Scuttlebutt / Calendar – Oct. 6, 2022

Equitable nutrition
The Safe an Abundant Nutrition Alliance (SANA) recently received a $420,000 grant from the Colorado Health Foundation. SANA has a mission to reach the most underserved community members in Garfield, Eagle and Pitkin counties by providing access to healthy and nutritious food resources. SANA will use the funds to continue serving over 45,000 meals a year — with help from partner agencies — and add programming such as gardening, nutrition education, cooking classes and outdoor living activities.
Serving the forest
The White River National Forest has more than 200 temporary positions open for the 2023 summer season. The narrow application window closes Oct. 6. Find more info at www.USAJOBS.gov
Wilderness fee
The Forest Service has approved a fee for campers visiting the most heavily impacted parts of the Maroon Bells-Snowmass Wilderness area. Beginning in 2023, between May 1 and Oct. 31, campers will be required to pay $10 per person to stay overnight at Conundrum Hot Springs, the Four Pass Loop (which includes Crater Lake and Snowmass Lake), Geneva Lake and Capitol Lake. Children 16 and under are exempt. In February 2023, permits will become available for purchase at www.recreation.gov
Land for lease
Pitkin County Open Space and Trails is now taking bids to lease 24 acres of irrigated agricultural land at Wheatley Open Space, in lower Snowmass Canyon, for five years beginning in 2023. Applications are due by Oct. 31, learn more at www.bit.ly/WheatleyLease
Marble cool
Congratulations to Marble Distilling Company, one of 10 finalists in the Colorado Chamber of Commerce’s inaugural Coolest Thing Made in Colorado competition. Marble’s spirits are filtered through crushed Yule marble, combining locally-grown grains for a clean and flavorful drink. Competition finalists will be honored at the Chamber’s annual luncheon meeting on Oct. 20, where the winner will be announced.
Teacher award
Basalt High School’s Jesús Rios Vera received the Secondary English Language Development Teacher of the Year award from the Colorado Association for Bilingual Education (CABE). “Jesús is a thoughtful, talented and dedicated instructor,” said Amy Fairbanks, the district’s director of culturally and linguistically diverse education. Vera will be recognized at the CABE 2022 Awards Gala on Oct. 13 in Brighton.
For the love of pets
Phil Long Glenwood Springs Subaru is sponsoring pet adoptions at Colorado Animal Rescue (CARE) through the month of October. Subaru will pay $100 toward each adoption fee, bringing the fee to $31 for prospective pet owners. Subaru will sponsor up to $3,100 with the hope that a pet will be adopted for each day of the month. For more information or to complete an adoption survey, visit www.coloradoanimalrescue.org
~ C A L E N D A R ~
Aspen Dance Connection and Dance Initiative present guest artist Chung-Fu Chang teaching a modern dance technique at the Launchpad on Oct. 9 from 4 to 5 p.m. Chang is a dance professor at Colorado State University who has performed all over the world. Courtesy photo
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 6
VOICES
The Aspen Chapel hosts an opening reception from 4 to 7 p.m. for a collaborative show with the Carbondale nonprofit VOICES. The show, curated by Dough Graybeal, will run through Nov. 12 and 10% of sales and 20% of sponsorships will go to VOICES.
BOOK TALK
Mary Fox leads a discussion about the book “Afterlife” by Julia Alvarez at 5:30 p.m. at the Basalt Library.
SPORTS
Roaring Fork High School’s soccer team plays Delta at home at 6 p.m.
ART OF CONVERSING
Rediscover “The Lost Art of Random Conversations” with facilitation at Sweet Cream Dreams (689 Main Street) from 6:30 to 8 p.m. No need to RSVP, just show up!
VOICE OF THE PRAIRIE
Sopris Theatre Company presents “The Voice of the Prairie” by John Olive, a play about the beginnings of radio, tonight, tomorrow and Saturday at 7 p.m. with a matinee on Sunday at 2 p.m. Performances will continue next weekend.
CRYSTAL THEATRE
“The Good House” screens at the Crystal Theatre at 7:30 p.m. through Saturday, with a 5 p.m. showing on Sunday and two more 7:30 showings on Oct. 12-13.
HURRICANE DIANE
Thunder River Theatre Company’s production of Hurricane Diane continues with 7:30 p.m. showings through Saturday and a 2 p.m. matinee on Sunday, Oct. 9. Closing weekend is Oct. 13-16. Tickets at www.thunderrivertheatre.com
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 7
ADULTING 101
Glenwood Springs Library hosts teenagers and young adults grappling with how to become an adult in today’s society. This series repeats on the first Friday of each month at 4 p.m.
SIMPLE SHAPES
Carbondale Arts hosts an opening reception for a retrospective exhibit by metal sculptor Elliot Norquist from 5 to 7 p.m. The exhibit will remain on display through Nov. 4.
CLAY EXHIBIT
The opening reception for Carbondale Clay Center’s upcoming exhibit, “Journey of the Casually Curious to the Dedicated Maker”, takes place at 6 p.m. The show will continue through Nov. 4. For more info, visit www.carbondaleclay.org
SPORTS
Roaring Fork High School’s football team plays Olathe at home at 6 p.m.
STEVE’S GUITARS
Dan Sheridan performs a First Friday show at Steve’s Guitars at 8 p.m.
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 8
CLIMATE CAFÉ
Explore emotions around the climate crisis at the Third Street Center from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Sign up by emailing luke@mountainstoriverscoaching.com
SPORTS
Roaring Fork High School’s soccer team plays Rifle at home at 11 a.m.
OCTOBERFEST
Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park hosts “Octoberfest on the Mountain”, from noon to 6 p.m. today and again on Saturday, Oct. 15. For more info, visit www.glenwoodcaverns.com
SCIENCE AND A MOVIE
The Basalt Library screens “Frankenweenie” while concocting a science experiment in an adjacent room. The fun starts at 1 p.m. Visit www.basaltlibrary.org for more info.
LATINX ART
Anderson Ranch hosts a conversation with artists and educators Rafael Fajard, Lilian Lara and Ricky Armendariz about Latinx representation in art. Voces Unidas Executive Director Alex Sánchez will moderate the public lecture at 4 p.m. To register, visit www.andersonranch.org
HARVEST MOON
Ildi Ingraham presents “Sound Immersion on the Harvest Full Moon” at the Carbondale Library at 4 p.m. The event is free, participants are asked to bring a mat, pillow, blanket and anything else to help them relax in comfort.
5POINT FUNDRAISER
5Point holds its first annual Fall Fundraiser at a private residence (location to be disclosed upon purchase of a ticket) from 4 to 8 p.m. More details and tickets are available at www.5Pointfilm.org
TRUU AUCTION
Two Rivers Unitarian Universalists holds a fundraising auction at the Third Street Center at 5 p.m. with items ranging from weekend getaways, dinners and cooking lessons to a home stay in Mexico. Donated auction items are still being accepted. Email willhodges1111@gmail.com for more info.
INTERPLAY: ART AND OPERA
TACAW invites visual artists, as well as casual observers, to a night of opera meant to inspire participating artists to create pieces for display at The Art Base, accompanied by the same opera music at the opening reception planned for April. This introductory event starts at 7:30 p.m. For more details, visit www.tacaw.org
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 9
BASALT WORK
Help Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers enhance Basalt’s expanding Ponderosa Trail from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Register online at www.rfov.org
MODERN DANCE
Aspen Dance Connection and Dance Initiative present guest artist Chung-Fu Chang teaching a special modern dance technique at the Launchpad from 4 to 5 p.m. Pay at the door or pre-register at www.aspendanceconnection.org
ECSTATIC DANCE
Alya Howe leads a full moon ecstatic dance at 13 Moons Ranch (6334 Highway 133, Carbondale) from 6 to 8 p.m. No registration is necessary, contact alyahowe@me.com with questions.
MONDAY, OCTOBER 10
PAINTING + IDEAS
Artist Andrew Roberts-Gray teaches a five day workshop from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday. Sign up at www.theartbase.org
COLLEGE APP WORKSHOP
Colorado’s Free College Application Week is just around the corner; teens can get free help with their essays and resumes at the Carbondale Library at 4 p.m. For more info, call 970-963-2889.
TUESDAY, OCTOBER 11
CARBONDALE HISTORY
Sue Gray and the Carbondale Historical Society offer a virtual history lesson in partnership with Garfield County Libraries and Senior Matters at 5:30 p.m. Register online at www.gcpld.org/senior-matters
SPORTS
Support Roaring Fork High School’s soccer team, playing Frisco at home at 6 p.m. Or, cheer on the Lady Rams, also at home, playing Rifle at 6:30 p.m.
DRAWING CLUB
The Roaring Fork Drawing Club convenes at The Art Base in Basalt at 6:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 12
BREAD & PUPPET
The Learning Council in Paonia brings the Bread & Puppet Theater, founded in New York City in 1963, to Paonia Town Park for festivities at 4 p.m. and a free show at 5:30 p.m.
FURTHER OUT
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 13
LEGAL CLINIC
Volunteer attorneys provide free legal advice by phone to people without an attorney from 2 to 5 p.m. Call 970-927-4311 or email info@basaltlibrary.org to sign up.
ARTS + ENVIRONMENT
Colorado Business Committee for the Arts holds Arts + Environmental Sustainability Forum at TACAW at 5 p.m. Visit www.tacaw.org for tickets and more info.
SPORTS
Roaring Fork High School’s soccer team plays Aspen at home at 6 p.m.
SOUND JOURNEY
Dr. Zach Cashin leads a sound journey at True Nature’s kiva from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tickets at www.truenaturehealingarts.com
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 14
FARM FEST
Carbondale celebrates the harvest season with a weekend filled with events, such as local farm tours, a nighttime farmers’ market, a farm-to-table lunch and more. Visit www.carbondale.com/farm-fest for tickets and specific event details.
ART IN THE STACKS
The opening reception for the “Art in the Stack” exhibit, featuring works by Glenwood Springs Art Guild members, starts at 5 p.m. The pieces will be on display at the Glenwood Springs Library through Dec. 16.
SHINING MOUNTAINS
The Shining Mountains Film Festival returns to Aspen’s Wheeler Opera House with three days of indigenous films beginning tonight at 6:30 p.m. Details at www.shiningmountainsfilm.com
PUMPKIN JAZZ
Ted Piltzecker Septet performs ahead of the second annual Pumpkin Jam at TACAW. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. Visit www.tacaw.org for tickets and more info.
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 15
YARN CLUB
The Roaring Fork Yarn Club meets at Sopris Park at 9 a.m.
RFOV
Join Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers at the Silt River Preserve for a final season project from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sign up online at www.rfov.org
CARBONDALE FIRE
The Carbondale Fire District invites the public to a community open house with fire truck rides, firefighting demonstrations and more, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
GARDEN WORK
Carbondale Arts asks the public to help put the Rio Grande ARTway gardens to bed for the season from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Artist Amy Fairbanks will teach participants to make decorative mandalas using natural materials. No need to RSVP, just meet at the Latinx Folk Art Garden.
HEALING WITH ANCESTORS
Carol Shure leads her Systemic Family Constellation Workshop at the Third Street Center from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For details or to register, email communityconstellation@gmail.com
SPORTS
Roaring Fork High School’s soccer team plays CRMS at home at 11 a.m.
HARVEST PARTY
Rock Bottom Ranch hosts the ACES Harvest Party from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visit www.aspennature.org for tickets and more info.
FALL BRUNCH
Highwater Farm hosts a farm-to-table Fall Brunch, prepared by The Farmer and Chef Catering at 11 a.m. Visit www.highwaterfarm.org for tickets and more info.
OKTOBERFEST AT SUNLIGHT
Sunlight Mountain Resort hosts its Oktoberfest celebration, benefiting The Kirstie Ennis Foundation, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Visit www.bit.ly/SunlightFest for tickets and more info.
FOLK JAZZ
Enjoy the jazzy, folksy, minimalist sounds of the Daniel Bennett Group free at the Glenwood Springs Library at 7:30 p.m.
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 16
TGR WHISKI SERIES
Enjoy an adventure film, “Magic Hour”, paired with a whiskey tasting and more at TACAW at 7 p.m. Visit www.tacaw.org for tickets and more info.
MONDAY, OCTOBER 17
PHANTOM HITCHHIKERS
Clarissa Vazquez, author of “The Phantom Hitchhiker Project and America’s Haunted Roadways” and founder of the Colorado Coalition of Paranormal Investigators, presents “a chilling journey down some of America’s most haunted roadways” at the Carbondale Library at 6:30 p.m.
