Scuttlebutt & Calendar – Feb. 23, 2023

Dandy designs

The 25th annual Dandelion Day is May 13! All artists are invited to submit artwork for this year’s theme — Bonedale Bees! The winning design will be selected by the Carbondale Environmental Board and printed on all t-shirts and posters. Handmade entries are due at Town Hall and digital entries to dandelionday81623@gmail.com by March 15. Buzz buzz!

Uinta protest

On Saturday, Feb. 25 at high noon, 350 Roaring Fork will lead a protest at Centennial Park in Glenwood Springs to demand the reversal of a decision by the U.S. Forest Service and Surface Transportation Board for a stretch of railroad from the Uinta Basin oil fields to the Union Pacific line along the Colorado River.

Business merger

Cripple Creek Backcountry and Basalt Bike and Ski (BBS), two of the Valley’s beloved outdoor retailers are merging. “Through our partnership with BBS, we acquire key brands such as Specialized, Giant, Yeti, Santa Cruz, Pivot, Cervelo and Pinarello, but also over 100 years of combined bike service experience,” wrote Cripple Creek in a press release.

Outdoor education opportunity

Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers and the Aspen Community Foundation are offering a year-long paid opportunity for high school students from Aspen to Parachute. Students will explore the outdoors, develop hands-on skills, embark on a multi-day hut trip and earn $1,500 for participating. Learn more at www.rfov.org/yin

Get published

Colorado Mountain College is offering a new course — Strategies Behind Writing and Finishing Your Book. In eight consecutive sessions, published author Edith Lynn Hornik-Beer will help you turn a work in progress into a finished book, then market it to publishers and readers. Support will also be offered for starting a book. Classes start March 1 and continue on Wednesdays from 6 to 7:30pm via Zoom. Register online at community-education.coloradomtn.edu

PFAS Strategic Roadmap

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will host a virtual listening session on March 8 from 6 to 8pm for Colorado, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Utah, Wyoming and 28 tribal nations regarding per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances: manufactured chemicals known to break down slowly and accumulate in people, animals and the environment. Register online at pfascommunityengagement.org/register

ReEnergize 2023

A Garfield County program that provides financial aid for home energy-efficiency upgrades is back with a new rebate schedule. Anyone interested should enroll as soon as possible, because funds are limited and there is a waitlist of applicants carried over from 2022. More information and enrollment is at the Garfield Clean Energy website: www.garfieldcleanenergy.org/reenergize

Defiance pays

Defiance Thrift Store awarded $55,000 in grants to five nonprofits on Feb. 10: Advocate Safehouse Project, Great Expectations, Lift-Up, Mountain Valley Developmental Services and River Bridge Regional Center. “When you bring your donations to Defiance, the resulting sales help us provide these grants in a true give-back capacity,” stated board member Sandy Swanson. The store is located at 2412 South Glen Avenue in Glenwood Springs and is open Tuesday to Saturday, from 10am to 4pm.

RMI loses appeal

The Colorado Court of Appeals affirmed a Garfield County District Court ruling that Rocky Mountain Industrials (RMI) violated conditions of its special use permit at the Mid-Continent Mine. In its appeal, RMI argued that a condition within the county’s special use permit, which imposes a wintertime operating restriction — in order to protect big-game wildlife — was moot due to the Bureau of Land Management’s waiver of the same stipulation in 2018. However, the three-judge court of appeals panel affirmed the district court’s decision that the wintertime protection is appropriate. “The restriction serves a reasonable environmental purpose, is not absolute and is temporary in effect,” the appellate decision reads.

They say it’s your birthday!

Folks celebrating another trip around the sun this week include: David Ackerman, Sophia Clark and Rachael Schultz (Feb. 23); Quentin Farris, Toni Gross, Nuria Moya, Steve Skinner and Kyle Watts (Feb. 24); Barb Bush, Dottie Daniels, Dorsey Moore and Marty Rynearson (Feb. 26); Jeremy Dwiggins, Gaby Mata Serafin and Sara Tymczyszyn (Feb. 27); Junior Ortega (Feb. 28); Emma Duke and Robert Weinhold (March 1).

Leadville’s 75th Ski Joring and Crystal Carnival Weekend is March 3-5 with events, races, music and other winter fun. Find details at www.leadvilletwinlakes.com/skijoring. Can’t make it over the hill in-person? Visit Leadville Ski Joring on Facebook for streaming. Courtesy photo by Mark LaRowe Photography

~ C A L E N D A R ~

THURSDAY, FEB. 23

CODING CLUB

Students in grades seven to 10 are invited to learn coding with the Aspen Science Center at the Carbondale Library from 4 to 5pm. For details, contact bcasagrande@aspensciencecenter.org

FOOT CARE

Garfield County Public Libraries and Senior Matters present “The Importance of Foot and Ankle Care” with Dr. Noel Armstrong, online at 4pm. Register at www.bit.ly/Feb23FootCare

COMMUNITY ACUPUNCTURE

Dr. Michelle doles out acupuncture treatments in a group setting in the Kiva at True Nature Healing Arts from 4 to 6pm. Walk-ins are welcome, but registered patrons are given priority. Register at www.truenaturehealingarts.com/events

BINGO IN REDSTONE

The Redstone Inn Bar and Grill hosts Bingo Night at 6:30pm.

HOMETOWN SCIENCE

The Aspen Science Center kicks off its Hometown Science speaker series at the Third Street Center at 6:30pm with Sarah Johnson of Wild Rose Education discussing her 2022 trip to the Arctic.

TRTC

“You Can’t Take It with You” continues at the Thunder River Theatre tonight, Feb. 24, 25, March 2, 3 and 4 at 7:30pm and Feb. 26 and March 5 at 2pm. Tickets at www.thunderrivertheatre.com

ASPEN LAUGH FEST

The Aspen Laugh Festival continues with comic Becky Robinson opening for Pete Lee at the Wheeler at 7:30pm. Ivan Decker and Ryan Hamilton perform Feb. 24 at 7:30pm and Ron Funches closes out the festival on Feb. 25 at 7:30pm. Tickets at www.aspenshowtix.com

FRIDAY, FEB. 24

MOUNTAINFILM ON TOUR

Mountainfilm on Tour presents “Indomitable Spirit: Stories of Impact” at the Basalt Library, with dinner at 5pm and the film at 6pm. Visit www.basaltlibrary.org for more info.

RUMOR HAS IT…

Rumors performs during Friday Afternoon Club at the Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park at 5pm.

SACRED SOUND

Dr. Zachary Cashin leads a Sacred Sound Journey in the Kiva at True Nature Healing Arts, 6:30 to 8pm. Visit www.truenaturehealingarts.com/events for more info.

CRYSTAL THEATRE

“Living” opens at the Crystal Theatre and continues Feb. 25, 26, March 1 and March 2 at 7pm. The Sunday, Feb. 26, showing is at 5pm. “A Man Called Otto” shows on Feb. 24 at 4:15pm and “Women Talking” returns Feb. 25 at 4:45pm.

MARTIN SEXTON

Martin Sexton performs at TACAW at 8pm. Find tickets at www.tacaw.org

SATURDAY, FEB. 25

WILDLIFE WALK AND TALK

Wilderness Workshop and Defiende Nuestra Tierra guide a bilingual tour of Garfield Creek State Wildlife Area from 10am to 2pm. Visit www.wildernessworkshop.org/events for more info and to register.

HEALING WITH ANCESTORS

Carol Shure leads a systemic family constellation workshop at the Third Street Center from 10am to 4pm. Visit www.carolshure.com/events for more info and to register.

UINTA PROTEST

350 Roaring Fork leads a protest against the Uinta Basin Railway at Centennial Park in Glenwood Springs at noon.

FLASHMOB ON THE SLOPES

The Bonedale Flashmob will groove at The Collective at Snowmass Base Village at 4pm. The performance will benefit Challenge Aspen.

MILLENIUM MANIA

The Roaring Divas are back with a drag show at TACAW at 8pm celebrating the top hits of the early 2000s. Tickets at www.tacaw.org

SUNDAY, Feb. 26

MAKE MOVE MAGIC

Mellie Test leads an interconnected body and energy workshop in the Kiva at True Nature Healing Arts at 10am. Visit www.truenaturehealingarts.com/events for more info and to register.

AMERICAN LOVE STORY

Aspen Film presents “Hopper: An American Love Story” at the Isis Theatre at 3pm. Details at www.aspenfilm.org

MONDAY, FEB. 27

NAVIGATING SOCIAL MEDIA

Mike Jones, former chief executive officer of MySpace, discusses social media, the effects it has on kids and tips to help parents navigate their child’s usage at the Waldorf School at 6pm. Visit www.bit.ly/MikeJonesParentTalk to register for this event.

VEGAN POTLUCK

The Center for Human Flourishing hosts a plant-based potluck at the Third Street Center from 6:30 to 8pm.

IMPROV WORKSHOP

Consensual Improv guides a four-week long improv workshop on Mondays from 6:30 to 8:30pm at TACAW. To register, email cassidywilley@gmail.com

THE MERCHANT OF VENICE

Colorado Shakespeare Festival’s Violence Prevention Program performs an abridged version of “The Merchant of Venice” at TACAW at 7pm, followed by a discussion led by the actors. Visit www.tacaw.org for tickets and more info.

TUESDAY, FEB. 28

CORSETS TO HARNESSES

Ruthie Brown and Kim Levin present “Corsets to Harnesses: A Reflection of Women’s Climbing History” at The Collective in Snowmass at 7pm as part of the Aspen Center for Environmental Studies’ free Wild Perspectives series.

STILL LIFE PAINTING

The Art Base and AspenOUT invites LGBTQIA+ folx to paint with libations from 6 to 8pm. Register at www.theartbase.org

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 1

BOOK CLUB

The Basalt Library hosts an informal book club to discuss any and all books at noon.

READ THROUGH

Valley actors read excerpts from high school students’ plays, written with the help of the Theater Masters Aspiring Playwrights Program, at the Basalt Library at 5pm. Visit www.basaltlibrary.org for more info.

LIVING WITH BEARS

Garfield County Libraries, the town of New Castle and Colorado Parks & Wildlife host three conversations, March 1, 22 and April 19, about coexisting with bears at the New Castle Community Center at 6pm.

DYING ASSISTANCE

Dr. Shane Liberman joins Akaljeet, a conscious-dying coach, to discuss medical assistance in dying and how it works in Colorado at the Third Street Center at 6:30pm. Register by emailing info@tcfhf.org

SOOTHING SOUNDS

Laura Kirk and Bonte Lane host “An Invitation to Walking Meditation, Vibrations and Sound to Soothe the Soul” at the Third Street Center at 6:30pm.

CHASING THE LINE

In honor of the AUDI Ajax Cup, Aspen Film screens “Chasing the Line” at the Isis Theatre at 7pm. Tickets at www.aspenfilm.org

BLUEGRASS

Dave Simonett and Dave Carroll of Trampled by Turtles perform a duo show at the Wheeler at 7:30pm. Tickets at www.aspenshowtix.com

STEVE’S GUITARS

Walter Salas-Humara of The Silos performs at Steve’s Guitars at 8pm. Tickets at www.stevesguitars.net

THURSDAY, MARCH 2

MUSIC, MOVEMENT AND PUPPETS

Ms. Holly and friends lead families and their young children through a musical movement activity at the Basalt Library from 10:30 to 11am.

LIBRARY TRAINING

Learn how to make the most of the resources offered by the Basalt Library at 5pm. This is a bilingual opportunity.

BANFF FILMS

The Banff Centre Mountain Film and Book Festival presents a show at the Wheeler at 7pm. Tickets at www.aspenshowtix.com

TENSION/TRAUMA RELEASE

Jacquie Wheeler facilitates Tension/Trauma Release Exercises at the Third Street Center at 7:15pm tonight, March 9 and March 23 and at 3:30pm on March 4. Learn more at www.traumaprevention.com and register by emailing info@tcfhf. First responders may attend for free.

FRIDAY, MARCH 3

BINGO NIGHT

Honey Butter hosts a barbecue buffet and bingo every Friday from 6 to 8pm.

SATURDAY, MARCH 4

BREATHWORK

Lisa Wilson and Nick Nicholson teach Neo-Shamanic Breathwork at the Third Street Center from 9am to 6pm. To sign up, text Lisa at 970-274-6726.

ART BASE GRAB AND GO

Every first Saturday, middle and high school students can pick up a “take and create” kit, put together by The Art Base, at the Basalt Library between 10am to noon.

CRAFTY KIDS

Every first and third Saturday through May, Carbondale Arts brings a local artist to the Carbondale Library to guide kindergarten through third graders — and their accompanying adults — in creating a craft project. To register or for more info, call 970-963-2889.

SOUL WISDOM

True Nature hosts a workshop for women guided by Meghan Gilroy from 1 to 3pm. Tickets at www.truenaturehealingarts.com

LUNAFEST

Advocate Safehouse Project presents films by and about women at the Ute Theater in Rifle at 6pm, and on March 11 at the Hotel Colorado in Glenwood Springs at 4 and 7pm. There will also be virtual viewing options; learn more at www.advocatesafehouseproject.org

SUNDAY, MARCH 5

SHANKALPA SHAKTI

True Nature leads a workshop for building confidence and achieving goals, led by Alya Howe, from 10am to 12:30pm. Tickets at www.truenaturehealingarts.com

ECSTATIC DANCE

Alya Howe guides a full moon ecstatic dance at 13 Moons Ranch, 6334 Highway 133, from 6 to 8pm. Registration is not necessary.

MONDAY, MARCH 6

MEET THE AUTHOR

Carbondale Library hosts Linda Romero Criswell, author of “Watermelon Snow,” at 2pm to talk about her book based on a fictional town with many similarities to Carbondale.

PASTEL WORKSHOP

Doug Graybeal begins a four-part introductory pastel drawing workshop at the Basalt Library at 5pm. The workshop continues each following Monday, with the exception of March 13. Visit www.basaltlibrary.org for more info.

ENGLISH IN ACTION

English in Action hosts an open English tutoring session at the Basalt Library at 6pm.