Scuttlebutt / Calendar – Oct. 6, 2022

Equitable nutrition

The Safe an Abundant Nutrition Alliance (SANA) recently received a $420,000 grant from the Colorado Health Foundation. SANA has a mission to reach the most underserved community members in Garfield, Eagle and Pitkin counties by providing access to healthy and nutritious food resources. SANA will use the funds to continue serving over 45,000 meals a year — with help from partner agencies — and add programming such as gardening, nutrition education, cooking classes and outdoor living activities.

Serving the forest

The White River National Forest has more than 200 temporary positions open for the 2023 summer season. The narrow application window closes Oct. 6. Find more info at www.USAJOBS.gov

Wilderness fee

The Forest Service has approved a fee for campers visiting the most heavily impacted parts of the Maroon Bells-Snowmass Wilderness area. Beginning in 2023, between May 1 and Oct. 31, campers will be required to pay $10 per person to stay overnight at Conundrum Hot Springs, the Four Pass Loop (which includes Crater Lake and Snowmass Lake), Geneva Lake and Capitol Lake. Children 16 and under are exempt. In February 2023, permits will become available for purchase at www.recreation.gov

Land for lease

Pitkin County Open Space and Trails is now taking bids to lease 24 acres of irrigated agricultural land at Wheatley Open Space, in lower Snowmass Canyon, for five years beginning in 2023. Applications are due by Oct. 31, learn more at www.bit.ly/WheatleyLease

Marble cool

Congratulations to Marble Distilling Company, one of 10 finalists in the Colorado Chamber of Commerce’s inaugural Coolest Thing Made in Colorado competition. Marble’s spirits are filtered through crushed Yule marble, combining locally-grown grains for a clean and flavorful drink. Competition finalists will be honored at the Chamber’s annual luncheon meeting on Oct. 20, where the winner will be announced.

Teacher award

Basalt High School’s Jesús Rios Vera received the Secondary English Language Development Teacher of the Year award from the Colorado Association for Bilingual Education (CABE). “Jesús is a thoughtful, talented and dedicated instructor,” said Amy Fairbanks, the district’s director of culturally and linguistically diverse education. Vera will be recognized at the CABE 2022 Awards Gala on Oct. 13 in Brighton.

For the love of pets

Phil Long Glenwood Springs Subaru is sponsoring pet adoptions at Colorado Animal Rescue (CARE) through the month of October. Subaru will pay $100 toward each adoption fee, bringing the fee to $31 for prospective pet owners. Subaru will sponsor up to $3,100 with the hope that a pet will be adopted for each day of the month. For more information or to complete an adoption survey, visit www.coloradoanimalrescue.org

They say it’s your birthday!

Folks celebrating another trip around the sun this week include: Bill Anschuetz, Christi Couch and Matthew Roeser (Oct. 6); Bob Burns and Camille Vogt (Oct. 7); Jody Ensign, Lani Kitching and Bo Persiko (Oct. 8); Sarah Graf, Sarah Morehouse and Melissa Nelson (Oct. 9); Charlotte Vanderhurst (Oct. 10); Brittany Biebl and Jake Kinney (Oct. 11); Rick Borkovec, Stephanie Deaton, Linda Giesecke and Paul Luttrell (Oct. 12).

~ C A L E N D A R ~

Aspen Dance Connection and Dance Initiative present guest artist Chung-Fu Chang teaching a modern dance technique at the Launchpad on Oct. 9 from 4 to 5 p.m. Chang is a dance professor at Colorado State University who has performed all over the world. Courtesy photo

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 6

VOICES

The Aspen Chapel hosts an opening reception from 4 to 7 p.m. for a collaborative show with the Carbondale nonprofit VOICES. The show, curated by Dough Graybeal, will run through Nov. 12 and 10% of sales and 20% of sponsorships will go to VOICES.

BOOK TALK

Mary Fox leads a discussion about the book “Afterlife” by Julia Alvarez at 5:30 p.m. at the Basalt Library.

SPORTS

Roaring Fork High School’s soccer team plays Delta at home at 6 p.m.

ART OF CONVERSING

Rediscover “The Lost Art of Random Conversations” with facilitation at Sweet Cream Dreams (689 Main Street) from 6:30 to 8 p.m. No need to RSVP, just show up!

VOICE OF THE PRAIRIE

Sopris Theatre Company presents “The Voice of the Prairie” by John Olive, a play about the beginnings of radio, tonight, tomorrow and Saturday at 7 p.m. with a matinee on Sunday at 2 p.m. Performances will continue next weekend.

CRYSTAL THEATRE

“The Good House” screens at the Crystal Theatre at 7:30 p.m. through Saturday, with a 5 p.m. showing on Sunday and two more 7:30 showings on Oct. 12-13.

HURRICANE DIANE

Thunder River Theatre Company’s production of Hurricane Diane continues with 7:30 p.m. showings through Saturday and a 2 p.m. matinee on Sunday, Oct. 9. Closing weekend is Oct. 13-16. Tickets at www.thunderrivertheatre.com

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 7

ADULTING 101

Glenwood Springs Library hosts teenagers and young adults grappling with how to become an adult in today’s society. This series repeats on the first Friday of each month at 4 p.m.

SIMPLE SHAPES

Carbondale Arts hosts an opening reception for a retrospective exhibit by metal sculptor Elliot Norquist from 5 to 7 p.m. The exhibit will remain on display through Nov. 4.

CLAY EXHIBIT

The opening reception for Carbondale Clay Center’s upcoming exhibit, “Journey of the Casually Curious to the Dedicated Maker”, takes place at 6 p.m. The show will continue through Nov. 4. For more info, visit www.carbondaleclay.org

SPORTS

Roaring Fork High School’s football team plays Olathe at home at 6 p.m.

STEVE’S GUITARS

Dan Sheridan performs a First Friday show at Steve’s Guitars at 8 p.m.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 8

CLIMATE CAFÉ

Explore emotions around the climate crisis at the Third Street Center from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Sign up by emailing luke@mountainstoriverscoaching.com

SPORTS

Roaring Fork High School’s soccer team plays Rifle at home at 11 a.m.

OCTOBERFEST

Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park hosts “Octoberfest on the Mountain”, from noon to 6 p.m. today and again on Saturday, Oct. 15. For more info, visit www.glenwoodcaverns.com

SCIENCE AND A MOVIE

The Basalt Library screens “Frankenweenie” while concocting a science experiment in an adjacent room. The fun starts at 1 p.m. Visit www.basaltlibrary.org for more info.

LATINX ART

Anderson Ranch hosts a conversation with artists and educators Rafael Fajard, Lilian Lara and Ricky Armendariz about Latinx representation in art. Voces Unidas Executive Director Alex Sánchez will moderate the public lecture at 4 p.m. To register, visit www.andersonranch.org

HARVEST MOON

Ildi Ingraham presents “Sound Immersion on the Harvest Full Moon” at the Carbondale Library at 4 p.m. The event is free, participants are asked to bring a mat, pillow, blanket and anything else to help them relax in comfort.

5POINT FUNDRAISER

5Point holds its first annual Fall Fundraiser at a private residence (location to be disclosed upon purchase of a ticket) from 4 to 8 p.m. More details and tickets are available at www.5Pointfilm.org

TRUU AUCTION

Two Rivers Unitarian Universalists holds a fundraising auction at the Third Street Center at 5 p.m. with items ranging from weekend getaways, dinners and cooking lessons to a home stay in Mexico. Donated auction items are still being accepted. Email willhodges1111@gmail.com for more info.

INTERPLAY: ART AND OPERA

TACAW invites visual artists, as well as casual observers, to a night of opera meant to inspire participating artists to create pieces for display at The Art Base, accompanied by the same opera music at the opening reception planned for April. This introductory event starts at 7:30 p.m. For more details, visit www.tacaw.org

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 9

BASALT WORK

Help Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers enhance Basalt’s expanding Ponderosa Trail from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Register online at www.rfov.org

MODERN DANCE

Aspen Dance Connection and Dance Initiative present guest artist Chung-Fu Chang teaching a special modern dance technique at the Launchpad from 4 to 5 p.m. Pay at the door or pre-register at www.aspendanceconnection.org

ECSTATIC DANCE

Alya Howe leads a full moon ecstatic dance at 13 Moons Ranch (6334 Highway 133, Carbondale) from 6 to 8 p.m. No registration is necessary, contact alyahowe@me.com with questions.

MONDAY, OCTOBER 10

PAINTING + IDEAS

Artist Andrew Roberts-Gray teaches a five day workshop from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Friday. Sign up at www.theartbase.org

COLLEGE APP WORKSHOP

Colorado’s Free College Application Week is just around the corner; teens can get free help with their essays and resumes at the Carbondale Library at 4 p.m. For more info, call 970-963-2889.

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 11

CARBONDALE HISTORY

Sue Gray and the Carbondale Historical Society offer a virtual history lesson in partnership with Garfield County Libraries and Senior Matters at 5:30 p.m. Register online at www.gcpld.org/senior-matters

SPORTS

Support Roaring Fork High School’s soccer team, playing Frisco at home at 6 p.m. Or, cheer on the Lady Rams, also at home, playing Rifle at 6:30 p.m.

DRAWING CLUB

The Roaring Fork Drawing Club convenes at The Art Base in Basalt at 6:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 12

BREAD & PUPPET

The Learning Council in Paonia brings the Bread & Puppet Theater, founded in New York City in 1963, to Paonia Town Park for festivities at 4 p.m. and a free show at 5:30 p.m.

FURTHER OUT

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 13

LEGAL CLINIC

Volunteer attorneys provide free legal advice by phone to people without an attorney from 2 to 5 p.m. Call 970-927-4311 or email info@basaltlibrary.org to sign up.

ARTS + ENVIRONMENT

Colorado Business Committee for the Arts holds Arts + Environmental Sustainability Forum at TACAW at 5 p.m. Visit www.tacaw.org for tickets and more info.

SPORTS

Roaring Fork High School’s soccer team plays Aspen at home at 6 p.m.

SOUND JOURNEY

Dr. Zach Cashin leads a sound journey at True Nature’s kiva from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tickets at www.truenaturehealingarts.com

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 14

FARM FEST

Carbondale celebrates the harvest season with a weekend filled with events, such as local farm tours, a nighttime farmers’ market, a farm-to-table lunch and more. Visit www.carbondale.com/farm-fest for tickets and specific event details.

ART IN THE STACKS

The opening reception for the “Art in the Stack” exhibit, featuring works by Glenwood Springs Art Guild members, starts at 5 p.m. The pieces will be on display at the Glenwood Springs Library through Dec. 16.

SHINING MOUNTAINS

The Shining Mountains Film Festival returns to Aspen’s Wheeler Opera House with three days of indigenous films beginning tonight at 6:30 p.m. Details at www.shiningmountainsfilm.com

PUMPKIN JAZZ

Ted Piltzecker Septet performs ahead of the second annual Pumpkin Jam at TACAW. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. Visit www.tacaw.org for tickets and more info.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 15

YARN CLUB

The Roaring Fork Yarn Club meets at Sopris Park at 9 a.m.

RFOV

Join Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers at the Silt River Preserve for a final season project from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sign up online at www.rfov.org

CARBONDALE FIRE

The Carbondale Fire District invites the public to a community open house with fire truck rides, firefighting demonstrations and more, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

GARDEN WORK

Carbondale Arts asks the public to help put the Rio Grande ARTway gardens to bed for the season from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Artist Amy Fairbanks will teach participants to make decorative mandalas using natural materials. No need to RSVP, just meet at the Latinx Folk Art Garden.

HEALING WITH ANCESTORS

Carol Shure leads her Systemic Family Constellation Workshop at the Third Street Center from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For details or to register, email communityconstellation@gmail.com

SPORTS

Roaring Fork High School’s soccer team plays CRMS at home at 11 a.m.

HARVEST PARTY

Rock Bottom Ranch hosts the ACES Harvest Party from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visit www.aspennature.org for tickets and more info.

FALL BRUNCH

Highwater Farm hosts a farm-to-table Fall Brunch, prepared by The Farmer and Chef Catering at 11 a.m. Visit www.highwaterfarm.org for tickets and more info.

OKTOBERFEST AT SUNLIGHT

Sunlight Mountain Resort hosts its Oktoberfest celebration, benefiting The Kirstie Ennis Foundation, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Visit www.bit.ly/SunlightFest for tickets and more info.

FOLK JAZZ

Enjoy the jazzy, folksy, minimalist sounds of the Daniel Bennett Group free at the Glenwood Springs Library at 7:30 p.m.

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 16

TGR WHISKI SERIES

Enjoy an adventure film, “Magic Hour”, paired with a whiskey tasting and more at TACAW at 7 p.m. Visit www.tacaw.org for tickets and more info.

MONDAY, OCTOBER 17

PHANTOM HITCHHIKERS

Clarissa Vazquez, author of “The Phantom Hitchhiker Project and America’s Haunted Roadways” and founder of the Colorado Coalition of Paranormal Investigators, presents “a chilling journey down some of America’s most haunted roadways” at the Carbondale Library at 6:30 p.m.