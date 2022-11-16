Scuttlebutt & Calendar – Nov. 17, 2022

Email

Spruce up The Sun

Break out the art supplies, it’s time for our annual “Spruce Up The Sun” cover illustration contest! This year’s theme is: Travel Through Time. The contest is open to local kids from pre-kindergarten through high school. Submissions can be dropped off in the designated box outside the Launchpad in Carbondale and the deadline is Dec. 13.

Respiratory illnesses

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is monitoring increases in respiratory viruses, including flu, Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) and COVID-19. Cases are occurring earlier than usual in the season with a rapid increase in hospitalizations for RSV (already surpassing the total for last season), putting strain on the pediatric health care system. Accordingly, the state’s COVID-19 disaster declaration has been extended by executive order to include RSV, influenza and other respiratory illnesses.

Art mentorship

The Claudette Carter Art Mentors Program pairs young, aspiring artists with experienced local artists to explore the importance of process over five months and culminating with an exhibit at the Art Base. Sophomore, junior and seniors high school students are encouraged to apply by Dec. 9; details at www.bit.ly/ArtMentors2023

Operation Christmas

The week of Nov. 14-21, Samaritan’s Purse, the international Christian relief organization, invites people to fill a shoebox with toys, hygiene products, school supplies and more to be sent to children in need worldwide. Locally, people can drop off a packed shoebox at The Orchard church in Carbondale, the First Baptist Church in New Castle or the Rocky Mountain Baptist Church in Rifle. For information on how to pack a shoebox, visit www.bit.ly/OperationChristmasRFV

Valley Visual Art Show

Carbondale Arts is accepting applications from artists for their works to be featured in the 44th Annual Valley Visual Art Show, but don’t delay because the deadline is Dec. 5. Anyone living within a zip code beginning in “816” is eligible to apply. Visit www.bit.ly/ValleyVisualArtShow for more information and to apply.

Food facility feasibility

As part of a feasibility study, Pitkin County and Lift-Up have teamed up to solicit opinions from local farmers and small business owners from Garfield, Eagle and Pitkin counties about the potential for a food facility and/or warehouse at the Emma Townsite and/or the former Carbondale City Market. Farmers can fill out the survey at www.surveymonkey.com/r/RoaringForkFarmers and small business owners or food entrepreneurs can do the same at www.surveymonkey.com/r/RoaringForkBiz

Too cool

The Colorado Chamber of Commerce honored Marble Distillery with their “Coolest Thing Made in Colorado” award in the Best Food and Beverage category. Connie Baker, head distiller and founder, commented, “[We are] excited for everyone in Colorado to enjoy the coolest, most sustainable local vodka, made with 100% Colorado-grown grains and pure Crystal River water.” Receive a 10% discount with the promo code “Cool” at www.shopmarblespirits.com

Logo design contest

The Roaring Fork Valley Wildfire Collaborative invites local high school students to submit logo designs for the alliance of local organizations working to reduce wildfire risk and protect people, property and places. The winning design will receive $250 and special recognition. Entries should be submitted to ali.hager@aspenfire.com with “Logo Contest” in the subject line by Dec. 16.

They say it’s your birthday!

Folks celebrating another trip around the sun this week include: Thomas Cerise, Katie Hankinson, William Steindler, James Steindler and Robin Tolan (Nov. 17); Larry Smith (Nov. 18); Rowynn Anthes, Kelsey Clapper and Heather Lafferty (Nov. 19); Mike Metheny and Rosie Sweeney (Nov. 20); Karen Barbee, Lindsay Hentschel, Maria Mork and MinTze Wu (Nov. 22); Michael Gorman (Nov. 23).

The Roaring Fork Youth Orchestra treated an enthusiastic audience to a special performance at the Third Street Center on Nov. 13. This nonprofit organization provides scholarships, hosts an instrument library and brings together more than 60 student musicians from throughout the region. Catch an upcoming holiday concert at the Launchpad on Dec. 2 from 5 to 7 p.m., at Basalt Library on Dec. 4 at 3 p.m., the Pitkin County Library on Dec. 9 at 5 p.m. or at Silt Library on Dec. 10 at 10 a.m. Photo by Raleigh Burleigh

~ C A L E N D A R ~

THURSDAY, NOV. 17

WE ARE AMERICA

Students of Bridges High School’s U.S. history class, American Identify and Storytelling, invite the public to learn about their collaborative book, “We are America: Carbondale Voices of the Nation’s Future” during a book signing and coffee event at Bridges from 8:30 to 10 a.m.

MOUNTAIN PITCH

COVENTURE’s Mountain Pitch Summit 2022 takes place online at noon. Register online at coventure.io

MAC BASICS

Learn how to use your Mac laptop at the Basalt Library from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Registration is required online at www.basaltlibrary.org or by calling 970-927-4311.

BOOK CLUB

Join Carbondale Library’s Third Thursday Book Club for a discussion of “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles at 2 p.m.

SQUASH AUCTION

Seed Peace holds its Second Annual Squash Auction & Variety Showcase at Craft Coffeehouse at 6 p.m. Tickets and more info is available at www.seedpeace.org

TRAUMA RELEASE

The Center for Human Flourishing hosts a Tension and Trauma Release exercise session at the Third Street Center at 7:15 p.m. Learn more at www.TCFHF.org

CRYSTAL THEATRE

“Tár” shows at the Crystal Theatre at 7 p.m. Opening on Nov. 18 and continuing through Nov. 22 is “The Banshees of Inisherin” at 7 p.m. except on Sunday at 5 p.m. “Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile” shows on Nov. 18-19 at 4:45 p.m.

STEVE’S GUITARS

June Star performs Baltimore-based country rock at Steve’s Guitars at 8 p.m.

FRIDAY, NOV. 18

LIBRARY MUSIC

Basalt Library presents “The French Violin” with Emily Acri and Kevin Kaukl at 5:30 p.m. No registration is necessary.

SOPRIS THEATRE

“The Play That Goes Wrong” opens at Sopris Theatre Company’s New Space Theatre at 7 p.m. and continues through Dec. 4 at 7 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and at 2 p.m. on Sundays. For tickets, call 970-920-5770 or email svticketsales@coloradomtn.edu

PROOF

Thunder River Theatre Company presents “Proof” at 7:30 p.m. The show continues through Dec. 4 at 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and at 2 p.m. on Sundays, with one Thursday show on Dec. 1 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets at www.thunderrivertheatre.com

DESMOND JONES

Michigan’s Desmond Jones, a five-piece American rock band, returns to Steve’s Guitars for a performance at 8 p.m.

SATURDAY, NOV. 19

YARN CLUB

Come knit or crochet in Sopris Park from 10 a.m. to noon.

BURNING WILD AND FREE

Aviva Arts presents a ritual celebration through theater and storytelling at 13 Moons Ranch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. A vegetarian lunch will be provided; learn more at www.bit.ly/13MoonsNov19

HISTORY COLORADO

“The Sand Creek Massacre: The Betrayal that Changed Cheyenne and Arapaho People Forever” opens at the History Colorado Center in Denver at 10:30 a.m. This exhibit is the result of a ten-year partnership between History Colorado and three tribal nations.

REPRODUCTIVE SOVEREIGNTY

True Nature hosts a workshop from noon to 4 p.m. on the topic of fertility and avoiding pregnancy at inopportune times. Learn more at www.truenaturehealingarts.com

ALL-AGES ART

Basalt Library invites adults and kids to spend time doing art together from 2 to 3 p.m.

WINTER FESTIVITIES

Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park kicks off its Winter on the Mountain festivities from 4 to 7 p.m. with giveaways, special food and the unveiling of Santa at the North Pole. Visitors that bring $25 City Market gift cards to donate to Lift-Up will receive four free gondola tickets.

VINCE HERMAN

The Arts Campus at Willits presents the Vince Herman Band, led by a longtime co-leader of Leftover Salmon, at 8 p.m. Tickets at www.tacaw.org

SUNDAY, NOV. 20

HEALING WITH ANCESTORS

Carol Shure leads a systemic and family constellation workshop at the Third Street Center from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. For more info, visit www.carolshure.com/events

CRAFTERNOONS

The Art Base in Basalt welcomes all ages to a craft-making activity from 10 a.m. to noon. No registration is necessary.

RESUME BUILDING

Get help building your resume at the Basalt Library at 1:30 p.m. Visit www.basaltlibrary.org for details and to register.

SAG MOON

Celebrate the Sagittarius New Moon with a ceremony incorporating aromatherapy at True Nature at 6 p.m. Learn more at www.truenaturehealingarts.com

MONDAY, NOV. 21

KIDS-GIVING ADVENTURES

Rocky Mountain Kid CLUBS offers full and half-day supervised pre-Thanksgiving adventures for children three and up, Nov. 21-Nov. 23. Visit www.rockymtnkidclubs.org to register and for more info.

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 23

HEALY HOUSE MUSEUM

Leadville’s Healy House Museum & Dexter Cabin in Leadville has reopened with bilingual tours on Wednesdays in November at 10 and 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m.

MOUNTAIN V. HUMAN

The Aspen Institute welcomes Italian high-altitude mountaineer, rock climber and adventurer Reinhold Messner in conversation with rock climber, BASE jumper and wingsuit flier Steph Davis at 5 p.m. Tickets are on sale at www.aspenshowtix.com

THURSDAY, NOV. 24

LIBRARIES CLOSED

All Garfield County library branches will be closed today and tomorrow. Happy Thanksgiving!

TURKEY TROT

Carbondale’s annual Turkey Trot Thanksgiving race begins at 9 a.m. Sign up to participate at www.carbondalerec.com

TURKEY TROT 2

Basalt Elementary School also hosts a Turkey Trot starting at 9:30 a.m. Register at www.bit.ly/basaltgobble

FRIDAY, NOV. 25

FRIDAY AFTERNOON CLUB

Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park hosts “Friday Afternoon Club on the Mountain” at 5 p.m. with musical guest Oran Moore. Visit www.glenwoodcaverns.com for more info.

GRAND ILLUMINATION

Redstone’s Grand Illumination kicks off with Santa at Propaganda Pie at 5 p.m. Santa will then lead the way down the Boulevard to light the Christmas tree at the park and then to the Redstone Inn to warm up by the bonfire and tend to his workshop (stationed at the Inn). Visit www.redstonecolorado.com for more info.

SATURDAY, NOV. 26

MORE SANTA

Youngsters can meet Santa at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park at 4 p.m. Kids 12 and under get to ride the gondola for free.

SUNDAY, NOV. 27

U-PAINT IT

The Carbondale Clay Center welcomes all ages to decorate a variety of pre-made ceramic ornaments to be glazed and taken home in time for the holidays. The event requires no registration and runs from noon to 2 p.m.

RANDOM CONVERSATIONS

Sweet Cream Dreams at Craft Coffeehouse (now selling warm chili bowls) hosts The Lost Art of Random Conversations — a free, community-building activity — from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

MONDAY, NOV. 28

PLANT POTLUCK

The Center for Human Flourishing hosts a whole foods, plant-based potluck at the Third Street Center from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Questions? Email info@TCFHF.org

TUESDAY, NOV. 29

POP ART EXHIBIT

The Powers Art Center presents a new exhibit with legendary pop artists: Robert Rauschenberg, Tom Wesselmann, Roy Lichtenstein, James Rosenquist, Andy Warhol and Claes Oldenburg. The museum is open Tuesday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on the last Saturday of each month from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

EQUITY SPEAKER

Artist Assétou Xango, also known as the Dark Goddess Poet, presents at TACAW as part of MANAUS’ Equity Speaker Series at 6:30 p.m. RSVP for free at www.TACAW.org

ECOGOVERNANCE

The Center for Human Flourishing presents “Introduction to Eco-Governance” with Dr. Shelley Ostroff at the Third Street Center at 7 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 30

BUTTON MAKING

Kids in grades 5-12 are invited to make buttons of all sizes at the Basalt Library from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.

STEPPING STONES

Stepping Stones, a community-based mentoring program serving over 300 youth ages 10-21 annually, opens the doors for tours at its Carbondale location from 4 to 7 p.m.

HEALING PSYCHEDELICS

Wellness Practitioner and Healing Coach Jule DeVilbiss, BSN, CCH, offers a presentation at the Third Street Center at 7 p.m. exploring the nervous system’s role in healing, and the support psychedelics can offer. Learn more at www.bit.ly/NurseDeVilbiss