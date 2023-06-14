Scuttlebutt / Calendar – June 15, 2023

Email

Highway 133 survey

Do you have an opinion about commuting along Highway 133 in Carbondale? Age-Friendly Carbondale would like to know. Find their bilingual survey at www.bit.ly/HWY133

Temporary bridge

The Colorado Department of Transportation expects to open Highway 133 between Somerset and Paonia sometime during the week of June 19. Workers are finishing the installation of a temporary truss bridge that stretches across a chasm in the road, caused by a failed culvert, which has inhibited traffic for over a month. Once the road reopens, motorists should anticipate lower speeds and flaggers. Commercial vehicle traffic will be restricted to 85,000 lbs and an 11-foot width.

Thompson Divide deadline

Public comments regarding the federally proposed Thompson Divide Administrative Mineral Withdrawal, which would protect the divide from future oil and gas leasing for 20 years, are due by June 16. Visit www.bit.ly/ThompsonDividecomments to comment and for more information.

Float on

Carbondale’s John M. Fleet Pool is open for the summer season, from 8am to 11am for lap swimming and noon to 5pm for an open swim on weekdays. Lap swimming begins at 10am on the weekend for now, with an official schedule to be posted at www.carbondalerec.com on June 19.

Property taxes

The Garfield County Commissioners are considering altering the county’s mill levy to quell rising property taxes. According to a press release, the board is encouraging other taxing entities, namely the school and fire districts, to also consider a temporary reduction in their levies. Commissioner John Martin noted that all taxing entities have the authority to make this temporary adjustment.

Ninth Judicial

By Wednesday, June 21, Governor Jared Polis is to appoint either Elise Victoria Myer, currently with the Colorado State Public Defender’s Glenwood Springs office, or Donald Richard Nottingham, currently with the District Attorney’s office, to replace Ninth Judicial District Court Judge James Berkley Boyd. The newly appointed judge’s term commences on July 1. Comments regarding the two nominees can be emailed to gov_judicialappointments@state.co.us

Now hiring

Aspen Valley Land Trust (AVLT) and Wilderness Workshop are both hiring for full time positions with benefits. For AVLT, a community engagement manager and administration & outreach coordinator are needed. Applications are encouraged by June 19; visit www.avlt.org/join-our-team for more details. Wilderness Workshop, meanwhile, is seeking a communications director and wishing Grant Stevens blessings as he moves over to the Southern Utah Wilderness Alliance. Find details at www.wildernessworkshop.org

Expanded services

Roaring Fork Engineering, based in Carbondale, has expanded its services to include land surveying and construction staking, in addition to their existing civil environmental and water resource engineering and construction administration. Kyle Tesky is welcomed as survey manager, and Jacqui Gossard and Jordan Kehoe are joining the team as design engineers.

Dotsero rescue

Garfield County Search and Rescue (GSAR) made a 2am rescue near Coffee Pot Campground in Dotsero on Monday, June 12. The Garfield County Sheriff’s office received a message relayed through Vail Dispatch regarding a missing 3-year-old around 9pm on June 11. Thankfully, the incident had a happy conclusion. Families are encouraged to supply small children with emergency whistles when visiting the backcountry. Learn more about volunteering with GSAR at www.garfieldcountysar.com

Photo contest

The annual Colorado Wild Public Lands photo contest is underway.This year’s theme is “wild water;” submit a photo to coloradowildpubliclands@gmail.com by June 30 for the chance to win a NEMO Stargaze reclining camp chair provided by Ute Mountaineer.

South Canyon closures

For the next six to eight weeks, trail closures will be in place Monday through Friday, from 7am to 5pm, in South Canyon while the Colorado Division of Reclamation, Mining and Safety performs reclamation work on the West Coal Seam. Trail users are to adhere to posted closures on the Tramway and Lightning Bug trails.

They say it’s your birthday!

Folks celebrating another trip around the sun this week include: Jade Bath, Lynni Hutton and Eileen Waski (June 15); Todd Chamberlin, Garrett Edquist, Vince Simonetti and Lon Winston (June 16); Annie Flynn and Amber McMahill (June 17); Tenzin Byrne, Bill Flanigan and Nancy Smith (June 18); Jennifer Bauer, Forrest Fulker, Matt McBrayer and Garrett del Castillo (June 19); Alyssa Barsanti, Ty Burtard, Todd Fugate, Arleen Ginn, Brandon Jones and Ernie Kollar (June 21).

Carbondale artists Leah Aegerter and Mila Rossi have work displayed at Colorado Mountain College’s Aspen gallery (0255 Sage Way) through Aug. 25. “Morning sun on pink bloom” (pictured) is a mixed media piece by Rossi incorporating photo, acrylic and crushed glass. Aegerter makes sculptural pieces from paper. Call 970-925-7740 to schedule a visit, as hours may vary. Courtesy image

~ C A L E N D A R ~

THURSDAY, JUNE 15

BOOK CLUB

The Third Thursday Book Club discusses “House of Rain” by Colorado author Craig Child at 2pm at the Carbondale Library.

NEW MOON CEREMONY

Sheridan Semple leads a new moon ceremony at True Nature at 6:30pm. Visit www.truenaturehealingarts.com for tickets and more info.

MEDITATION

Join Lisa McKenzie and The Center for Human Flourishing for a Golden Light Meditation at the Third Street Center from 6:30 to 8pm. Register to attend by emailing lmckenzie1light@gmail.com

TRTC SHOW

Thunder River Theatre Company’s production of “The Lifespan of a Fact” continues tonight, tomorrow and Saturday at 7:30pm and Sunday at 2pm. Closing weekend is June 22-25. Find tickets at www.thunderrivertheatre.com

FRIDAY, JUNE 16

STRAWBERRY DAYS

Glenwood Springs celebrates its 126th Annual Strawberry Days today through Sunday, June 18. Friday’s music features Cody Jeffryes at 4:30pm, Highway 82 Band at 6pm and Funkihpino at 8pm in Two Rivers Park. Find the full lineup and peripheral events at www.glenwoodchamber.com

MEMORY SCREENING

Roaring Fork Neurology in Basalt offers free memory screenings from 8am to 4pm. Email shelby@rfneurology.com for more info. Walk-ins are welcome.

CRYSTAL THEATRE

The Crystal Theatre shows “It Ain’t Over” at 7:30pm tonight, tomorrow and June 22. The Sunday show is at 5pm. “You Hurt My Feelings” returns tomorrow at 5:15pm.

LOS MOCOCHETES

Denver-based “Xicanx/funk” band Los Mocochetes performs at Steve’s Guitars at 8pm.

GLEN MILLER ORCHESTRA

The world-famous Glenn Miller Orchestra performs at TACAW at 8pm. Tickets are also available for Supper Club before the show at 6pm. More at www.tacaw.org

SATURDAY, JUNE 17

NATURALIST PROGRAMMING

The Aspen Center for Environmental Studies (ACES) kicks off its summer programming with daily educational walks at Maroon Bells, Aspen Mountain and Snowmass through Sept. 4. ACES’ Birds of Prey demonstration also begins and will be held daily, Monday through Saturday, at 4pm at Hallam Lake through Aug. 30. Visit www.aspennature.org for timing options, exact meeting locations and more.

YARN CLUB

The Roaring Fork Yarn Club convenes at Sopris Park at 9am.

STRAWBERRY PARADE

The Glenwood Springs Strawberry Days parade begins at 14th Street and Pitkin Avenue at 10am, moving north toward 7th Street with free strawberries and ice cream served by the Kiwanis in Two Rivers Park after the parade.

BACHATA

Learn some Bachata basics with Carlos Cinta at Lock Rocks Studio in Willits from 11am to 3:30pm, with social dancing from 6 to 10pm. For tickets, contact Claudia Pawl at info@mezclasocialsdance.com or 970-963-8425.

MUGSY & AVERAGE JOEY

Carbondale’s own Mugsy Fay performs with Average Joey at Steve’s Guitars at 8pm.

SUNDAY, JUNE 18

BASALT MARKET

Basalt’s Sunday Market begins this week and continues through Sept. 24, every week from 10am to 2pm.

MYSTICAL MARRIAGE

Gary Springfield, author of “Source Dialogues,” presents “The Mystical Marriage IS Enlightenment” at the Third Street Center from 4 to 5:30pm. RSVP by emailing info@TCfHF.org

MONDAY, JUNE 19

VR DEMO

Sample Garfield County Libraries’ virtual reality headsets at the Carbondale Library at 2pm. This event is available to teens and tweens for free.

KNOW YOUR TREES

Hallam Lake hosts a Tree Identification Walk every Monday, today through Aug. 28, at 4pm. Visit www.aspennature.org for more info.

STAR MOUNTAIN

Carbondale Library invites kids to design and construct a “star mountain roller coaster” while enjoying pizza at 5pm.

TUESDAY, JUNE 20

SALIDA CIRCUS

Mother-daughter team, Joan and Jay Lobeck, bring a magic circus for all ages to the Carbondale Library at 11am. The event will repeat at the Glenwood Springs Library on June 21 at 11am.

BIOMIMICRY

Join the Aspen Science Center to learn about biomimicry, engineering designs inspired by nature, at the Pitkin County Library from 11am to noon.

UKULELE LESSONS

Fourth to 7th graders are invited to a six-part ukulele course at the Carbondale Library at 3pm every Tuesday through Aug. 1. Visit www.gcpld.org for more info and to register.

PEACEMAKING

Barbe Chambliss, author of “Women Peacemakers: What We Can Learn From Them,” presents “Recipe for Doing Acts of Conscious Peacemaking” on Zoom at 4pm. Register online at www.bit.ly/june20peace

TRAIL WORK

Join Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers for trail maintenance on Red Hill from 5 to 8pm. Register at www.rfov.org

WEEKLY WILD YOGA

Beginning today, PJ Murray leads a weekly all-levels yoga class at Hallam Lake every Tuesday at 5pm through Aug. 29. Visit www.aspennature.org for more info.

DANCE WORKSHOP

Mezcla Socials leads a creative dance workshop for ages 11-14 at The Arts Campus at Willits from 5:30 to 7pm. Tickets at www.tacaw.org

DRAWING CLUB

The Roaring Fork Drawing Club travels to Redstone for a session at the general store at 6:30pm.

STEVE’S GUITARS

Julie and John Pennell perform with Martin Gilmour at Steve’s Guitars at 8pm. Tickets at www.stevesguitars.net

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 21

FARMER’S MARKET

Carbondale’s farmers market continues all summer on Wednesdays from 10am to 3pm through Sept. 27!

SOLSTICE PARTY

All are welcome to The Sopris Sun’s SUNcribers Soiree at the community oven behind the Third Street Center for a free pizza potluck and lawn games from 5 to 8pm. RSVP by emailing Todd@SoprisSun.com

SOLSTICE CONCERT

Seán Johnson & The Wild Lotus Band kicks off a week-long Solstice celebration at True Nature Healing Arts with a free concert at 5:30pm. They will also perform during a yoga class on June 22 from 10am to noon. Find tickets at www.truenaturehealingarts.com

BASALT CONCERT

Basalt’s summer concert series begins in Triangle Park with the Tyler Rust Band performing at 5:30pm followed by Buffalo Commons at 7pm. The series will continue every Wednesday through Aug. 30.

VOICES IN OUR VALLEY

Two Rivers Unitarian Universalist’s speaker series continues with Alan Muñoz of Voces Unidas de las Montañas and “Advocacy and Civic Engagement” at the Third Street Center at 6pm.

SOLSTICE CEREMONY

The Center for Human Flouring hosts a cacao ceremony with reiki and sound healing from 7 to 9pm in the round room at the Third Street Center. Tickets at www.tcfhf.org

PRISCILLA

Aspen Film celebrates Pride Month with a showing of “The Adventures of Priscilla: Queen of the Desert” at the Isis Theatre at 7:30pm. Tickets at www.aspenfilm.org