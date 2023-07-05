Scuttlebutt & Calendar – July 6, 2023

Email

Spring Creek Fire

As of Tuesday, July 4, when a red flag warning was in effect, the Spring Creek Fire was 37% contained and just shy of 3,000 acres had burned. There were 538 responders and the cause was still under investigation. There had been no evacuations announced at the time. Visit www.bit.ly/SpringCreekfire for more information and regular updates.

Wildfire safety

The Carbondale and Rural Fire Protection District (CRFPD) implores residents to be prepared for wildfires. First, people should create a “defensible space” by clearing the area around their homes of dry leaves, sticks and anything that can catch fire quickly. Second, pack an emergency kit with necessary supplies, such as water. Third, establish a family evacuation plan and meeting points. For more information about wildfire preparedness, visit www.carbondalefire.org

West Nile

With rising temperatures and higher than normal moisture levels in Garfield County, mosquitos are buzzing. Last year, one case of West Nile was reported in the county. One in five people infected with West Nile develop a fever with other symptoms and one in 150 experience severe illness affecting the central nervous system. People are advised to drain standing water, cover up at dawn/dusk if outdoors and use repellents such as DEET, or lemon and eucalyptus oils.

Deputized

Garfield County Sheriff Lou Vallario swore in five new deputies on Wednesday, June 28. Three other deputies have been sworn in since May 17 to fill patrol and Detentions Department vacancies. The Garfield Sheriff’s Office still has openings to fill, learn more at www.garcosheriff.com

Speedy services

Holy Cross Energy has completed phase one of a network infrastructure project installing 41 miles of fiber between Glenwood Springs and Aspen. The fiber network supports operations to more quickly diagnose outages, dispatch energy resources in real-time and increase reliability between data centers during an emergency. Phase two will connect Avon and Gypsum and phase three will connect the first two phases over Cottonwood Pass. While Holy Cross Energy is not in the business of retail internet, they will sublease the fiber infrastructure to regional internet providers.

Equitable broadband

On June 26, the National Telecommunications and Information Administration announced that Colorado was awarded over $826 million from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law’s Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment (BEAD) program to expand internet service to unserved and underserved regions of the state. In Colorado, 190,850 households lack access to the internet, according to a press release from Senator Michael Bennet’s office.

Election rules

The Secretary of State’s office is considering preliminary draft rules to implement Senate Bill 23-276 (Modifications to Laws Regarding Elections). The rulemaking is intended to ensure that elections remain secure, transparent and accessible. A public hearing is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 3, at 1pm. Review the changes and sign up to give testimony at www.bit.ly/COelectionchanges

Edible landscapes

Colorado Mountain College students and faculty invite the public to join a tour of the Carbondale Historic Food Forest, a pesticide-free edible landscape park south of the historic Thompson House (301 Lewies Lane). Meet the original designers and current stewards of this public park, who will introduce you to the special plants that live there. The tour begins at 9am on Sunday, July 9. Invite friends and bring gloves if you’d like to help with some maintenance afterward.

Twin Lakes diversion

The Twin Lakes Transbasin Diversion resumed operations last week and is diverting 396 cubic feet per second, which has reduced flows in the Roaring Fork River, which likely peaked for the season. According to Roaring Fork Conservancy, the Ruedi Reservoir is nearing 100% capacity for the first time since 2019.

They say it’s your birthday!

~ C A L E N D A R ~

THURSDAY, JULY 6

ARTISTS IN CONVERSATION

Curator Janelle Porter speaks with painter Rebecca Morris at the Anderson Ranch Arts Center at 12:30pm. Visit www.andersonranch.org for more info.

ICE CREAM

The Carbondale Library hosts an Ice Cream Social at 1pm.

BRIDGE

Play bridge with friends (or foes) at the Basalt Library at 5pm.

RODEO

The Carbondale Wild West Rodeo kicks off at 5:30pm every Thursday through Aug. 17 at the Gus Darien Riding Arena (County Road 100). Tickets can be purchased in advance at the Roaring Fork Valley Coop. A free shuttle runs from 6 to 10pm between the rodeo and The Orchard (110 Snowmass Drive). Limited on-site parking is now $10 per vehicle.

‘A WORLD ON THE WING’

Jessica Catto speaks with Scott Weidensaul, the author of “World on the Wing: The Global Odyssey of Migratory Birds,” at the Hotel Jerome at 6pm. Visit www.aspennature.org for more info.

VAUDEVILLE

Five dollars from each ticket sold for tonight and tomorrow night’s 6pm shows at the Glenwood Vaudeville Revue will be donated to The Children’s Miracle Network.

CRYSTAL THEATRE

The Crystal Theatre shows Wes Anderson’s “Asteroid City” at 7:30pm tonight, tomorrow and July 13. The Sunday, July 9, show is at 5pm and “It Ain’t Over” returns on July 8 at 5:15pm.

STRUMBUCKET

Steve’s Guitars presents Strumbucket, a five-piece “twang-funk” band, performing at 8pm. Tickets at www.stevesguitars.net

FRIDAY, JULY 7

FIELD DRAWING

Patrick Kikut, the lead artist on the Sesquicentennial Colorado River Exploring Expedition (a journey that retraced John Wesley Powell’s passage down the Colorado River) leads a Field Drawing Workshop at Roaring Fork Conservancy in Basalt, 22800 Two Rivers Road, from 9am to noon. Visit www.roaringfork.org to register.

WATER DAY

Basalt Library hosts an afternoon of splashing around in the sun from noon to 3pm. Visit www.basaltlibrary.org for more info.

NATURE JOURNALING

Exchange tips with fellow nature journaling enthusiasts at the Carbondale Library at 1pm.

ART OPENING

Patrick Kikut will display his paintings and drawings, based on exploring the Colorado River during the filming of “A River Out of Time,” at the Basalt Library at 4:30pm.

ARTISTS’ RECEPTION

The Ann Korologos Gallery hosts an opening reception for Andy Taylor and Dan Young’s exhibit, “Perspectives,” at 5pm.

‘DRAWN TO THE SURFACE’

The Carbondale Clay Center hosts a First Friday opening reception for “Drawn to the Surface” at 5pm.

CARBONDALE ARTS

Carbondale Arts hosts dual opening receptions for “Use is Beauty” by Justin Squier and “The Unimagined Place” by Carbondale Clay Center residents Brian Chen and Gabby Gawreluk, tonight at 5pm.

SPEARS & LOUISE

True Nature hosts Natalie Spears and Gabrielle Louise (with Ryan Dilts) performing in the Kiva from 7:30 to 9:30pm. Tickets at www.truenaturehealingarts.com

MT. SOPRIS MUSIC FEST

The 23rd annual Mount Sopris Music Festival begins at 6pm at Chacos Park in Carbondale, with Dan Sheridan performing at 7pm and Mitt Spicy & the Blues Bandits playing at 8pm.

BOOGIE’S BASH

Hosted by Gail and Lenny “Boogie” Weinglass at Merry-Go Ranch, this fundraiser for the Buddy Program includes dinner at 6pm with live music by Tunisia! Find tickets and the schedule at www.buddyprogram.org

SATURDAY, JULY 8

BIOBLITZ

Wilderness Workshop and the Eagle River Watershed Council guide an exploration of the Homestake Valley, which is home to ancient fens, from 10am to 4pm. Visit www.wildernessworkshop.org/events for more info and to register.

AWAKEN CHAKRAS

True Nature hosts “Wake the Voice: Ignite Your Power, Awakening Through the Chakras” from 10am to 2pm. Tickets at www.truenaturehealingarts.com

SELF-LOVE

Learn about self-love, self-compassion and self-care at True Nature from 3 to 5pm. Tickets at www.truenaturehealingarts.com

SOUND IMMERSION

Ildi Ingraham presents a Sound Immersion at 4pm at the Carbondale Library.

MUSIC ON THE MOUNTAIN

Wild Flight performs at the Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park at 6pm.

SUNDAY, JULY 9

FOOD FOREST

Join Colorado Mountain College for a tour of the Carbondale Historic Food Forest (301 Lewies Lane) at 9am. Bring gloves and stick around to help out until noon.

REDSTONE INN

Join the Redstone Historical Society at the Redstone Inn to celebrate 121 years of the inn’s history. A tour will take place at 2pm, followed by a presentation with a slideshow. A walking tour of the village is scheduled for 3:30pm (including a glimpse into Lucille Osgood’s cottage).

SOPRIS PARK CONCERT

Carbondale’ Second Sunday Free Concert Series continues at 3pm with Cruz Contreras of The Black Lillies performing along with The Cartwright Brothers.

MOJAVE DREAM

Enjoy music by Mojave Grey, TESS and DJ Haasy with catering and pop-up shops at an undisclosed Missouri Heights ranch, from 4 to 8:30pm. Proceeds benefit the Roaring Fork Conservancy and Mojave Dreams Foundation. Tickets at www.mojavedream.org

MONDAY, JULY 10

YOUR BRAIN, ONSTAGE!

TACAW hosts a week-long kids camp, “Your Brain, Onstage,” today through July 14, 9am to 2pm daily. Visit www.tacaw.org for more info and to register.

ART ON THE EDGE

The Art Base hosts a five-day “Art on the Edge” kids camp, ages 8-11, starting today at 9:30am. Visit www.theartbase.org for more info.

BLOOD DRIVE

Donate blood at the Basalt Library today between 11am and 2pm. Visit www.bit.ly/LibraryBloodDrive to register.

AHS’ BIRTHDAY BASH

The Aspen Historical Society celebrates its 60th anniversary at 4pm at the Wheeler/Stallard Museum. Visit www.aspenhistory.org for more info.

ARTHUR TALK

Shayla Paradeis discusses her latest book, “Footprint of a Heart,” and more at the Carbondale Library at 6pm.

TUESDAY, JULY 11

KIDS YOGA

Diana Laughlin leads youngsters in a fun yoga and mindfulness session at the Carbondale Library at 11am.

COLLEGE FUNDING

Youthentity and the Savings Collaborative offer a College Funding Workshop at the Glenwood Spring Library at 6pm. Visit www.youthentity.org for more info.

RFOV VOLUNTEERING

Join Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers’ team of project ambassadors with a training from 6 to 7:30pm. Register online at www.rfov.org

SWING SWING SOIREE

Celebrate Art Ackerman’s 98th birthday at KDNK with a potluck at 6pm, followed by dancing and mingling during his regular show from 7 to 9pm. The Roaring Fork Drawing Club will convene to sketch.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 12

RECOGNITION WEEK

As part of Anderson Ranch’s Recognition Week, international artist honoree Christian Marclay speaks with curator-in-residence Douglas Fogle today at 11:30am. On Thursday, July 13, there’ll be a recognition dinner at 5:30pm featuring Marclay and Service of the Arts honoree Dana Farouki. Recognition week wraps up with Anderson Ranch’s annual art auction and community picnic on Saturday, July 15, at 11am. Visit www.andersonranch.org for more info.

‘ART FOR THE BIRDS’

The Aspen Chapel Gallery hosts an opening reception for its new exhibit, “Art for the Birds,” at 4pm. Visit www.aspenchapelgallery.org for more info.

BASALT MUSIC

Mama Lingua opens for Dragondeer at the Basalt River Park at 5:30pm.

AUTHOR TALK

Doctor John Hughes will speak about his new book, “Fifth World Medicine Book Two,” at the Basalt Library at 5:30pm.

‘THE PUBLIC’

The Carbondale Library hosts a screening and discussion of “The Public” with Emilio Estevez tonight at 5:30pm. The film will screen again at the Glenwood Springs Library at 5:30pm tomorrow.

SAVE THE LAND

Aspen Valley Land Trust hosts its “Save the Land” celebration at T-Lazy-7 Ranch at 5:30pm. Visit www.avlt.org for tickets and more info.

LA DOLCE VITA

Aspen Film kicks off its Cinema Italiano series with “La Dolce Vita,” showing at the Isis Theatre at 7pm. Tickets at www.aspenfilm.org

FILOHA MEADOWS

Roaring Fork Conservancy guides a tour of Filoha Meadows near Redstone at 7:30pm. Families with young kids are invited to join a separate tour tomorrow, July 13, at 7:30pm. Register online at www.roaringfork.org

SEASON AMMONS

Award-winning songwriter, vocalist and multi-instrumentalist Season Ammons performs at Steve’s Guitars at 8pm. Tickets at www.stevesguitars.net