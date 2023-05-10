Scuttlebutt & Calendar – May 11, 2023

Email

Volunteers sought!

Are you free this Saturday, May 13? Consider volunteering at Dandelion Day! There are several ways to help out, from general set-up to Green Team support, backstage security and, as always, clean-up. To sign up, visit: www.signup.com/go/zsizoew

First Friday fentanyl

An arrest made at 9:21pm on May 5 in Carbondale resulted in the confiscation of 12 grams of cocaine cut with fentanyl. The suspect, innocent until proven guilty, had an outstanding warrant and was contacted by Carbondale Police. After attempting to run, “an officer stepped in front of the male which made the male trip,” explained a press release. “Unfortunately, drugs like fentanyl are already in our town,” Chief Kirk Wilson was quoted saying. “Thankfully our officers are proactive and vigilant in their approach to stopping the spread of these dangerous drugs.”

Disaster support

The American Red Cross is seeking volunteers in Colorado to commit to helping during periods of natural disaster, namely wildfires. People can sign up to help with shelter support, health services or to be a part of a disaster action team. The press release suggested people prepare for the wildfire season by building an emergency kit, making an evacuation plan and knowing how to stay informed. Visit www.redcross.org for more information.

Mountain Fair love

Here are a few Mountain Fair updates. First, applications to have one’s art included in the Valley Artist Booth are due by May 15. An applicant must be a member of Carbondale Arts and live within a zip code beginning with “816.” Email brian@carbondalearts.com for more information. Secondly, the fair is in need of volunteer team supervisors for Peace Patrol, parking, Green Team and more. Email deborah@carbondalearts.com to learn more. Finally, Carbondale Arts is requesting donations for the Mountain Fair Raffle. Contact jamie@carbondalearts.com if you would like to contribute a raffle item.

Wolf management

After two years of work and public discourse, the Colorado Parks and Wildlife commission unanimously approved Colorado’s Wolf Management Plan. But, because gray wolves are considered endangered, U.S. Fish and Wildlife would need to implement the 10(j) rule, which would redesignate Colorado’s wolf population as “experimental,” expanding management options, including preventative lethal control. As it stands, Colorado’s management plan allows ranchers to kill a wolf if it’s caught in the act of attacking livestock. On May 4, The General Assembly passed Senate Bill 23-256 which prohibits wolves being introduced prior to implementing the 10(j) rule. U.S. Fish and Wildlife has expedited Colorado’s 10(j) review.

Flood control

With rivers flowing two to three times above average for this time of year, Garfield County is providing sandbags to residents in unincorporated areas who might be at risk of flooding. Up to 20 filled sandbags are available at Garfield County Road and Bridge locations, or residents can pick up 50 empty sandbags to fill off-site. Residents living within municipalities are directed to contact their town or city for assistance. Learn more by calling 970-625-8601 and sign up for emergency alerts at www.garco911.com

Property taxes

The Common Sense Institute, a nonpartisan research organization, released its Housing Affordability Report for Colorado last week, finding that property owners face a historic property tax increase in 2024. “The cost of purchasing an average priced home has increased by 112% in just the past 11 years,” said Senior Economist Dr. Steven Byers. “Now increasing property taxes are making it more expensive to stay in your home.”

Health fair

365 Health will host free and affordable preventative health screenings and resources at the Third Street Center on May 27 from 8am to noon. “During COVID-19, Americans delayed or avoided entirely their routine preventive health care, and appointments have yet to return to pre-pandemic levels,” said 365 Health CEO Gary Drews. To view the list of available screenings and make an appointment, visit www.bit.ly/350HealthCdale

Coal Basin

White River National Forest Service is soliciting public comments regarding a proposed methane release study at Coal Basin. Visit www.bit.ly/CoalBasinMethane for more information. A public meeting, organized by proponents of the study, will be held at the Church of Redstone on May 17, at 6pm.

They say it’s your birthday!

Folks celebrating another trip around the sun this week include: Mark Chain (May 11); Dylan Rose Emmer (May 12); Camy Britt, Jimmy Byrne, Megan Cook, Bill Jochems, Pat Noel, Renee Prince and David Taylor (May 13); Debbi Fadli, Paige Gibbons, Doc Phillip and Steve Standiford (May 14); Jenny Cutright, Lindsay Dudycha, Kellie Land, Jonelle Luther, Greg Masse, Feénagh O’Donnell, Morgan Williams and Ana Vega Terrazas (May 15); Bartlett, Cynthia Butterfield, Aaron Luttrell and Fred Pulver (May 16); Terrie Geddes, Lisa Johnson and Steven Quint (May 17).

Among the exhaust, honks of approval and a few finger flippings, Colorado Rocky Mountain School (CRMS) seniors took to the roundabout to practice civil action as part of their “Human Rights in the 21st Century” class taught by Beth Krasemann. The history class first looked at global issues, then local concerns. After some dialogue, the students agreed, “We shouldn’t feel unsafe in schools,” and decided to protest mass gun violence in schools on May 4, without necessarily taking a policy stance. “They’ll remember this more than an exam,” stated Krasemann. Photo by Sue Rollyson

~ C A L E N D A R ~

Have a dandy day, May 13! Art by Benny Blue #freeradicalpress

THURSDAY, MAY 11

COMMISSIONER OPEN HOURS

Eagle County Commissioner Jeanne McQueeney will be fielding questions at the Basalt Library from 11:30am to 1:30pm.

LEGAL CLINIC

The Basalt Library hosts a free legal clinic from 2 to 5pm. Call 970-927-4311 or email info@basaltlibrary.org to sign up.

SAW OPEN HOUSE

The Studio for Arts and Works (SAW) hosts a spring open house from 4 to 8pm.

CODING CLUB

The Aspen Science Center comes to the Carbondale Library to teach about coding in a fun way, today and May 25 at 4pm.

NATURAL DYE WORKSHOP

Katie Brown leads a Natural Dye Workshop at the Botany Houseplant Shop at 5pm. Brown will also teach at Tiny Pine on Saturday, May 13, at 5pm. Visit www.box-eleven.com for more info and to sign up.

THOMPSON DIVIDE

The Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management are seeking public comments regarding the proposed mineral withdrawal of the Thompson Divide. A meeting in Gunnison can be attended virtually tonight from 5:30 to 7:30pm. To register, visit www.bit.ly/ZoomThompsonDivide

ARCTIC SCIENCE

Wild Rose Education and Arctic Outreach Educator Sarah Johnson will discuss her science-based expedition to the Arctic at the Basalt Library at 5:30pm.

NARRATIVE ENNEAGRAM

True Nature hosts an “Introduction to the Narrative Enneagram” from 5:30 to 7:30pm. Learn more and register at www.truenaturehealingarts.com

WINE AND POTTERY

The Carbondale Clay Center hosts a “Wine Time and Coil Building” workshop at 6pm.

REDSTONE BINGO

The Redstone Inn hosts bingo night at 6:30pm.

CRYSTAL THEATRE

Catch “Little Richard” tonight at the Crystal Theatre at 7pm. If you didn’t get a ticket to the sold-out May 12 viewings of “Paint,” you have another chance to see the film on Saturday, May 13, at 4:45pm. “Somewhere in Queens” screens May 13 and 18 at 7pm, and Sunday, May 14, at 5pm.

FRIDAY, MAY 12

COSMIC SOUND JOURNEY

Enjoy a nourishing sound experience led by Danielle Klein at True Nature from 6 to 7:15pm. Register online at www.truenaturehealingarts.com

HAPPY HOUR CRITIQUE

Bring a recent project for feedback and have a drink at the Carbondale Clay Center at 6pm. Visit www.carbondaleclay.org for more info.

COLLEYWOOD

Carbondale Arts shows “Paint” at the Crystal Theatre at 6 and 9pm, celebrating the film’s inclusion of art by local celebrity Brian Colley. Both shows are sold out, but a Saturday showing was added at 4:45pm.

JOY OF MUSIC

Small ensembles of band students perform at Basalt High School from 5:30 to 8pm. The evening is complete with food and a silent auction. Visit www.givebutter.com/c/Bandbooster/auction to check out silent auction items.

SATURDAY, MAY 13

DANDELION DAY

Enjoy the 25th anniversary of Dandelion Day in Carbondale, beginning with yoga on Main Street at 9am, followed by the Parade of Species at 10am and the “Slowest Bike Race” at 11:30am. Booths open at 11am and environmental education will be offered at the learning tent from 11am to 2pm, with a seed exchange at 3pm. Live music begins at noon and continues all day in Sopris Park.

SUPERHERO WALK

Join Turner and fellow superheroes for “Turner’s Superhero Wheel, Walk, Run,” starting at the Glenwood Springs Community Center at 9am. Be sure to wear your superhero attire! Register at www.bit.ly/TurnersWheelWalkRun

ART, HEALING, HOPE

Sheri Gaynor leads two in-person therapeutic art sessions with The Art Base: the first from 9:30 to 11:30am and the second from 1 to 3pm. Learn more at www.theartbase.org

PARKINSON’S CHAT

Dr. Amy Amara discusses Parkinson’s symptoms and treatments at the Glenwood Springs Community Center at 10am.

CLEARING AND MANIFESTING

Ann O’Brian leads an “Energy Clearing and Manifesting” meditation at True Nature at 10am. Learn more and register at www.truenaturehealingarts.com

DANCE INITIATIVE

Dance Initiative’s current artists in residency, Amadi “Baye” Washington and Sam “Asa” Pratt, lead an adult workshop today at 10am, a workshop for 10 to 13 year olds on Tuesday, May 16 at 4pm and an intermediate happy-hour dance class on Thursday, May 18 at 6:15pm. Their residence culminates in a show and talk-back on Saturday, May 20 at 6:30pm. Visit www.danceinitiative.org for more info.

OFF-GRID

Rick and Didi Herald teach about the off-grid home they built in Western Colorado from tires, cans, bottles and other reclaimed materials. The presentation is free and open to all at the Silt Library at 1pm.

POTTERY THROWDOWN

The Carbondale Clay Center hosts its “Pottery Throwdown” where teams of four compete in whacky ceramic contests at 3pm. Come watch, or register a team to compete by visiting www.carbondaleclay.org

LOCAL COMEDY

TACAW presents the “Local Comedy Showcase,” featuring local comedians tonight at 8pm.

SUNDAY, MAY 14

MOTHERS DAY TEA

Invite your mother to enjoy tea and sandwiches (and chocolate) at The Cocoa Club with seatings at 10:30am and 12:30pm. To reserve a space, call 970-340-4608.

MOTHERS DAY BRUNCH

The Rooftop Cafe at the Aspen Art Museum kicks off a Mothers Day Brunch at 11am. Visit www.aspenartmuseum.org for tickets and more info.

CHAKRA STRETCH

Jess Jacobson leads “Essential Chakra Stretch” at True Nature with essential oils from 2 to 4pm. Register at www.truenaturehealingarts.com

BIKE POLO

Enjoy bike polo at the athletic field behind Bridges High School at 2pm.

MONDAY, MAY 15

HCE DEADLINE

The online comment period for Holy Cross Energy’s proposed rate restructuring closes today. For more information, visit www.holycross.com/rates

BONEDALE BIKE WEEK

It’s Bonedale Bike Week! Enjoy free coffee, tea, hot chocolate and breakfast snacks for cyclists at the corner of Fourth and Main in Carbondale every morning this week, from 7 to 9am.

BIKE RODEO

Kids are welcome to learn bike safety with a fun obstacle course hosted at the Rec Center from 4 to 6pm. All participants are required to wear a helmet and have a waiver signed by a parent.

TUESDAY, MAY 16

YOUTH SCAVENGER HUNT

Valley middle school students are invited to compete in a scavenger hunt at 4pm. Registration is at 3:45pm in front of the Carbondale Middle School. Bikes are essential and costumes are encouraged! Groups can include up to six people, and a phone is required to take photos.

MUSHROOM ROCK WORK

Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers leads trail work at Red Hill from 4 to 8pm, followed by a social gathering at Revel Bikes. Register at www.rfov.org

ELECTRIC JESSUP

Revel Bikes celebrates Bonedale Bike Week with a boneyard bash from 5 to 8pm at 786 Industry Place, with music by Electric Jessup.

CHINESE DANCE

Taiwanese choreographer and dancer Chung-Fu Chang will perform traditional Chinese Ribbon Dances that date back to the Tang Dynasty at the Basalt Library at 5:30pm.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 17

PEACE GARDEN

Volunteer at True Nature’s Peace Garden from 8am to noon today or May 20 to connect with community and give thanks for a sacred sanctuary. Sign up at www.bit.ly/PeaceGardenHelp

SOLAR SYSTEM EXPLORERS

Learn about space and how NASA scientists study it at the Basalt Library at 2:30pm.

COAL BASIN

The Community Office for Resource Efficiency (CORE) hosts a community conversation about Coal Basin methane capture at the Church at Redstone at 6pm.

EQUITY

The Equity Speaker Series at TACAW continues with Full Circle Strategies, “facilitating racial equity work through a cultural humility lens,” at 6:30pm. RSVP at www.tacaw.org

DRAWING CLUB

The Roaring Fork Drawing Club meets at the Carbondale Clay Center at 6:30pm.

BIKE TRIVIA

Assemble a team of two to six people for bike-themed trivia at Carbondale Beer Works from 6:30 to 8:30pm.

THURSDAY, MAY 18

CAREGIVER SUPPORT

Caregivers of people living with cognitive impaired illnesses, such as Alzheimer’s disease, are invited to a support group at the Basalt Library at 10:30am.

BOOK CLUB

The Third Thursday Book Club discusses “One Italian Summer” by Rebecca Serle at the Carbondale Library at 2pm.

PUMP TRACK

The Carbondale Rec Center invites kids to pump track time trials at the North Face Bike Park from 4 to 5:30pm.

SCAVENGER HUNT

Swing by Aloha Mountain Cyclery by 5:45pm to register for a bike scavenger hunt around town beginning at 6pm. Teams can include up to six people and helmets, and phones are required. Costumes are recommended! A post-hunt part will include music, beer and pizza as well as a raffle at Aloha Mountain Cyclery.

PIZZA BAKE

Bring your favorite pizza topping to the Carbondale Community Oven, behind the Third Street Center, for a potluck beginning at 6pm.

AROMATHERAPY

Sheridan Semple offers a new moon ceremony at True Nature from 6 to 7:30pm. Tickets at www.truenaturehealingarts.com

FRIDAY, MAY 19

EQUITY SYMPOSIUM

MANAUS hosts The Equity Symposium from 8:30am to 3:30pm at the Third Street Center. Registration is free and includes lunch. Details at www.bit.ly/MANAUSevent

NATURE JOURNALING

Romana Davies leads a class, “Nature Journaling with Words and Drawings,” at the Carbondale Library at 1pm.

BAROQUE AND BEYOND

Listen to musicians perform styles from the baroque period and beyond at the Basalt Library at 5:30pm.

BEYOND BEYOND

Steve’s Guitars hosts Beyond Beyond, a local quartet “focused on a harmony that brings us closer together,” at 8pm. Tickets at www.stevesguitars.net

SATURDAY, MAY 20

BILINGUAL BIRD WATCHING

In celebration of Colorado Public Lands Day, Colorado Wild Public Lands and Roaring Fork Audubon guide a free bilingual birdwatching session at Sutey Ranch from 7 to 11am. Email www.coloradowildpubliclands@gmail.com to register.

YARN CLUB

The Roaring Fork Yarn Club convenes at Sopris Park at 9am.

CRMS PLANT SALE

Colorado Rocky Mountain School hosts its annual plant sale today and tomorrow, 9am to 3pm.

RUNOFF PARTY

Roaring Fork Conservancy hosts the Runoff Party, teaching river readiness for the summer season, at 22800 Two Rivers Road, Basalt. Learn to tie a fly at 11am, learn best practices for gear at noon and join the casting contest at 1pm! More info at www.roaringfork.org

SPRINGFEST

Aspen Valley Land Trust hosts the annual Springsfest at the Strang Ranch from 11am to 2pm. Visit www.avlt.org for tickets and more info.

ELK BANQUET

Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation hosts a banquet at the Aspen Glen Club from 4:30 to 10pm. Visit www.bit.ly/RMEFbanquet for tickets and more info.

SUNDAY, MAY 21

SPRING WELLNESS

True Nature hosts a day-long retreat, “Spring Wellness Elixir,” beginning at 9am. Learn more and register at www.truenaturehealingarts.com

GARCO DEMS

Garfield County Democrats hosts its annual party and fundraiser at The Homestead in Carbondale at 2pm.

TUESDAY, MAY 23

DRAWING CLUB

The Roaring Fork Drawing Club meets at Bonedale Tattoo at 6:30pm.

‘TOKYO STORIES’

Aspen Film screens the documentary “Tokyo Stories” at the Isis Theatre at 7pm. Visit www.aspenfilm.org for tickets and more info.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 24

LEGO TIME

Kiddos seven and up are invited to construct legos at the Basalt Library at 2:30pm.

VOICES IN OUR VALLEY

The Two Rivers Unitarian Universalist Voices in our Valley series continues with Shannon Foster of Pitkin County Library presenting on youth services at the Third Street Center at 6pm.

AUTHOR TALK

Jean Chen Ho, author of “Fiona and Jane,” joins Mitzi Rapkin in conversation at TACAW at 6:30pm. Register at www.aspenwords.org

STURTZ

Steve’s Guitars presents STURTZ, a Boulder band, at 8pm. Tickets at www.stevesguitars.net

THURSDAY, MAY 25

PEAK PERFORMANCE

Join the Aspen Science Center and ski experts for an exploration of STEM and peak performance at the Aspen Community Church from 6:30 to 8pm. Tickets at www.aspensciencecenter.org