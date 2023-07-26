Scuttlebutt & Calendar – July 27, 2023

Email

Crystal augmentation

On July 21, Aspen Journalism published a story by Heather Sackett, “Studies say Janeway site promising for Crystal River backup water supply.” The article details plausible water-replacement options at Janeway to replenish the river in the late summer and supply users during extreme drought years and critically low flows. Downstream senior water rights holders can put in a “call” to upstream junior holders to limit their use when that senior holder is not getting their quota. The last and only time a call was made was the summer of 2018. When it comes to water rights, the user with the oldest has the right to first use. Therefore, there are senior holders that even trump the Town of Carbondale. Find the full story at www.aspenjournalism.org and tune in Everything Under The Sun this Thursday, July 27 at 4pm, for a live interview with Sackett.

Forest Service advances

The Aspen-Sopris Ranger District announced on July 21 the opening of the construction bidding process for redevelopment of their offices in downtown Carbondale. The project is estimated to begin in early 2024 and involves demolition of three buildings. “The current facility [constructed in 1939, with an expansion in 1995] is no longer meeting the needs of the district and is not cost-effective to maintain,” stated a press release. Local contractors are encouraged to submit bids by Aug. 21. For more information, call 970-846-6864.

Fire restrictions

The City of Glenwood Springs has joined Garfield County and the Bureau of Land Management in enacting Stage 1 Fire Restrictions. Campfires are only allowed within designated fire grates in developed campgrounds; no smoking is allowed except within designated areas free of combustibles; fireworks and other explosives are not allowed; burn permits are postponed; and caution is mandated for activities like welding.

Wildfire smoke

Garfield County released its Wildfire Smoke Preparedness Plan which details the potential impacts wildfire smoke can have on residents’ health. According to a press release, “roughly half of Garfield County falls in the three highest wildfire risk categories,” prompting the need for the plan. “Garfield County organizations and residents can use this guide as a resource to navigate smoke events and increase awareness regarding the dangers of wildfire smoke exposure.” Visit www.bit.ly/SmokePlan to view the document.

Bustang fares reduced

The Polis administration and Colorado Department of Transportation announced that the state is cutting its Bustang fares in half for most routes in August and September, including the West Line between Grand Junction and Denver. “During the hot summer months, it is important we find ways to reduce ozone emissions,” commented Governor Jared Polis. Last summer, 50% reduced fares spurred a 77% increase in ridership across the state.

Glenwood Springs library

Garfield County Public Library District welcomes Abraham Korah as the new manager of the Glenwood Springs Branch Library. Korah grew up in Iowa but lived most of his adult life in Texas with stints in Chicago and New York City. He holds a doctorate in higher education administration from Sam Houston State University and earned his master’s in library and information science from the University of North Texas.

Buford logging

Logging operations have resumed along the Buford-New Castle Road to stimulate new aspen growth in the White River National Forest by removing conifers and older aspen trees. The project began in 2021 and has spanned more than 235 acres with another 220 acres planned for this year, in addition to 220 acres near Meadow Lake. Timber is chipped and trucked to the biomass plant in Gypsum to produce electricity.

County Fair arrest

On Saturday, July 22, Rifle police attempted to make contact with a female driving recklessly at the conclusion of the Garfield County Fair parade. The chief of police, driving an unmarked patrol vehicle, was allegedly being tailgated by 30-year-old Diana Jean Anaya, shouting obscenities. Two officers also in an unmarked vehicle initiated a traffic stop by flashing their lights. Anaya, who had previous charges from recent incidents in the area, tried to drive away, nearly hitting an officer and striking several barriers, tables and chairs, blowing stop signs and traffic lights before being penned by police vehicles. She was placed in custody and transported to Grand River Hospital for medical clearance. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty.

Nature Camp

Lisa Dancing-Light and Diana Alcantara are hosting the Magic Mountain Nature Camp at the Carbondale Community School, Aug. 14-18 from 9am to 3pm, for ages 4 and up. Activities include art, music, gardening, theater and yoga. To reserve a spot, call 970-274-2472 or email dianagardengoddess@gmail.com

They say it’s your birthday!

Folks celebrating another trip around the sun this week include: Franz Alderfer and Vince Savage (July 27); Tom Baker and Brent Moss (July 28); Owen O’Farrell, A.O. Forbes, Randi Garcia, Sarah Kemme, Liz Phillips, Jake Spaulding, Greg Tonozzi and Jess Worley (July 29); Nancy Barnett, Debbie Bruell and Cheryl Loggins (July 31); Anibal Guevera and Sarah Uhl (Aug. 1); Jeff Dahl, Hattie Gianinetti, Catherine Masters, Maciej Mrotek and Justin Patrick (Aug. 2).

Summer Advantage’s free academic and life enrichment program graduated 600 elementary students on Friday, July 21. The opportunity was available to all elementary-aged children living in Aspen, Basalt, Carbondale and Glenwood Springs. In its 12-year history, the program benefitted close to 8,000 local kids with literacy and math tutoring, nutritious meals and enrichment opportunities. Courtesy photo

~ C A L E N D A R ~

Paintings by local artist Denise Henley will be displayed for sale at Thunder River Theatre this weekend, from 5 to 8pm on Friday, 10am to 5pm on Saturday and 10am to 2pm on Sunday. “I want to get my work back out there,” Henley said, “but I also want to get rid of it all so I can be unburdened and paint all the new things my heart desires.” Courtesy image

THURSDAY, JULY 27

EAGLE COMMISSIONERS

Eagle County Commissioner Kathy Chandler-Henry will be at the Basalt Library for this month’s office hours, from 11am to 1pm.

FREE NARCAN/TEST STRIPS

High Rockies Harm Reduction distributes Narcan, fentanyl test strips and more (no questions asked) at The Meeting Place, 981 Cowen Drive in Carbondale, from 4 to 6pm.

ART OF ARCHITECTURE

As part of its Climate Action Series, the Community Office for Resource Efficiency hosts “State of the Art Architecture,” where visionaries in the industry will showcase various designs and advancements at the Aspen Art Museum at 4pm. Learn more and register at www.AspenCORE.org/events

MICHAEL WISNER

Learn about ceramic artist Michael Wisner’s journey and process at the Ann Korologos Gallery from 5 to 7pm.

CHAMBER MUSIC

Hear Aspen Music and Festival School students perform at Basalt Library at 5:15pm.

RODEO

The Carbondale Wild West Rodeo kicks off at 5:30pm every Thursday through Aug. 17 at the Gus Darien Riding Arena (County Road 100). Tickets can be purchased in advance at the Roaring Fork Valley Coop. A free shuttle runs from 6 to 10pm between the rodeo and The Orchard (110 Snowmass Drive). Limited on-site parking is now $10 per vehicle.

EAGLES TRIBUTE

The Boys of Summer, an Eagles tribute band, performs at the Glenwood Vaudeville Revue at 6pm. Tickets are sold-out, but there is a waitlist. Details at www.gvrshow.com

FRIDAY, JULY 28

BASALT HIP-HOP

Neil McIntyre, an award-winning hip-hop musician and educator, presents at the Basalt Library at 2pm. Rumor is he’ll be at the Mountain Fair drum circle at 4pm.

MOUNTAIN FAIR

Carbondale’s annual, three-day festival begins with the drum circle at 4pm followed by The Confluents performing at 5:15pm and Moon Hooch at 7:45pm. The fun continues all weekend, and volunteers are still being sought. Check out the program in this week’s edition of The Sopris Sun, for all the details.

EAGLE COUNTY SONG

The public is invited to hear the debut of Al Maul’s “Eagle County” song commissioned in honor of the county’s 140th anniversary at Riverwalk Backyard in Edwards at 6pm.

MOON HOOCH

Following their performance at Mountain Fair, Moon Hooch will rock out at Steve’s Guitars. The show is sold-out, but dancing in the streets is likely, along with music at other Carbondale venues like Beer Works and The Black Nugget.

SULLIVAN FORTNER

TACAW presents jazz pianist Sullivan Fortner at 8pm. A buffet-style Supper Club meal will be served at 6pm for ticket-holders. Get the details at www.tacaw.org

BARE AS YOU DARE

All bodies are welcome in the fourth annual clothing-optional bicycle ride departing from Thunder River Theatre around 9:45pm.

SATURDAY, JULY 29

FUN RUN

Independence Run & Hike hosts a family-friendly, four-mile race from Prince Creek Road to Mountain Fair. The shuttle from Sopris Park departs at 9am. Sign up in person at Independence Run & Hike, or online at www.bit.ly/MtnFairRace

MARBLE CHORUS

The Bogan Flats Choral Symposium Singers performs a free concert at the Marble Community Church at 4pm. This ensemble of 15 voices consists of Sonoran Desert Chorale members that gather annually to camp in the Bogan Flats Campground.

RAMS REUNION

The Roaring Fork Rams Class of 2013 celebrates its 10 year reunion, but all RFHS alumni and their partners are invited, at 689 Main Street in Carbondale from 5 to 9pm. This is a private BYOB event.

POTTERS THROWDOWN

Carbondale Clay Center’s Potters Throwdown Clay Relay returns under the Mountain Fair Judging Canopy at 6pm. Teams of four can sign up at www.carbondaleclay.org

MUSIC ON THE MOUNTAIN

Titonic, an eight-piece funk/soulR&B band from Fort Collins, performs at the Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park from 6 to 9pm. Gondola proceeds benefit Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers.

SUNDAY, JULY 30

BIKE RACE

Aloha Mountain Cyclery and Stomparillaz Creative Cycling Collective present the Porcupine Group Bike Race, with obstacles and mandatory costumes, meeting on Weant Boulevard at 7:45am. Get details at the Mountain Fair Information Booth.

INTERSECT ASPEN

Art collectors and lovers converge at Intersect Aspen, based at the Aspen Ice Garden, for a week of artist talks and events, today through Saturday, Aug. 5. Visit www.intersectaspen.com for more info.

MONDAY, JULY 31

GRAVEL CAMP

Steve Denny and Aspen Expedition Gravel Bike guides host several days of high-altitude riding, fine dining and rest and recovery at Beyul Retreat. Find details at www.beyulretreat.com

CRITICAL DIALOGUE

Anderson Ranch in Snowmass Village presents “Critical Dialogue – Art and the Environment: Considering Climate Change” with artists Alan Michelson and Mary Mattingly in conversation with Climate Museum director Miranda Massie from 10am to 12:30pm. Tickets at www.andersonranch.org

COGNITIVE THERAPY

Dr. Terry Bordan will provide an overview of the principles behind cognitive behavioral therapy at 10am at the Sopris Lodge. Visit www.soprislodge.com/events for more info and to register.

CRYSTAL THEATRE

After taking Mountain Fair weekend off, the Crystal Theatre picks up with “Barbie” showing tonight through Thursday at 7:30pm.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 1

YARN GROUP

Basalt Library’s yarn group meets from 5 to 7pm.

ASPEN ARTWEEK

Aspen ArtWeek kicks off with a welcome party at the Aspen Art Museum at 5pm and wraps up Friday, Aug. 4 with the ArtCrush Gala at Buttermilk at 6pm. Visit www.aspenartmuseum.org/calendar for additional events taking place through the week.

NANCY’S PATH

Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers invites you to help connect Nancy’s Path to Glassier Open Space’s existing equestrian trail this evening at 4pm, and again on Aug. 8, also at 4pm. Visit www.rfov.org for more info.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 2

LOST LANDS

Check out artist Chris Erickson’s installation, part of Kairos Futura’s ongoing series highlighting local issues, at the entrance of the Intersect Aspen event (held at the Aspen Ice Garden), on display today through Saturday, Aug. 5. Visit www.kairosfutura.org for more info.

TOWN CENTER

Join Carbondale Town Center project planners for an ice cream social at Fourth and Main from 10am to 3pm, or 5 to 7pm. Jeffreezz will provide the treats while you learn about the project and how to get involved. For more info, visit www.artspace.org/towncenter

BOOK CLUB

The Basalt Library book club gets together from noon to 2pm.

A BAND CALLED ALEXIS

Taylor Shae opens for A Band Called Alexis at the Basalt River Park at 5:30pm.

NIA DANCING

Join Steve Alldredge for Nia dancing at the Basalt Library from 5:30 to 6:30pm.

HAND HEALTH

Michael Potter, MD, orthopedic hand surgeon, presents “Common Hand and Wrist Conditions and Treatment Options,” a virtual discussion at 6pm. Visit www.bit.ly/HandHealth101 for the Zoom link.

KALETA & SUPER YAMBA

In case you missed Kaleta & Super Yamba Band at Mountain Fair (Sunday at 4pm), know they’ll play at Two Rivers Park in Glenwood Springs tonight at 6:30pm.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 3

STORYTIME IN SPANISH

Children up to 6 years old and their guardians are welcome to storytime in Spanish at the Basalt Library at 10am.

APRENDO A

Basalt Library invites the community to a bilingual review of library resources from 5 to 6pm.

FX MAKE-UP

FX artist Brian Weller is teaching a make-up class for teens to learn how to create monsters, ghouls, zombies and fantasy characters, Aug. 3, 4, 10 and 11 from 5:30 to 8:30pm at the Glenwood Springs Community Art Center. Sign up at www.bit.ly/glenwoodrec-arts

BEE FRIENDLY

Join the Carbondale Bee Friendly Initiative for a garden workshop at Sopris Park at 6pm.

FIRST FRIDAY, AUGUST 4

BABY GYM

Children 3 and younger and their guardians are invited to get the wiggles out at the Basalt Library from 10:30 to 11:30am.

NATURE JOURNALING

Adults interested in exploring and documenting nature are invited to join a group of novice and experienced sketch book writers and artists meeting every first Friday from 1 to 2:30pm at the Carbondale Library.

BRIDGE

Bridge players of all experience levels are invited to meet at the Basalt Library from 4 to 6pm.

CANDID CONVERSATION

Dance Initiative and Mezcla Socials co present a candid conversation about racism in Colorado led by MANAUS’ Bryan Alvarez-Terrazas at 5:30pm. The evening will conclude with dancing and drinks. Tickets at www.danceinitiative.org

WE-CYCLE

Celebrate the debut of Carbondale’s new bike-share service with a party at KDNK (76 South Second Street) beginning at 6pm.

DOUG CASEBEER

Carbondale Clay Center welcomes Doug Casebeer for an exhibit of new works called “Sense of Place” on display through Aug. 12. There will be a reception tonight from 6 to 8pm.

SOUND BATH

Danielle Klein leads a Cosmic Energy Sound Bath in True Nature’s Kiva at 6pm. Tickets at www.truenaturehealingarts.com

RENT

Theatre Aspen presents “Rent” on weekday evenings this month at 7:30pm with several matinees sprinkled throughout. Find tickets at www.theatreaspen.org

LVDY

Steve’s Guitars presents a Colorado-based duo composed of Kathleen Hooper and Aubrey Mable, performing with special guest Carly King, at 8pm. Tickets at www.stevesguitars.net