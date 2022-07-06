Scuttlebutt / Calendar – July 7, 2022

Email

Bobolinks nesting

Bobolinks, a grassland-dependent bird species in severe decline (its worldwide population dropped by 59% from 1970 to 2014), have been spotted nesting at Glassier Open Space. Pitkin County Open Space and Trails contacted the property’s agricultural lessee to negotiate the postponement of hay cutting on about five acres with financial remuneration while the nestlings fledge.

Dorais gray

Pitkin County Commissioners and the Rock Creek Association announced on July 1 a pause in litigation regarding public use of Dorais Way to access Filoha Meadows. According to a joint press release, “The pause will allow the parties to engage in good faith discussions that seek to permanently resolve the issues” with litigation having begun more than two years ago. Public use of Dorais Way through Sept. 30 is limited to pedestrians and cyclists; motorized vehicles and dogs are not allowed.

COVID testing

Free, state-sponsored PCR testing is now only available in Carbondale, Tuesday through Friday from noon to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Valley COVID Lab offers testing with same-day results for $120, Monday through Friday from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m., and operates at the same location (the parking lot behind the Recreation Center). Free rapid antigen tests are available for pick-up at the Rifle Public Health office (195 West 14th Street) on weekdays during business hours.

Carbondale closures

Two projects may temporarily interrupt Carbondale commuters. Eighth Street is closed at the Rio Grande Trail for approximately three weeks while a raised crossing is constructed. Main Street, meanwhile, is closed between Second Street and Third Street while a waterline is tied in for the new building at 234 Main Street (allegedly a bakery is in the works).

The workforce scoop

COVENTURE’s summer podcast series kicked off with a four-part series highlighting economic resiliency in partnership with Roaring Fork Leadership. The series continues with conversations hosted by Mike Mercatoris, an agent at Slifer, Smith, Frampton and Forbes Real Estate. Find this and other business resources at www.coventure.io

Human-Nature Garden

The Carbondale Age-Friendly Community Initiative (CAFCI) has received a 2022 AARP Community Challenge grant. This will enable CAFCI to create the Human-Nature Garden on the Rio Grande Trail west of Eighth Street (with help from horticulturist and Sopris Sun columnist Geneviève Villamizar).

Zombie fish

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is on the hunt for the long-lost Yellowfin cutthroat trout, a native species last spotted in Twin Lakes waters at the turn of the 20th Century. It’s not unprecedented; both the Greenback cutthroat trout and San Juan River cutthroat trout were rediscovered after being deemed extinct. Aquatic biologists Alex Townsend and Greg Policky will spend the next few summers surveying hundreds of wetlands, streams and ponds in search of the Yellowfin.

Printer needed

Colorado Wild Public Lands, a nonprofit dedicated to tracking land exchanges and advocating for the public’s interest, is on the hunt for a working printer. If you have one that you no longer need, email coloradowildpubliclands@gmail.com to get in touch.

They say it’s your birthday!

Folks celebrating another trip around the sun this week include: Jeremy Bennett, Sheija Binshaban and Melanie Finàn (July 8); Kristin Garwood, Will Grandbois, Barbara Jackson and Judith Ristchard (July 9); Peter Gilbert and Rita Marsh (July 10); Art Ackerman, Joanne Kaufman, Monica Munoz, Danny Muse, Mellie Rose, Bill Spence and Bob Young (July 11); Ian Bays, Ariana Gradow, Rebecca Self and Summer Scott (July 13).

~ C A L E N D A R ~

Pro-choice demonstrators joined the Fourth of July parade in Redstone to protest the overturning of Roe v. Wade. Photo by Elizabeth Key

THURSDAY, JULY 7

YOUTH ART PARK

Carbondale Arts invites the community to celebrate the forthcoming Youth Art Park with a fundraising campaign kick-off at the Rio Grande Trail behind Carbondale Town Hall from 4 to 6 p.m.

STEM BBQ

The Aspen Science Center hosts families for tasty food, fun activities and a presentation by a physicist at the Aspen Center for Physics in Aspen at 5 p.m. Tickets are at www.bit.ly/ASCBBQ and also available for July 14 and July 21.

HAPPY HOUR DANCE

Tatiana Desardouin, founder of Passion Fruit Dance Company, leads a drop-in dance class at The Launchpad at 6:15 p.m. More info at www.danceinitiative.org

FIRE OF LOVE

5Point initiates a summer film series with “Fire of Love”, the story of a French couple exploring volcanoes, at The Arts Campus at Willits at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are at www.tacaw.org

FRIDAY, JULY 8

SUPREME COURT

The Aspen Institute hosts Professor Neal Katyal and author Ruth Marcus discussing the Supreme Court at the Greenwald Pavilion at 4 p.m. For tickets, visit www.aspeninstitute.org/community

ART OPENING

Carbondale Arts presents a new solo exhibition by painter and sculptor Tania Dibbs in the R2 Gallery with an artist talk at 5:30 p.m. and reception from 6 to 8 p.m.

CRYSTAL THEATRE

“Elvis” shows nightly at 7:30 p.m. except on Sunday (with a 5 p.m. showing instead) and Monday-Wednesday (with the theater closed).

NICK WATERHOUSE

The Arts Campus at Willits presents Nick Waterhouse performing with an eight-piece band at 8 p.m. The concert is free with registration at www.tacaw.org

SATURDAY, JULY 9

STEWARDSHIP WEEKEND

Backcountry Hunters and Anglers and Wilderness Workshop spend the weekend improving wildlife habitat on the Roan Plateau. Meals and beverages will be covered and camping gear can be arranged. To RSVP, visit www.bit.ly/RoanStewards

SO MANY POSSIBILITIES

Thunder River Theatre Company presents a cabaret performance celebrating the music of Stephen Sondeim tonight at 7:30 p.m. and tomorrow at 6 p.m. Tickets at www.thunderrivertheatre.com

SUNDAY, JULY 10

REGENERATION TALK

The Center for Human Flourishing and Gwen Garcelon present part two of “Regeneration: Grief and Restoring Wholeness for the Work Ahead” at 7th Elder on Canyon Creek from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets at www.bit.ly/Garcelon2

PUBLISHER 101

Learn to make business cards, newsletters and more using Microsoft Publisher at Basalt Library from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Registration and more info at www.basaltlibrary.org

SUNDAY CONCERT

The Cruz Contreras Band performs a free concert in Sopris Park from 3 to 7 p.m.

TRUE NATURE TOUR

Ture Nature co-founder Eaden Shantay leads a tour at 3 p.m. To RSVP, see www.truenaturehealingarts.com

RISE UP GALA

Bridging Bionics Foundation hosts a fundraiser at the Hotel Jerome in Aspen at 6 p.m. with a performance by celebrity dancers Aron Anderson and Jasmine Takàcs. Tickets at www.bit.ly/BBriseup

SOUND HEALING

Dr. Zachary Cashin leads a sound healing journey at True Nature from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tickets at www.truenaturehealingarts.com

MONDAY, JULY 11

DANCE CAMP

Claudia Pawl and Katrina Toews lead kids ages 7-10 in a week-long bilingual dance camp, July 11-15, 9 a.m. to noon daily, at the Glenwood Springs Library. Registration and more info at www.gcpld.org

TUESDAY, JULY 12

MAKE BELIEVE BAND

Will Parker and the Make Believe Band perform original songs at the Basalt Library at 10 a.m. More info is at www.basaltlibrary.org

STEAMPUNKED!

Garfield County Libraries teaches children about simple machines at the Glenwood Springs Library at 11 a.m. and the Carbondale Library at 2 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 13

WINDOWS BASICS

Learn the ins and outs of your Windows computer program at 1:30 p.m. at the Basalt Library. Registration and more info is at www.basaltlibrary.org

BEYOND THE USUAL

A new mixed-media group show opens at the Aspen Chapel Gallery in partnership with Pathfinders and in memory of Alan Roberts with a reception from 4 to 7 p.m.

ALPINE RUNNING

Annalise Grueter discusses her new guidebook “Colorado Alpine Trail Runs” at the Basalt Library starting at 5:30 p.m.

TIME TO TALK

Aspen Strong offers “Time to Talk,” an online mental health support group on the second Wednesday of each month from 6 to 7 p.m. Register to join at www.tinyurl.com/myvkzhb3

PALLIATIVE CARE

Senior Matters brings Dr. Brandy Drake, with Valley View Hospital’s palliative care unit, to discuss palliative care and hospice services at the Glenwood Springs Library starting at 6 p.m. Register at www.ValleySeniorMatters.org for in-person or online attendance.

LIVE MUSIC

Valle Musico plays at Heather’s in Basalt at 6:30 p.m.

STEVE’S GUITARS

Giulia Millanta performs at Steve’s Guitars at 8 p.m.

FURTHER OUT

THURSDAY, JULY 14

OUTSIDE / IN

Judy Bejarano of IMPACT Dance, in collaboration with Aspen Dance Connection, performs outside, then inside, at the New Castle Library at 10 a.m., Silt Library at 1 p.m. and Carbondale Library at 6 p.m.

LEGAL CLINIC

Basalt Regional Library hosts a free legal clinic for parties without an attorney from 2 to 5 p.m. To sign up, call 970-927-4311.

HIROYA TSUKAMOTO

Virtuoso guitarist Hiroya Tsukamoto returns to the Valley with a concert at the New Castle Library at 3 p.m.

EIA BENEFIT

English In Action holds its summer benefit with guest speaker Roya Hakakian, author of “A Beginner’s Guide to America: For the Immigrant and the Curious”, at the Hotel Jerome starting at 5 p.m. Tickets and more at www.englishinaction.org/summer-benefit

CARTOON TALK

The Aspen Institute hosts Emma Aleen, The New Yorker’s cartoon editor, and art critic Ben Davis on the changing nature of cartoons in America at the Paepcke Auditorium at 5 p.m. For tickets, visit www.aspeninstitute.org/community

FULL MOON DANCE

Alya Howe guides ecstatic dance at 13 Moons, south of Carbondale along Highway 133, from 6 to 8 p.m. No registration is necessary, for details contact AlyaHowe@me.com

HAPPY HOUR DANCE

Alyson Boell-Marchand leads a drop-in dance class at The Launchpad at 6:15 p.m. More info at www.danceinitiative.org

LIVE MUSIC

Rodrigo Arreguín performs at Heather’s in Basalt at 6:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, JULY 15

SWEET ROOT

The Peace Garden Summer Concert Series continues with Sweet Root performing at True Nature Healing Arts starting at 5:30 p.m. Those who can’t make it in-person can listen live on KDNK radio.

CONSENSUAL IMPROV

Thunder River Theatre Company presents Consensual Improv performing at 8 p.m.

SATURDAY, JULY 16

BASECAMP RESTORATION

Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers leads an overnight restoration trip at Marble Basecamp. For details, visit rfov.org/calendar

YARN TIME

Roaring Fork Yarn Club invites all yarn crafters to Sopris Park for a morning of knitting and crocheting from 9 to 11 a.m. Extra needles, hooks and yarn will be available, but people are encouraged to bring their own.

SOPRIS LODGE

The new retirement community in Carbondale, Sopris Lodge, hosts its grand opening from 3:30 to 6 p.m. People can tour the completed facility, enjoy live entertainment by The Sunday Morning All Stars and Sopris Lodge chefs will dish up a taste of what residents enjoy daily. Register for this event at www.soprislodge.com/grand-opening

OUTSIDE / IN

Judy Bejarano of IMPACT Dance, in collaboration with Aspen Dance Connection, performs outside, then inside, at The Arts Campus at Willits. The show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets and info at www.TACAW.org

JACK IS BACK

Basalt Library shows “Pirates of the Caribbean” outside the library at 8:30 p.m. More info is at www.basaltlibrary.org

SUNDAY, JULY 17

INDEPENDENCE BIRDING

Roaring Fork Audubon leads a trip in pursuit of the White-tailed ptarmigan. The three-to-four mile hike begins at the Independence Pass parking lot at 7 a.m. To RSVP, email chris.daniels@gmail.com

SOUND BATH

Danielle Klein leads a healing vibrations sound bath journey at Kula at 6 p.m. Tickets at www.kulayogaonmain.com

LIVE MUSIC

Tim Veazy performs at Heather’s in Basalt at 6:30 p.m.

MONDAY, JULY 18

SCIENCE OF MUSIC

The Aspen Science Center and Aspen Music Festival and School are teaming up to explore the science of music at Harris Concert Hall at 6 p.m. Tickets at www.aspenmusicfestival.com

TUESDAY, JULY 19

CIRCUS

The Salida Circus presents an interactive performance of “The Turtle and the Fisherman” at the Basalt Library at 10 a.m.

ARCHIVES TOUR

The Aspen Historical Society offers a “backstage” tour of their archives at 11 a.m. RSVP is required by emailing info@aspenhistory.org

WEDNESDAY, JULY 20

VACCINES AND BOOSTS

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment Mobile Vaccine Clinic administers vaccines and boosters at the Basalt Library from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

MATERIA MEDICA

True Nature offers a three-part workshop on herbal medicine on July 20, Aug. 24 and Sept. 20 from 5 to 8 p.m. Tickets are available for a single session or the whole series for a discount at www.truenaturehealingarts.com

THURSDAY, JULY 21

STEVE’S GUITARS

Megan Burtt performs at Steve’s Guitars at 8 p.m.

FRIDAY, JULY 22

CORINNE BAILEY RAE

Grammy-award winner Corinne Bailey Rae performs at the Wheeler Opera House at 7:30 p.m. Tickets at aspenshowtix.com

SUNDAY, JUL 24

COAL BASIN WORK DAY

Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers leads a family-friendly volunteer work day at Coal Basin Ranch from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. The day will conclude with a celebratory meal after planting native grasses, willows and shrubs.RSVP at rfov.org/calendar

THE DEER

The Deer performs at Steve’s Guitars at 8 p.m.

ONGOING

UNDER THE SUN

Join Sopris Sun correspondents and guests for Everything Under The Sun, airing every Thursday on KDNK at 4 p.m.

WILD WEST RODEO

Carbondale’s summer rodeo series continues at the Gus Darien Arena every Thursday through August 18. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. with slack at 6 p.m. and grand entry at 7:30 p.m.

FREE YOGA

True Nature offers a free yoga class on Sundays through August in the Peace Garden at 10:30 a.m. Mats and props are not provided.

ART PARTY

Aspen Art Museum’s Sunday Sunset Dance Party lasts through the summer at its Rooftop Cafe from 5 to 9 p.m.