forecast” with guest presenters Mayor Ben Bohmfalk and Town Manager Lauren Gister. A networking event will follow from 4 to 6 p.m. at COVENTURE’s building on Main Street. Find details at www.bit.ly/CdaleConfluence2022

A royal guest

Prince Harry won a polo tournament in Carbondale last week, Aug. 25, at Aspen Valley Polo Club. The Duke of Sussex played alongside Argentine polo player Ignacio “Nacho” Figueras, Steve Cox and Grant Ganzi. Funds from the charity support Sentebale, an organization that helps youth in Africa diagnosed with HIV.

Pool troubles

Carbondale’s John M. Fleet Pool has a non-functioning boiler, in spite of parts being replaced. The lap pool heaters are no longer working, with new ones set to arrive for the 2023 season. If lap pool temperatures drop below 77 degrees, they will have to close according to state law. Even a best-case scenario for constructing the new aquatics facility will rely on the current pool for next year’s season.

They say it’s your birthday!

Folks celebrating another trip around the sun this week include: Veronica Smith and Ella Yeats (Sept. 1); Lori Haroutunian and Dean Perkins (Sept. 2); Samuel Bernal, Kim Kelly, Pat Pier and Kathy Webb (Sept. 3); Terry Kirk, Andrea Slaphake and Ralph Pitt (Sept. 4); Heather Craven, Stephanie Dibacco and Janelle Johnson (Sept. 5); Linda Bishop, Brisella Escalante, Ben Hoffmann, Randy Lowenthal, Lora Meraz, Jesse Payne, Peter Robinson, Nancy Taylor, Haley Thompson and Mindy White (Sept. 6); Gabriela Alvarez Espinoza, Richard Hart and Mario Tarin (Sept. 7).

~ C A L E N D A R ~

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 1

DRAWING CLUB

Come doodle with the Roaring Fork Drawing Club at Sweet Cream Dreams (Craft Coffee House) beginning at 6:30 p.m.

SONGWRITER’S ROUND

Local musician Jackson Emmer hosts TACAW’s first Songwriters’ Round with guests Susan Gibson and David Starr at 7 p.m. at TACAW.

CRYSTAL THEATRE

“Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris” shows at 7:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 2

FRIDAY ART WALK

The Aspen Art Museum hosts an art walk , visiting local galleries, every Friday from 4 to 6 p.m.

MOVIE MEMORABILIA

Stop by the Crystal Theatre from 5 to 7 p.m. for free movie memorabilia including buttons, postcards, soundtracks, banners and more.

ROMA RANSOM

Roma Ransom performs at True Nature as part of the Peace Garden Summer Music Series at 5:30 p.m. Can’t make it in-person? Tune into KDNK radio to listen live.

CLAY CENTER OPENING

The opening reception for “Retrospective”, an exhibit consisting of ceramics made by Carbondale Clay Center’s founder Diane Kenney, begins at 6 p.m.

LABOR DAY ART SHOW

Redstone’s 26th annual Labor Day Art Show kicks off with an artists’ reception at the Redstone Inn at 6 p.m. The show continues through the weekend on the front and back lawn of the Redstone Inn. For more info and a list of the weekend’s events, visit www.bit.ly/RedstoneArtShow

CRYSTAL THEATRE

“Fire of Love” opens at the Crystal Theatre at 7:30 p.m. The film will also be shown on Sept. 3 and Sept. 8 at 7:30 p.m. and on Sunday, Sept. 4 at 5 p.m.

CONSENSUAL IMPROV

Thunder River Theatre Company presents Consensual Improv performing at 8 p.m. Tickets at www.thunderrivertheatre.com

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 3

COOKING CLASS

Devika Gurung teaches Nepalese cooking at Sustainable Settings from 3 to 6 p.m. For details, call 970-710-0822 or email gurung804@gmail.com

MAGICAL MOMENTS

Redstone’s Magical Moments summer concert series concludes with Wooden Rock performing from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 4

PLEIN AIR PAINT OUT

Artists are invited to take their supplies to Redstone and participate in a plein air painting event beginning at 11 a.m. Completed paintings will be auctioned at 3 p.m. with 30% of all sales benefitting a scholarship fund for local high school seniors pursuing a higher education in art. Call Becky at 970-929-5085 for details.

EVERYTHING GRAPE

Casey Brewing in Glenwood Springs hosts a vintage grape blends beer tasting experience at 11 a.m. Commemorative stemware is included in the ticket price, learn more at www.caseybrewing.com

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 5

LABOR DAY

Local libraries will be closed in observance of Labor Day.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 6

MEDITATION

Lisa McKenzie leads “Golden Light Meditation” at the Third Street Center from 6 to 7:30 p.m. For details, contact lmckenzie1light@gmail.com

DRAWING CLUB

The Roaring Fork Drawing Club hosts social drawing/sketching/doodling at Marble Distilling at 6:30 p.m. BYO-drawing stuff.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 7

ALL BOOKS CLUB

The Basalt Library hosts an informal gathering to discuss new and old books at noon.

SKATEPARK PIZZA PARTY

Fifth through twelfth graders are invited to a pizza party at the Basalt Skatepark from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. For more info, visit www.basaltlibrary.org

SCIENCE!

The Aspen Science Center teaches a hands-on program for all ages about oceanography at the Glenwood Springs Library from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Then, an all-ages class about our solar system will be taught at the Carbondale Library from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.

EURASIA EXCHANGE

Wild Rose Education hosts Irina Aiurzanaeva, a national park and environmental education professional at Lake Baikal, sharing about her home culture in Siberia and advancing indigenous rights. This free presentation will be hosted at the Third Street Center at 5:30 p.m.

HOLOCAUST FILM

Aspen Film screens “Three Minutes: A Lengthening” at the Isis Theatre at 7:30 p.m. This documentary explores the human stories hidden within recovered footage from 1938 Poland. Tickets at www.aspenfilm.org

FURTHER OUT

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 8

NORTH STAR TOUR

The Aspen Center for Environmental Studies guides a free tour at the North Star Nature Preserve from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sign up at ​​www.aspennature.org

LEGAL CLINIC

Volunteer attorneys provide free one-on-one legal assistance by phone from 2 to 5 p.m. for 15 minute intervals. Sign up by calling 970-927-4311 or emailing info@basaltlibrary.org

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 9

CAMP HALE HIKE

Wilderness Workshop leads a tour of Pando Valley, where the U.S. Army housed 10,000 personnel, 4,000 mules and 250 sled dogs during WWII. The hike begins at 8:30 a.m. and concludes by 2:30 p.m. Register at www.wildernessworkshop.org

ESL & COMPUTER LITERACY

Beginning today through December, the Basalt Library hosts English as a Second Language (ESL) and computer literacy classes every Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.. Register by calling Valley Settlement at 970-963-0851 or emailing info@valleysettlement.org

CITY MANAGER FINALISTS

The city of Glenwood Springs invites the community to meet three finalists for the city manager position from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at the Community Center (100 Wulfsohn Road).

PFLAG PARTY

Celebrate Pride at Veltus Park in Glenwood Springs from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 10

VOLUNTEER OUTDOORS

Join Roaring Fork Valley Outdoor Volunteers for a day of fence removal at Glassier Open Space, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Register at www.rfov.org

WELLNESS RETREAT

Sustainable Settings hosts a wellness retreat with Eliza Demarest from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sign up at www.rhythmandflowwellness.com

E-WASTE COLLECTION

The city of Aspen hosts a free electronic waste collection event at the Marolt Housing parking lot from 9 a.m. to noon. E-waste includes “almost anything with a plug or battery.”

WHAM BLAM

Celebrate Amy Kimberly’s “rewirement” with a fashion show at Craft Coffee House from 6 to 11 p.m. Find tickets at www.carbondalearts.com/upcomingevents

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 11

ECSTATIC DANCE

Alya Howe leads an ecstatic dance with DJ Tache at 13 Moons Ranch, south of Carbondale, from 6 to 8 p.m. No registration is necessary, email alyahowe@me.com with questions.

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 12

MEET THE AUTHOR

Dyana Z. Furmansky, author of “Rosalie Edge, The Activist Who Saved Nature from the Conservationists”, will discuss her book at the Carbondale Library at 6:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 14

SPRADDLE CREEK HIKE

Wilderness Workshop leads a six-mile hike above Vail from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Register at www.wildernessworkshop.org

BIODYNAMIC PREP

Sustainable Settings teaches a three-day workshop on how to create homeopathic remedies that regenerate soil and heal land. It begins on Thursday from 4 to 6 p.m. and continues on Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. To attend, contact Rose at 970-963-6107 or rose@sustainablesettings.org

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 15

FALL ESCAPE

Beyul Retreat hosts a four-day retreat with “yoga, meditation, breathwork, a cacao ceremony, horseback riding, trail running [or] walking, sauna, cold plunge, hiking, workshops, blind zip lining, forest bathing, sound bathing and more” starting at 3 p.m. More info at www.beyulretreat.com

LET’S TANGO

Carbondale Arts’ Garden Music Series concludes with “Let’s Tango!” This program celebrates the legacy left by dancer Heather Morrow. There will be a second showing on Sept. 16; both occur at the Thompson House (weather permitting) at 6 p.m. Tickets at www.carbondalearts.com/upcomingevents

BOWIE FILM

Aspen Film presents the U.S. debut of “Moonage Daydream”, a documentary about David Bowie, at the Isis Theatre in Aspen at 7 p.m. Costumes are encouraged; tickets at www.aspenfilm.org

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 16

WATER SUMMIT

The Colorado River District hosts its annual water seminar at Colorado Mesa University in Grand Junction from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Find the schedule and registration at www.coloradoriverdistrict.org

NO MAN’S LAND

No Man’s Land Film Festival presents two screenings of the same program — at 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. — at the Crystal Theatre. Tickets at www.bit.ly/NMLFF2022

BEYOND BEYOND

Beyond Beyond Country performs at True Nature as part of the Peace Garden Summer Concert Series at 5:30 p.m. KDNK radio will broadcast the show live from 6 to 7 p.m.

JACK ROBERTS MUSICAL

The Crystal Valley Players perform “Jack Roberts Live: A Historical Musical Revue” at the Ute Theater in Rifle at 7 p.m. The show will be repeated on Sept. 17 at 2 and 7 p.m. and on Sept. 18 at 2 p.m. Tickets at www.utetheater.com

STEVE’S GUITARS

Jeanine Renee performs at Steve’s Guitars at 8 p.m.

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 17

SILVER JUBILEE

The Carbondale Clay Center hosts its 25th anniversary celebration from 5 to 8 p.m. Tickets at www.carbondaleclay.org

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 18

FREEDOM TO READ

Garfield County Libraries celebrates Banned Books Week with a reading of passages from banned and challenged books on the lawn at the Carbondale Library from 1 to 3 p.m.