Scuttlebutt & Calendar – July 14, 2022

Email

Fire safety

Learn about wildfire safety and steps that you can take to reduce risk in and around your home by signing up for a wildfire mitigation home assessment. These voluntary assessments are performed by trained fire professionals and will give you recommendations for mitigating your home from the threat of wildfire. Call the Carbondale & Rural Fire Protection District at 970-963-2491 or email office@carbondalefire.org to schedule your free wildfire home mitigation assessment.

Our Town One Table

The town of Carbondale is now accepting table reservations for the annual Our Town One Table community potluck. This year’s theme is “A Mystical Evening” and the event takes place on Sunday, August 21 at Fourth and Main. Each table can comfortably seat up to eight people. To reserve a table for free or sponsor the event, email jwall@carbondaleco.net

Trail advisor

Colorado Parks and Wildlife is requesting applications for upcoming openings on the Colorado Recreational Trails Committee to advise on matters pertaining to trails, their use, extent, location and funding. The committee includes volunteers from each of Colorado’s eight congressional districts. The application can be found at www.bit.ly/CPWapp and must be sent to trails@state.co.us by Aug. 4 with “Recreational Trails Committee Application” and the congressional district number where you reside in the subject line.

Throwdown Relay

To celebrate the Carbondale Clay Center’s 25th anniversary, Mountain Fair will feature a new competitive event this year: the Throwdown Relay on Saturday, July 30 at 6 p.m. Eight teams of four will compete in pottery challenges like throwing a pot while blindfolded and pinching a pot with oven mitts. Registration is free and open to all levels at www.carbondaleclay.org/mountain-fair-2022

Documentary screening

“A Decent Home”, a documentary about mobile home parks and the wealth gap, will be screened for free outside at the Third Street Center on July 22 at 7 p.m. The film highlights the story of Colorado’s Meadows Mobile Home Park and premiered at the Denver Film Festival last fall. Colorado is now one of the top states in the country when it comes to legislation protecting park residents,” states director Sara Terry in a press release.

Holistic wellness

After two decades of education and professional work in the mainstream medical field, Carbondale native Julie DeVilbiss has returned home to open her practice as a holistic nurse and wellness practitioner, synthesizing her training as a registered nurse, clinical herbalist and flower essence clinician. “The experience of wellness cannot be found within the current medical system paradigm,” states DeVilbiss in a press release. “Health is not just about the absence of illness or disease, it’s about the presence of life force, soul and a greater sense of purpose.” Get in touch by calling 720-729-0014 or emailing holisticcolorado@gmail.com

Girl time

On the second and fourth Saturday of each month at 7:30 a.m. through the summer, Independence Run & Hike is hosting a women’s only trail running discovery group. Most routes will be out-and-back with a gentle and accommodating pace. The first of these, on July 23, will occur at Prince Creek. For more information, call 970-704-0909.

Lost and found

A small gold chain and plaque bracelet was found early on Monday morning, July 11, on a Red Hill trail. The plaque has a legible date engraved on the back and what appears to have been a name on the front, now obscured. The bracelet is with the Carbondale Police Department’s lost and found collection at Town Hall.

They say it’s your birthday!

Folks celebrating another trip around the sun this week include: Ben Isak Green, Andrew Halloran-Taylor, John Tolan and Britney White (July 14); Meghan Gillespie (July 15); Diana Alcantara, Katie Browne, Bel Carpenter, Tony Spires and Niki Turner (July 16); Eric Brendlinger, JoAnn Glassier, Merrill Johnson, Luke Spaulding, Kim Stacey and Jason Steinberg (July 17); Kenna Crampton, Heidi Paul, Dawn Rains and Jacque Whitsitt (July 18); Tony Comer, Edgar Reyna and Annie Van Druten (July 19); Ed Anderson, Amy Burdick, Dave Dixon, Pat Morrissy and Heather Henry (July 20).

~ C A L E N D A R ~

Join Sweet Root for a performance at True Nature’s Peace Garden on July 15 at 5:30 p.m. Photo by Lewis Cooper

THURSDAY, JULY 14

OUTSIDE / IN

IMPACT Dance, in collaboration with Aspen Dance Connection, performs at the New Castle Library at 10 a.m., Silt Library at 1 p.m. and Carbondale Library at 6 p.m.

LEGAL CLINIC

Basalt Regional Library hosts a free legal clinic for parties without an attorney from 2 to 5 p.m. To sign up, call 970-927-4311.

HIROYA TSUKAMOTO

Virtuoso guitarist Hiroya Tsukamoto returns to the Valley with a concert at the New Castle Library at 3 p.m.

EIA BENEFIT

English In Action holds its summer benefit with guest speaker Roya Hakakian, author of “A Beginner’s Guide to America: For the Immigrant and the Curious”, at the Hotel Jerome at 5 p.m. Tickets and more at www.englishinaction.org/summer-benefit

CARTOON TALK

The Aspen Institute hosts Emma Aleen, The New Yorker’s cartoon editor, and art critic Ben Davis on the changing nature of cartoons in America at the Paepcke Auditorium at 5 p.m. For tickets, visit www.aspeninstitute.org/community

GARDEN MUSIC

The Garden Music Series, curated by MinTze Wu in partnership with Carbondale Arts, continues with “Johannes & Clara” at the Third Street Center at 6 p.m. Tickets at www.carbondalearts.com

FULL MOON DANCE

Alya Howe guides ecstatic dance at 13 Moons, south of Carbondale along Highway 133, from 6 to 8 p.m. No registration is necessary, for details contact AlyaHowe@me.com

HAPPY HOUR DANCE

Alyson Boell-Marchand leads a drop-in dance class at The Launchpad at 6:15 p.m. More info at www.danceinitiative.org

LIVE MUSIC

Rodrigo Arreguín performs at Heather’s in Basalt at 6:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, JULY 15

SWEET ROOT

The Peace Garden Summer Concert Series continues with Sweet Root performing at True Nature Healing Arts starting at 5:30 p.m. Those who can’t make it in-person can listen live on KDNK radio.

CRYSTAL THEATRE

“Where the Crawdads Sing” opens at the Crystal Theatre and continues nightly at 7:30 p.m., except at 5 p.m. on Sunday and the theater is closed on Monday and Tuesday.

CONSENSUAL IMPROV

Thunder River Theatre Company presents Consensual Improv at 8 p.m.

SATURDAY, JULY 16

BASECAMP RESTORATION

Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers leads an overnight restoration trip at Marble Basecamp. For details, visit www.rfov.org/calendar

YARN TIME

Yarn crafters are invited to Sopris Park for knitting and crocheting from 9 to 11 a.m. Extra needles, hooks and yarn will be available, but people are encouraged to bring their own.

MARILYN COX

A celebration of the life of Marilyn Cox will be held at the Alpine Ascent Center at Colorado Mountain College’s Spring Valley campus at 11 a.m.

SOPRIS LODGE

The new retirement community in Carbondale, Sopris Lodge, hosts its grand opening from 3:30 to 6 p.m. People can tour the completed facility, enjoy live entertainment by The Sunday Morning All Stars and Sopris Lodge chefs will dish up a taste of what residents enjoy daily. Register at www.soprislodge.com/grand-opening

OUTSIDE / IN AT TACAW

IMPACT Dance, in collaboration with Aspen Dance Connection, performs outside, then inside, at The Arts Campus at Willits. The show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets at www.TACAW.org

JACK IS BACK

Basalt Library shows “Pirates of the Caribbean” outside the library at 8:30 p.m. More info at www.basaltlibrary.org

SUNDAY, JULY 17

INDEPENDENCE BIRDING

Roaring Fork Audubon leads a trip in pursuit of the White-tailed ptarmigan. The three-to-four mile hike begins at the Independence Pass parking lot at 7 a.m. To RSVP, email chris.daniels@gmail.com

JOHN TRIPP

A celebration of the life of John Tripp will be held at Sopris park from 1 to 4 p.m.

SUMMER MARKET

Local artisans, culinary experts and more will sell their goods at the Old Thompson Barn Summer Market from 1 to 4 p.m. The barn’s address is 333 River Valley Ranch Drive.

SOUND BATH

Danielle Klein leads a healing vibrations sound bath journey at Kula at 6 p.m. Tickets at www.kulayogaonmain.com

LIVE MUSIC

Tim Veazy performs at Heather’s in Basalt at 6:30 p.m.

MONDAY, JULY 18

SCIENCE OF MUSIC

The Aspen Science Center and Aspen Music Festival and School are teaming up to explore the science of music at Harris Concert Hall at 6 p.m. Tickets at www.aspenmusicfestival.com

GABBY GIFFORDS

Aspen Film screens “Gabby Giffords Won’t Back Down” at the Isis Theatre in Aspen at 7:30 p.m.

TUESDAY, JULY 19

WORKFORCE WEBINAR

The Colorado Workforce Center teaches about Family and Medical Leave Insurance online at 9:30 a.m. RSVP at www.bit.ly/COWorkforceWebinar

CIRCUS

The Salida Circus presents an interactive performance of “The Turtle and the Fisherman” at the Basalt Library at 10 a.m.

POLKA

Musician Mike Schneider performs polka music at the Glenwood Springs Library at 11 a.m. and at the Carbondale Library at 1:30 p.m.

ARCHIVES TOUR

The Aspen Historical Society offers a “backstage” tour of their archives at 11 a.m. RSVP is required by emailing info@aspenhistory.org

HEAT PUMPS 101

Looking to add cooling to your home? Want to save on electric heating bills? Join an informative webinar about mini-split heat pumps at 5 p.m. RSVP at www.bit.ly/whatsaheatpump

WEDNESDAY, JULY 20

VACCINES AND BOOSTS

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment Mobile Vaccine Clinic administers vaccines and boosters at the Basalt Library from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

MATERIA MEDICA

True Nature offers a three-part workshop on herbal medicine on July 20, Aug. 24 and Sept. 20 from 5 to 8 p.m. Tickets are available for a single session or the whole series for a discount at www.truenaturehealingarts.com

RUSSIA AND UKRAINE

The Aspen Institute welcomes Fiona Hill, Mikk Marran, Susan Glasser and Vladimir Ashurkov to offer expert analysis on the war in Ukraine from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Tickets at www.aspeninstitute.org/events/

FURTHER OUT

THURSDAY, JULY 21

TUNES & TALES

Linda Slaybaugh reads stories while local musicians play along at the Basalt Library at 10 a.m.

ARTIST RECEPTION

The Ann Korologos Gallery holds a reception for Andy Taylor’s exhibit “The Art of Color” at 5 p.m.

YOUNG MUSICIANS

Aspen Music Festival and School students perform at the Basalt Library at 5:15 p.m.

FRIDAY, JULY 22

ALC CONCERT

The Anna Lynn Cunningham Foundation Benefit Concert kicks off at the River Valley Ranch driving range at 5:30 p.m. Big Head Todd and the Monsters are the evening’s headliners. All proceeds go toward children and families fighting pediatric cancer.

DOCUMENTARY FILM

“A Decent Home”, a documentary about mobile home parks and the wealth gap, will be screened for free outside at the Third Street Center at 7 p.m.

CORINNE BAILEY RAE

Grammy-award winner Corinne Bailey Rae performs at the Wheeler Opera House at 7:30 p.m. Tickets at aspenshowtix.com

SATURDAY, JULY 23

LATINO CONSERVATION WEEK

Join Wilderness Workshop for “¡Celebremos al aire libre!” — a bilingual, family-friendly event at Two Rivers Park in Glenwood Springs from 1 to 5 p.m. Details at www.bit.ly/DefiendeGWS

PUMPS AND TURBINES

Water resource engineer Tyler Desiderio teaches the basics of water pumps and hydropower turbines at the Glenwood Springs Library from 1 to 3 p.m. Bring a swimsuit! More info at www.gcpld.org

ART FOR ALL

The Basalt Library brings artists of all ages together to create from 2 to 3 p.m.

FARM TOUR

Seed Peace leads a tour of its farm at Sunfire Ranch from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Attendees will learn how Seed Peace aims to strengthen the regional food system, develop new plant breeds and teach the next generation of farmers. Register at www.bit.ly/SeedPeace

COMEDY

Comedian Sam Tallent performs at The Arts Campus at Willits at 8 p.m.

SUNDAY, JULY 24

COAL BASIN WORK DAY

Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers leads a family-friendly volunteer work day at Coal Basin Ranch from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. The day will conclude with a celebratory meal after planting native grasses, willows and shrubs. RSVP at rfov.org/calendar

WALK TO HEAL

Join your neighbors for a community gathering of balance, healing and respect at True Nature at 6:30 p.m. No registration is necessary. Participants are asked to bring a chair, a gift from nature for the altar and a voluntary donation for musician Pam Rosenthal.

THE DEER

The Deer performs at Steve’s Guitars at 8 p.m.

MONDAY, JULY 25

CHURCH AND STATE

The Aspen Institute welcomes Rev. Jim Wallis, chair of the Center on Faith and Justice at the Georgetown University McCourt School of Public Policy, and Elaine Pagels, Harrington Spear Paine Professor of Religion at Princeton University, for a 6 p.m. conversation on the role of faith in today’s America. Tickets at www.aspeninstitute.org/events/

ASPEN FILM

Aspen Film screens “Subject” at the Isis Theatre in Aspen at 7:30 p.m.

THURSDAY, JULY 28

HEISENBERG

Aspen Fringe presents “Heisenberg” by Simon Stephens at the Thunder River Theatre at 7:30 p.m. through Saturday with a Sunday matinee at 2 p.m. Find tickets at www.thunderrivertheatre.com

ONGOING

FARMERS MARKETS

Downtown farmers markets are in full swing. Glenwood Springs’s market is on Tuesdays from 4 to 8 p.m., Carbondale’s is on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Aspen’s is on Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Basalt’s is on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

MEDICAL CONSULTATIONS

“Health is not just about pills and procedures.” La Clínica del Pueblo offers free medical consultations. For details, call Dr. Feinsinger at 970-379-5718.

AA

The Meeting Place in Carbondale (981 Cowen Drive) offers “Hole in the Donut AA,” Monday through Saturday, at 6:45 a.m. plus “Daily Reprieve” at noon on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Find a full schedule at www.meetingplacecarbondale.org