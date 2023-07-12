Scuttlebutt & Calendar – July 13, 2023

Email

Mt. Sopris Run-off

Registration is open for the 44th annual Mountain Fair footrace. Now called the “Mountain Fair 4-Miler,” participants will catch a shuttle from Sopris Park to Prince Creek Road at 8:30am on July 29. Strollers and dogs are welcome and costumes are encouraged. Sign up at Independence Run & Hike for $40. The official 14-mile “Mt. Sopris Run-Off will return as a trail race in the spring of 2024.

Turf replacement

Glenwood Springs’ new water rebate program is paying for residents to replace their old inefficient appliances, fixtures and landscaping. Up to $2,000 can be earned for pulling up irrigated, non-native lawn and installing water-smart landscaping. Rebates are also available for purchasing efficient faucets, showerheads, toilets, washing machines, water heaters and sprinkler systems. Learn more at www.garfieldcleanenergy.org/gwsw-rebates

Mountain rescues

West Elk Mountain Rescue (WEMR) was dispatched to two separate rescues involving backpackers caught in deep snow on the Silver Creek Trail, which begins at the top of the Lead King Loop outside Marble, on July 5 and 7. Both rescues involved a helicopter and were successful. Hikers are reminded to plan for unusually high snowpack this year. See page 21 for a stunning photo captured by a WEMR volunteer.

Road to Paonia

Contractor Williams Construction began work for CDOT on Highway 133 north of Paonia on July 10 to replace a culvert and stabilize a slope with four soil-nail walls. The project is expected to be completed in the fall and is unrelated to permanent repairs to the road where a culvert washed out in late April.

Nonprofit funding

Western Colorado Community Foundation, in association with Yampa Valley Community Foundation and the Colorado Department of Local Affairs announced the Nonprofit Infrastructure Grant Program, a statewide grant opportunity for small, community-based nonprofit organizations providing services to communities who have historically been underrepresented, underserved or under-resourced. More than $33 million in grants will be awarded, with selected organizations awarded up to $100,000. To learn more, visit www.yvcf.org/npi

Fire promotions

On July 5, the Carbondale & Rural Fire Protection District gave promotions to Karl Oliver (Division Chief – Prevention), Jennifer Taylor (Training Captain) and Brandon Deter (Division Chief – Training). The District had a crew and tender on the Spring Creek Fire patrolling the area, putting out spot fires, working on dust abatement and doing “spot weather” for the crews on the scene.

Fire updates

The evening of Friday, July 7, Carbondale Fire, Glenwood Springs Fire and Roaring Fork Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire at 150 Midland Loop in Aspen Glen. The crews attacked the fire with a ladder truck, fire engines and hoses. The building was under construction at the time and determined to be a total structural loss. As of Tuesday, July 11, the Spring Creek Fire southwest of Parachute was 50% contained at 3,289 acres. The Rocky Mountain Complex Incident Management Team Two handed over command to the Upper Colorado River Interagency Fire Management Unit on Wednesday.

Murals galore

The City of Glenwood Springs is seeking artists to produce murals on the sides of electrical boxes in the downtown core and on city-owned façades. Applications are due by July 31 and artists will receive between $500 and $1,750. Find details at www.bit.ly/GWS-Call-For-Art

For the love of theatre

Thunder River Theatre Company hosts former Carbondale residents and thespians Kim and Valerie Nuzzo and their new, original production, “Johnny Jane,” on Aug. 5 at 7:30pm and Aug. 6 at 2pm. The play explores identity, forgiveness, love and othering and was most recently performed at the Denver Fringe Festival. For tickets and more information, visit www.thunderrivertheatre.com

They say it’s your birthday!

Folks celebrating another trip around the sun this week include: Ian Bays, Ariana Gradow, Solomon Liston, Rebecca Self and Summer Scott (July 13); Ben Isak Green, Andrew Halloran-Taylor, John Tolan and Britney White (July 14); Meghan Gillespie (July 15); Diana Alcantara, Katie Browne, Bel Carpenter, Tony Spires and Niki Turner (July 16); Eric Brendlinger, JoAnn Glassier, Merrill Johnson, Luke Spaulding, Kim Stacey and Jason Steinberg (July 17); Kenna Crampton, Heidi Paul, Dawn Rains and Jacque Whitsitt (July 18); Tony Comer, Edgar Reyna and Annie Van Druten (July 19).

~ C A L E N D A R ~

THURSDAY, JULY 13

REDSTONE HISTORY

Beginning today, a walking tour will depart from the Redstone Inn at 11am every Thursday and Sunday. Tickets can be purchased in advance at the inn.

LEGAL CLINIC

Volunteer attorneys offer free legal advice at the Basalt Library from 2 to 5pm. Email info@basaltlibrary.org for more info or to register.

HEADQUARTERS

Aspen Strong, recently rebranded as HeadQuarters, invites the public to an open house at its new space, 23400 Two Rivers Road #46 in Basalt, at 5pm. Email info@HeadQ.org to RSVP.

RODEO

The Carbondale Wild West Rodeo kicks off at 5:30pm every Thursday through Aug. 17 at the Gus Darien Riding Arena (County Road 100). Tickets can be purchased in advance at the Roaring Fork Valley Coop. A free shuttle runs from 6 to 10pm between the rodeo and The Orchard (110 Snowmass Drive). Limited on-site parking is now $10 per vehicle.

FOLKLÓRICO

Aspen Santa Fe Ballet’s Folklórico dance group performs at the Basalt Library at 5:30pm.

RECOGNITION WEEK

Recognition Week continues at Anderson Ranch with dinner tonight at 5:30pm, featuring International Artist Honoree Christian Marclay and Service to the Arts Honoree Dana Farouki, and the 41 Annual Art Auction and Community Picnic on Saturday, July 15 at 11am. Visit www.andersonranch.org for more info.

CRYSTAL CAUCUS

The Crystal River Caucus hosts an ice cream social at the Church at Redstone at 6pm, followed by its regular meeting at 7pm. The agenda includes a Wild and Scenic video presentation, an update on the Coal Basin Methane Capture Project, a briefing on Pitkin County’s plan for managing the Redstone Stables, a presentation on future plans for the Redstone Castle and an open forum.

TSUKAMOTO

Hiroya Tsukamoto performs an intimate concert at True Nature at 6:30pm. Tickets at www.truenaturehealingarts.com

MOVIE NIGHT

In celebration of Disability Pride Month, Mountain Valley Developmental services and The Arc of the Central Rocky Mountains will screen the documentary “Crip Camp,” rated R, at the Glenwood Vaudeville Revue at 7:30pm. Visit www.gvrshow.com for tickets and more info.

FRIDAY, JULY 14

UPHOLSTERY 101

Reupholster your own chair during a three-day workshop with Claire Wright beginning today at 9am. Visit www.cosechatextiles.com for more info and to register.

FARM TOUR

Highwater Farm, based in Silt, hosts a free farm tour from 9 to 11am. Visit www.highwaterfarm.org for more info.

EAGLE COUNTY 4×4

Join Eagle County 4×4 for a two-night, group camping weekend at Rancho del Rio with activities like trail running and rafting. For more info, visit www.eaglecounty4x4.org

DIRTY DANCING

DanceAspen hosts its second annual Bandstand Gala fundraiser, with a “Dirty Dancing” twist, at the Hotel Jerome at 5:30pm. Visit www.danceaspen.org for tickets and more info.

‘THE REAL WORK’

Bestselling author and New Yorker staff writer Adam Gopnik discusses his latest book, “The Real Work: On the Mystery of Mastery,” at Paepcke Auditorium at 6pm. For more info, visit www.aspeninstitute.org

CRYSTAL THEATRE

The Crystal shows “Asteroid City” tonight, July 15 and 20 at 7:30pm, and Sunday, July 16, at 5pm. “It Ain’t Over” screens Saturday, July 15 at 5:15pm.

‘DOUBT’

Theatre Aspen opens “Doubt” tonight at 7:30pm. The show continues through July 29 with 4pm performances on July 15, 22 and 29; 7:30pm performances on July 17-21 and July 24-28; 8pm performances on July 15, 22 and 29; and a 2pm performance on July 27. Visit www.theatreaspen.org for tickets and more info.

STEVE’S

Sweet Jessup and the Dirty Buckets perform at Steve’s Guitars at 8pm. Tickets at www.stevesguitars.net

MUSIC IN THE ‘80S

Lynn Goldsmith, a professional photographer and author of “Music in the ‘80s,” speaks with journalist Daniel Shaw at TACAW at 8pm. Visit www.tacaw.org for tickets and more info.

SATURDAY, JULY 15

ASPEN VALLEY MARATHON

The Aspen Valley Marathon kicks off this morning at 6am. The half marathon starts at 7:30am and the 5K at 10:30am. All races start from Wagner Park in Aspen. Visit www.aspenvalleymarathon.com to register.

MAGGIE’S MOUNTAIN RUN

The Miracles from Maggie Foundation hosts Maggie’s Mountain Run at the Argonaut Farm in Glenwood Springs. Proceeds will go to two local families with a member fighting cancer. The 10K starts at 7:30am, the 5K at 8:30am and Fun Run Mile at 9am. Visit www.miraclesfrommaggie.org for more info.

FENCE PULL

Wilderness Workshop invites volunteers to help pull old wire fencing in South Thompson Creek at 8am. There is an option to camp out the night before. Specific directions will be provided upon registration. Visit www.wildernessworkshop.org/events to register.

YARN CLUB

The Roaring Fork Yarn Club meets up at Sopris Park at 9am.

SATURDAY YOGA

True Nature hosts outdoor community classes every Saturday, today through Aug. 26, at 10am. Visit www.truenaturehealingarts.com for more info.

SONGS IN THE WIND

Local Irish musical group Oran Mor explores the roots of music with youngsters, through lessons and song, at the Carbondale Library at 10:30am.

LET’S GO TO TAHITI

Learn dances from the island of Tahiti, presented by Aspen Polynesia, at TACAW today at 11am to noon, or 1 to 2pm. Visit www.tacaw.org to register.

ART FOR ALL AGES

Basalt Library welcomes adults and kids to spend time doing art projects together from 2 to 3pm. “This month, celebrate empowerment with fist art.”

MUSIC ON THE MOUNTAIN

Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park hosts Music on the Mountain with The Goodman Band performing classic rock and blues from 6 to 9pm.

BONNIE ‘PRINCE’ BILLY

Faun Fables opens for Bonnie “Prince” Billy at TACAW at 8pm. Visit www.tacaw.org for tickets and more info.

SUNDAY, JULY 16

AUTHOR TALK

Author Shayla Paradeis presents her new book, “Footprint of a Heart,” at the Spiritual Center (520 S. Third Street, Carbondale) at 10am.

MEXICAN RODEO

Enjoy the final Jaripeo Ranchero rodeo at the Gus Darien Riding Arena beginning at 2pm. The next two Mexican rodeos will now take place at the Garfield County Fairgrounds in Rifle.

SHUMEI

True Nature Healing Arts and Shumei International Institute, based in Crestone, host an open house in True Nature’s Kiva. Attendees will be offered a Jyorei to relieve distress and there will be short presentations on Shumei philosophy. It all takes place from 3 to 7pm.

HERSTORY

VOICES and the Carbondale Historical Society present “HerStory,” an evening of storytelling and music at the Thompson House. Amy Kimberly, Laurie Loeb, Jeannie Perry, Charlotte Graham and Andrea Harris will each reflect on their love for Carbondale, with music by MinTze Wu and nyckleharpist Sandra Wong. To RSVP, visit www.voicesrvf.org

CABARET WITH SONYA

Sonya Meyer leads a cabaret at Thunder River Theatre, with music and stories that have shaped her life, tonight and tomorrow night at 6:30pm. Visit www.thunderrivertheatre.com for tickets.

MONDAY, JULY 17

FIRE SCIENCE CAMP

The Aspen Science Center hosts Fire Science Day-Camp, for ages 10 to 13, today through Friday, from 9am to 3:30pm daily. Visit www.aspensciencecenter.org for more info and to register.

SCREENAGERS

Mental health professionals, parents and teens discuss the risks of excessive screen-time on children and teens at the Carbondale Library at 6pm. For more info, call 970-963-2889

TUESDAY, JULY 18

PINT SIZE POLKAS

Mike Schneider takes people of all ages on a fun, musical and educational journey at the Carbondale Library at 11am. Visit www.gcpld.org for more info.

MEMORY CARE

Doctor Bill Duke discusses how families and caregivers can take a person-centered, non-pharmacological approach to the prevention and treatment of age-related memory loss and dementia at Sopris Lodge at 3pm. Register at www.soprislodge.com/events

LATIN DANCE

Mezcla Socials Dance teaches adults the art of partner dancing to the rhythms of Salsa, Bachata, Merengue and more at the Glenwood Springs Library today 6pm, and at the Carbondale Library on Saturday, July 22 at 6pm. Visit www.gcpld.org for more info.

PROVIDER INFORMATIONAL

Mental health providers mingle and talk shop at HeadQuarters (previously Aspen Strong), 23400 Two Rivers Road #46 in Basalt, at 6pm. Those who can’t make it in-person can catch a virtual session on July 20 at noon. Visit www.bit.ly/HeadQ

MUSIC AT THE MUSEUM

The most advanced Aspen Music Festival and School (AMFS) students perform, along with the Wind Orchestra, tonight at 6pm at the Aspen Art Museum. AMFS students return on July 20 for another performance, also at 6pm.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 19

WEEDING WEDNESDAY

Help pull weeds at the Launchpad every third Wednesday, from 9 to 11am.

WILDFIRE STORIES

Join the Aspen Center for Environmental Studies for an exploration of the Lake Christine Fire burn zone from 9am to 1pm. Registration is required at www.aspennature.org

VIRTUAL REALITY

Teens and tweens are invited to experience virtual reality at the Carbondale Library from 2 to 3pm.

MUSIC IN BASALT

Feeding Giants opens for Caitlin and the Broadcast at Basalt River Park at 5:30pm.