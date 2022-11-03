Scuttlebutt / Calendar – Nov. 3, 2022

Email

Charge Ahead

Clean Energy Economy for the Region (CLEER) is offering free assistance to tap into the state’s latest $3 million round of grant funding for electric charging stations. The Charge Ahead program provides grants to cover up to 90 percent of the cost for installing chargers in workplaces, apartment/condo complexes, government buildings and other sites that offer public or visitor parking. The deadline for most types of applications is Nov. 16. For more info, contact CLEER’s Martín Bonzi at mbonzi@cleanenergyeconomy.net

Prevent chimney fires

The Carbondale & Rural Fire Protection District recommends having your chimney cleaned and inspected by a professional before using the fireplace this season. Wood-burning fires can accumulate a build-up of creosote, a highly flammable, tar-like residue known to cause chimney fires. It’s also possible that outdoor critters nested in your chimney, and these materials should be cleared out before lighting a fire. Carbon monoxide, the silent killer, is another concern with chimney blockages. Learn more at www.carbondalefire.org

Veteran services

On Nov. 7, Garfield County Public Libraries will grant patrons access to Brainfuse VetNow, a service to help veterans and their families navigate bureaucracy, receive academic tutoring and employment transition assistance. Find the tool online at www.gcpld.org/research/research-databases

Colorado Book Awards

Submissions for the Colorado Book Awards are open for books published for the first time in 2022, or the last quarter of 2021. The submission deadline is Jan. 9, 2023. Categories include: anthology, fiction, history, non-fiction, pictorial, poetry and children’s, juvenile and young adult literature. Volunteer selectors and judges are also needed. Apply online at www.coloradohumanities.org/programs/colorado-book-awards

Fire on the mountain

Fire managers from the Upper Colorado River Interagency Fire Management Unit are hoping for ideal conditions in the coming weeks to ignite a prescribed fire on White River National Forest lands in Eagle County. The Lime Park Prescribed Burn will occur five miles northeast of Ruedi Reservoir.

Pollution prevention grants

The Environmental Protection Agency is providing the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) with $411,440 in pollution prevention grants. CDPHE is one of 32 recipients of EPA pollution prevention grants totalling $9 million. The state agency will commit these funds toward identifying, developing, documenting and sharing best practices through the Colorado Green Business Network, supporting community-based efforts and backing five internship projects for Colorado State University graduate fellows.

Fem film

No Man’s Land Film Festival, the premier all-women adventure film festival, is accepting submissions for 2023 until Dec. 2 at midnight. Find more info at www.filmfreeway.com/NoMansLandFilmFestival

Sopris cross

Barry Stevenson, with Outside Adventure Media, captured a video showing “The Sopris Cross,” a unique formation in the bowl above Thomas Lakes visible for about three weeks in October. “The Cross is formed on Mount Sopris where a narrow avalanche chute naturally bisects a horizontal rock seam,” wrote Stevenson. See the (gorgeous) video at www.bit.ly/SoprisCross

They say it’s your birthday!

Folks celebrating another trip around the sun this week include: Suzie Brady, Zack Jones, Kay Hagman Knickerbocker and AJ Waski (Nov. 3); Jeff Achey, Debra Burleigh and David Cappa (Nov. 4); Niki Burns and Trina Ortega (Nov. 5); Beth Broome and Murry Daniels (Nov. 6); Lee Beck, Brett Nelson and Noreen Steiner (Nov. 7); Rick Carlson and Mira Winograd (Nov. 8); Wolfy Draper and Stephen Molloy (Nov. 9).

Colorado Parks and Wildlife asks folks to properly dispose of their carved pumpkins and not to leave them out for wildlife consumption. Courtesy photo

~ C A L E N D A R ~

THURSDAY, NOV. 3

MEDICARE PRESCRIPTIONS

In collaboration with High County RSVP, Basalt Library offers appointments for seniors looking to review or change their Medicare prescription drug plans from 1 to 4 p.m. Register online at www.bit.ly/RSVPMeds

ARTIST LECTURE

Autumn Knight, a visiting artist at Anderson Ranch in Snowmass, lectures from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. about working with performance, installation, video and text. A buffet dinner at the ranch will follow the lecture. Register online at www.andersonranch.org

DURAN DURAN

Duran Duran presents “A Hollywood High”, a feature-length docu-concert film, screened at the Isis Theatre in Aspen tonight at 7:30 p.m. The show repeats on Nov. 6 at 4 p.m. and Nov. 10 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets at www.aspenfilm.org

FRIDAY, NOV. 4

HOPSCOTCH OF THE MIND

Haiti-born and Paris-based artist Hervé Télémaque’s first solo exhibit in the United States, “Hopscotch of the Mind”, opens at the Aspen Art Museum and will remain on display through March 26, 2023. Visit www.aspenartmuseum.org for more info.

HORSE ADOPTION

The Bureau of Land Management hosts a wild horse adoption event with some 60 wild horses from the Piceance-East Douglas Herd at the Mesa County Fairgrounds in Grand Junction. Horses can be viewed from noon to 6 p.m. today and from 7:30 to 10 a.m. on Nov. 5. Bidders must be present from 10 to 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 5. Learn more at www.blm.gov/WHB

STUDIO TOUR

Local watercolorist Linda Helmich welcomes the public to tour her barn studio and gallery at 4006 County Road 115 in Glenwood Springs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and tomorrow.

LAST CALL

Batch Provisions, opening at 4 p.m., closes out First Friday with a toast to the memories and adventures to come.

DAY OF THE DEAD

Carbondale Library invites the public to check out their public altar and create some traditional “papel picado” (perforated paper) crafts beginning at 4 p.m.

DÍA DE LOS MUERTOS

This First Friday, continue the celebration of Día de los Muertos at Fourth and Main Street with live performances and entertainment at 4 p.m. followed by a procession with large-scale puppets beginning at the Third Street Center at 6 p.m. The party returns to Fourth and Main for more performances and fun. To volunteer to help out, visit www.bit.ly/DiaVolunteering

LOVE LETTERS

The Art Base presents “Love Letters to My Mother”, a new exhibit by Shawna Miller, with an opening reception from 5 to 7 p.m. The exhibit will remain on display through Dec. 3.

CRYSTAL THEATRE

“Ticket to Paradise” shows at the Crystal Theatre at 7 p.m. today, tomorrow and on Nov. 9-10. A Sunday matinee at 5 p.m. will be captioned. “Amsterdam” also shows on Saturday, Nov. 5 at 4:15 p.m.

MARY POPPINS

Opening night of Aspen Community Theatre’s production of “Mary Poppins” is tonight at 7 p.m. The show continues Nov. 5, 11 and 12 with showtimes at 7 p.m. and matinees on Nov. 6 and 13 at 2 p.m. For tickets, visit www.bit.ly/ACTPoppins

FRESH AMERICANA

Natalie Prauser and Marty Bush perform a First Friday show at Steve’s Guitars at 8 p.m.

SINGER/SONGWRITER

Ali McGuirk and Kail Baxley perform at TACAW at 8 p.m. For tickets and more info, visit www.tacaw.org

SATURDAY, NOV. 5

STORYTIME

Author Julianne Stokes reads her newest children’s book, all about skiing, at Basalt Library at 10 a.m. Then, author Jill Sheeley discusses her young adult novel, “The Blue Bottle”, at 1 p.m.

ALTAR BUILDING

The Glenwood Springs Community Art Center and Defiende Nuestra Tierra are hosting a Día de los Muertos altar building workshop at 601 East Sixth Street from noon to 3 p.m. Space is limited! Register online at www.bit.ly/GWSCACDia

FUNDRAISING DINNER

Aspen Choral Society hosts a fall fundraising dinner at the Black Saddle Bar & Grille in Snowmass from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Founder and benefactor Virgil Simon will be honored and a new project will be unveiled. Find tickets at aspenchoralsociety.org

GRATEFUL AND DEAD

The Grateful Dead return to cinemas with a screening of their ‘72 performance at Tivoli Concert Hall in Denmark. The Isis Theatre in Aspen hosts a screening at 7 p.m. Tickets at www.aspenfilm.org

SUNDAY, NOV. 6

STEVE’S GUITARS

Freedy Johnston performs at Steve’s Guitars at 8 p.m.

MONDAY, NOV. 7

MEDICARE MONDAY

High Country Volunteers partners with the Colorado Gerontological Society for an in-person Medicare Monday session at the Colorado Mountain College Glenwood Center (1402 Blake Avenue) at 9:30 a.m. Register to attend by calling 970-384-8744.

TUESDAY, NOV. 8

TAKE & CREATE

Basalt Library welcomes artists of all ages to pick up a paper quilling art kit while supplies last.

WATERCOLOR PAINTING

Amy Beidleman teaches watercolor painting at The Art Base from 6 to 8 p.m. Register online at www.theartbase.org

CARBONDALE TRUSTEES

Carbondale’s Board of Town Trustees convenes at the Third Street Center at 6 p.m. No virtual Zoom access will be available.

DRAWING CLUB

Find the Roaring Fork Drawing Club at Botany Houseplant Shop (586 Highway 133, next to Dos Gringos) at 6:30 p.m. No registration necessary!

ELECTION DEADLINE

Ballots must be dropped by 7 p.m. to be counted. In-person voters that have entered the queue by 7 p.m. will be allowed to vote. Learn more at www.sos.state.co.us

LIVE ELECTION COVERAGE

Tune in to KDNK Community Access Radio for live election coverage beginning at 9 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 9

FIGURE DRAWING

Join artist Shawna Miller for a figure drawing class at The Art Base from 6:30 to 8 p.m. More info at www.theartbase.org

ASPEN FILM

Aspen Film presents “an exclusive sneak screening” of “She Said”, directed by Maria Schrader, at the Isis Theatre in Aspen at 7:30 p.m.

THURSDAY, NOV. 10

WALDORF SCHOOL TOUR

Prospective students and their families are invited to tour Waldorf School on the Roaring Fork’s 13-acre campus from 9:30 to 11 a.m.

HEALTH FAIR

Aspen Valley Hospital hosts a health fair with deeply discounted lab tests from 8 to 11:30 a.m. Make an appointment online at aspenhospital.org

10,000 VILLAGES

The 10,000 Villages International Craft Fair returns to the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Glenwood Springs (1630 Grand Avenue) this weekend. The doors open today from noon to 6 p.m. On Nov. 11, the hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. On Nov. 12, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. And on Nov. 13, from noon to 4 p.m.

SENIOR SOCIAL

Seniors are invited to the Glenwood Springs Library on the second and fourth Thursdays of each month to socialize and make new friends at 1 p.m.

LEGAL CLINIC

Basalt Library hosts a free legal clinic from 2 to 5 p.m. To sign up, call 970-927-4311.

ART TALK

Visiting artist Calida Rawles presents her painting process at Anderson Ranch in Snowmass from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. The lecture will be followed by a buffet dinner at the Ranch. Alternatively, the talk will be live streamed. Register online at www.andersonranch.org

FRIDAY, NOV. 11

VETERANS DAY

The American Legion in Carbondale (97 North Third Street) hosts a Veterans Day dinner at 5 p.m. serving hot turkey sandwiches with mashed potatoes, gravy and sides. The dinner is free for all veterans and open to the public.