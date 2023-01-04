Scuttlebutt & Calendar – Jan. 5, 2023

Email

Ticket to ride

Roaring Fork Transportation Authority (RFTA) reported that its ticket vending machines will not accept credit card payments through the month of January “due to an unexpected change in RFTA’s credit card processing vendor.” Riders can continue to use cash to purchase bus passes at RFTA’s vending machines, buy passes at local sales outlets or use the RFTA Mobile Tickets app to purchase tickets electronically.

Youth leadership

Holy Cross Energy supports continuing education for teens in our community and offers travel-based leadership opportunities for youth. Applications for two programs are open through Jan. 13: the first for a trip to Washington, D.C. in June and the second for a leadership camp in Steamboat Springs in July. Find details at www.holycross.com/youth-leadership-programs/

McClure closure

McClure Pass closed for several days, Dec. 31-Jan. 3, due to high avalanche danger caused by heavy, wet snow. The Colorado Avalanche Information Center issued an avalanche warning for the Grand and Battlement Mesa areas, as well as western portions of the Elk Mountains and Flat Top Wilderness.

Safe passage

Following the passage of a bipartisan bill, Safe Passage for Colorado Wildlife and Motorists, signed into law over the summer, the state has allocated $5 million from the general fund to prevent collisions with wildlife. The state chose seven mitigation projects statewide to fund, including $750,000 for Interstate 25 at Raton Pass, $750,000 for Interstate 70 at East Vail Pass and $500,000 for US 550 north of Ridgway. Additionally, $250,00 will go to the Colorado Wildlife and Transportation Alliance for operating funds and $1.275 million will be used as matching funds for federal grants.

Car chase

A car chase on the afternoon of Dec. 30 led to the discovery of a large quantity of suspected fentanyl pills along with other suspected narcotics. Driver Dylan Thomas Zweygardt, age 37, was contacted by a Garfield County Sheriff’s Office deputy for reportedly driving recklessly. An attempt to elude the deputy led to the deployment of spike strips on Interstate 70 which successfully halted the westbound vehicle near the Garfield/Mesa County line. Zweygardt was arrested on multiple charges and taken to the Garfield County Jail.

Scam alert

The Garfield County Sheriff’s Office reported a phone scam making the rounds locally. According to the agency, a scammer pretends to be a law enforcement officer and tells the answering party that they’ve failed to pay a fine — or to show up to court or for jury duty — and that a warrant will be issued should they not pay a fee over the phone. The sheriff advises that if someone believes a similar call may be legitimate to ask for the agency’s name, hang up and call the listed number for that agency to confirm whether the call was indeed official.

They say it’s your birthday!

Folks celebrating another trip around the sun this week include: Logan Doherty, JP Bauer and Rachel Orosz (Jan. 5); Taylor Faczak and Peter Lamort (Jan. 6); Corby Anderson (Jan. 7); Stephen Paul (Jan. 8); Anne Hillmuth, Rick Holt, Kay Jacobson and Jim Mitton (Jan. 9); Lorraine Escue, Mary Finley, Will Masters, Ron Razzore, Erica Sparhawk and Jake Strack-Loertscher (Jan. 10); Kim Anne, Emily Goldfield, Crystal Holley and Nick Penzel (Jan. 11).

~ C A L E N D A R ~

Local saxophonist Liam Laird and the Way Out West-Tet perform at Steve’s Guitars on Friday, Jan. 13. Courtesy image

THURSDAY, JAN. 5

KNITTING CLUB

In Stitches Knitting Club meets at the Carbondale Library at 2 p.m.

DUCT TAPING

Fifth through 12th graders create accessories with duct tape at the treehouse behind the Basalt Library at 2:30 p.m.

LOWER BASIN PERSPECTIVE

Doctor Kathryn Sorensen, director of research and professor of practice at the Kyle Center for Water Policy of the Morrison Institute at Arizona State University, discusses how water shortages affect cities, tribes and agriculture in central Arizona at 5 p.m. Visit basaltlibrary.org to register and for more info.

GLENWOOD MANAGERS

The three finalists for the city manager of Glenwood Springs position meet with the public and answer questions in a casual setting at the Community Center at 6 p.m.

YOGA OF THE HEART

True Nature hosts a Bhakti Yoga event with story, breathwork and kirtan (devotional chanting) at 6:30 p.m. Tickets at www.truenaturehealingarts.com

CRYSTAL THEATRE

“Empire of Light” shows at 7 p.m. “The Fabelmans” shows on Jan. 7, 11 and 12 at 7 p.m. and on Jan. 8 at 5 p.m. A captioned screening of “Empire of Light” on Jan. 7 is at 4:30 p.m.

FRIDAY, JAN. 6

SKIER APPRECIATION

Sunlight Mountain Resort’s 38th annual Skier Appreciation Day kicks off at 9 a.m. with $25 lift tickets for all. A donut-eating contest for kids begins at 10 a.m. and a “Back to the Future” costume contest occurs at 2 p.m. Proceeds from the day will be donated to United Way Battlement to the Bells.

COFFMAN COFFEE WALK

Beginning today, and continuing every first Friday of the month at 9 a.m., Aspen Valley Land Trust guides an educational walk to the river at the Coffman Ranch. Visit www.avlt.org/coffman for more info and to register.

FEEDING GIANTS

Feeding Giants performs during Friday Afternoon Club at the Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park at 5 p.m.

LIBRARY ART SHOW

Artwork by Garfield County Public Library District staff and their families will be on display at the Glenwood Springs Library through February. A reception will be held at 5:30 p.m.

RECOVERY YOGA

The Meeting Place hosts a free yoga session for people in recovery on Fridays at 6 p.m.

FIRST FRIDAY

Carbondale’s annual Family Ice Skate Party takes over the Fourth Street Plaza with a hot chocolate booth by the Andy Zanca Youth Empowerment Program and marshmallows and hot dogs to roast courtesy of the Parks and Recreation Department.

SATURDAY, JAN. 7

INTENTION POWER

Four local women offer a day-long retreat at True Nature to begin the year with powerful intentions, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets at www.truenaturehealingarts.com

ART BASE GRAB & GO

Artists can create with a grab and go kit, picked up from The Art Base anytime between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. every first Saturday of the month.

NAIL ART

Fifth through 12th graders are invited to the treehouse at the Basalt Library to paint their own or fake nails in all sorts of creative ways at 2:30 p.m.

YOUTH ART

The Aspen Chapel Gallery presents “6 X 17”, art from six Roaring Fork Valley high schools. Although the artwork is not for sale, patrons can “adopt” a piece for $25, 75% of which will support the high school art departments. Meet the artists with a reception from 3 to 5 p.m. The show will remain on display through Feb. 11.

SUNDAY, JAN. 8

CHAKRA STRETCH

True Nature hosts a “chakra system” workshop from 2 to 4 p.m. with essential oils and gentle yoga. Tickets at www.truenaturehealingarts.com

T-SHIRT PRINTING

Fifth through 12th graders can bring a plain t-shirt and have an image of their choosing printed on it at the Basalt Library at 2:30 p.m.

RANDOM CONVERSATIONS

The Lost Art of Random Conversations returns at the Carbondale Library from 6 to 7:30 p.m. No need to register, just show up!

MONDAY, JAN. 9

RETRO FILM

The Aspen Historical Society screens “The Beginning of a Love Affair” (1976) and “Video Postcard: Aspen Snowmass” (1987) at the Limelight Hotel at 6 p.m. Tickets are available at the door.

WINTER WORDS

Author Patrick Radden Keefe kicks off the Winter Words speaker series at the Paepcke Auditorium in Aspen at 6 p.m. Find tickets and more info about the series at www.aspenwords.org

GHOSTLY PHENOMENA

Clarisa Vazquez, founder of the Colorado Coalition of Paranormal Investigators, leads a four-part series about investigating paranormal activity beginning today at the Carbondale Library and continuing Jan. 16, 23 and 30. Each session begins at 6:30 p.m.

TUESDAY, JAN. 10

TEACHER APPRECIATION

Teachers at RE-1 and RE-2 school districts are invited to ski for free at Sunlight Mountain Resort. For students, lift tickets are only $25.

GARCO REPS

Garfield County conducts a swearing-in ceremony for newly elected officials at 108 Eighth Street, Glenwood Springs, at 10 a.m.

CRMPI HEARING

The Central Rocky Mountain Permaculture Institute’s final meeting with Eagle County is scheduled at the El Jebel courthouse at 3 p.m.

YARN GROUP

The Basalt Library hosts a yarn group from 5 to 7 p.m.

BOOK TALK

Mary Fox leads a discussion about Anthony Ray Hinton’s book, “The Sun Does Shine”, at the Basalt Library at 5:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 11

STORYTIME

Join Kara for storytime and some all around fun at the Basalt Library at 10:30 a.m.

SNOW SCIENCE

Aspen Science Center teaches snow science at the Pitkin County Library from 2 to 3 p.m. The presentation repeats at Basalt Library on Jan. 18 at 2:30 p.m.

FLY TYING CLUB

Fifth through 12th graders learn to tie their own flies and about aquatic life in the Valley’s rivers at the Basalt Library at 3 p.m. This program is offered in partnership with Roaring Fork Conservancy. Participants will have the opportunity to compete in the Iron Fly Competition on Feb. 22. Visit www.basaltlibrary.org for more info.

CODING CLUB

Is fly fishing not your cup of tea? Teens are also invited to Coding Club at the Basalt Library at 4 p.m. Visit www.basaltlibrary.org for more info.

LEGISLATIVE PREVIEW

Mountain Chamber Alliance hosts a 2023 Legislative Session Kickoff Town Hall from 4 to 5:30 p.m. on Zoom. Register online at www.bit.ly/2023MCAtownhall

WILDLIFE PHOTOGRAPHY

Matt Shetzer, a Carbondale local and professional photographer, teaches an introduction to nature and wildlife digital photography at the Carbondale Library at 6 p.m. Visit www.gcpld.org for more info.

NATURALIST NIGHTS

The annual Naturalist Nights speaker series kicks off with “Birds of Aspen and the Roaring Fork Valley” at the Third Street Center at 6 p.m. (registration at www.wildernessworkshop.org) and repeats at Hallam Lake in Aspen on Jan. 12 at 6 p.m.

THURSDAY, JAN. 12

LITERACY OUTREACH

Literacy Outreach is hosting an information session at the Carbondale Library from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. to recruit new volunteers. Learn more by calling 970-945-5282 or by emailing programs@literacyoutreach.org

LEGAL CLINIC

Basalt Library hosts a free legal clinic from 2 to 5 p.m. Space is limited, call 970-927-4311 to join the queue.

CREATE A ROBOT

Teens program and assemble a self-watering robot at the Carbondale Library at 4 p.m. Visit www.gcpld.org for more info and to register.

TEEN LIBRARY COUNCIL

Teens meet in the treehouse behind the library at 4 p.m. and have the chance to share what books, resources and so forth they’d like to see at the Basalt Library. Visit www.basaltlibrary.org for more info.

MINDFUL WRITING

In partnership with Aspen Strong, the Basalt Library hosts “The Power of Perspective”, a mindfulness writing workshop, at 4:30 p.m. Visit www.basaltlibrary.org for more info.

BETSY CHAFFIN

A reception for local artist Betsy Chaffin exhibit “Begin Again” takes place at Anderson Ranch at 5 p.m. Visit www.andersonranch.org for more info.

ASPEN HISTORY 101

Aspen Historical Society kicks off Wintersköl™ with a double feature at the Wheeler Opera House: “Aspen History” at 5:30 p.m. and “Aspen Extreme” at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are at www.aspenshowtix.com

UPHEAVAL

Aspen Film presents “Upheaval: The Journey of Menachem Begin” at the Isis Theatre at 7:15 p.m.

AROMATHERAPY WORKSHOP

Homsted in Glenwood Springs hosts “Aromatherapy: A Guide to Relaxation”, a workshop where participants learn how essential oils affect the brain and body, at 7:30 p.m. Presented in partnership with Aspen Strong.

FRIDAY, JAN. 13

FRIDAY AFTERNOON CLUB

Rodrigo performs during Friday Afternoon Club at the Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park at 5 p.m.

BASKETBALL

Roaring Fork High School varsity girls shoot hoops with Cedaredge at home at 5:30, the varsity boys play at 7 p.m.

LEGENDARY PARTY

The Basalt Library invites the community to its family-friendly Legendary Party at 6 p.m.

BEYOND BEYOND

Beyond Beyond is a new local band “intent on harnessing melody as mantra.” This quartet performs at the Third Street Center at 6:30 p.m.

MUSIC IN ASPEN

Jazz Aspen Snowmass presents two nights with Alphonso Horne & the Gotham Kings, Jan. 13-14 at The Little Nell in Aspen at 7 and 9:15 p.m. Find tickets at www.jazzaspensnowmass.org

STEVE’S GUITARS

Local saxophonist Liam Laird and the Way Out West-Tet perform at Steve’s Guitars at 8 p.m.

SATURDAY, JAN. 14

BACK TO BALANCED

Learn about blood sugar regulation and foods that help with detoxification at Homsted in Glenwood Springs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Presented in partnership with Aspen Strong.

BREAKDANCING 101

Johier Begay teaches the basics of breakdancing at the Basalt Library at 1 p.m.

BIRDS OF PLAY

The Red Hill Rollers opens for Birds of Play at TACAW at 8 p.m. Tickets at www.tacaw.org

SUNDAY, JAN. 15

LIMITLESS LIVING

Women’s confidence and wellness expert Joelene Ashker guides a workshop at True Nature from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Details at www.truenaturehealingarts.com

ECSTATIC DANCE

Join Alya Howe and DJ Dustin Eli for a full moon ecstatic dance party at 13 Moons Ranch from 6 to 8 p.m. Questions? Email alyahowe@me.com

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 18

PAWS TO READ

Children learning to read are accompanied by a furry pet at the Basalt Library. Visit www.basaltlibrary.org for more info and to register.

STEM LEARNING

Aspen Science Center leads a STEM activity for kids ages 5 to 11 at the Basalt Library at 2:30 p.m.

COMMUNITY PILATES

All levels are welcome to a pilates class at the Basalt Library at 5 p.m.

POTBELLY PERSPECTIVES

Learn about conservation and climate in the Peruvian Amazon with the Aspen Center for Environmental Studies at Hallam Lake from 6 to 7 p.m. Tickets at www.aspennature.org

THURSDAY, JAN. 19

BOOK CLUB

The Third Thursday Book Club discusses “The Lions of Fifth Avenue” by Fiona Davis at the Carbondale Library at 2 p.m.

FIREFLY JARS

Fifth through 12th graders are invited to the Basalt Library Treehouse to make LED “firefly” jars.

LUNAR NEW YEAR

Ring in the “Year of the Water Rabbit” with a new moon ceremony and sacred aromatherapy hosted by Sheridan Semple at True Nature from 6 to 7:30 p.m.