Scuttlebutt & Calendar – June 1, 2023

Email

Julia Marshall

A celebration of life for Julia Marshall, founding board chair for The Arts Campus at Willits (TACAW), will be held on the Listening Lawn at TACAW on Saturday, June 3 from 2 to 5pm. On top of being an integral advocate for the arts, Marshall designed the landscape at TACAW where the celebration will take place.

Warning to events

At least one local nonprofit has allegedly been fleeced of event revenue after using BrownPaperTickets.com to manage its ticket sales. The Better Business Bureau has logged hundreds of complaints against that company since June 2020. In 2022, it was acquired by Events.com, which has not stymied the flood of complaints regarding a general lack of communication and failure to return ticket sales in a timely manner (or at all). Event planners be cautioned.

What’s that?

Many folks have been wondering about the construction underway north of the electrical substation in Carbondale. Back in December 2020, trustees approved a 590-unit self-storage facility at this location, along Highway 133, annexing 2.8 acres with the promise of connecting a sidewalk between the bridge and park and ride. The entrance will be right-in, right-out and the energy net-positive building, with rooftop solar, will be screened by murals.

Valuation appeals

The Garfield County Assessor’s Office reported a median increase of 54% over 2021 appraisals. Property owners now have until June 8 to appeal property values based on the local real estate market as of June 30, 2022. Restrictions, such as a state legislature-approved $15,000 valuation reduction for residential and $30,000 for commercial properties, will prevent taxes from jumping quite as high as assessments. Information about appeals, property tax deferral programs, senior and veterans exemptions and more are at www.garfield-county.com/assessor

SANA hiring

The Safe Abundant Nutrition Alliance (SANA) is expanding its services and seeking a full time program manager to help coordinate partnerships and increase enrollment in food benefit programs in Pitkin, Eagle and Garfield counties. Proficiency in English and Spanish is required, as well as supervisory experience and intermediate computer skills. For more details, email mariajudithalvarezq@gmail.com

Hunting licenses reduced

Due to the harsh winter conditions in the northwest part of the state, Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) announced that it will reduce the number of big-game hunting licenses and shorten hunting seasons in areas where herds were most affected. CPW is issuing 236,600 licenses for deer, elk, pronghorn, moose and bear — down 32,000 from last year. CPW monitored collared big-game and based on its research decided on the limitations. Visit www.bit.ly/COBigGame for more detailed updates regarding the 2023 big-game seasons.

HCE rate changes

“At the request of the Colorado Energy Office on behalf of Governor Polis … Holy Cross Energy (HCE) has agreed to temporarily suspend the proposed electric rate changes intended to take effect on Sept. 1,” informed a press release. The decision was made by the HCE board on May 24. Approximately 135 members and stakeholders provided comments in person and virtually during that meeting, in addition to 300 written comments received during the preceding public comment period.

Blake Avenue

On Tuesday, June 6 at 6:30pm, Glenwood Springs residents are invited to an open house at the Colorado Mountain College campus (on Blake Avenue) to provide feedback regarding the Blake Avenue Redesign project. The City will present four early concepts for 7th to 13th Street (which are not slated for redevelopment anytime soon) for the public to choose from; this is supposed to help inform the development of 13th to 27th Street, which is expected to begin in 2024 with 24th to 27th Street. Those who can’t attend in-person can provide comments online beginning June 6. Visit www.cogs.us/753/Blake-Avenue for more info.

Electric Road Show

The “Experience Electric Road Show” will make its final stop at the Glenwood Springs Community Center on June 4. At 1pm, there will be a bilingual “Electric Vehicle (EV) 101” training, followed by a “ride or drive” period between 2 and 5pm when attendees can test drive EVs — including bikes and vehicles. Visit www.garfieldcleanenergy.org for more info.

Bonedale Ballet

Bonedale Ballet is currently accepting students, ages 3-6, for its summer session. Classes focus on fundamental ballet vocabulary, stretching, coordination, musicality and creative movement in a fun, supportive group setting. A student performance and family picnic will take place on the last day of the session. Sign up at www.bonedaleballet.com, or by calling Alexandra Jerkunica at 970-379-2187.

They say it’s your birthday!

Folks celebrating another trip around the sun this week include: Chip Munday, Shea Nieslanik, Debbie Romanus and Carolyn Sackariason (June 1); Li McBrayer, Matthew Mead, Easton O’Flannery and Tracy Trulove (June 2); Emily Elizabeth, Cheryl Frymire, Trary Maddalone LaMee and Anna Ramirez (June 3); Francie Jacober and Rachel Kelmanson (June 4); Kelsey Buss, Stephanie Ayala, Lacy Hughes, Johnny Nieslanik and Jim Ryan (June 5); Lisa Goddard, John Klusmire and Illène Pevec (June 6); Jenn Roeser and Gayle Wells (June 7).

California-based muralist Jonny Alexander returned to Carbondale on commission to beautify the new Sopris Self Storage facility. Alexander did two murals at 1201 Main Street, as well as one in the new Hayden’s Place gym. The north building of Hayden’s Place is now filling with residents and the south building is set to welcome renters in June. Leased commercial space will begin its buildout later this summer. Photo by Raleigh Burleigh

THURSDAY, JUNE 1

HEALTH FAIR

Aspen Valley Hospital hosts its 2023 Spring Health Fair, where community members are offered discounted lab tests, today and tomorrow in Aspen and June 3-4 in El Jebel. Visit www.aspenhospital.org/healthfair to register for an appointment.

BRIDGE NIGHT

Bridge players of all levels are invited to play at the Basalt Library at 4pm.

ART WALK

Tour Carbondale’s newest Art Around Town installations with visiting artists and the Public Arts Commission, beginning in front of Town Hall at 5:30pm and concluding with a reception at Marble Distilling at 7pm.

PSYCHEDELIA

Aspen Film presents “Psychedelia: The History and Science of Mystical Experience” at the Isis Theatre at 5:30pm. Tickets are complimentary for Aspen Psychedelic Symposium attendees.

RODEO TIME

The Carbondale Wild West Rodeo kicks off at 5:30pm and continues every Thursday through Aug. 17 at the Gus Darien Riding Arena (County Road 100). Tickets can be purchased in advance at the Roaring Fork Valley Coop. A free shuttle runs from 6 to 10pm between the rodeo and The Orchard (110 Snowmass Drive). Limited on-site parking is now $10 per vehicle.

CRYSTAL THEATRE

The Crystal Theatre shows “You Hurt My Feelings” at 7:30pm tonight, tomorrow, Saturday and June 8. The Sunday screening is at 5pm.

TAB BENOIT

Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Tab Benoit performs at TACAW with Matt Andersen opening at 8pm. Tickets at www.tacaw.org

FRIDAY, JUNE 2

PSYCHEDELIC SYMPOSIUM

Aspen Public Radio, Healing Advocacy Fund and the Aspen Psychedelic Resource Center host the inaugural Aspen Psychedelic Symposium at the Wheeler Opera House beginning at noon. Tickets at www.aspenshowtix.com

SUMMER READING

Carbondale Library kicks off its Summer Reading Challenge with an all-ages lawn party at 1pm.

C6 STUDIO OPENING

Celebrate First Friday by visiting a brand-new artist’s studio in downtown Carbondale. The grand opening for C6 Studio, at 50 Weant Boulevard in Carbondale, blasts off this First Friday from 4 to 7pm. Visit www.kousacreative.com for more info.

STONE ENTROPY

Carbondale Arts presents “Stone Entropy” featuring three local marble sculptors: Chet Haring, Lucas Leone and Greg Tonozzi. The exhibit runs through June 27 with an opening reception tonight from 5 to 7pm.

PAIRINGS PARTY

The Carbondale Clay Center hosts its First Friday Beverage Makers event, celebrating the closing of its current exhibit, “Pairings,” from 5 to 8pm. Visit www.carbondaleclay.org for more info.

WILDERNESS PARTY

Wilderness Workshop hosts its 2023 Community Party at Sopris Park, complete with good food, live music and beer, all in the name of public lands, beginning at 5:30pm. Visit www.wildernessworkshop.org for more info.

HECATE SPRING

Hecate Spring, a project born out of an original musical written by Olivia and Ayana Pevec, is presented at Steve’s Guitar’s at 8pm. Tickets at www.stevesguitars.net

THE RESCUE BAND

The Rescue Band performs at Carbondale Beer Works at 8:30pm.

SATURDAY, JUNE 3

GLENWOOD BIRDING

Join Roaring Fork Audubon for a day of birding beginning at Veltus Park in Glenwood Springs at 7:30am. RSVP by emailing kjcchickadee53@gmail.com

RVR GARAGE SALE

River Valley Ranch hosts its annual community garage sale from 8am to 2pm. Maps will be available at 8am at the Ranch House.

CELEBRATION OF LIFE

Friends and acquaintances of Ben Sellers Sr. are invited to celebrate his life at the American Legion in Carbondale at 2pm. Food will be provided with drinks available to purchase.

SUMMER READING KICKOFF

Ahead of its Summer Reading Program, the Basalt Library hosts a party, complete with a bouncy house, a three-legged race and more, from noon to 3pm.

JULIA MARSHALL

A celebration of Life will be held for Julia Marshall from 2 to 5pm on the TACAW Listening Lawn in Willits. All are welcome, but it will be outside, so dress accordingly.

SALSA NIGHT

Enjoy an evening of Latin music and dancing with Mezcla Socials and Orquesta La Brava at TACAW. Doors open at 7:30pm with lessons from 8 to 9pm.

JEFF PLANKENHORN

Slide guitar virtuoso Jeff Plankenhorn performs at Steve’s Guitars at 8pm. Tickets at www.stevesguitars.net

SUNDAY, JUNE 4

PLANT SALE

Wild Mountain Seeds sells gardening plant starts at 689 Main Street from 10am to 3pm.

ELECTRIC ROAD SHOW

The “Experience Electric Road Show” will be at the Glenwood Springs Community Center at 1pm presenting a bilingual “Electric Vehicle (EV) 101” training, followed by a “ride or drive” from 2 to 5pm where attendees can test electric bikes and vehicles. Visit www.garfieldcleanenergy.org for more info.

MONDAY, JUNE 5

LEER CON ANGÉLICA

Practice your Spanish by reading “Diez Treguas,” by Francisco Varela, with Angélica Breña at the Basalt Library at 5pm. The session will be in Spanish and English.

SCREENAGERS

The Carbondale Library screens “Screenagers” at 6pm, with a panel of juvenile mental health experts and free copies of the book “Parenting in the Screen Age” for all participants.

ENGLISH IN ACTION

English in Action hosts open hours for English language learners at the Basalt Library at 6pm.

TUESDAY, JUNE 6

KIDS CLUB

Rocky Mountain Kid CLUBS kicks off its Adventure in Summer 2023 programming. Visit www.rockymtnkidclubs.org for more info and to register.

MARBLE BIRDING

Join Roaring Fork Audubon for birding at Beaver Lake and Placita Railroad. The group meets at Carbondale’s former City Market at 7am and returns at 1pm. RSVP by emailing fulcon@comcast.net

LESSON IN WILDLIFE

The Pauline S. Schneegas Wildlife Foundation introduces some of its housed critters and explains what to do if you come across an injured wild animal. It all takes place at the Basalt Library at 10:30am.

MAGIC OUT LOUD

Amazing Dave Elstun teaches all about magic at the Carbondale Library at 2pm in the first all-ages Summer Reading Challenge event.

TECH TUESDAY

The Basalt Library hosts “Tech Tuesday,” today and every Tuesday from noon to 2pm, where kids build robots and learn how to program them. Visit www.basaltlibrary.org for more info.

DRAWING CLUB

The Roaring Fork Drawing Club meets at Basalt River Park at 6:30pm.

FULL CIRCLE

5Point Film presents “Full Circle: A Story of Post-Traumatic Growth” at the Wheeler Opera House at 7:30pm (tickets at www.aspenshowtix.com). The film repeats at TACAW on June 7 (tickets at www.tacaw.org).

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 7

ADVOCACY BIRDING

Join Roaring Fork Audubon for birding along Wagon Wheel Trail up McClure Pass. Surveying bird species is part of an effort to protect this trail from proposed development. The group meets in Carbondale at 7am and will return by 1pm. For details, email smnharris@gmail.com

CARBONDALE MARKET

It’s time to get some fresh veg at Carbondale’s farmers market, Wednesdays from 10am to 3pm through Sept. 27!

LIBRARY BOOK CLUB

Discuss books you love, or not so much, at the Basalt Library from noon to 2pm.

SEWING NIGHT

Cosecha Textiles Upholstery and Sewing Studio, located at 95 Red Dog Road in the Crystal Valley, invites sewers of all levels to discover new techniques from 4 to 9pm. All levels are welcome. Visit www.cosechatextiles.com for more info.

THEN AND NOW

Susan Stevens of the Aspen Valley Land Trust will discuss the planned and potential economic, industrial and population changes expected to occur in the Valley in the coming years, at the Third Street Center at 6pm.

EIGHT MOUNTAINS

Aspen Film presents “The Eight Mountains,” a journey of friendship and self-discovery in the Italian Alps, at the Isis Theatre at 7pm. Tickets at www.aspenfilm.org

THURSDAY, JUNE 8

DREAM YOGA

Andrew Holecek leads a five-day lucid dreaming yoga retreat at Beyul Retreat, today through Monday, June 12. Visit www.beyulretreat.com for more info and to register.

LEGO CAMP

Help build a lego display at the Basalt Library that will stand for “years to come” today at noon.

PARKER MILLSAP

Renowned folk-rock artist Parker Millsap performs at TACAW at 8pm. Visit www.tacaw.org for tickets.

FRIDAY, JUNE 9

GEM & MINERAL SHOW

The increasingly popular Marble Gem and Mineral Show kicks off today and lasts through Sunday, June 11. Visit www.marblegemshow.com for more info.

MUSIC AT THE LIBRARY

The Josefina Mendez Quintet plays some jazzy tunes at the Basalt Library at 5:30pm. Attendees are encouraged to bring picnic fixings to enjoy during the show.

BLOOD SWEAT & TEARS

TACAW screens the documentary “What the Hell Happened to Blood Sweat & Tears?” at 8pm. Tickets at www.tacaw.org