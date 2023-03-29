Scuttlebutt & Calendar – March 30, 2023

Email

Snowpack in the Roaring Fork Watershed was recorded at 144% of normal for this time of year on March 23. According to the Roaring Fork Convervancy’s weekly report, “The watershed has not seen cumulative [snow water equivalent] levels this high since 2011!”

Uinta Basin Railway

U.S. Senator Michael Bennet is calling on the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to conduct a supplemental review of the Uinta Basin Railway Project to account for the full risks to Colorado’s communities, water supplies, environment and climate. “The EPA’s previous review focused solely on the railway’s risks to Utah and did not evaluate its potential harm to Colorado, despite as many as five, two-mile-long trains of waxy crude oil traveling more than 100 miles across the state and along the Colorado River every day, if the project is completed,” explained a press release.

COVID testing returns

Free COVID-19 PCR testing is back, based on funding acquired by Garfield County Public Health. Through July 31, without making an appointment, people can get tested at the Health and Human Services Building in Rifle (195 West 14th Street) on Monday, Wednesday, Friday from 8am to noon; in Carbondale, testing is available in the parking lot behind Town Hall (511 Colorado Avenue) on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8am to noon.

Accessibility and Inclusion

Garfield County Public Health, in partnership with The Arc of the Central Mountains, Mountain Valley Developmental Services and Cook Inclusive, is hosting an Accessibility and Inclusion Virtual Summit on April 11, from 5:30 to 7:30pm. This will serve as an opportunity for professionals and family members supporting people with disabilities and people living with disabilities to share information and ideas. Visit www.bit.ly/GarCoAccess to register.

Democracy School

The Community Environmental Legal Defense Fund will host its flagship education program, Democracy School, online via Zoom on April 11-12, 18-19 from 7 to 9:30pm. Democracy School takes a close look at the history of people’s movements and corporate power in the United States, as well as the structure of law in our system. Sign up at www.bit.ly/CELDFdemocracy

Pool expansion

Glenwood Hot Springs Resort announced the third phase of a multi-year plan for improvements. The East End Expansion Project will add a new swimming area with five additional pools of varying water temperatures (including a cold plunge) and a shade pergola and hearth. The area around the mother spring will be landscaped and the mineral drinking water spring will be reopened. Work is expected to be completed sometime in 2024.

Limestone quarry

The Bureau of Land Management has amended its Noncompliance Order against Rocky Mountain Industrials (RMI), operator of the limestone quarry north of Glenwood Springs. The amended order finds RMI’s actions “substantially deviate from the approved plan of operations” and determines this “a significant violation of its surface management regulations.” RMI now has until mid-April to submit an acceptable Plan of Operations Modification or face a suspension order for all or part of its permit.

Xylazine danger

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration is warning the public of a sharp increase in the trafficking of fentanyl mixed with xylazine, a powerful sedative. The mixture places users at a higher risk of suffering a fatal drug poisoning.

Fireball Drop

The Carbondale Rotary Club is selling tickets for its annual Fireball Drop fundraiser. On First Friday, May 5, around 1,000 ping-pong balls will be dropped from a fire truck ladder onto a field of targets in Sopris Park. Owner of the ball closest to the center target will win $5,000 with $500 each for four secondary targets. To purchase a ball, visit www.bit.ly/2023FireballDrop; all proceeds benefit high school scholarships, youth exchange programs and community and international projects.

Centennial State Park Pass

Colorado’s $14 Centennial State Park Pass, valid for 13 months at all state parks, is available to income-eligible residents via an online application (​​www.bit.ly/CentennialPassApp / www.bit.ly/CentennialSPAN) which can be dropped off at any Colorado Parks & Wildlife office or mailed to 6060 Broadway, Denver 80216.

RFL Academy

Applications are open for Roaring Fork Leadership’s 2024 Academy program. This 10-month course (August through May) consists of 11 sessions and provides participants with tools, dialogue and practice for personal and professional development. Apply or nominate someone by July 15 at www.rfleadership.org/academy

They say it’s your birthday!

Folks celebrating another trip around the sun this week include: Jorie DeVilbiss and Megan Wussow (March 30); Georgia Ackerman, Colleen Borkovec and Jane Hart (March 31); Walter Gallacher, Jake Hawkins, Dave Ritchie, Francis Stuckens and Ed Troy (April 2); Jeff Busk, Lorena Medina Jones and Terri Ritchie (April 3); Wendy Damari Avila, Dan Hardin and Marilyn Murphy (April 4); Will Sardinsky and Judy Schilling (April 5).

~ C A L E N D A R ~

Green-thumbs traded seeds ahead of a film screening hosted by Seed Peace/The Farm Collaborative and The Center for Human Flourishing at the Third Street Center on Friday, March 24. Missed out? A larger-scale seed exchange is planned for Dandelion Day, May 14. Photo by Raleigh Burleigh

THURSDAY, MARCH 30

CRYSTAL THEATRE

“Champions” shows at the Crystal Theatre at 7pm tonight, tomorrow and Saturday and on Sunday at 5pm. “Living” shows with captions on Saturday at 4:45pm. “AIR” will screen April 5-6 at 7pm.

FRIDAY, MARCH 31

UPHILL BREAKFAST CLUB

Wilderness Workshop hosts the Morning Uphill Breakfast Club at the Cliffhouse Restaurant at the top of Buttermilk from 8:45 to 10am. The event is free, but participants must have a valid Aspen Ski Company uphill pass.

VOICE/S

Artist Sahra Motalebi hosts a community workshop at the Aspen Art Museum for her collaborative project, VOICE/S, at 5pm. Registration is required at www.aspenartmuseum.org

WALKING WITH SISTERS

In honor of Women’s History Month, The Center for Human Flourishing welcomes Laura Kirk and Bonte Lane for a walking meditation and sound journey at the Third Street Center from 6:30 to 8pm. To reserve a spot, email info@tcfhf.org

SATURDAY, APRIL 1

ART, TO GO

Teens can pick up a grab-and-go art kit at the Basalt Library between 10am and noon. Instructions come in English and Spanish.

CRAFTY KIDS

Kindergarten through third graders, and their accompanying adults, are invited to play and create with Carbondale Arts at 10:30am at the Carbondale Library. Call the library at 970-963-2889 to register.

BREATHWORK

Lisa Wilson and Nick Nicholson facilitate a Neo-Shamanic Breathwork workshop at the Third Street Center from 9am to 6pm (with lunch and dinner included). To reserve a spot, text Lisa at 970-274-6726.

BIODYNAMICS 101

Sustainable Settings teaches the history of biodynamics, significance of the nine preparations and how to work with the planets to enhance land stewardship. The class runs from 10am to 4pm and includes lunch. Register by calling 970-963-6107 or emailing rose@sustinablesettings.org

RAILWAY PROTEST

350 Roaring Fork protests the potentially disastrous Uinta Basin Railway with a rally beginning at Centennial Park (Ninth and Grand) in Glenwood Springs at noon.

ASPEN ROCKS

Six student finalists will perform Aspen Rocks, an Inspire Aspen Foundation competition, at the Wheeler Opera House at 6pm. Tickets at www.aspenshowtix.com

SUNDAY, APRIL 2

ASPEN ART MUSEUM

Today is your final chance to see three of Aspen Art Museum’s current exhibits. Visit www.aspenartmuseum.org for more info.

ECSTATIC DANCE

Alya Howe hosts a full-moon ecstatic dance at 13 Moons Ranch, south of Carbondale, from 6 to 8pm.

MONDAY, APRIL 3

ENGLISH TUTORS

English in Action holds open hours with English-speaking tutors on standby at the Basalt Library at 6pm.

MUSICAL HISTORY

The Cowboy Corral shares stories and songs from the Old West at the Carbondale Library at 6:30pm.

TUESDAY, APRIL 4

GYMNASTICS

Gymnastics classes for young ones at Bridges High School starts today and continues every Tuesday and Thursday at 3:45pm. Call Tanell Lavender at 970-379-7397 to register.

FINAL BIRD CALL

Join fellow birders at Hallam Lake for the final bird watchers outing of the season there from 8 to 11am. Visit www.aspennature.org for more info.

UNDERSTANDING DEMENTIA

Woo Bandel, community engagement manager for the Colorado Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, presents “Understanding and Responding to Dementia-Related Behaviors” at Sopris Lodge from 2:30 to 4pm. RSVP to attend for free at www.soprislodge.com/events or by calling 970-456-6871.

YARN GROUP

Stitch alongside fellow yarn workers at the Basalt Library at 5pm.

HARM REDUCTION PARTY

High Rockies Harm Reduction and Aspen Strong host a “Pre Apres Narcan Distribution Party” at The Sterling in Aspen, 301 East Hopkins Avenue, at 6pm.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 5

LIBRARY BOOK CLUB

Discover new-release books and discuss others you’ve read at the Basalt Library at noon.

‘FOR THE TREES’

A multimedia production incorporating music, video and more tells the story of a 1000-year-old Douglas Fir tree on Vancouver Island at Basalt Library at 5:30pm. Visit www.basaltlibrary.org for more info.

THURSDAY, APRIL 6

BRIDGE CLUB

Come learn to play, or to kick some butt, at “The Library Bridge Club” at 4pm at the Basalt Library.

LES FEMMES

Aspen Chapel Gallery hosts an opening reception for “Les Femmes,” an exhibition of female artists, from 4 to 7pm. The show will remain on display through May 24 with proceeds benefiting Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains.

LIBRARY AT HOME

Learn more about the library’s online resources at Basalt Library at 5pm. This is a bilingual event.

SPRING LECTURE SERIES

Garfield County Libraries will host a free lecture series at the Glenwood Springs Library every Thursday in April from 5:30 to 7pm. The first in the series will feature a panel on local veteran history with the Western Slope Veterans Coalition.

REDSTONE BINGO

The Redstone Inn hosts bingo night at 6:30pm.

FRIDAY, APRIL 7

A-BASIN SKI DAY

The Colorado Mountain College Alumni Association offers discounted lift tickets and lunch at Arapahoe Basin. Visit www.conta.cc/3JOyodf to register.

SPRING INTO WELLNESS

Carbondale’s First Friday celebrates wellness with individuals and organizations in the industry presenting at the Rec Center from 5 to 8pm.

HEALING HOOF IT

Smiling Goat Ranch’s sixth annual Healing Hoof It, raising awareness about autism and PTSD, involves a 5K run/walk, one-mile race and animal parade, all departing from the Carbondale Rec Center at 5:30pm. Register online at www.smilinggoatranch.com

ZIKR DANCE ENSEMBLE

The critically acclaimed Denver-based ZIKR Dance Ensemble performs at The Ute Theater in Rifle at 7:30pm. Visit www.utetheater.com for tickets.

SATURDAY, APRIL 8

WHERE MY PEEPS?

Carbondale Parks and Rec hosts the Where My Peeps At? Scavenger Hunt for teams of two to six people beginning at 9:30am. The Little Peeps Hunt for kids 7 and under begins at 10am.

NYALA HONEY

Local teen author Nyala Honey talks about her newest novel, “The Silent One,” at the Carbondale Library at 3pm.

ANNUAL LIARS CONTEST

Roaring Fork Valley Storytellers invites you to a night of storytelling, where judges and audience members do their best to determine which tales are true and which are false, at the Mt. Chalet in Aspen at 4pm. Call 970-379-2224 for more info.

DREAM OF FLYING

Local filmmaker Jem Moore screens “A Dream of Flying,” his documentary about hang gliding, paragliding and the freedom of flight, at the Crystal Theatre at 7pm. Tickets at www.bit.ly/DreamofFlying

SUNDAY, APRIL 9

RANDOM CONVERSATIONS

The Lost Art of Random Conversations returns at the Carbondale Library tonight and April 23 at 6pm.

MONDAY, APRIL 10

MOUNTAIN FAIR DEADLINE

Design concepts for the 52nd annual Mountain Fair poster/t-shirt are due today, along with three work samples emailed to brian@carbondalearts.com or delivered to The Launchpad. This year’s theme is “Where the Wild Things Grow.”

YOUTH IN FILM

Aspen Film hosts a youth forum at Aspen District Theatre at 1pm. More info at www.aspenfilm.org

DONATE LIFE

The Chris Klug Foundation hosts an informal, friendly and frank discussion about organ, eye and tissue donation at Sopris Lodge at 3pm. The event is free and open but an RSVP is requested by calling 570-456-6871 or visiting www.soprislodge.com/events

ORGANIZATION 101

Learn tips on how to stay organized at home at the Basalt Library at 5pm.

TUESDAY, APRIL 11

SHORTSFEST

Aspen Film’s 32nd annual Shortsfest kicks off with a reception from 5 to 6:30pm at the Public House in Aspen (328 East Hyman Avenue). Programs continue through Friday at the Wheeler Opera House. Learn more at www.aspenfilm.org

BILINGUAL BOOK TALK

Spanish and English speakers discuss “Woman of Light”/”Mujer de Luz,” by Kali Fajardo-Anstine, Colorado Mountain College’s common read of the year, at the Basalt Library at 5:30pm. Spanish and English copies are available at the library.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 12

ART MAKERSPACE

Kids seven and up are invited to create art projects in the Treehouse at the Basalt Library at 2:30pm.

TEEN FLY TYING

The Roaring Fork Conservancy teaches teens to tie their own flies at the Basalt Library at 3pm today, and again on April 12 and April 26 at the same time.

CELEBRATE SPACE

Discuss and celebrate space exploration at the Basalt Library at 5pm. Dinner and drinks will be provided. This is a bilingual event.

THURSDAY, APRIL 13

LEGAL CLINIC

Basalt Library hosts a free legal clinic for parties with no attorney from 2 to 5pm. To sign up for a slot, call 970-927-4311 or email info@basaltlibrary.org

AUTHOR TALK

Preethi Fernando will present her book, “17 Women Who Shook the World,” at the Carbondale Library at 2pm. The event will repeat tomorrow at the Glenwood Springs Library at 5pm.

OPEN HOUSE

YouthZone welcomes all for drinks and bites at 413 9th Street in Glenwood Springs from 4 to 6pm. To RSVP, call 970-945-9300.

‘MAMA MIA’

Roaring Fork High, Carbondale Middle, Basalt High and Basalt Middle School students open “Mama Mia” at the Basalt Middle School Auditorium tonight at 7pm. The show continues April 14 and 15 at 7pm and Sunday, April 16 at 2pm. Tickets are at the door or online at www.bit.ly/MamaMiaRFV