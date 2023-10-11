Scuttlebutt & Calendar – Oct. 12, 2023

Email

Welcoming Brian Lorch

Colorado Wild Public Lands, an organization dedicated to monitoring land exchanges and advocating on behalf of the public, hired Brian Lorch as its first full-time executive director. Lorch worked for nearly two decades leading Summit County’s open space and trails program. During that time, he worked closely with the Forest Service and state agencies, oversaw the purchase of properties, planning and construction of over 50 new trailheads and trails and securing over $10 million in grants. Stay apprised at www.coloradowildpubliclands.org

After-school tutoring

Summit54 offers after-school tutoring for elementary school students in the Roaring Fork School District. Small group tutoring is offered Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays immediately after school for students who test below grade level. Gifts to Summit54 qualify for the Colorado Child Care Contribution Credit that allows Colorado taxpayers to deduct 50% of their gift from the bottom line of their Colorado tax liability. Learn more at www.summit54.org

Prescribed burns

The Upper Colorado River Interagency Fire Management Unit plans to burn up to 1,200 acres this fall. The Lime Park project area is located five miles northeast of Ruedi Reservoir; the Muddy Sheep project is east of Wolcott and north of I-70, near Edwards and Avon. Smoke from these prescribed fires is expected to be visible from I-70.

West Elk Mountain Rescue

West Elk Mountain Rescue assisted two injured hikers during one recent weekend. On Sept 29, a hiker with an ankle injury summoned help via a satellite communications device at 1:35pm. They were located several hours later at the intersection of Geneva Lake Trail and North Fork Cutoff Trail, arriving in Marble before midnight. On Sept 30, a day hiker used an SOS satellite communication feature on their iPhone 14 to call for help; they were located on the Ruby Anthracite Trail and taken to an ambulance at the trailhead in under three hours. To learn more about West Elk Mountain Rescue, including how to volunteer and donate, visit www.westelkmountainrescue.org

Travers v. Ogden

An Oct. 4 press release announced that Andrew Travers (a Sopris Sun board member) is suing The Aspen Times and its parent company, Ogden Newspapers, over terminating his employment as editor-in-chief days after being promoted to that position. Travers sought to restore the paper’s reputation by publishing two previously spiked opinion columns suppressed by Ogden after The Aspen Times was sued for defamation by a billionaire involved in the Lift 1A land deal. Internal emails were also published by Travers revealing why the columns were pulled. The lawsuit seeks to uphold the sanctity of uncompromised journalism, while relying on laws protecting workers’ rights “prohibiting an employer from making dishonest representations of job security to its employees or prospective employees to induce them to take the job.”

Pet adoption deals

Phil Long Glenwood Springs Subaru is sponsoring pet adoption fees at Colorado Animal Rescue for the whole month of October. Adoption fees for dogs and cats will be waived. Learn more at www.coloradoanimalrescue.org

Realtor of the Year

The Glenwood Springs Association of Realtors named Erin Ryan with Western Slope Real Estate its “Realtor of the Year” for her “vast volunteer service.” Meanwhile, Academy Mortgage was named “Affiliate of the Year” for “going above and beyond to not only ensure that the real estate community thrives, but that needs and rights of property owners and prospective buyers are met and protected.”

Wolf neighbors

Colorado Parks and Wildlife entered into a one-year agreement with the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife to source up to 10 wolves for Colorado’s gray wolf reintroduction effort. The Oregon wolves will be captured and translocated between December 2023 and March 2024. Factors including habitat suitability and distance from neighboring states and tribal lands have placed the area surrounding Glenwood Springs, Aspen and Vail as a top choice for initial releases.

They say it’s your birthday!

Folks celebrating another trip around the sun this week include: Rick Borkovec, Stephanie Deaton, Linda Giesecke and Paul Luttrell (Oct. 12); Janice Forbes and Bryce Pizano (Oct. 13); Michael Carter, Carrie Close, Gabrielle Greeves and Hannah Ross (Oct. 14); Matt Albericom Darren Broome, Calder Morrison, Lupita Ochoa and Corey Mineo (Oct. 15); Alex Heinig, Oriana Moebius and Abby Zlotnick (Oct. 16); Greg Knott, Eric Berry, Ian Edquist, Carianne Eisenson, Mike Grandbois and Mary Margaret O’Gara (Oct. 18).

A dozen Carbondale residents gathered in Sopris Park on Oct. 9 to honor Indigenous Peoples’ Day. John Hoffmann (pictured reading) shared a historical account of the actions which led to the Ute Removal Act of 1880, denying native Utes access to 12 million acres previously guaranteed to them in perpetuity, including the future site of Carbondale and surrounding communities. Photo by Raleigh Burleigh

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 12

EAGLE COMMISSIONER

One of the three Eagle County commissioners will be holding office hours at the Basalt Library from 11am to 1pm.

LEGAL CLINIC

People can get 15 minutes of free legal advice at the Basalt Library today between 2 and 5pm. Sign up for a consultation by calling 970-927-4311 or emailing info@basaltlibrary.org

ALZHEIMER’S AND DEMENTIA

Angel Hoffman, Alzheimer’s Association director of community engagement, hosts an educational presentation at Sopris Lodge in Carbondale at 3:30pm. To RSVP, call 970-456-6871 or visit www.soprislodge.com/events

BRIDGE

New and experienced competitors play Bridge at the Basalt Library at 4pm.

AUTHOR TALK

Local author Larry Gottlieb presents his book, “Hoodwinked,” at White River Books in Carbondale (65B N. 2nd St.) at 6pm.

CLUE

Stage of Life Theatre Company presents “Clue” — a murder mystery appropriate for all ages — at the Thunder River Theatre tonight, tomorrow and Saturday at 7pm with a Sunday matinee at 2pm. Tickets at www.soltheatrecompany.org

STOP MAKING SENSE

Catch the remastered version of a Talking Heads concert film at the Crystal Theatre, tonight at 7:30pm.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 13

FALL RETREAT

True Nature hosts a three-day healing retreat, beginning today at 5pm, with a ceremony and vibrational sound journey. Find details at www.truenaturehealingarts.com

ALL THAT JAZZ

Lenore Raphael (piano) and Wayne Wilkinson (guitar) perform traditional jazz and original compositions at the Basalt Library at 5:30pm.

TAYLOR SWIFT

The Crystal Theatre kicks off four consecutive weekends of showing “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” at 6:30pm each night, Thursday through Sunday.

NATURAL SHOCKS

Sopris Theatre Company presents “Natural Shocks” tonight and tomorrow at 7pm at Colorado Mountain College’s Spring Valley campus. To purchase tickets in advance, call 970-947-8177 or visit www.bit.ly/SoprisTheatreCompany

DEATH OF THE PUGILIST

TACAW presents “Death of the Pugilist,” a short story about a 19th century English boxer set to chamber music, one night only at 8pm! Tickets at www.tacaw.org

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 14

RFOV

Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers hosts a family-friendly work day at the Silt River Preserve from 9am to 3pm — lunch included! Sign up at www.rfov.org

ECLIPSE WATCH PARTY

Each of the Garfield County Public Libraries hosts a solar eclipse watch party, and will provide goggles, at 10am.

ECLIPSE 2.0

The Aspen Science Center will also host a community solar eclipse viewing, while providing some scientific background, on the south side of the Third Street Center. The eclipse begins at 9:12am, peaks at 10:34am and ends at 12:04pm.

HIGHWATER BRUNCH

Highwater Farm outside of Silt hosts its Third Annual Fall Brunch, and its final event of the season, with a meal prepared by The Farmer & Chef highlighting produce grown at the farm, at 10am. Visit www.highwaterfarm.org/shop/fallbrunch for tickets.

HARVEST PARTY

Enjoy food, beer, a vegetable harvest, family pumpkin carving, tomahawk throwing and more at ACES’ Harvest Party at Rock Bottom Ranch. This year, there are two times to choose from: 11am to 2pm, or 2 to 5pm. Visit www.aspennature.org for tickets and more info.

OKTOBERFEST

Sunlight Mountain Resort hosts The Kirstie Ennis Foundation’s third Oktoberfest Fundraiser from 11am to 8pm. Tickets at www.bit.ly/TKEFOktoberfest

ROLFING

Dr. Dia Lynn demonstrates how a unique bodywork technique, known as rolfing, can benefit the body at the Glenwood Springs Library at 1:30pm.

RUTH VARS BARNES

Friends of Ruth Vars Barnes are invited to a celebration of life honoring her memory at the Glenwood Springs First United Methodist Church (824 Cooper Avenue) at 2pm.

STORIES WORTH TELLING

The Stories Worth Telling Festival returns to Leadville’s Tabor Opera House for a night of impactful films beginning at 5pm.

SKI FILM

Teton Gravity Research shows “Legend Has It,” a new ski and snowboard film, at TACAW at 7pm with a Tincup Whiskey tasting, athlete Q&A and special giveaways. There will also be a family-friendly matinee at 2:30pm. Tickets at www.tacaw.org

TWISTED PINE

Twisted Pine, a Boston-based band blending bluegrass and groovy pop, performs at Steve’s Guitars at 8pm. Tickets at www.stevesguitars.net

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 15

LITTLE EXPLORERS

Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers invites nature enthusiasts ages 11 and younger to a free, interactive and educational event at Wulfsohn Mountain Park in Glenwood Springs, from 9am to 12:30pm. Register at www.rfov.org

PONIES & PAINTING

The Carbondale Clay Center, together with Wildwalkers, invites people of all ages to drop by between 1 and 3pm to paint a miniature ceramic pony to take home.

LABYRINTH WALK

Join Laura Kirk and Megan Miller for a “sacred harvest” ceremony in True Nature’s Peace Garden from 1:15 to 3pm. Tickets at www.truenaturehealingarts.com

VOLLEYBALL TRYOUTS

The Maroon Belles Volleyball Club hosts tryouts for 6th, 7th and 8th graders at the Riverview School from 3-5pm. Tryouts for 9th and 10th graders are Nov. 12, also 3-5pm. Details at www.maroonbelles.com

RANDOM CONVERSATIONS

The Carbondale Library hosts The Lost Art of Random Conversations, where strangers make meaningful conversation, at 6pm.

MONDAY, OCTOBER 16

PROPOSITION HH

Mountain Chamber Alliance hosts a free webinar offering nonpartisan analysis of Proposition HH, from noon to 1pm. To register, visit www.mountainchamberalliance.com and click the “events” tab.

MONDAY NIGHT LIGHTS

Roaring Fork High School’s JV football team plays against Glenwood Springs at the Carbondale Middle School field at 7pm. Join fans for a pregame fundraiser beginning at 5:30 pm

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 17

WORD BASICS

Learn the basics of using Microsoft Word at the Basalt Library at 4:30pm. Details at www.basaltlibrary.org

YARN GROUP

Knitters and crocheters convene at the Basalt Library at 5pm.

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 18

SOUND HEALING

Katie *Sol Luz guides a sound healing journey at the Third Street Center from 8am to 5pm. Bring a yoga mat, blanket, pillow (optional) and a water bottle. Email info@tcfhf.org to register.

FREEDOM TO READ

The Garfield County Public Library District hosts a presentation about the First Amendment, followed by a moderated public comment session and reaction panel, beginning at 6pm at the Ute Theater in Rifle.

PRINCESS WARRIOR INTRO

Find out what the “Princess Warrior Series” is all about during a Zoom presentation at 5pm. The four-week Princess Warriors Series, meant for 7th and 8th grade girls, kicks off on Sunday, Oct. 22 at 13 Moons Ranch. Visit www.bit.ly/PrincessWarriors for the Zoom link and more details.

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 19

OSTEOPOROSIS

Dr. Susan Inscore and Valley View Hospital’s Bone Health and Fracture Prevention Team present at Sopris Lodge at 2pm. To RSVP, call 970-456-6871 or visit www.soprislodge.com/events

BOOK CLUB

The Third Thursday Book Club discusses “Dinner with Ruth” by Nina Totenberg at the Carbondale Library at 2pm.

WALDORF EDUCATION

Waldorf educator Nancy Blanning presents “Outdated or Innovative: Exploring Waldorf Education” at the Waldorf School on the Roaring Fork at 5pm. Visit www.waldorfschoolrf.com/calendar for details and to register.

BREAD BAKE

Bring your dough to the Carbondale Community Oven (behind the Third Street Center) by 5:30pm sharp. Baking takes about 45 minutes, then share your bread or take it home for dinner!

HIGH COUNTRY SINFONIA

High Country Sinfonia presents “Con Dolce Espressione” tonight at St. Vincent Catholic Church in Basalt (250 Midland Ave) at 7pm. The show will travel to the Glenwood Vaudeville Revue on Saturday, Oct. 21 at 7pm and Sunday, Oct. 22 at the Christ Episcopal Church in Aspen (536 West North Street) at 4pm. The ensemble will perform music by Kaija Saariaho, Gustav Mahler and Johann Sebastian Bach.

TAYLOR ASHTON

Steve’s Guitars presents Brooklyn based Canadian songwriter Taylor Ashton performing at 8pm.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 20

HEALTH FAIR

Aspen Valley Hospital hosts a health fair, where discounted lab testing will be available, today and tomorrow at Aspen Valley Hospital, and Sunday, Oct. 22 at the Eagle County Community Center in El Jebel. The fair goes from 8-11:30am each day. To book an appointment, visit www.bit.ly/AVHhealthfair

TEATRO EN ESPAÑOL

VOICES presents “Nuestras Voces: Teatro en Español” tonight and tomorrow at 7pm and Sunday at 4pm. This original theater project features local Spanish-speaking artists and will be subtitled in English.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 21

RFV YARN CLUB

The Roaring Fork Yarn Club meets at Sopris Park at 9am.

SWAP IT LIKE IT’S HOT

The Basalt Library hosts its annual Swap it Like it’s Hot clothing swap from 10am to 3pm.

KRISTI NICHOLLS

Celebrate the life of Kristi Nicholls with family and friends at Carbondale’s Ramey-Harvey Park (adjacent to Crystal Meadows Senior Housing) at 1pm.

ON HER TERMS

Age-Friendly Carbondale presents a film with Kristi Nicholls explaining her choice for medically-assisted dying at the Carbondale Library at 2pm.

MEET & GREET

Garfield County District 2 commissioner candidate Caitlin Carey hosts a meet and greet at Carbondale Beer Works at 4pm.

JAN & JD

Local singer-songwriters, JD Martin and Jan Garrett, perform at the Third Street Center at 6pm Visit www.bit.ly/JanJDconcert for tickets.