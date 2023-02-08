Scuttlebutt & Calendar – Feb. 9, 2023

Email

Seeding collaboration

On Feb. 1, two nonprofits focused on local food systems resilience — the Farm Collaborative, headquartered at Cozy Point Ranch near Snowmass Village, and Seed Peace, located at Sunfire Ranch south of Carbondale — announced that they will be joining forces “to increase efficiencies while maximizing impact.” Seed Peace’s farmer and production programs will expand at both sites and continue under the banner of the Farm Collaborative. “This partnership between two great organizations ushers in a new era of collaboration as the regenerative farming renaissance emerges in the Roaring Fork Valley,” said Jason Sewell, fifth generation owner of Sunfire Ranch.

Mountain Fair 52

The 52nd annual Carbondale Mountain Fair poster design contest is underway. The theme this year — Where The Wild Things Grow — “is a celebration of the flora and fauna (and possibly fairies!) that inhabit our greater mountain community,” announced Carbondale Arts on Feb. 7. Interested artists should submit a well-developed concept for the design along with at least three work samples by April 1. For more details, contact brian@carbondalearts.com

Right on track

The Roaring Fork School District’s graduate rate exceeded the state average for on-time graduation in 2022, with 85.2% of students graduating on-time as compared to the 82.3% state average. The local dropout rate, however, was slightly higher at 2.5% compared to the state’s 2.2% in 2022.

Centennial plate

Coloradans can now vote to determine the Centennial State’s 150th anniversary license plate design. The Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles has narrowed the contest down to three options, and the deadline to vote is Feb. 15. Learn more at DMV.Colorado.gov/HistoricColorado

Hospitality Marketing

Olivia Savard, born and raised in the Valley, and Marlene Neidert, former marketing project manager for Visit Glenwood Springs, have launched a new agency “to help local businesses in the tourism and hospitality industries navigate the ever-changing world of social media and digital marketing.” Learn more about Hospitality Marketing at www.hospitalitymarketing.org

Scholarship season

Colorado Mountain College encourages prospective students to think about securing funds through March 1 for the upcoming school year. In partnership with FirstBank, opportunities include up to $2,375 for a student who is the first in their family to pursue a degree, as well as a new $100,000 endowment to provide scholarships each year in perpetuity. Learn more at coloradomtn.academicworks.com

Thanks, Dr. Exby!

After eight years serving students, faculty and staff at Colorado Mountain College (CMC) Spring Valley campus and Glenwood Center, vice president and dean Dr. Heather Exby is retiring at the end of the spring semester. Exby “championed” the $5 million Promise of Spring Valley capital campaign, wrote CMC President and CEO Dr Carrie Hauser in a press release. “We are profoundly grateful for all that Heather has done…”

Planning ahead

Permits for Maroon Bells-Snowmass Wilderness overnight trips in the 2023 season will become available for reservation on Feb. 15. You can plan ahead by visiting www.recreation.gov

Bicycles for peace

Aspen is celebrating Winter Bike to Work Day on Friday, Feb. 10 with “food, fun and prizes” in Paepcke Park from 7 to 10am. The event dovetails with an international movement, www.winterbiketoworkday.org, which is supporting the #BikesforUkraine project to help “bring more bicycles and parts to a place where the basic infrastructure for transport and fuel has made bicycles even more useful than usual.”

They say it’s your birthday!

Folks celebrating another trip around the sun this week include: Charley Hill (Feb. 9); Diego Gonzales, Sara McAllister and Pam Rosenthal (Feb. 10); Georgia Chamberlain, Linda Criswell, Anne Goldberg, Thomas Mack, Sydney McBrayer and Hamilton Pevec (Feb. 11); Raleigh Burleigh, Sam Hayes, Ciara Low, Faith Magill, Meghan Murphy, Sarah and Laura Nelson, Jamie Ramge, Gene Schilling and The Sopris Sun (Feb. 12); Amy Rota (Feb. 13); Gabriela Meijia, Winnie Steindler-Crampton and Andrea Stewart (Feb. 14); Jennifer Moss, Scott Levine, Dave Plumb and Megan Tackett (Feb. 15).

~ C A L E N D A R ~

THURSDAY, FEB. 9

LEGAL CLINIC

Basalt Library offers a free legal clinic from 2 to 5pm. To sign up, contact the library at 970-927-4311 or info@basaltlibrary.org

LGBTQ+ AUTHOR

Author Cathy Hyliger, an early childhood educator with two sons in the LGBTQ community, presents her books at the Glenwood Springs Library at 2pm.

HOUSEPLANTS 101

Botany Houseplant Shop in Carbondale offers an introductory class for improving plant parenting skills from 5 to 6:30pm. To register, email www.botanyhouseplantshop@gmail.com

PERSPECTIVE POWER

Aspen Strong hosts a mindfulness-based writing workshop at Basalt Library from 4:30 to 6:30pm.

FOCUSED FAMILIES

Parents with students in kindergarten to fifth grade are invited to three parenting education sessions at Basalt Library: Feb. 9, 23 and March 2 from 5:30 to 7 pm. Registration at www.bit.ly/FocusedFamiliesBasalt

BINGO

The Redstone Inn hosts “BINGO” from 6:30 to 8:30pm.

LIFT SERIES

Acclaimed singer/songwriters Brett Dennen and John Craigie perform at the Wheeler Opera House at 8pm for the 6th annual Lift Series. Find tickets at www.aspenshowtix.com

FRIDAY, FEB. 10

GLENWOOD CAVERNS

Henry Hill performs for the Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park Friday Afternoon Club, from 5 to 8pm.

ROCHELLE JOHNSON

The Art Base hosts an opening reception for Denver-based painter Rochelle Johnson’s exhibition, “From Urban Life to Blue World”, from 5 to 7pm. The show will remain on display through March 3.

BOTANICAL DYES

Katie Browne of BOX ELEVEN guides a fabric dyeing workshop with locally-harvested botanicals at Botany Houseplant Shop in Carbondale from 5 to 7pm. To register, email boxeleven@hotmail.com

LIBRARY CONCERT

Basalt Library presents “Four Hands on Keyboard”, a concert celebrating piano duets, at 5:30pm.

HAPPY HOUR CRITIQUE

The Carbondale Clay Center welcomes fellow potters to critique one another’s work over drinks from 6 to 8:30pm. Register online at www.carbondaleclay.org

CRYSTAL THEATRE

The Crystal Theatre shows “Women Talking” at 7pm tonight, tomorrow and Feb. 15-16. The Sunday matinee is at 2pm and “A Man Called Otto” screens on Feb. 11 at 4:15pm.

SOUND JOURNEY

Dr. Zach Cashin leads a sound journey at the Third Street Center from 7 to 8:30pm. Reserve your spot by emailing info@tcfhf.org

CONSENSUAL IMPROV

TACAW present’s Consensual Improv at 8 p.m. Tickets at www.tacaw.org

SATURDAY, FEB. 11

ART HEALING

Sheri Gaynor leads an art for stress release class at The Art Base from 9:30 to 11:30am today, and online tomorrow. Sign up for this free resource at www.theartbase.org

CARD MAKING

Pam Porter leads a printmaking workshop at The Art Base with emphasis on pleasing that special someone, from 10am to 3pm. Register at www.theartbase.org

MOCKTAILS

Basalt Library partners with A Way Out for “Mocktail Hour” in partnership with local bartenders at 5:30pm.

DATE NIGHT

The Carbondale Clay Center offers Partner Wheel Throwing for “a different kind of date night” from 6 to 8:30pm. The class will repeat on Feb. 18. Register online at www.carbondaleclay.org

FLY COMP

Roaring Fork Conservancy and the Roaring Fork Valley Fly Fishing Club host the 7th annual Iron Fly Competition at The Tipsy Trout in Basalt from 5:30 to 10pm. Competitors will be provided secret and “funky” materials to use in their fly. Register to compete at www.roaringfork.org/events

LOVE LETTERS

Theatre Aspen presents “Love Letters” with Judd Hirsch and Marilu Henner at 7:30pm. Tickets at www.theatreaspen.org

CONTRA DANCE

The Valley’s Second Saturday contra dance tradition continues at the Carbondale Community School (1505 Satank Road) with live music by the Wooden Nickel String Band from 8 to 10pm. Beginners can attend a quick lesson at 7:30pm.

DINNER AND A SHOW

TACAW partners with Epicure Catering to present Rainbow Sign (Brian Blade, Bill Frisell, Jason Moran and Thomas Morgan performing the music of Ron Miles). Dinner starts at 6pm and the show begins at 8pm. Tickets at www.tacaw.org

SUNDAY, FEB. 12

GRILL OUT

The Mount Sopris Nordic Council wraps up Ski for Sisu with a party and cookout at Spring Gulch from 10am to 2pm.

SUPER BOWL PARTY

Marble Distilling invites you to watch Super Bowl LVII with a party beginning at 2pm. For tickets, call 970-963-7008.

VALENTINE MAKERSPACE

Basalt Library offers art supplies to build a valentine from 2:30 to 3:30pm.

INTERNATIONAL GUITARISTS

The Wheeler Opera House presents Jocelyn Gould, Jesus Guerrero, Stephanie Jones and Olli Soikkeli performing international guitar stylings at 7:30pm. Tickets at www.aspenshowtix.com

TUESDAY, FEB. 14

BLACK HISTORY

Colorado Mountain College presents “Black History Live: Josephine Baker” at the Spring Valley New Space Theatre from 3 to 4:30pm. Becky Stone will portray Baker, a world-renowned performer, WWII spy and civil rights activist.

BOOK TALK

Basalt Library hosts Mary Fox leading a discussion of “Little Fires Everywhere” by Celeste Ng at 5:30pm. Copies of the book are available at the library.

MET IN HD

The Aspen Music Festival and School and the Wheeler Opera House screen a high-definition recording of Luigi Cherubini’s “Medea” performed by The Metropolitan Opera at 5:30pm. Tickets at www.aspenshowtix.com

BE MY VALENTINE

True Nature hosts a workshop for singles and couples to delve into deeper love, from 6 to 8pm. Tickets at www.truenaturehealingarts.com

DRAWING CLUB

The Roaring Fork Drawing Club meets at Axkawa for open mic night with Pam and Dan Rosenthal at 6:30pm. BYO-drawing supplies.

VALENTINE’S COMEDY

Wedded comedians Kara Klenk and Jared Logan perform at TACAW at 8pm. Epicure Catering will serve dinner at 6pm. Tickets at www.tacaw.org

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 15

STEAM

The Aspen Science Center offers hands-on science activities for ages 5-11 at Basalt Library from 2:30 to 3:30pm on the third Wednesday of each month.

PHOTOGRAPHY EXHIBIT

The Aspen Chapel Gallery presents “HERE, a photography exhibition” in partnership with the Aaron Roberts-Gray Memorial Scholarship Fund and Aspen Community Foundation. An opening reception will occur tonight from 4 to 7pm and the show will continue through April 1.

HIP HOP SHOWCASE

Local youth perform hip hop dance at The Launchpad at 4:45pm. Swing in and cheer them on!

Crystal Trail

The Third Street Center will host a public open house for the White River National Forest’s draft decision notice regarding a proposed seven-mile bicycle and pedestrian trail between Redstone and McClure Pass, from 5 to 6:30pm.

WINTER WORDS

Kwane Alexander, author of “The Door of No Return”, presents at TACAW at 6pm. Tickets at www.tacaw.org

HIGHWAY HISTORY

Jeffrey Evans presents the history of Aspen’s entrance, from 1960 to 2023, at the Wheeler Opera House at 7pm. “You cannot possibly have more fun than this on a Wednesday evening, so don’t even try.” Tickets at www.aspenshowtix.com

THURSDAY, FEB. 16

CAREGIVER SUPPORT

Dr. Clair Rummel, a board certified geropsychologist, leads a caregiver support group for individuals caring for a loved one with Alzheimer’s disease, related dementias or other forms of cognitive impairment. Basalt Library hosts the group from 10:30am to noon.

BOOK CLUB

The Carbondale Library hosts “a lively book discussion” from 2 to 3pm.

SAFE SPACE

Basalt Library offers a safe space for teens to access self-care resources, counseling and more, from 4 to 5pm at the conference room to the left of the main entrance.

RIVER TALK

Alex Hager, Colorado River Basin and water reporter at KUNC, presents “Where Do We Flow From Here?” at the Basalt Library from 5 to 6:30pm. Register online at www.roaringfork.org/events

AROMASTROLOGY

Honor the Pisces New Moon with an aromatherapy ceremony guided by Sheridan Semple at True Nature from 6 to 7:30pm. Tickets at www.truenaturehealingarts.com

FRIDAY, FEB. 17

HOT OFF THE PRESS

Anderson Ranch hosts an opening reception from 5 to 6pm for an exhibition featuring special prints by world-renowned artists. The show remains on display through March 10.

TRTC PREMIER

“You Can’t Take It with You” opens at the Thunder River Theatre at 7:30pm and continues Feb. 18, 23, 24, 25, March 2, 3 and 4 at 7:30pm and Feb. 19, 26 and March 5 at 2pm. Tickets at thunderrivertheatre.com

GREENSKY BLUEGRASS

Paul Hoffman (phoffman) — singer, songwriter and mandolin player for Greensky Bluegrass — performs at the Wheeler Opera House at 7:30 p.m. Tickets at www.aspenshowtix.com

HONKY TONK

The Hugh Phillips Band performs at TACAW at 8:30pm. Tickets at www.tacaw.org

SATURDAY, FEB. 18

LINOCUTS WORKSHOP

Curt Carpenter teaches an intermediate relief printmaking class at The Art Base today and tomorrow from 9 to 3pm. Registration at www.theartbase.org

MARDI GRAS

The Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park celebrates Mardi Gras with Cajun foods, live music, a costume contest, tarot readings and more. Access is included with any park admission.