Scuttlebutt & Calendar – March 16, 2023

Pay as you throw

The City of Glenwood Springs approved transitioning to a single hauler collection system for residential trash and recyclables. Services will be volume-based with pricing tied to the size of your trash cart and recycling included for every household. Mountain Waste and Recycling was chosen for a five-year contract following a competitive procurement process. Enrollment is anticipated to begin in July, with services starting in November. The Recycle Center will remain open and continue with normal operations.

Bear conflict prevention

Colorado Parks and Wildlife has $1 million in grant funds available to help local communities reduce conflicts with bears. Local governments, nonprofits, HOAs, community groups, businesses, individuals and more are eligible to receive between $50,000 and $500,000 by applying at www.bit.ly/CPW_Bears before May 5.

Bonedale Flashmob

The Bonedale Flashmob is recruiting dancers for its newest project choreographed to the song “Northern Lights” by the Satin Jackets. The group meets at the Carbondale Library from 5:15 to 6:30pm on Fridays to learn new, original jazz dance choreography, which is then performed spontaneously at events like Mountain Fair and Our Town One Table.

Red Cross training

The West Mountain Regional Community Organizations Active in Disaster offers a free, bilingual training for aspiring American Red Cross volunteers at Colorado Mountain College’s Glenwood Center (1402 Blake Avenue) on March 21 from 10am to 3pm. To register, visit WMRCOAD.org

Cottonwood Pass

CDOT is hosting a public meeting at the Glenwood Springs Community Center on March 22 from 5:30 to 7:30pm to present proposed Cottonwood Pass safety improvements. Gathering public input and estimating costs will help Eagle and Garfield counties determine if, when and how to move ahead. Persons unable to attend can view the proposals at www.bit.ly/CottonwoodCDOT and comment through March 31.

Tuition assistance

According to Colorado Mountain College (CMC), U.S. students left some $3.58 billion in Pell grants unclaimed last year. Additionally, FAFSA application numbers in Colorado are the lowest in the country, with 44% of high school graduates completing the process. Federal loans and grants can help with tuition, book costs and even living expenses. CMC also helps with tuition for Colorado residents whose family income is below $70,000 and independent students over 24 whose income is less than $50,000. Undocumented students can also use the Colorado Application for State Financial Aid as an alternative to FAFSA. Meanwhile, the Credit Union of Colorado Foundation’s application is open through April 15 for students across the state. Ten will receive $5,000 toward tuition for the 2023/24 school year. Learn more at www.bit.ly/CUCFfunds

5Point

Passes are now on sale for 5Point’s 16th annual flagship festival, April 19-23, in Carbondale. Official art by Kessiah Carlbon has also been unveiled, depicting a heart divided into five quadrants with each correlating to an element and landscape. Check it out, along with this year’s merchandise, at 5pointfilm.org

Welcome, Nancy!

Nancy Barnes, former director of the Bemis Library in Littleton, accepted an offer from Garfield County Libraries to serve as the director of branch libraries, overseeing all six branches, coordinating a community interview process and helping to establish a new self-check service mode at each branch.

CLEER is hiring

Clean Energy Economy for the Region, based in Carbondale, seeks to hire an operations and logistics coordinator to manage the nonprofit’s office, handle its database and support other essential functions. Applications are due by March 24 at cleanenergyeconomy.net/employment

They say it’s your birthday!

Folks celebrating another trip around the sun this week include: Dalene Barton, Hannah Burleigh, Jordan Clingan and Trae Moxley (March 16); Annie Tempest and John Foulkrod (March 17); Michelle McGrory and Dean Mercado (March 18); Matthew Eames, Sophia Higbie, Katie Hunter and Michael Schneiter (March 19); Leigh Kauffman (March 20); Judy Bartels, Kerwin Hirro and Miles Phillips (March 21); Tanner Hawkins and Evan Piccolo (March 22).

“What earthy sweetness remains unmixed with grief?” asks Concertmaster MinTze Wu. The Aspen Choral Society’s spring show, “Illuminare,” invites audiences “to bring your sorrows, your pain, your conflicts and struggles, and together release them into the light of compassion and deep knowing,” she wrote. The immersive experience, with music, lighting and choreography, premiers at Glenwood Springs High School on March 17, and continues at the Thunder River Theatre on March 18 and TACAW on March 19. All shows are at 7pm; find tickets at www.aspenchoralsociety.org Photo by Raleigh Burleigh

~ C A L E N D A R ~

THURSDAY, MARCH 16

CAREGIVER SUPPORT

Dr. Clair Rummel leads a support group for caregivers of people living with Alzheimers or other cognitive impairments at the Basalt Library, today and tomorrow at 10:30am. For more info, visit basaltlibrary.org

EAGLE COMMISSIONERS

The Eagle County Commissioners hold office hours at the Basalt Library from 11am to 1pm. This is a regular occurrence on the third Thursday of each month.

BOEBERT OFFICE HOURS

Congresswoman Lauren Boebert’s staff visits the Rifle Library from 11am to noon to hear from and help constituents.

BOOK CLUB

The Third Thursday Book Club discusses books by Alan Furst at the Carbondale Library at 2pm. Next month, April 20, the club will discuss “The Last Kingdom” by Bernard Cornwell.

HARM REDUCTION

High Rockies Harm Reduction will be at The Meeting Place in Carbondale with fentanyl test strips available, a syringe exchange and sterile using equipment, from 4 to 6pm.

ST. PATRICK’S DINNER

St. Vincent Catholic Church in Basalt (250 Midland Avenue) serves corned beef and cabbage from 4:30 to 8pm.

HOUSE PLANTS 101

Botany Houseplant Shop in Carbondale hosts an educational talk about the basics of being a successful houseplant parent from 5 to 7pm. Registration is required by emailing botanyhouseplantshop@gmail.com or calling 970-340-4528

RIFLE GAP

Anglers and boating enthusiasts are invited to attend an in-person public meeting at Rifle Gap State Park from 6 to 7:30pm to provide input on proposed changes designed to reduce the risk of introducing aquatic nuisance species.

ARIES NEW MOON

Sheridan Semble leads a new moon ceremony and sacred aromatherapy at True Nature Healing Arts at 6pm. Visit www.truenaturehealingarts.com for more info.

HAPPY HOUR DANCE

Alyson Boell-Marchand of CoMotion Dance Company leads a restorative class for movers to ease their bodies out of winter and into spring at The Launchpad on Thursdays at 6:15pm.

POLLINATOR DISCOVERY

The Aspen Science Center Hometown Science Café Series continues with Dr. Phillip Halliwell and “Citizen Science for Pollinator Discovery” at the Third Street Center at 6:30pm.

‘PIRATES OF PENZANCE’

Aspen High School presents “Pirates of Penzance” at the District Theatre March 16-18 at 7pm and Sunday, March 19 at 2pm. Visit www.theatreaspen.org for tickets and more info.

TENSION/TRAUMA

The Center for Human Flourishing offers a facilitated Tension/Trauma Release Exercises session at the Third Street Center at 7:15pm on Thursdays through March 23. Learn more by emailing info@tcfhf.org

FRIDAY, MARCH 17

ST. PATRICK’S DINNER 2

The American Legion Post 100 (97 N. Third Street, Carbondale) hosts a St. Patrick’s Day dinner, open to the public, with corned beef, cabbage, sides and dessert from 5pm onward.

JOIN THE FLASHMOB

The Bonedale Flashmob invites you to join their troupe. Weekly rehearsals occur every Friday, starting today and through July 28, at the Carbondale Library at 5:15pm.

CRYSTAL THEATRE

The Crystal Theatre screens “Champions” tonight, tomorrow and Thursday, March 23 at 7pm, or catch an earlier showing on Sunday, March 19 at 5pm.

ILLUMINARE

The Aspen Choral Society presents “Illuminare” at the Glenwood Springs High School at 7pm. “Illuminare” will travel to the Thunder River Theatre on March 18 and TACAW on March 19, also at 7pm. For tickets, visit www.aspenchoralsociety.org

DANCE ASPEN

Dance Aspen’s Winter Program takes place tonight and tomorrow at the Wheeler Opera House at 7:30pm. Find tickets at www.aspenshowtix.com

HEAD FOR THE HILLS

Head for the Hills performs at Steve’s Guitars at 8pm. Tickets at www.stevesguitars.net

THE CONFLUENTS

TACAW celebrates St. Paddy’s Day with The Confluents, a local funk band, at 8pm. Tickets at www.tacaw.org

SATURDAY, MARCH 18

YARN CLUB

Knit or crochet at Sopris Park with the Roaring Fork Yarn Club at 10am.

YOUR STORY, YOUR LIFE

Writers converge to support one another’s written explorations at the Glenwood Springs Library every first and third Friday, from 10am to noon.

SEED PEACE

Seed Peace invites the public to volunteer at Sunfire Ranch building soil in the green houses today from noon to 4pm. To sign up, email heatherfroelicher@gmail.com

ANOTHER ROUND?

The Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park hosts a family-friendly St. Patrick’s Day party from noon to 6pm — green beer included.

SOUND IMMERSION

Ildi Ingraham performs a sound immersion using singing bowls, gongs and chimes at the Carbondale Library at 4pm. The event is free and open to all. Participants are asked to bring a mat, blankets, a pillow and anything else to be comfortable.

BALLET BALL

Eat, drink and dance during the Ballet Ball, in support of the Crystal River Youth Ballet Company, at the Old Thompson Barn at 6pm. Visit crystalriverballet.com/ballet-ball for more info.

BOBCAT GOLDTHWAIT

Comedian Bobcat Goldthwait performs at TACAW at 8pm. Visit tacaw.org for tickets and more info.

SUNDAY, MARCH 19

FAMILY YOGA

True Nature hosts a playful and restoring workshop for children 5 and under accompanied by an adult from 9am to 11am. Tickets at truenaturehealingarts.com

MUCH ADO

Aspen Film shows director Simon Godwin’s rendition of “Much Ado About Nothing” by William Shakespeare at the Isis Theatre at 3pm.

CEREMONIAL BREATHWORK

True Nature offers a breathwork workshop with guided meditation and music from 4 to 6pm. Tickets at truenaturehealingarts.com

MONDAY, MARCH 20

COMMUNITY KNITTING

The Carbondale Library hosts a knitting group in the Community Room every Monday from 2 to 3:30pm.

MEDICINAL MUSHROOMS

Carbondale Acupuncture Center’s David Teitler presents on medical mushrooms and herbal magic at the Carbondale Library at 5:30pm. The event will also be streamed on Facebook via Zoom. Registration at www.bit.ly/TeitlerEvent

TUESDAY, MARCH 21

ASPEN WORDS

Author Geraldine Brooks presents in-person at the Paepcke Auditorium in Aspen at 6pm. Tickets at www.aspenshowtix.com

OPEN MIC

Axkawa in Carbondale hosts an open mic night from 6 to 8pm every Tuesday.

OF PLANTS AND PENCILS

Roaring Fork Drawing Club returns to Botany Houseplant Shop in Carbondale’s La Fontana Plaza at 6:30pm.

‘A RIVER OUT OF TIME’

Roaring Fork Conservancy presents “A River Out of Time,” a film about an expedition which traced the voyage of John Wesley Powell through the Colorado River Basin, at TACAW at 7pm. The expedition’s leader, Dr. Tom Minckley, will be available after the film for a Q&A. Visit tacaw.org for tickets and more info.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 22

BOARD GAMES

The Basalt Library invites youngsters to play board games in the treehouse at 2:30pm. Visit www.basaltlibrary.org for more info.

COTTONWOOD

CDOT is hosting a public meeting at the Glenwood Springs Community Center from 5:30 to 7:30pm to present proposed Cottonwood Pass safety improvements. Persons unable to attend can view the proposals at www.bit.ly/CottonwoodCDOT and comment through March 31.

SCIENCE CAFÉ

Amanda Peterson, with FocusedKids, presents “The Life of Your Brain” as part of the Aspen Science Center’s Hometown Science Café series at the Third Street Center at 6:30pm.

SALSA NIGHT

Mezcla Socials hosts salsa nights every Wednesday at TACAW at 7:30pm.

THURSDAY, MARCH 23

BOOKS TO BIG SCREEN

This new book club compares books to their adapted films, beginning with “A Man Called Ove” by Fredrik Backman, screening tonight at the Basalt Library at 5pm. The book is now available at the library.

FRIDAY, MARCH 24

BIODYNAMIC EQUINOX

True Nature celebrates the spring equinox preparing and applying a biodynamic prep at 3pm. The fun continues in the garden on March 25 at 8am.

COFFEE WITH THE MAYOR

Carbondale Mayor Ben Bohmfalk posts up at Bonfire every Friday from 8 to 9am and everyone is welcome to stop by to chat.

HAPPY HOUR CRITIQUE

Looking for feedback on your latest ceramic projects? Join the Carbondale Clay Center for a happy hour critique from 6 to 8:30pm. Details at www.carbondaleclay.org

SEEDS OF VANDANA SHIVA

How did the willful daughter of a Himalayan forest conservator become Monsanto’s worst nightmare? The Center for Human Flourishing screens “The Seeds of Vandana Shiva” to raise funds for Seed Peace and The Farm Collaborative at the Third Street Center at 6:30pm. Tickets at thecenterforhumanflourishing.org

STEVE’S

Natalie Prauser and Marty Bush perform at Steve’s Guitars at 8pm. Tickets at www.stevesguitars.net