Scuttlebutt / Calendar – Jan. 19, 2023

Email

Drought reprieve

Snowpack in the Roaring Fork Watershed is 136% of “normal” for this time of year, the Roaring Fork Conservancy reported on Jan. 12, with Crystal River headwaters snow water equivalent measurements at 147-171% of normal. Statewide, snowpack is at 129% of the 1991-2020 median, lifting 40% of Colorado, including our region, out of drought conditions.

Cannabis sales dropping

The Colorado Department of Revenue is reporting a decrease of nearly $100 million in 2022 marijuana sales tax revenue compared with 2021. This major drop follows a continued downward trend and affects public programs that the tax funds including housing, mental health and education. The Marijuana Industry Group blames financial and administrative challenges driving consumers to the unregulated market.

Emergency SNAP benefits

Coloradans who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will see a reduction in their monthly benefit amount after February. Temporary additional benefit amounts (emergency allotments) will end following the passage of the Omnibus Bill signed into law on Dec. 30, 2022. More than 290,000 households will be affected by the change with an average reduction of $90 per person per month.

Citizens’ Alliance update

The Glenwood Springs Citizens’ Alliance (GSCA) informed its newsletter subscribers that the Bureau of Land Management is reviewing a second attempt at a modified plan of operations by Rocky Mountain Industrials (RMI) for its limestone quarry above Glenwood Springs. RMI received a Notice of Noncompliance and Noncompliance Order in August 2022 for mining outside its permit boundaries and faces a possible shut-down order if its revised plan is not accepted. Meanwhile, a proposal to expand the quarry from 16 to 321 acres is on hold with a mineral examination report anticipated this spring. Follow the GSCA’s updates at www.LoveGlenwood.org

Helping unhoused neighbors

Volunteers are sought for the annual Point in Time Count of individuals experiencing homelessness in the Roaring Fork and Eagle valleys. The count will occur on Jan. 24, 2023 to better understand the region’s needs and thus acquire funding for assistance. Register to help online at www.bit.ly/RFVhomelesscount

RFVRPC

Eagle County continues to seek persons willing to serve as alternates on the Roaring Fork Valley Regional Planning Commission (RFVRPC). The RFVRPC makes recommendations to the Board of County Commissioners regarding land use within the Roaring Fork Valley, Missouri Heights and Frying Pan Road areas of unincorporated Eagle County. They meet on the first and third Thursday of every month at 2:30 p.m. Applications are due by the end of the month; learn more at www.eaglecounty.us/planning/planningcommissions

Public art

The Carbondale Public Arts Commission is seeking new members with a passion for art and interest in marketing, event planning and public outreach. Contact llindberg@carbondaleco.net for more information. The commission is also accepting entries for the 2023-2024 Art Around Town sculpture show. Interested persons must apply by Feb. 6 at artist.callforentry.org

Now hiring

Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers (RFOV) has openings for several positions: trail crew member (seasonal), field coordinator (seasonal), Youth in Nature program coordinator (year-round, part-time). Additionally, RFOV is seeking spare rooms to house seasonal employees during the 2023 field season (April 17-Oct. 15). Chainsaw crew volunteers are also sought and must attend a training May 19-21. Find details at www.rfov.org

They say it’s your birthday!

Folks celebrating another trip around the sun this week include: Joe Flores, Tarie Lahet, Katie Montie and Shannon Pelland (Jan. 19); Brooke Bockelman, Olivia Emery and Lewis Cooper (Jan. 20); Maisa Metcalf (Jan. 21); Melissa Missy Elzey, Peter Green, Wick Moses, Taylor Wagner and Abriah Wofford (Jan. 22); Josie Cruz, Jack Green, Bear Matthews, Becca Rogers, Christine Hill Smith and Hone Williams (Jan. 23); Linda Lafferty and Marty Silverstein (Jan. 24); Felina Cruz (Jan. 25).

~ C A L E N D A R ~

“6 X 17” remains on display at the Aspen Chapel Gallery through Feb. 11. The show features works by local high school students. Although the art is not for sale, patrons can “adopt” a piece for $25 and 75% will support the high school art departments. Courtesy photo

THURSDAY, JAN. 19

BOOK CLUB

The Third Thursday Book Club discusses “The Lions of Fifth Avenue” by Fiona Davis at the Carbondale Library at 2 p.m.

FIREFLY JARS

Fifth through 12th graders are invited to the Basalt Library Treehouse to make LED “firefly” jars at 4 p.m.

PARTNERING WITH BEAVERS

The Booksher Watershed Institute, in partnership with Roaring Fork Conservancy, presents “Partnering with Beavers to Restore Colorado’s Mountain Wetlands,” a discussion led by Mark Beardsley and Jessica Doran, the founders of Ecometrics, at the Basalt Library at 5 p.m.

LUNAR NEW YEAR

Ring in the “Year of the Water Rabbit” with a new moon ceremony and sacred aromatherapy hosted by Sheridan Semple at True Nature from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tickets at truenaturehealingarts.com

FRIDAY, JAN. 20

VVAS

The 44th annual Valley Visual Art Show opens at The Launchpad and continues through Feb. 23. There will be an opening reception from 5 to 7 p.m.

QUEEN BEES

The Queen Bees perform during “Friday Afternoon Club” at the Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park at 5 p.m.

COSMIC SOUND BATH

True Nature offers a cosmic energy sound bath, to release trapped emotions, quiet an overactive mind, melt away stress and more, from 6 to 7:15 p.m. Tickets at truenaturehealingarts.com

BOY BAND PROJECT

The Wheeler Opera House presents “The Boy Band Project” at 6:30 and 9:30 p.m. Tickets at aspenshowtix.com

CRYSTAL THEATRE

The Crystal Theatre screens “The Fabelmans” at 7 p.m. tonight, tomorrow and Jan. 26 at 7 p.m. and on Sunday at 5 p.m. “The Banshees of Inisherin” returns with captions tomorrow at 4:45 p.m.

SATURDAY, JAN. 21

BREATHWORK

The Center for Human Flourishing offers a daylong NeoShamanic Breathwork workshop at the Third Street Center, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Find details at www.thecenterforhumanflourishing.org

PRINTMAKING

Learn to create greeting cards by combining two printmaking techniques: Gelli-printing and linoleum block printing. Pam Porter leads the workshop at her Third Street Center studio from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. today and March 11. To sign up, visit www.thecreativeflowstudio.com

RFV YARN CLUB

The Roaring Fork Yarn Club gathers at Sopris Park at 10 a.m.

ALTERNATIVE PHOTOGRAPHY

Learn digital and analog practices in cyanotypes with The Art Base from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today and tomorrow. Registration at www.theartbase.org

ALL-AGES ART

People of all ages create art together at the Basalt Library at 2 p.m. Visit www.basaltlibrary.org for more info

LEARN TO SEW

Fifth through 12th graders are invited to learn to sew at the Basalt Library at 2:30 p.m.

FIRE AND ICE FEST

Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park hosts the Fire and Ice Festival, complete with live ice sculpting, fire performances and more at 4 p.m.

LET IT BE

The Wheeler Opera House presents Classic Albums Live performing “Let It Be” by The Beatles at 7:30 p.m. Tickets at aspenshowtix.com

DINNER AND COMEDY

TACAW hosts dinner at 6 p.m. and comedian Beth Stelling begins her routine at 8 p.m. Tickets at www.tacaw.org

SUNDAY, JAN. 22

CLAY PLAY

Did you know that throwing clay can reduce stress? Learn how by taking this workshop at the Carbondale Clay Center with Matt Eames today at 10 a.m. Visit www.carbondaleclay.org to register and for more info.

3D PRINTING

Fifth through 12th graders witness 3D printing in action and get to design their own prints at the Basalt Library at 2:30 p.m. Visit www.basaltlibrary.org for more info.

ROCK AND ROLL

The Roaring Fork Rock and Roll Academy, made up of middle school students, performs its Winter Rock Concert at TACAW at 3 p.m. Visit www.tacaw.org for tickets and more info.

BE CALM

Cara Maiolo leads a self-regulation workshop at Kula on Main from 3 to 5 p.m. Register online at www.kulayogaonmain.com

RANDOM CONVERSATIONS

The Lost Art of Random Conversations returns to the Carbondale Library from 6 to 7:30 p.m. No need to register, just show up!

MONDAY, JAN. 23

HEALING COURSE

Kimberlie Chenoweth will teach a seven-week course on the principles and practices of healing on Mondays, Jan. 30-March 13. A free intro will take place today at 4 p.m. at the Third Street Center. Questions? Email Kimberlie@kimberliechenoweth.com

GHOSTLY PHENOMENA

Clarisa Vazquez, founder of the Colorado Coalition of Paranormal Investigators, continues a four-part series about investigating paranormal activity at the Carbondale Library on Mondays through Jan. 30 at 6:30 p.m.

PLANT-BASED POTLUCK

The Center for Human Flourishing welcomes everyone to a plant-based whole foods potluck from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Third Street Center. Find details at www.thecenterforhumanflourishing.org

TUESDAY, JAN. 24

SCREEN PRINTING

The Art Base and AspenOut host a screen printing workshop for LGBTQIA+ community members from 6 to 8 p.m. Register online at www.theartbase.org

EARTH MEDICINE

The Aspen Center for Environmental Studies partners with Cambridge University to present Lindsay Branham and her workshop, “The Wisdom & Medicine of the Earth” at Hallam Lake in Aspen from 6 to 8 p.m. Details at www.aspennature.org/activities

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 25

NATURALIST NIGHTS

Naturalist Nights continues with Roaring Fork Safe Passages and “Where Wildlife Meets the Road” at the Third Street Center at 6 p.m. and on Jan. 26 at Hallam Lake in Aspen at 6 p.m.

OUR SONG, OUR STORY

The Wheeler Opera House presents Damien Sneed performing “Our Song, Our Story” with opera singers Justin Austin and Janinah Burnett and a string quartet at 7:30 p.m. Tickets at aspenshowtix.com

THURSDAY, JAN. 26

FAMILY MUSIC

Miss Tammy of Aspen Music Together invites families to the Basalt Library to sing and dance together at 3:30 p.m.

CODING CLUB

Learn to use Python, a popular coding language, at the Carbondale Library at 4 p.m. This club meets on the second and fourth Thursdays of each month and is “perfect for eighth to 10th grade students.”

WOOD BURNING

Fifth through 12th graders learn to safely burn designs into wood at the Basalt Library at 4 p.m.

BILINGUAL STORIES

Spanish and English speakers share their travel experiences and practice one another’s language at the Basalt Library at 5 p.m.

INTUITIVE POWER

True Nature offers a workshop to activate the inner voice and invite intuition from 6 to 8 p.m. Tickets at truenaturehealingarts.com

STRING QUARTET

The New York Philharmonic String Quartet performs at TACAW at 8 p.m. Visit www.tacaw.org for tickets and more info.

FRIDAY, JAN. 27

SPIRIT OF THE PEAKS

Beyul Retreat and 5Point Film host an overnight backcountry adventure and film screening with Connor Ryan. Book your stay at www.beyulretreat.com

GERRY GOODMAN

Gerry Goodman performs during “Friday Afternoon Club” at the Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park at 5 p.m.

SOUND JOURNEY

Dr. Zachary Cashin leads a sound journey at True Nature from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tickets at www.truenaturehealingarts.com

SATURDAY, JAN. 28

FAMILY CONSTELLATIONS

The Third Street Center hosts a Systemic Family Constellation workshop to unwind ancestral trauma from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more info, visit carolshure.com/events

LOTUS LANTERNS

Garfield County Libraries celebrate Lunar New Year with a lotus lantern workshop. Carbondale, Glenwood Springs and Silt branches will provide the materials and guidance at 2 p.m. Registration is necessary at www.gcpld.org

STAINED GLASS

Lindsay Latva teaches an introduction to stained glass creation at The Art Base from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today and 1 to 4 p.m. tomorrow. Register online at www.theartbase.org

CREATIVE WRITING

Basalt Library hosts a creative writing session for middle and high school students from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Register at www.basaltlibrary.org

OPTIMISM & ACTIVISM

The Launchpad hosts a Salon at 6 p.m. with six performing artists from Iran, Nigeria, Mexico and the U.S. Tickets and details at www.carbondalearts.com

STEVE’S GUITARS

AlpenGlow, a five-piece jam band from Boulder, performs at Steve’s Guitars at 8 p.m. Tickets at www.stevesguitars.net

EMOTIONAL RESCUE

Peach Street Revival opens for Emotional Rescue at TACAW at 8 p.m. Tickets at www.tacaw.org

SUNDAY, JAN. 29

MAKING STICKERS

Basalt Library teaches middle and high school students how to make stickers from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Snacks provided! Register at www.basaltlibrary.org