Scuttlebutt & Calendar – May 18, 2023

Email

You may pass

Cottonwood Pass, connecting Missouri Heights to Gypsum, is now open for the summer season. Drivers are urged to use caution, as sections of the road are unpaved and there are many sharp turns and steep drop-offs. Oversized vehicles are prohibited from traveling over Cottonwood Pass without a permit.

Welcome, Lia!

The Town of Carbondale has hired Lia Barskey as its health and wellness and aquatics coordinator. Barksey, originally from Houston, Texas, graduated with a bachelor’s in exercise science from Colorado Mesa University and a master’s in high-altitude exercise physiology from Western Colorado University. Her research on the impacts of COVID-19 on vascular function will be presented at the American College of Sports Medicine’s world congresses this summer in Denver.

Rude awakening

Bears are emerging from hibernation with an appetite. Humans are reminded that bird feeders, trash and other attractants will teach the bears to associate people with food, heightening the probability of dangerous interactions. Learn more at cpw.state.co.us

EV demos

The Experience Electric Road Show comes to the Glenwood Springs Rec Center on June 4 from 1 to 5pm. Learn about electric vehicles and bikes, with new and used cars available to test drive and dealer reps on-hand to answer questions. Garfield Clean Energy will teach about electric vehicle ownership, tax credits and rebates with a bilingual presentation at 1pm. Register to attend at www.garfieldcleanenergy.org/ee23

Strawberry Days

Glenwood Springs is preparing for the 126th annual Strawberry Days festival, June 16-18 in Two Rivers Park. This year’s theme is “Home Sweet Home” and a variety of musical entertainment is scheduled for each of the three days, with Funkiphino headlining on Friday and Ponder the Albatross on Saturday. Saturday’s parade begins at Glenwood Springs High School at 10am. Register a float and learn more at www.strawberrydays.com

Artist Fellowship Program

Carbondale Arts is offering four $1,000 grants for artists and creatives of any genre seeking to further their career. Two are provided through the Alleghany Meadows Fellowship and the other two through the Carbondale Arts Fellowship. Applications are due by June 12 at 5pm, find more information at www.bit.ly/AFP2023app

Holy Cross election

Eight candidates are running for two seats on the Holy Cross Energy (HCE) board of directors: one for the rural electric cooperative’s Western District and the other for the Northern District. HCE members can vote by mail, online or in-person at the annual meeting on June 15 at TACAW from 5 to 6pm. Read candidate biographies at www.holycross.com/election

Four Mile subdivision

Garfield County approved a rezoning application to allow for a minor subdivision off Four Mile Road (County Road 117) which aims to build six duplexes on 2.5 acres of a 8.77-acre site. The owner and manager, Jason Neuman, told the commissioners that he bought the property, in part, “to guard it and make sure it’s developed appropriately,” with open spaces between structures and the road. “I’m building my own home there and will live next to this, and I do not want the property to be a nuisance,” he added.

Black Hills rates

Black Hills Energy filed a rate review application with the Colorado Public Utilities Commission on May 9, requesting an increase of $26.7 million in base rates “to recover the necessary capital infrastructure and operational costs required to enable safe, reliable natural gas service,” according to a press release. If approved, residential customers would see an average increase in their monthly bill of about 6% and small commercial customers would see an increase of 10%. Learn more at www.blackhillsenergy.com/reliableCO

They say it’s your birthday!

Folks celebrating another trip around the sun this week include: Gretchen Hofmann (May 18); Peter Frey (May 19); Eloise Clark, Jenny Garcia and Daniel Self (May 20); Tucker Farris and Wesley Niemer (May 21); Arn Menconi, Steve Beckley, Charlie Chacos, Mila Fomina, Frank Markoya and Bonnie Pletcher (May 22); Tai Jacober (May 23); Patti Hall, Hannah Horn, Tom Mercer and Diego Rubio Ureña (May 24).

Colorado Wild Public Lands celebrates Colorado Public Lands Day, May 20, with a guided, bilingual bird watching event at Sutey Ranch from 7 to 11am (RSVP by emailing coloradowildpubliclands@gmail.com). Participants may spot a western tanager, migrating from the tropics. Their rare and striking orange-red feather color is thought to be derived from a plant pigment transferred from the bugs it eats. Photo by Sue Rollyson

~ C A L E N D A R ~

THURSDAY, MAY 18

BONEDALE BIKE WEEK

It’s Bonedale Bike Week! Enjoy free coffee, tea, hot chocolate and breakfast snacks for cyclists at the corner of Fourth and Main in Carbondale today and tomorrow, National Bike to Work Day, from 7 to 9am.

CAREGIVER SUPPORT

Caregivers of people living with cognitive impaired illnesses, such as Alzheimer’s, are invited to a support group at the Basalt Library at 10:30am.

BOOK CLUB

The Third Thursday Book Club discusses “One Italian Summer” by Rebecca Serle at the Carbondale Library at 2pm.

PUMP TRACK

The Carbondale Rec Center invites kids to pump track time trials at the North Face Bike Park from 4 to 5:30pm.

SCAVENGER HUNT

Cruise over to Aloha Mountain Cyclery by 5:45pm to register for a bike scavenger hunt around town beginning at 6pm. Teams can include up to six people; helmets and phones are required and costumes are recommended! A post-hunt party at Aloha Mountain Cyclery will include live music, beer and pizza, as well as a raffle.

BREAD BAKE

Bring a dish to share with fresh bread provided at the Carbondale Community Oven, behind the Third Street Center, beginning at 6:30pm.

AROMATHERAPY

Sheridan Semple offers a new moon ceremony at True Nature from 6 to 7:30pm. Tickets at www.truenaturehealingarts.com

DANCE CLASS

Amadi “Baye” Washington and Sam “Asa” Pratt teach an intermediate dance workshop for adults from 6:15 to 8pm at The Launchpad. Register at www.danceinitiative.org

SOOTHE THE SOUL

Walk and meditate through a labyrinth to the sounds of crystal bowls and more at the Round Room in the Third Street Center at 6:30pm. Visit www.thecenterforhumanflourishing.org for registration and more info.

CRYSTAL THEATRE

“Somewhere in Queens” shows at 7pm. “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” opens on Friday at 7:30pm and continues on Saturday, Sunday and Thursday. The Sunday show is at 5pm. “Somewhere in Queens” shows at 5pm on Saturday.

FRIDAY, MAY 19

EQUITY SYMPOSIUM

MANAUS hosts The Equity Symposium from 8:30am to 3:30pm at the Third Street Center. Registration is free and includes lunch. Details at www.bit.ly/MANAUSevent

NATURE JOURNALING

Romana Davies leads a class, “Nature Journaling with Words and Drawings,” at the Carbondale Library at 1pm.

RESTORATIVE JUSTICE

YouthZone offers a bilingual restorative justice training from 2 to 6pm in-person at their office in Rifle and via Zoom. To sign up, email Mary Bess Bolling at mbolling@youthzone.com

BAROQUE AND BEYOND

Listen to musicians perform styles from the baroque period and beyond at the Basalt Library at 5:30pm.

SOUND JOURNEY

Zach Cashin and Conor Johnson lead a vibrational sound journey at the Third Street Center from 7 to 8:30pm. To register, visit www.tcfhf.org

BEYOND BEYOND

Steve’s Guitars hosts Beyond Beyond, a local quartet “focused on a harmony that brings us closer together,” at 8pm. Tickets at www.stevesguitars.net

SATURDAY, MAY 20

BILINGUAL BIRD WATCHING

In celebration of Colorado Public Lands Day, Colorado Wild Public Lands and Roaring Fork Audubon guide free bilingual birdwatching at Sutey Ranch from 7 to 11am. Email www.coloradowildpubliclands@gmail.com to register.

YARN CLUB

The Roaring Fork Yarn Club convenes at Sopris Park at 9am.

CRMS PLANT SALE

Colorado Rocky Mountain School hosts its annual plant sale today and tomorrow from 9am to 3pm.

RUNOFF PARTY

Roaring Fork Conservancy hosts the Runoff Party, teaching river readiness for the summer season, at 22800 Two Rivers Road, Basalt. Learn to tie a fly at 11am, learn best practices for gear at noon and join the casting contest at 1pm! More info at www.roaringfork.org

SPRINGFEST

Aspen Valley Land Trust’s annual Springsfest takes place at the Strang Ranch from 11am to 2pm. Visit www.avlt.org for tickets and more info.

SEED PEACE

Volunteers are invited to help with a mid-May planting at Sunfire Ranch from noon to 4pm, with snacks provided afterwards. To register, email heatherfroelicher@gmail.com

MOTORS AT WILLITS

The Basalt Education Foundation’s annual car show takes place outside TACAW this year due to construction on Midland Avenue. The event will feature over 50 classic and vintage cars, food and drink vendors, live music and activities for children. The fun begins at 4pm, with a performance by the Derek Brown Band at 7pm.

ELK BANQUET

Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation hosts a banquet at the Aspen Glen Club from 4:30 to 10pm. Visit www.bit.ly/RMEFbanquet for tickets and more info.

BAYE & ASA

“Baye & Asa,” a dance company from New York City, presents “Suck It Up,” a 20-minute duet “confronting the violent fallout of male insecurity and entitlement” at The Launchpad at 7:30pm. Tickets at www.danceinitiative.org

SUNDAY, MAY 21

SPRING WELLNESS

True Nature hosts “Spring Wellness Elixir,” a day-long retreat with yoga, watercoloring and other nourishment, beginning at 9am. Learn more and register at www.truenaturehealingarts.com

CRAFTERNOON

All ages are welcome to an art activity at The Art Base in Basalt from 10am to noon. No registration required!

GARCO DEMS

Garfield County Democrats hosts its annual party and fundraiser at The Homestead in Carbondale at 2pm with line dancing and more!

CLAPTON

Aspen Film presents “Eric Clapton: Across 24 Nights” at the Isis Theatre at 4pm. Tickets at www.aspenfilm.org

BALLET FOLKLÓRICO

Aspen Santa Fe Ballet Baile Folklórico students perform a recital at the Aspen District Theatre at 6pm. Tickets at www.aspenshowtix.com

MONDAY, MAY 22

AA

The Meeting Place in Carbondale (981 Cowen Drive) offers “Hole in the Donut AA,” Monday through Saturday, at 6:45am, plus “Daily Reprieve” at noon on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Find a full schedule at www.meetingplacecarbondale.org

SEED PEACE

Seed Peace welcomes volunteers at Sunfire Ranch on Mondays from 8am to noon and on Fridays from noon to 4pm. To RSVP, email heatherfroelicher@gmail.com

PILATES/YOGA

Jen Campbell leads “Pilates/Yoga Mash-up Class” at the Launchpad at 8:30am on Mondays. Email jencampbell0804@gmail.com for more info.

VEGAN POTLUCK

Join plant-based food enthusiasts for a very healthy potluck from 6:30 to 8pm at the Third Street Center. For more information, visit www.tcfhf.org

TUESDAY, MAY 23

SOPRIS LODGE

Members of the public are invited to tour Sopris Lodge to learn about the services and amenities available to local seniors from 10 to 11am. To RSVP, call 970-456-6871.

BIKE PROJECT

The Carbondale Bike Project Shop helps people repair their bicycles on Tuesdays from 2 to 6pm and Thursdays and Sundays from noon to 6pm at the Third Street Center.

GREAT EXPECTATIONS

Great Expectations, formerly Family Visitor Programs, invites the community to a 40th anniversary celebration and open house from 4 to 6pm at 401 23rd Street, Glenwood Springs.

DRAWING CLUB

The Roaring Fork Drawing Club meets at Bonedale Tattoo at 6:30pm.

‘TOKYO STORIES’

Aspen Film screens the documentary “Tokyo Stories” at the Isis Theatre at 7pm. Visit www.aspenfilm.org for tickets and more info.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 24

FOAM PARTY

Kids of all ages are invited to enjoy “a top-of-the-line foam cannon” producing clean, biodegradable, hypo-allergenic foam fun at the Carbondale Library at 2pm. For more info, visit www.gcpld.org

LEGO TIME

Kiddos 7 and up are invited to construct with Legos at the Basalt Library at 2:30pm.

VOICES IN OUR VALLEY

The Two Rivers Unitarian Universalist “Voices in our Valley” series continues with Shannon Foster of Pitkin County Library presenting on youth services at the Third Street Center at 6pm.

FIGURE DRAWING

Shawna Miller teaches figure drawing at The Art Base from 6 to 8pm. Register at www.theartbase.org

AUTHOR TALK

Jean Chen Ho, author of “Fiona and Jane,” joins Mitzi Rapkin in conversation at TACAW at 6:30pm. Register at www.aspenwords.org

STURTZ

Steve’s Guitars presents STURTZ, a Boulder band, at 8pm. Tickets at www.stevesguitars.net

THURSDAY, MAY 25

AVALANCHE BIRDING

It’s birding season! Join Roaring Fork Audubon exploring Avalanche Road from 7am to 1pm. To register, email smnharris@gmail.com

CODING CLUB

The Aspen Science Center hosts Coding Club at the Carbondale Library at 4pm.

COMMUNITY DINNER

The Redstone General Store hosts a community meal, by donation, from 5 to 8pm with live music by Sweet Root. Reservations are not required.

GOLDEN LIGHT MEDITATION

Lisa McKenzie leads Golden Light Meditation at the Third Street Center from 6:30 to 8pm. To register, email lmckenzie1light@gmail.com

PEAK PERFORMANCE

Join the Aspen Science Center and ski experts for an exploration of STEM and peak performance at the Aspen Community Church from 6:30 to 8pm. Tickets at www.aspensciencecenter.org