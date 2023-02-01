Scuttlebutt & Calendar – Feb. 2, 2023

Email

Crystal Trail

On Friday, Jan. 27, the White River National Forest released the final Environmental Assessment (www.bit.ly/CrystalTrailEA) and draft decision notice (www.bit.ly/CrystalTraildraftdecision) for a proposed seven-mile bicycle and pedestrian trail between Redstone and McClure Pass. Reporting “no significant impact,” the proposed action is “to construct and maintain a non motorized recreation trail … following the shoulder of Highway 133 for about two miles between Redstone and Hayes Falls; a historic wagon road, a section of the highway and the Old McClure Pass Road for about 4.3 miles; and a new trail corridor to reach the McClure Pass summit.” A public open house will occur on Wednesday, Feb. 15, at the Third Street Center from 5 to 6:30pm.

Ranked choice voting

The Secretary of State’s Office issued a notice of proposed rulemaking to consider preliminary draft rules to implement House Bill 21-1071 (Ranked Choice Voting In Nonpartisan Elections). A public rulemaking hearing is scheduled for March 7 at 1pm, online and in-person. Registration and related documents can be found at www.bit.ly/COrankedchoice and written comments can be submitted to SOS.Rulemaking@coloradosos.gov at any time prior to and during the hearing.

Schools threat

Schools in Garfield, Eagle and Pitkin counties went into lockout status on Wednesday, Jan. 25, in response to menacing threats made on social media toward Summit County schools which were traced to an IP address in the Roaring Fork Valley. Charles Draughn, 26, was apprehended at work in Old Snowmass and told a judge on Jan. 26 that he doesn’t own guns and doesn’t know anyone in Summit School District, reported the Summit Daily News. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Feb. 6.

Multilingual

Pitkin County’s alert system is now available in 100 languages, thanks to a translation app operated by ReachWell. “It’s imperative that emergency alerts are received by everyone without language barriers,” wrote Emergency Manager Valerie MacDonald, “whether it’s Spanish, Portuguese, German, or any of the 97 other languages.” Users will need to download the free ReachWell app, then select a preferred language and add “Pitkin County Alerts”.

Job opening

The town of Carbondale seeks to hire a fulltime aquatics, health and wellness coordinator to oversee the town’s seasonal, outdoor pool. The ideal candidate will have a bachelor’s degree in recreation services, fitness or a related field, as well as experience to assist with budgeting, demolition, design and construction of the new facility. Learn more by emailing ebrendlinger@carbondaleco.net

Radon kits

“Winter is the best time to test your home for radon,” announced Clean Energy Economy for the Region (CLEER), partnering with Garfield County Environmental Health to distribute free test kits. Stop by CLEER’s office at the Third Street Center (Suite 7) during office hours to pick one up. Radon is a cancer-causing, radioactive gas that enters homes through the ground. According to the health department, 40% of homes in the county have tested above the EPA limit. For more information, call 970-665-6383.

Dean’s List

The University of Colorado Boulder’s College of Arts and Sciences wrote to congratulate 19 undergraduates from Carbondale with a grade point average of 3.75 or higher. Way to go, Richard Argueta, Topher Blachly, Grady Burger, George Cathers, Caitlin Coon, Odalys Cruz Bonilla, Jolie Derosa, Lily Gillis, Matty Gillis, Judith Gonzalez, Makenzie Maker, Lily Mcallister, Allie Meisler, Mia Olson, Grace Palomino, Lucas Velasquez, Maya Wexler, Francesca Williams and Daniel Yoshimura!

Poster contest

Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers invites local artists to draft a design for their 2023 project season promotional materials. The graphic must fit well on a poster as well as stickers and brochures and the winner will receive $500 and merch. Interested persons are invited to submit an outline of the idea and work samples to Sara Gilbertson, sgilbertson@frov.org, by Feb. 10.

They say it’s your birthday!

Folks celebrating another trip around the sun this week include: Marcos Guevara, Candy Holgate, Mal Lent, Nikki Macleod, Mountain Maes, Rex van Minnen and Silvia Rodriguez Gutierrez (Feb. 2); Bob Moore, Stacey Novak and Sarah Strassburger (Feb. 3); Sandra Gaddis, Sue Gray and Aly Sanguily (Feb. 4); Jim Coddington, Patrick Hunter, Sandra Lopez and Andrew Scott (Feb. 6); Kelly Rinick (Feb. 7); Michael Kinsley and Amanda Villalobos (Feb. 8).

~ C A L E N D A R ~

“HERE, a photography exhibition” premiers at the Aspen Chapel Gallery with opening reception Feb. 15 from 4 to 7pm. Photo by George Hendrix

THURSDAY, FEB. 2

IN STITCHES

The In Stitches Knitting Club meets on the first Thursday of each month at the Carbondale Library at 2pm.

AUTHOR VISIT

Dr. John Hughes discusses his book, “Fifth World Medicine: A Spiritual-Physical Journey to the Next World”, at the Basalt Library at 5:30pm.

AILSA CHANG

Aspen Public Radio presents “An Evening with Ailsa Chang” at the Wheeler Opera House at 6pm. Tickets at www.aspenshowtix.com

CRYSTAL THEATRE

“A Man Called Otto” shows at the Crystal Theatre tonight, tomorrow, Saturday and Monday at 7pm. The Sunday screening is at 5pm and captioned, and “The Fablemans” will return Feb. 4 for a 4pm matinee.

RUBY JOYFUL

Ruby Joyful, together with Drew Emmitt, performs at Steve’s Guitars at 8pm. Tickets at www.stevesguitars.net

FRIDAY, FEB. 3

VALLEY SETTLEMENT ESL

Valley Settlement begins its weekly English as a second language course at the Basalt Library from 9am to 12:30pm. The class continues Friday mornings through May. Email info@valleysettlement.org or call 970-230-1303 to register.

COFFMAN COFFEE WALK

Aspen Valley Land Trust guides an educational walk to the river at the Coffman Ranch at 9am. Visit www.avlt.org/coffman for more info and to register.

ART IN PROCESS

The Art Base wraps up its second annual “Art in Process” show with Reina Katzenberger with a reception from 5 to 7pm.

LAVISH LEAF LOVE

The Handmakery (449 Main Street) celebrates First Friday with an all-ages, pop-in and drop-in workshop in collaboration with Nightshades Plant Shop from 5 to 8pm.

FRIDAY AFTERNOON CLUB

Jeff Rice performs at the Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park’s Friday Afternoon Club, from 5 to 8pm.

RECOVERY YOGA

Cari Eisenson leads “Yoga for People in Recovery” at The Meeting Place (981 Cowen Place, Carbondale) at 6pm.

THE WAY WE ARE

The Carbondale Clay Center hosts an opening Reception for “The Way We Are: Women in the Roaring Fork Valley” from 6 to 8pm.

FULL MOON BREATHWORK

Chelsea Bennet leads a full moon breathwork ceremony at the Third Street Center at 6:30pm. Register here: www.bit.ly/fullmoonfeb3

COLLEGE BLUEGRASS

The Rocky Mountain Tops and The Tumbleweeds perform at Steve’s Guitars at 8pm. Tickets at www.stevesguitars.net

WATCHHOUSE

Watchhouse, formerly Mandolin Orange, performs at Harris Concert Hall in Aspen at 8pm. Tickets at www.aspenshowtix.com

SATURDAY, FEB. 4

SISU

Ski for Sisu kicks off at 7am and continues through Feb. 12 at 7pm. Register to compete at www.springgulch.org or volunteer to help out at www.bit.ly/volunteerSisu

NEOSHAMANIC BREATHWORK

NeoShamanic Breathwork, facilitated by Lisa Wilson and Nick Nicholson, will be taught from 9am to 6pm at the Third Street Center. To reserve a space, call 970-274-6726.

THE FLOOR IS LAVA

The Floor is Lava is a social deduction game for ages 10 and up, hosted by Basalt Library at 2pm. Registration is required at 970-927-4311 or info@basaltlibrary.org

DRAWING CLUB

Roaring Fork Drawing Club visits the Aspen Art Museum to tour “Shadow Tracer: Works on Paper” with assistant curator Simone Krug at 3:30pm, followed by an aprés ski party beginning at 5pm. To RSVP, email rfdrawingclub@gmail.com

‘80s PROM

The Glenwood Springs Chamber Resort Association hosts its annual gala at the Hotel Colorado and this year’s theme is “‘80s Prom.” For tickets, check out www.bit.ly/GWSprom

SUNDAY, FEB. 5

FAMILY YOGA

True Nature offers a playful workshop for children 5 and older with a chosen adult, from 9 to 11am. Tickets at www.truenaturehealingarts.com

GRAB AND GO

Basalt Library, in partnership with The Art Base, gives away free art kits to middle and high school students, available in the lobby beginning at 10am.

ACT/SAT PREP

Basalt Library offers ACT and SAT test prep help for high school students for free at 2:30pm.

ECSTATIC DANCE

Alya Howe, Dustin Eli and Chai Baba deliver the music and setting to groove to your heart’s content at 13 Moons Ranch, south of Carbondale (6334 Highway 133), from 6 to 8pm.

MONDAY, FEB. 6

ENGLISH IN ACTION

English in Action holds open hours with English-speaking tutors every first Monday at the Basalt Library at 6pm. Call 970-963-9200 for more info.

SARAH JAROSZ

Folk singer Sarah Jarosz performs at Harris Concert Hall in Aspen at 8pm. Tickets at www.aspenshowtix.com

TUESDAY, FEB. 7

WINTER BIRDING

Hallam Lake invites bird watchers every first Tuesday through April from 8am to 11am

RAISING A READER

Basalt Library hosts “Little Red Bag Club” for parents with children 5 and under at 10:30am.

YARN GROUP

The Yarn Group meets at Basalt Library from 5 to 7pm.

SKI MOUNTAINEERING

Local teacher Aidan Goldie-Ahumada presents a talk about his homecoming travel experience in the Chilean Andes at The Collective in Snowmass from 7 to 8pm. Tickets at www.aspennature.org

ACROBATS AT THE WHEELER

The Wheeler Opera House presents The Peking Acrobats and Shanghai Circus at 7:30pm. Tickets at www.aspenshowtix.com

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 8

CODING CLUB

The Aspen Science Center hosts Coding Club for students in grades seven to 10 at Basalt Library today at 4pm (www.bit.ly/BasaltCoding) and at the Carbondale Library tomorrow at 4pm (www.CarbondaleCoding). All programs are free.

STORYTIME

Basalt Library hosts “Storytime with Kara” for young children at 10:30am.

CODING CLUB

Basalt Library and the Aspen Science Center offer coding lessons for high school students at 4pm.

SUCCULENTS 101

Learn to care for that ailing cactus at a workshop with Botany Houseplant Shop in Carbondale from 5 to 6:30pm. To register, email Lesie at botanyhouseplantshop@gmail.com

NATURALIST NIGHTS

Naturalist Nights continues with “The Science of Coexisting with Black Bears” with researcher Stewart Breck at the Third Street Center at 6pm (registration at www.wildernessworkshop.org/events). The program will repeat at Hallam Lake in Aspen tomorrow at 6pm (no registration necessary).

LOTERIA

KDNK hosts “Noche de Loteria” at the station (76 2nd Street, Carbondale) at 6:30pm. No registration is necessary, just show up!

ALIVE

TACAW presents “Alive: A New Kind of Nightlife” with Aspen Shakti at 6:30pm. This dance party is intended to liberate creative expression; tickets and more info at www.tacaw.org

THURSDAY, FEB. 9

LEGAL CLINIC

Basalt Library offers a free legal clinic from 2 to 5pm. To sign up, contact the library at 970-927-4311 or info@basaltlibrary.org

LGBTQ+ AUTHOR

Author Cathy Hyliger, an early childhood educator with two sons in the LGBTQ community, presents her books at the Glenwood Springs Library at 2pm.

POWER PERSPECTIVE

Aspen Strong hosts a mindfulness-based writing workshop at Basalt Library from 4:30 to 6:30pm.

FOCUSED FAMILIES

Parents with students in kindergarten to fifth grade are invited to three parenting education sessions at Basalt Library: Feb. 9, 23 and March 2 from 5:30 to 7 pm. Registration at www.bit.ly/FocusedFamiliesBasalt

BINGO

The Redstone Inn hosts “BINGO” from 6:30 to 8:30pm.

LIFT SERIES

Acclaimed singer/songwriters Brett Dennen and John Craigie perform at the Wheeler Opera House at 8pm for the 6th annual Lift Series, celebrating music, skiing and community. Find tickets at www.aspenshowtix.com

FRIDAY, FEB. 10

ROCHELLE JOHNSON

The Art Base hosts an opening reception for Denver-based painter Rochelle Johnson’s exhibition, “From Urban Life to Blue World”, from 5 to 7pm. The show will remain on display through March 3.

BOTANICAL DYES

Katie Browne of BOX ELEVEN guides a fabric dyeing workshop with locally harvested botanicals at Botany Houseplant Shop in Carbondale from 5 to 7pm. To register, email boxeleven@hotmail.com

LIBRARY CONCERT

Basalt Library presents “Four Hands on Keyboard” at 5:30pm.

SOUND JOURNEY

Dr. Zach Cashin leads a sound journey at the Third Street Center from 7 to 8:30pm. Reserve your spot by emailing info@tcfhf.org

CONSENSUAL IMPROV

TACAW present’s Consensual Improv at 8 p.m. Tickets at www.tacaw.org