Scuttlebutt & Calendar – Jan. 12, 2023

Thompson Divide

The Thompson Divide Coalition recommends that public comments on the Administrative Mineral Withdrawal, precluding new mining or drilling activities in the Thompson Divide for 20 years, be submitted by Jan. 13, given the Jan. 16 deadline falls on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, a federal holiday. Find details at www.thompsondivide.org

Senator Perry Will

The Republican State Senate District 5 Vacancy Committee has chosen Perry Will of New Castle to fill the vacancy left by Bob Rankin’s departure from state politics. Will ran for re-election to Colorado House District 57 and was outvoted by Democrat Elizabeth Velasco in 2022. The senate term lasts through 2024.

Puzzle photo contest

The Carbondale Rec Center invites photographers to send a quintessential Carbondale image to Jamie Wall at jwall@carbondaleco.net for the chance to have that photo printed on puzzles for the puzzle competition night on Sunday, Feb. 28. Entries are due by the end of January.

Keep Colorado Wild

A $29 Keep Colorado Wild Pass, providing access to state parks and funding maintenance, search and rescue teams and the Avalanche Information Center, is now included in the price of annual vehicle registrations. The pass represents a 60% savings compared with traditional annual state park passes, but residents can opt out when registering a vehicle with the Division of Motor Vehicles. Learn more at cpw.info/keepcoloradowild

Aspen Choral Society

Beginning Jan. 22, the Aspen Choral Society will rehearse two pieces by Ola Gjello, “Dark Night of the Soul” and “Luminous Night of the Soul”, on Sundays from 4 to 6 p.m. Singers able to make most rehearsals and the three performances, March 17-19, can email emma@aspenchoralsociety.org for more information.

Poet laureate

Colorado is accepting nominations for the state’s next poet laureate through Feb. 1. Organizations or individuals can nominate someone and from that pool Governor Jared Polis will select the role’s successor. Colorado’s new poet laureate will serve a four-year term beginning in July 2023. The selection will be based on a nominee’s artistic excellence and their background in community advancement of poetry. For more information or to nominate someone, visit www.bit.ly/PoetryLaureateCO

Wetlands funding

Colorado Parks and Wildlife has $1 million in funding to dole out, sourced from the Great Outdoors Colorado and Colorado Waterfowl Stamps, for projects aimed at restoring wetland habitats. Proposed projects should support the Wetlands Program Strategic Plan’s two goals: 1) increasing the distribution and number of ducks as well as opportunities for public waterfowl hunting and 2) improving the status of at-risk species. Visit www.bit.ly/COwetlandsfunding to apply or for additional information.

Undoing damage

As announced by the Department of the Interior, Colorado will receive nearly $10 million to fund the cleanup of abandoned mine lands. The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law included $16 billion to address legacy pollution. “This investment will support our communities affected by mine closures by creating good-paying jobs, cleaning up dangerous environmental hazards and pollution, and reducing the risks posed by underground coal mine fires,” said Senator Michael Bennet in a statement.

Lake County employment

Lake County is accepting applications for their Parks, Recreation and Open Space department director. The position will oversee budgeting, programming, planning, coordination, supervision and administrative work. The new-hire will also be actively involved with new opportunities stemming from the dedication of Camp Hale as a national monument. Find details at www.bit.ly/PROSdirector

They say it’s your birthday!

Folks celebrating another trip around the sun this week include: Betsy Bingam-Johns (Jan. 12); Marianne Ackerman, Chuck Bauer, Michael Hassig, Tracie Wright and Annemarie Zanca (Jan. 14); Crista Barlow and Frank Nadell (Jan. 15); Johann Aberger, Kimberlie Chenowith and Drew Walters (Jan. 16); Brenda Buchanan, Katrina Byars, Roy Rickus and Tanner Rollyson (Jan. 17).

~ C A L E N D A R ~

The Valley’s Second Saturday contra dance tradition resumes at the Carbondale Community School (1505 Satank Road) on Jan. 14 from 8 to 10 p.m. Beginners can attend a quick lesson at 7:30 p.m. Courtesy photo

THURSDAY, JAN. 12

LITERACY OUTREACH

Literacy Outreach hosts an information session at the Carbondale Library from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. to recruit new volunteers. Learn more by calling 970-945-5282 or by emailing programs@literacyoutreach.org

LEGAL CLINIC

Basalt Library hosts a free legal clinic from 2 to 5 p.m. Space is limited, call 970-927-4311 to join the queue.

CREATE A ROBOT

Teens program and assemble a self-watering robot at the Carbondale Library at 4 p.m. Visit www.gcpld.org for more info and to register.

TEEN LIBRARY COUNCIL

Teens meet in the treehouse behind the library at 4 p.m. and have the chance to share what books, resources and so forth they’d like to see at the Basalt Library. Visit www.basaltlibrary.org for more info.

MINDFUL WRITING

In partnership with Aspen Strong, the Basalt Library hosts “The Power of Perspective”, a mindfulness writing workshop, at 4:30 p.m. Visit www.basaltlibrary.org for more info.

BETSY CHAFFIN

A reception for local artist Betsy Chaffin’s exhibit “Begin Again” takes place at Anderson Ranch at 5 p.m. Visit www.andersonranch.org for more info.

ASPEN HISTORY 101

Aspen Historical Society kicks off Wintersköl with a double feature at the Wheeler Opera House: “Aspen History” at 5:30 p.m. and “Aspen Extreme” at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are at www.aspenshowtix.com

ART IN PROCESS

The Art Base in Basalt hosts Reina Katzenberger for an informal figure drawing session from 6 to 8 p.m.

UPHEAVAL

Aspen Film presents “Upheaval: The Journey of Menachem Begin” at the Isis Theatre at 7:15 p.m.

AROMATHERAPY WORKSHOP

Homsted in Glenwood Springs hosts “Aromatherapy: A Guide to Relaxation”, a workshop where participants learn how essential oils affect the brain and body, at 7:30 p.m. Presented in partnership with Aspen Strong.

FRIDAY, JAN. 13

COFFEE WITH THE MAYOR

Carbondale Mayor Ben Bohmfalk posts up at Bonfire every Friday from 8 to 9 a.m. and everyone is welcome to stop by to chat.

FRIDAY AFTERNOON CLUB

Rodrigo performs during Friday Afternoon Club at the Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park at 5 p.m.

BASKETBALL

Roaring Fork High School varsity girls shoot hoops with Cedaredge at home at 5:30 p.m., the varsity boys play at 7 p.m.

BEYOND BEYOND

Beyond Beyond is a new local band “intent on harnessing melody as mantra.” This quartet performs at the Third Street Center at 6:30 p.m.

CRYSTAL THEATRE

“The Fabelmans” shows at the Crystal Theatre at 7 p.m. tonight, tomorrow and Jan. 18-19. A Sunday screening is at 5 p.m. and “The Banshees of Inisherin” returns for a 4:45 p.m. screening on Saturday, Jan. 14.

MUSIC IN ASPEN

Jazz Aspen Snowmass presents two nights with Alphonso Horne & the Gotham Kings, Jan. 13-14 at The Little Nell in Aspen at 7 and 9:15 p.m. Find tickets at www.jazzaspensnowmass.org

STEVE’S GUITARS

Local saxophonist Liam Laird and the Way Out West-Tet perform at Steve’s Guitars at 8 p.m.

SATURDAY, JAN. 14

BACK TO BALANCED

Learn about blood sugar regulation and foods that help with detoxification at Homsted in Glenwood Springs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Presented in partnership with Aspen Strong.

BREAKDANCING 101

Johier Begay teaches the basics of breakdancing at the Basalt Library at 1 p.m.

CONTRA DANCE

The Carbondale Community School (1505 Satank Road) hosts a contra dance with the Wooden Nickel String Band performing live from 8 to 10 p.m. and a quick lesson at 7:30 p.m. No registration or partner necessary!

BIRDS OF PLAY

The Red Hill Rollers open for Birds of Play at TACAW at 8 p.m. Tickets at www.tacaw.org

SUNDAY, JAN. 15

NORDIC DEMO DAY

Representatives from Salomon, Fischer and Rossignol offer nordic skiers the opportunity to try out new models of classic and skate skis at Spring Gulch from 9 to 11 a.m. Free skate ski lessons will be offered at 11:30 a.m. Reserve your spot by calling Independence Run and Hike at 970-704-0909.

LOVING UNIVERSE

Rita Marsh hosts part one of a six-part series exploring “The Conscious Loving Universe: A Guidebook” by Connie Baxter Marlow and Andrew Cameron Bailey on Saturdays from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Find details at www.thecenterforhumanflourishing.org

LIMITLESS LIVING

Women’s confidence and wellness expert Joelene Ashker guides a workshop at True Nature from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Details at www.truenaturehealingarts.com

MAKE A LIDDED JAR

The Glenwood Springs Community Art Center offers adult clay classes with Rachel Peabody on Sundays through Feb. 5 from 4 to 6 p.m. and on Wednesdays, Jan. 18 to Feb. 8 from 6 to 8 p.m. Find registration at www.bit.ly/glenwoodrec-arts

ECSTATIC DANCE

Join Alya Howe and DJ Dustin Eli for a full moon ecstatic dance party at 13 Moons Ranch from 6 to 8 p.m. Questions? Email alyahowe@me.com

MONDAY, JAN. 16

AA

The Meeting Place in Carbondale (981 Cowen Drive) offers “Hole in the Donut AA,” Monday through Saturday, at 6:45 a.m. plus “Daily Reprieve” at noon on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Find a full schedule at www.meetingplacecarbondale.org

PILATES

Alexandra Jerunica leads intermediate pilates mat class on Tuesdays at noon at the Launchpad. Email movefromyourcenter@gmail.com to register.

CLAY CENTER SHOW

“The Way We Are” opens at the Carbondale Clay Center. This show features works by local women and continues through Feb. 24. There will be a First Friday reception on Feb. 3 from 6 to 8 p.m.

AIKIDO

Ann O’Brien hosts Aikido training circles at 13 Moons Ranch (6334 Highway 133) from 5:15 to 6:15 p.m. on Mondays (beginners), as well as a training circle on Thursdays from noon to 1 p.m. Kids’ classes are on Mondays and Wednesdays from 4 to 5 p.m. For details, call 970-425-3759 or visit www.AnnOBrienLiving.com/Aikido

GHOSTLY PHENOMENA

Clarisa Vazquez, founder of the Colorado Coalition of Paranormal Investigators, continues a four-part series about investigating paranormal activity at the Carbondale Library on Mondays through Jan. 30 at 6:30 p.m.

TUESDAY, JAN. 17

CPW

The Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission meets to discuss disability accommodation, modifying Game Management Unit boundaries, season dates and more. The meeting begins at 1:30 p.m. and adjourns at 4 p.m. to continue on Jan. 18 from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Find a complete agenda and online viewing instructions at www.bit.ly/CPWJan2023

YARN GROUP

Yarn enthusiasts convene at the Basalt Library at 5 p.m.

OPEN MIC

Axkawa in Carbondale hosts an open mic night from 6 to 8 p.m. every Tuesday.

EARTH MEDICINE

The Aspen Center for Environmental Studies partners with Cambridge University to present Lindsay Branham and her workshop, “The Wisdom & Medicine of the Earth”. The event will repeat on Jan. 24, both sessions occur at Hallam Lake in Aspen from 6 to 8 p.m. Details at www.aspennature.org/activities

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 18

PAWS TO READ

Children learning to read are accompanied by a furry pet at the Basalt Library. Visit www.basaltlibrary.org for more info and to register.

STEM LEARNING

Aspen Science Center leads a STEM activity for kids ages 5 to 11 at the Basalt Library at 2:30 p.m.

COMMUNITY PILATES

All levels are welcome to a pilates class at the Basalt Library at 5 p.m.

POTBELLY PERSPECTIVES

Learn about conservation and climate in the Peruvian Amazon with the Aspen Center for Environmental Studies at Hallam Lake from 6 to 7 p.m. Tickets at www.aspennature.org

VALLEY VIEW UNIVERSITY

Valley View’s Calaway-Young Cancer Center presents “Who Needs Chemo or Hormone Blockers for Breast Cancer?”, a 20-minute webinar followed by a Q&A at 6 p.m. To register, visit www.bit.ly/Jan2023VVU

SUPPER CLUB

TACAW, in collaboration with Epicure, serves supper at 6 p.m. “Supper Club” occurs every other Wednesday through the month of March. Visit www.tacaw.org to reserve a seat or for more info.

CONSCIOUS DYING

Death doula Akaljeet Khalsa shows the film “Colorado Voices: Dealing with Death” followed by a discussion about end-of-life choices at the Third Street Center from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

THURSDAY, JAN. 19

FIREFLY JARS

Fifth through 12th graders are invited to the Basalt Library Treehouse to make LED “firefly” jars at 4 p.m.

PARTNERING WITH BEAVERS

The Booksher Watershed Institute, in partnership with Roaring Fork Conservancy, presents “Partnering with Beavers to Restore Colorado’s Mountain Wetlands,” a discussion led by Mark Beardsley and Jessica Doran, the founders of Ecometrics, at the Basalt Library at 5 p.m.

LUNAR NEW YEAR

Ring in the “Year of the Water Rabbit” with a new moon ceremony and sacred aromatherapy hosted by Sheridan Semple at True Nature from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tickets at truenaturehealingarts.com