Scuttlebutt & Calendar – May 4, 2023

Redstone OST survey

Pitkin County Open Space and Trails is conducting a survey to gather opinions regarding management plans for Redstone Parks and Open Space and Filoha Meadows. The survey seeks input for both planning efforts and is open through May 15. Visit www.pitkinOSTprojects.com for the survey link and additional information.

Discussing Coal Basin

The Community Office for Resource Efficiency (CORE) is hosting two community discussions regarding the Coal Basin Methane Project, on Monday, May 8 at 6pm at the Third Street Center and Wednesday, May 17 at 6pm at the Church at Redstone. CORE and the project’s lead contractor, Delta Brick and Climate Company, submitted a proposal to the Forest Service to study the methane leaking from the abandoned mines with the intention to eventually develop mitigation strategies. Representatives from each entity will be present at the meetings to explain the plans and take questions from the public.

HCE extends comment period

Holy Cross Energy (HCE) extended the window for members to comment online in regard to its proposed rate restructuring. Originally slated to close on April 30, the online comment period is now open through Monday, May 15. HCE will also host a public-comment session at 1pm, during its May 24 board of directors meeting. For more information, visit www.holycross.com/rates

Film grants

At the close of this year’s 5Point Adventure Film Festival a slew of additional grant opportunities were announced including: a $5,000 grant from 5Point; a $10,000 grant from NRS to support a BIPOC filmmaker or “a story that pushes against the boundaries of the traditional paddling film”; and, finally, “The Wading For Change — BIPOC Filmmakers Grant,” provided in partnership with Fat Tire, which will award up to $20,000 to emerging adventure filmmakers within the BIPOC community. For more information and to apply for these grants, visit www.5pointfilm.org/about-5point/film-fund

Starbucks EV chargers

Starbucks, in partnership with Volvo Cars, has installed four electric vehicle (EV) charges at its Grand Avenue location in Glenwood Springs. Eventually, Starbucks plans to install EV charging stations at up to 15 stores, approximately every 100 miles, between Denver and Seattle.

Community Garden space

Looking for a garden plot? Carbondale Community Garden, at the corner of Hen drick Drive and Holland Drive, has an 11-feet by 21-feet plot available. If interested, email 516kware@gmail.com with your name and phone number. The plot is ready to be worked!

‘Ride the Cyclone’ auditions

SoL Theatre Company will hold auditions for its July performance of “Ride the Cyclone: The Musical” on Friday, May 12 and Saturday, May 13 at Thunder River Theatre. Due to the rating of the production, auditioners should be at least 13 years old. To sign up for an audition time, visit www.bit.ly/RidetheCyclone

Reudi open

The Reudi Reservoir boat ramp opened on May 3 along with the Reudi Boat Inspection Program. Last year, 14 mussel-fouled boats were identified, mostly arriving from Lake Powell which is infested with quagga mussels. Boat ramp hours for 2023 are 8am to 6pm in May, 6am to 8pm in June and 6am to 10pm through August. Colorado Parks and Wildlife is still hiring inspectors for the summer season. For more info, contact. april@rwapa.org or call 970-901-6082.



They say it’s your birthday!

Folks celebrating another trip around the sun this week include: Sarah Everill, Mackie Keller, Zoe Kimberly and Aaron Laemmel (May 4); Stan Bell, Frank Betts, Jeremy Heiman, Claudia Prado Zepeda and Sandy Kaplan (May 5); Joe Burleigh, Soozie Lindbloom, Stephen Olson and Maggie Suma (May 6); Amanda Leahy (May 7); Judy Milne, Ricky Ross and Karen Tafejian (May 8); Cheyenne Booher, Jillian Livingston and Karen Crownhart-Nieslanik (May 9); Kay Bell, Chris Perry and Damian Sequichie (May 10).

Last week, Aspen Dance Connection brought 17 Colorado State University (CSU) dance students for a “Dynamic Dance Assembly” which was held at several local elementary and middle schools between Rifle and Aspen. The CSU dance majors performed for Carbondale Middle and Crystal River Elementary School students on Friday, April 28. Following the performance, the dancers led a tutorial and the entire audience was up and moving. Photo by James Steindler

THURSDAY, MAY 4

DIA DEL NIÑO

Carbondale Library celebrates Dia del Niño (Children’s Day) with bilingual storytime and crafts for young children and their caregivers at 10:30am. More info at www.gcpld.org

CALLIGRAPHY CLASS

Carbondale Library hosts a calligraphy class and demonstration at 1:30pm. To register, call 970-986-2889.

BRIDGE AT THE LIBRARY

The Library Bridge Club meets at the Basalt Library at 4pm. All levels are welcome.

CMC PORTFOLIO NIGHT

Colorado Mountain College’s (CMC) Isaacson School students will showcase their work at the annual Portfolio Night at CMC’s Spring Valley campus from 4:30 to 7pm.

A GUT FEELING

Aspen Strong’s “Root Down to Rise Up” leads a discussion about caring for your gut and how it’s connected to the brain at the Basalt Library at 5:30pm. Register at www.aspenstrong.org/event/a-gut-feeling

CHINESE CALLIGRAPHY

In celebration of Asian/Pacific American Heritage Month, Glenwood Springs Library hosts artist Jo Jo Liu for a calligraphy class at 6pm.

CRYSTAL THEATRE

“Little Richard: I Am Everything” shows at the Crystal Theatre at 7pm tonight, May 5, 6 and 11. Catch an earlier showing on Sunday, May 7 at 5pm. “Air” shows at 4:30pm on Saturday, May 6.

HIGH COUNTRY SINFONIA

High Country Sinfonia presents three free concerts, May 4 at 7pm at TACAW, May 6 at 7pm at the Carbondale Library and May 7 at 4pm at the Aspen Chapel, with selections from Chopin, Bach and Tchaikovsky.

FRIDAY, MAY 5

FAMILY AND PRIDE

The 11th Annual Family Block Party kicks off at Chacos Park, Fourth and Main Street in Carbondale, at 4pm. The Pride Parade will stage at Second and Main Street at 5:15pm, and begin the march down Main at 5:30pm. All are welcome.

FREE BIKE LIGHTS

Carbondale’s Bike Pedestrian and Trails Commission will give away free bike lights to folks that show up with a bike at Fourth and Main Street during First Friday (while supplies last).

PAINT A RAINBOW

The Carbondale Clay Center invites youngsters to paint ceramic rainbows during the First Friday Family Block Party at 4th and Main Street.

FIREBALL DROP

The Carbondale Rotary Club celebrates Cinco de Mayo with its annual Fireball Drop fundraiser in Sopris Park. Some 1,000 ping pong balls will be dropped from a fire truck ladder at 5pm with a grand prize of $5,000 for whomever’s lands the closest to a central target. Donate at www.rotarycarbondale.org

PAIRINGS

Come on down to the Carbondale Clay Center for the annual “Pairings” exhibit, where handmade ceramics and handcrafted beverages converge, from 6 to 8pm.

CONSENSUAL IMPROV

Thunder River Theatre Company hosts Consensual Improv for a comedy show at 8pm. Tickets at www.thunderrivertheatre.com

SATURDAY, MAY 6

GREENHOUSE DESIGN

The Central Rocky Mountain Permaculture Institute hosts a greenhouse design workshop today and forest garden session tomorrow. For details, visit www.crmpi.org

SAFETY FAIR

Valley View presents its annual Kids Safety Fair from 10am to 1pm at the hospital in Glenwood Springs. Events include fire safety demonstrations, fire truck tours, helmet fittings and giveaways and the Kiwanis Bike Rodeo.

MAYFAIRE

The Waldorf School hosts its annual celebration of spring from 10am to 2pm. Visit www.waldorfschoolrf.com for more info.

COMICS FEST

Celebrate Free Comic Book Day with the second annual Comics Festival at Glenwood Springs Library from 11am to 4pm. Cosplay is encouraged!

SPRING RENEWAL

True Nature presents “Spring Renewal: Cleanse the Body and Home,” from 1 to 5pm. Visit www.truenaturehealingarts.com for more info.

KENTUCKY DERBY

WindWalkers and the Roaring Fork Valley Horse Council host a Kentucky Derby party at Spring Creeks Ranch in Carbondale from 2 to 6pm with prizes for the best hats. For tickets, visit www.windwalkers.org or call 817-944-6622.

JOHN MCCUTCHEON

John McCutcheon performs at TACAW at 8pm.

SUNDAY, MAY 7

STORM KING CLEAN UP

Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers invites people to give the Storm King Trail some love from 9am to 3pm, followed by food and drinks. Visit www.rfov.org to register and for more info.

AA

Focus 164 Group of Alcoholics Anonymous meets every Saturday at 10 am at the meeting place. Free childcare is provided.

LIMITLESS LIVING

Women’s empowerment and confidence expert Joelene Ashker teaches strategies and exercises to manage the busy-ness of life at True Nature at 11am. Visit www.truenaturehealingarts.com for more info.

RELEASE AND RESTORE

True Nature presents “Release and Restore: Myofascial Release for Self Care” at 3pm. Visit www.truenaturehealingarts.com for more info.

MONDAY, MAY 8

JOURNALING 101

Missy Pruden begins a four-part series about daily journaling practices at the Basalt Library each Monday, with the exception of May 29, at 4pm.

TUESDAY, MAY 9

BLOODMOBILE

The Chris Klug Foundation will host the Vitalant Bloodmobile at the Red Brick Center in Aspen from 10:30am to 3pm. Register at www.vitalant.org

RED HILL MAINTENANCE

Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers invites people to help with spring maintenance of the Red Hill trails today and Tuesday, May 16 at 4pm. Registration and more info is at www.rfov.org

BOOK TALK

Mary Fox leads discussion about Aspen Words Literary Prize Finalist “How Not to Drown in a Glass of Water” by Angie Cruz at the Basalt Library at 5:30pm.

OPEN MIC

Axkawa in Carbondale hosts an open mic night from 6 to 8pm every Tuesday.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 10

BRIDGE CLUB

The Carbondale Duplicate Bridge Club invites players to the Third Street Center every Wednesday at 1pm to get some practice in.

SALSA NIGHTS

Mezcla Socials hosts salsa nights on Wednesdays at TACAW at 7:30pm. No experience or partner needed, sign up at www.mezclasocialsdance.com

THURSDAY, MAY 11

COMMISSIONER OPEN HOURS

Eagle County Commissioner Jeanne McQueeney will be fielding questions at the Basalt Library from 11:30 am to 1:30pm.

LEGAL CLINIC

The Basalt Library hosts a free legal clinic from 2 to 5pm. Call 970-927-4311 or email info@basaltlibrary.org to sign up.

CODING CLUB

The Aspen Science Center comes to the Carbondale Library to teach about coding in a fun way, today and Thursday, May 25 at 4pm.

ARCTIC SCIENCE

Wild Rose Education and Arctic Outreach Educator Sarah Johnson will discuss her science-based expedition to the Arctic at the Basalt Library at 5:30pm.

WINE AND POTTERY

The Carbondale Clay Center hosts a “Wine Time and Coil Building” workshop at 6pm.

GROUP RUN

Independence Run and Hike leads a weekly group run on Thursdays departing from the store’s location, next to the Carbondale City Market, at 6:30pm.

REDSTONE BINGO

The Redstone Inn hosts bingo night at 6:30pm.

FRIDAY, MAY 12

COFFEE WITH THE MAYOR

Carbondale Mayor Ben Bohmfalk posts up at Bonfire every Friday from 8 to 9am and everyone is welcome to stop by to chat.

HAPPY HOUR CRITIQUE

Bring a recent project to get feedback about and have a drink at the Carbondale Clay Center during at 6pm. Visit www.carbondaleclay.org for more info.