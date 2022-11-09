Scuttlebutt & Calendar – Nov. 10, 2022

Email

Spruce up The Sun

Time flies, doesn’t it? Break out the art supplies, it’s nearly time for our annual “Spruce Up The Sun” cover illustration contest! This year’s theme is: Travel Through Time. The contest is open to local kids from pre-kindergarten through high school. Details to follow.

Independence Pass

Independence Pass is closed for the winter season. The pass was closed temporarily on Oct. 23 due to a winter storm. On Friday, Nov. 4, Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) opted to extend the closure through the winter. Last year, the pass closed on Oct. 25 and in 2020 on Nov. 13. CDOT typically opens the pass on the Thursday ahead of Memorial Day weekend.

RFTA goes digital

Beginning Nov. 21, Roaring Fork Transportation Authority (RFTA) passengers can use the RFTA Tickets mobile app to pay their fare. Riders can purchase one-way and round-trip tickets at 25% off the typical fare, or 30-day and seasonal passes. RFTA will still accept current forms of bus fare, including stored value cards, 30-day zone passes and cash. For more information, visit www.rfta.com

William “Willy” Worley

After being reported missing in July 2010, William Worley’s remains were discovered by a hunter on Sept. 11. Upon examining dental records, the Pitkin County coroner’s office recently determined that the remains indeed belonged to Worley. The case is still open but inactive, meaning the sheriff’s office will not investigate any further unless evidence of suspiciousness is surfaced. Our hearts go out to Worley’s family.

Environmental alliance

Glenwood Springs Middle School’s Autumn Rivera, Colorado’s 2022 Teacher of the Year, signed The Colorado Alliance of Environmental Education’s “Outside for 5” pledge. This campaign encourages in-school and at-home educators to spend at least five minutes each day with students in nature’s classroom.

Restoring history

The Glenwood Springs Historical Society has been awarded $34,930 from the State Historical Fund toward work at the Cardiff Coke Ovens, where 249 ovens operated in the 1890s to produce coke from coal for making steel. Matching funds were provided by the city of Glenwood Springs. A separate $140,000 grant from the Garfield County Federal Lease District will go toward an accessible path, reconstruction of a trail and a display area for artifacts.

What’s in a name?

Colorado Wild Public Lands (CWPL), an organization dedicated to advocating for public access to the outdoors since 2014, has decided it’s time for a name change. CWPL invites the public to contribute suggestions to coloradowildpubliclands@gmail.com by Dec. 31 for the chance to win prizes from Patagonia or Folsom Skis.

Watershed photo contest

Calling all photographers! Roaring Fork Conservancy’s 17th annual Roaring Fork Watershed Photo Contest is underway with a Nov. 13 deadline. Prizes from Rock Canyon Coffee will be awarded for three categories: professional, amateur and people’s choice. Contest details at: www.bit.ly/RFV2022contest

Summit for Life

The Chris Klug Foundation’s 17th annual Summit for Life is scheduled for Dec. 3. The event will be back in full force for the first time since 2019, complete with a post-race party at the top of Aspen Mountain. The purpose is to raise awareness of the importance of organ, eye and tissue donations while also raising funds for the foundation. Find details at www.summitforlife.org

They say it’s your birthday!

Folks celebrating another trip around the sun this week include: Natalie Rae Fuller and Tim Ireland (Nov. 10); Jacquelinne Castro and Nicolette Toussaint (Nov. 11); Alex Achterhoff, Kelsey Freeman, Estefania Montoya and Lance Quint (Nov. 12); Bob Ezra, Maria Flores, Pola Oginska and Riley Skinner (Nov. 13); Amy Fulstone, Ron Leach, Sue Rollyson and Morgan Williams (Nov. 14); Rachel Baiyor and Joyce Leeman (Nov. 15).

On behalf of Bonedale Flashmob, Alexandra and Anthony Jerkunica would like to thank our dancers, volunteers, Bonfire Coffee, the town of Carbondale and English In Action for making Thrill the World Carbondale 2022 another successful event, celebrating community and uniting humanity through dance. Courtesy photo

~ C A L E N D A R ~

THURSDAY, NOV. 10

10,000 VILLAGES

The 10,000 Villages International Craft Fair returns to the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Glenwood Springs (1630 Grand Avenue) this weekend. The doors are open today from noon to 6 p.m. On Nov. 11, the hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. On Nov. 12, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. And on Nov. 13, from noon to 4 p.m.

SENIOR SOCIAL

Seniors are invited to the Glenwood Springs Library on the second and fourth Thursdays of each month to socialize and make new friends at 1 p.m.

LEGAL CLINIC

Basalt Library hosts a free legal clinic from 2 to 5 p.m. To sign up, call 970-927-4311.

BRAIN HEALTH

The Longevity Project presents “Brain Health and Injury”, where a panel of experts speak to caring for one’s brain after an injury, at TACAW at 5 p.m. Visit www.tacaw.org for tickets and more info.

ART TALK

Visiting artist Calida Rawles presents her painting process at Anderson Ranch in Snowmass from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. The lecture will be followed by a buffet dinner at the Ranch. Alternatively, the talk will be live streamed. Register online at www.andersonranch.org

CRYSTAL CAUCUS

The Crystal River Caucus hosts their annual meeting at the Church at Redstone from 7 to 9 p.m.

“A HOLLYWOOD HIGH”

Aspen Film screens “A Hollywood High”, a docu-concert film about Duran Duran’s four-decade long career and one epic concert, at 7:30 p.m. at the Isis Theatre. Visit www.bit.ly/AHollywoodHigh

FRIDAY, NOV. 11

STATE PARKS

Veterans and active military members can enter and enjoy any Colorado state parks free of charge today, Veterans Day.

WOMEN’S FORUM

Roaring Fork Leadership and Colorado Mountain College present “Elevate: A Forum for Women Creating Impact” at the Morgridge Commons in Glenwood Springs from 1 to 6 p.m. Visit www.bit.ly/ElevateForum for more info and to register.

VETERANS DAY

The American Legion in Carbondale (97 North Third Street) hosts a Veterans Day dinner at 5 p.m. serving hot turkey sandwiches with mashed potatoes, gravy and sides. The dinner is free for all veterans and open to the public.

CRYSTAL THEATRE

The Crystal Theatre screens “Tár” at 7 p.m. on Nov 11, 12, 16 and 17, with a matinee on Sunday Nov. 13 at 5 p.m.

COMEDY NIGHT

Comedian Myq Kaplan performs at The Arts Campus at Willits at 8 p.m. Tickets at www.tacaw.org

SATURDAY, NOV. 12

CHRISTMAS BOUTIQUE

Swing by the Carbondale Firehouse for the 46th annual Carbondale Christmas Boutique, featuring handmade gifts from local creators, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

ART CLASS

Curt Carpenter instructs “Color Woodblock Prints: Building Images Through Layers” at The Art Base beginning today at 9 a.m. and going through tomorrow, Sunday, Nov. 13 at 3 p.m. Visit www.theartbase.org to register.

YOUTH ACTIVISM

Basalt Library hosts teens seeking change for protest sign making and safety tips from 2 to 3 p.m.

PLOTKIN AND SPEARS

Valley locals Lizzy Plotkin and Natalie Spears perform at TACAW at 8 p.m. Tickets at www.tacaw.org

SUNDAY, NOV. 13

YOUTH ORCHESTRA

Free and open to the public: 60 young musicians from throughout the Valley will perform a diverse, family-friendly program at the Third Street Center at 4 p.m.

THE SELENA EXPERIENCE

Los Chicos del 512: The Selena Experience performs at the Wheeler Opera House at 5 p.m. Visit www.aspenshowtix.com for tickets and more info.

RANDOM CONVERSATIONS

Sweet Cream Dreams (next to Craft Coffeehouse in Carbondale) hosts a free, community-building event filled with meaningful conversations among strangers from 6 to 7:30 p.m. No registration is necessary and anyone is welcome to join.

MONDAY, NOV. 14

PILATES/YOGA

Jen Campbell leads “Pilates/Yoga Mash-up Class” at the Launchpad at 8:30 a.m. on Mondays. Email jencampbell0804@gmail.com for more info.

MEET THE AUTHOR

Master Success Coach Jeff Patterson, author of “The Big Thing Effect”, talks about his near-death experience on one of the world’s tallest mountains at the Carbondale Library at 6:30 p.m.

AIKIDO

Ann O’Brien hosts Aikido training circles at 13 Moons Ranch (6334 Highway 133) from 5:15 to 6:15 p.m. on Mondays, as well as a beginner class on Thursdays from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. No need to sign up, just show up!

TUESDAY, NOV. 15

PILATES

Alexandra Jerunica leads intermediate pilates mat class on Tuesdays at noon at the Launchpad. Email movefromyourcenter@gmail.com to register.

PAWS TO READ

Therapy dogs from Heeling Partners of the Roaring Fork Valley will be at the Carbondale Library from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Young readers can sign up for 15-minute time slots by calling 970-963-2889.

COMP PLAN REVIEW

Carbondale’s Board of Town Trustees reviews the 2013 Comprehensive Plan Update for adoption with a public hearing at Town Hall at 6 p.m.

CULTURAL COMPETENCY

Sajari Q from Roaring Fork Show Up leads a virtual class on cultural diversity and competency in the workplace at 7 p.m. To sign up, visit www.gcpld.org/cultural-competency

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 16

SENIOR LUNCH

Every Wednesday at noon, Garfield County Senior Programs provides a nutritious meal for seniors at The Orchard. To reserve a place at the table, call 970-665-0041.

STEM

Aspen Science Center offers an hour of interactive exploration for kids under 12 from 2 to 3 p.m. at Basalt Library.

VISITING CRITIC

Anderson Ranch hosts visiting critic Ranu Mukherjee for a conversation from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. The lecture will be followed by a buffet dinner at the Ranch. Alternatively, the talk will be live streamed. Register online at www.andersonranch.org

TEXTURE COURSE

Valeria Fiala leads the second in a three-part series of charcoal drawing classes, “Texture and Expressive Realism”, at The Art Base at 5:30 p.m. Visit www.theartbase.org to register.

THURSDAY, NOV. 17

MAC BASICS

Learn how to use your Mac laptop with Basalt Library from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Registration is required online at www.basaltlibrary.org or by calling 970-927-4311.

BOOK CLUB

Join Carbondale Library’s Third Thursday Book Club for a discussion of “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles at 2 p.m.

UNDER THE SUN

Join Sopris Sun correspondents and guests for Everything Under The Sun, airing every Thursday on KDNK at 4 p.m.

SQUASH AUCTION

Craft Coffeehouse hosts the second annual Squash Auction, a Seed Peace fundraiser, at 6 p.m.

GROUP RUN

Independence Run and Hike leads a weekly group run on Thursdays departing from the store’s new location, next to the Carbondale City Market, at 6:30 p.m.

STEVE’S GUITARS

June Star performs Baltimore-based country rock at Steve’s Guitars at 8 p.m.

FRIDAY, NOV. 18

LIBRARY MUSIC

Basalt Library presents “The French Violin” with Emily Acri and Kevin Kaukl at 5:30 p.m. No registration is necessary.

DESMOND JONES

Michigan’s Desmond Jones, a five-piece American rock band, returns to Steve’s Guitars for a performance at 8 p.m.

SATURDAY, NOV. 19

YARN CLUB

Come knit or crochet in Sopris Park from 10 a.m. to noon.

ALL AGES ART

Basalt Library invites adults and kids to spend time doing art together from 2 to 3 p.m.

WINTER FESTIVITIES

Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park kicks off its Winter on the Mountain festivities from 4 to 7 p.m. with giveaways, special food and the unveiling of Santa at the North Pole. Visitors that bring $25 City Market gift cards to donate to Lift-Up will receive four free gondola tickets.

VINCE HERMAN

The Arts Campus at Willits presents the Vince Herman Band, featuring a longtime co-leader of Leftover Salmon’s first solo album, at 8 p.m. Tickets at www.tacaw.org

SATURDAY, NOV. 20

COMMUNITY CONSTELLATION

Carol Shure leads an ancestral healing workshop at the Third Street Center from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Visit www.carolshure.com for more info.

THURSDAY, NOV. 24

TURKEY TROT

Carbondale’s annual Turkey Trot Thanksgiving race begins at 9 a.m. Sign up to participate at www.carbondalerec.com