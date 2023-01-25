Scuttlebutt & Calendar – Jan. 26, 2023

Email

El Sol brillando

The Sopris Sun, together with seven other local media organizations, received a $35,000 grant from the Colorado Media Project toward continuing efforts to enhance the quality of, and access to, representative news in Spanish for our region. In all, 27 grantees from across the state received more than $350,000 in 2023 to support projects aimed at advancing equity in local news.

Welcome Dr. Marshall!

Glenwood Springs City Council appointed Dr. Beverli Marshall as its newest city manager. Marshall currently serves as the general manager of the Valley Sanitary District in Indio, California. She has 25 years of experience working with local governments. “Drawing from my introductory conversations with community members, it is clear to me that there is a lot of passion and opportunity to work collaboratively for the present and future of Glenwood,” said Marshall. She signed a two-year contract for the position and starts on March 20.

Volunteer in fashion

Carbondale Arts is seeking volunteers for the biggest — and most renewable — fashion show in the Valley: Green is the New Black Fashion Extravaganza, opening March 9. Volunteers get to see the show for free and get a complimentary drink ticket for a beer or a glass of wine. Visit www.carbondalearts.com/fashion-show for more details.

Giving Network

Every year, Aspen Community Foundation donates pooled funds from local philanthropists to organizations through its Cradle to Career Giving Network. This year, the Giving Network allocated $420,000 to nonprofits that support mental health from Parachute to Aspen. Learn more at www.aspencommunityfoundation.org

Road tragedies

According to the Colorado Department of Transportation, 745 lives were lost on Colorado roads in 2022. That is the highest number of roadway deaths recorded since 1981 and is a 57% increase from just 10 years ago. A third of the deaths were people outside of a vehicle — pedestrians, bicyclists or motorcyclists.

Wild and Scenic feasibility

The Wild and Scenic Feasibility Collaborative recently announced that Denver-based Wellstone Collaborative Strategies and Loveland-based P2 Solutions will facilitate a community engagement and stakeholder process that will assess the feasibility of federally designating the Crystal River, within Gunnison and Pitkin Counties, as wild and scenic. The cost for the project — both monetary and in-kind contributions — will be shared by the town of Marble, Gunnison and Pitkin counties, the Colorado River District and American Whitewater.

Thompson Divide comments

During the recent 90-day public comment period regarding the federally proposed 20-year administrative mineral withdrawal of the Thompson Divide — which would prevent oil and gas leases from being issued on 225,000 acres thereof — the Bureau of Land Management received more than 73,500 comments in support of the proposal. Next, the Forest Service is to conduct a National Environmental Policy Act analysis which will also include a public meeting and comment period.

Noxious weed advisory

The Colorado Noxious Weed Advisory Committee is seeking nominations to fill six vacant positions and craft solutions concerning the designation and classification of noxious weeds, management plans and techniques for eradication, containment and suppression. Applications are due by Feb. 1 at www.bit.ly/COWeeds

Public solar

The Bureau of Land Management is exploring renewable energy development on public lands. A public scoping meeting will take place in Grand Junction on Feb. 9 from 3 to 7 p.m. to solicit feedback on a recently announced programmatic environmental impact statement (www.bit.ly/AcceleratedEnergy) for utility-scale solar energy planning on public lands. The meeting will take place at the Grand Junction Convention Center (159 Main Street) and parking is complimentary for attendees. A virtual meeting will be hosted on Feb. 13 from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. with registration at www.bit.ly/Feb13BLM

Cars, bikes and drugs

The Rifle Police Department was assisted by the Garfield County Sheriff’s Department and the Special Problem Enforcement and Response team with a search warrant south of Silt. Six people were arrested on charges ranging from outstanding arrest warrants to possession with intent to distribute and assault on a police officer. Additional warrants are pending, according to the press release. The agencies allegedly discovered three stolen vehicles, three stolen motorcycles, seized four firearms and more than one pound of methamphetamine and nine pounds of marijuana.

They say it’s your birthday!

Folks celebrating another trip around the sun this week include: Kitty Bearden, Brian Colley, Alli Powell, Kat Taylor and Arick Zeigel (Jan. 26); Laura McCormick Grobler and Elizabeth Ritchie (Jan. 27); Greg Albrecht, Sharill Hawkins and Carly Rosenthal (Jan. 28); Molly DeMarr and Noah Scher (Jan. 29); Ami Maes and Luca Rio Phelan (Jan. 30); Joani Lubrant (Feb. 1).

~ C A L E N D A R ~

The 44th Valley Visual Art Show is underway, following a packed opening on Jan. 20. Over 60 local artists and a wide variety of media are represented. The show will remain on display at The Launchpad through Feb. 23 (weekdays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.). Photo by Raleigh Burleigh

THURSDAY, JAN. 26

STORYTIME

Ms. Holly, a preschool teacher with over 20 years experience, leads a winter-themed musical storytime for young children at the Carbondale Library at 10:30 a.m. For more info, call 970-963-2889.

FAMILY MUSIC

Miss Tammy of Aspen Music Together invites families to the Basalt Library to sing and dance together at 3:30 p.m.

CODING CLUB

Learn to use Python, a popular coding language, at the Carbondale Library at 4 p.m. This club meets on the second and fourth Thursdays of each month and is “perfect for eighth to 10th grade students.”

WOOD BURNING

Fifth through 12th graders learn to safely burn designs into wood at the Basalt Library at 4 p.m.

BILINGUAL STORIES

Spanish and English speakers share their travel experiences and practice one another’s language at the Basalt Library at 5 p.m.

INTUITIVE POWER

True Nature offers a workshop to activate the inner voice and invite intuition from 6 to 8 p.m. Tickets at truenaturehealingarts.com

STRING QUARTET

The New York Philharmonic String Quartet performs at TACAW at 8 p.m. Visit www.tacaw.org for tickets and more info.

FRIDAY, JAN. 27

SPIRIT OF THE PEAKS

Beyul Retreat and 5Point Film host an overnight backcountry adventure and film screening with Connor Ryan. Book your stay at www.beyulretreat.com

ADAPTIVE HOCKEY

Colorado Extreme welcomes Olympic Gold-Medalist US Sled Hockey team and Colorado’s Sled Hockey Warriors for an exposition style game at Colorado Extreme’s rink — 2340 County Road 100, Carbondale — at 5 p.m. Then, the Colorado Extreme youth teams play from 6 to 8 p.m. The night wraps up with a meet and greet with the sled hockey players, an open skate and fireworks. Visit www.coloradoextreme.org for more info.

GERRY GOODMAN

Gerry Goodman performs during “Friday Afternoon Club” at the Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park at 5 p.m.

JAZZ FOR A WINTER’S EVENING

Lenore Raphael and Wayne Wilkinson perform traditional jazz at the Basalt Library at 5:30 p.m.

SOUND JOURNEY

Dr. Zachary Cashin leads a sound journey at True Nature from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tickets at www.truenaturehealingarts.com

CRYSTAL THEATRE

The Crystal Theatre shows “A Man Called Otto” tonight and tomorrow at 7 p.m. The film screens on Sunday at 5 p.m. and Feb. 1-2 at 7 p.m. “The Banshees of Inisherin” returns on Jan. 28 at 4:45 p.m. for a captioned showing.

THE ONE-ACT PLAY

Sopris Theatre Company’s rendition of “The One-Act Play That Goes Wrong” returns for two nights, Jan. 27-28, at the Wheeler Opera House from 7:30 p.m. to 8:40 p.m. Tickets at www.aspenshowtix.com or by calling 970-920-5770.

SATURDAY, JAN. 28

FAMILY CONSTELLATIONS

The Third Street Center hosts a Systemic Family Constellation workshop to unwind ancestral trauma from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more info, visit carolshure.com/events

LOTUS LANTERNS

Garfield County Libraries celebrate Lunar New Year with a lotus lantern workshop. Carbondale, Glenwood Springs and Silt branches will provide the materials and guidance at 2 p.m. Registration is necessary at www.gcpld.org

STAINED GLASS

Lindsay Latva teaches an introduction to stained glass creation at The Art Base from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today and 1 to 4 p.m. tomorrow. Register online at www.theartbase.org

CREATIVE WRITING

Basalt Library hosts a creative writing session for middle and high school students at 2:30 p.m. Register at www.basaltlibrary.org

OPTIMISM & ACTIVISM

The Launchpad hosts a Salon at 6 p.m. with six performing artists from Iran, Nigeria, Mexico and the U.S. Tickets and details at www.carbondalearts.com

STEVE’S GUITARS

AlpenGlow, a five-piece jam band from Boulder, performs at Steve’s Guitars at 8 p.m. Tickets at www.stevesguitars.net

EMOTIONAL RESCUE

Peach Street Revival opens for Emotional Rescue at TACAW at 8 p.m. Tickets at www.tacaw.org

SUNDAY, JAN. 29

CRAFTS

The Art Base welcomes all ages for a fun art activity from 10 a.m. to noon. No need to register.

MAKING STICKERS

Basalt Library teaches middle and high school students how to make stickers from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Snacks provided! Register at www.basaltlibrary.org

MONDAY, JAN. 30

GHOSTLY PHENOMENA

Clarisa Vazquez, founder of the Colorado Coalition of Paranormal Investigators, concludes a four-part series about investigating paranormal activity at the Carbondale Library. The last session will include a mock investigation from 6:30 to 9 p.m.

TUESDAY, JAN. 31

SOPRIS LODGE

Marie Herr, director of sales and marketing at Sopris Lodge, leads tours of the senior living facility from 10 a.m. to noon.

FIELDS HEARING

Eagle County representatives will hear public comments regarding the proposed Fields Development, across from the Blue Lake subdivision entrance, at the Eagle County Community Building (20 Eagle County Rd, El Jebel) beginning at 3 p.m.

LIBRARY QUARTET

In collaboration with Aspen Music Festival and School, Basalt Library presents the Lírios Quartet, formed under the mentorship of the Takács Quartet, performing at 5:30 p.m. The event is free and no registration is necessary.

EQUITY SPEAKER

MANAUS’ Equity Speaker Series continues at TACAW with Jason Vitello and “Racism: A Public Health Crisis” at 6:30 p.m. Register for free at www.tacaw.org

TRAVIS ANDERSON JAZZ

The Travis Anderson Trio, a Minneapolis-based ensemble, performs at Mountain View Church in Glenwood Springs at 7 p.m. Tickets at www.gsconcertassn.org

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 1

LIBRARY BOOK CLUB

Discuss your favorite and least favorite books at the Basalt Library from noon to 2 p.m.

YOUTH ART SHOW

Ross Montessori School welcomes the public for an art show representing all grades from 3:30 to 7 p.m.

RESTORATIVE JUSTICE

YouthZone offers a free, bilingual restorative justice training online from 4 to 6 p.m. To sign up, email mbolling@youthzone.com

COMMUNITY PILATES

All abilities are invited to a pilates class at the Basalt Library at 5 p.m.

HOUSEPLANTS 101

Learn how to keep your houseplants happy and healthy at the Botany Houseplant Shop, at the La Fontana Plaza in Carbondale, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Email botanyhouseplantshop@gmail.com for more info.

SKI INJURIES

Valley View University presents “Alpine Ski Injuries” with Tomas Pevny, orthopedic surgeon, via Zoom at 6 p.m. To register, visit www.bit.ly/VVUFebwebinar

BREATHLESS

Aspen Film screen’s “Breathless”, a classic film by Jean-Luc Godard, at the Isis Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Tickets at www.aspenfilm.org

THURSDAY, FEB. 2

AUTHOR VISIT

Dr. John Hughes discusses his book, “Fifth World Medicine: A Spiritual-Physical Journey to the Next World,” at the Basalt Library at 5:30 p.m.

AILSA CHANG

Aspen Public Radio presents “An Evening with Ailsa Chang” at the Wheeler Opera House at 6 p.m. Tickets at www.aspenshowtix.com

RUBY JOYFUL

Ruby Joyful, together with Drew Emmitt, performs at Steve’s Guitars at 8 p.m. Tickets at www.stevesguitars.net

FRIDAY, FEB. 3

ESL WITH VALLEY SETTLEMENT

Valley Settlement begins its weekly English as a second language course at the Basalt Library from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The class continues Friday mornings through May. Email info@valleysettlement.org or call 970-230-1303 to register.

COFFMAN COFFEE WALK

Aspen Valley Land Trust guides an educational walk to the river at the Coffman Ranch. Visit www.avlt.org/coffman for more info and to register.

ART IN PROCESS

The Art Base wraps up its second annual “Art in Process” show with Reina Katzenberger with a reception from 5 to 7 p.m.

THE WAY WE ARE

The Carbondale Clay Center hosts an opening Reception for “The Way We Are: Women in the Roaring Fork Valley” from 6 to 8 p.m.

COLLEGE BLUEGRASS

The Rocky Mountain Tops and The Tumbleweeds perform at Steve’s Guitars at 8 p.m. Tickets at www.stevesguitars.net

WATCHHOUSE

Watchhouse, formerly Mandolin Orange, performs at Harris Concert Hall in Aspen at 8 p.m. Tickets at www.aspenshowtix.com

SUNDAY, FEB. 5

ECSTATIC DANCE

Alya Howe, Dustin Eli and Chai Baba deliver the music and setting to groove to your heart’s content at 13 Moons Ranch, south of Carbondale (6334 Highway 133), from 6 to 8 p.m. Registration is not necessary.

MONDAY, FEB. 6

ENGLISH IN ACTION

English in Action holds open hours with English-speaking tutors every first Monday at the Basalt Library at 6 p.m. Call 970-963-9200 for more info.

SARAH JAROSZ

Folk singer Sarah Jarosz performs at Harris Concert Hall in Aspen at 8 p.m. Tickets at www.aspenshowtix.com