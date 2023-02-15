Scuttlebutt & Calendar – Feb. 16, 2023

Email

Dog days

The Garfield County Commissioners approved a land use change permit for Alpine Animal Hospital to expand its dog day care and boarding facility. The expansion increases its maximum capacity to as many as 120 dogs. Approval came with some conditions, including that the kennel is not to exceed current noise standards for residential zones. “Their mitigation steps include smaller group size, bringing barking dogs inside and making sure that staff is appropriately trained in dealing with dogs who are barking,” explained Garfield County Senior Planner Phillip Berry.

Avian Flu

Colorado Parks and Wildlife has identified several cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in free-ranging wildlife. In addition to thousands of wild birds recently killed by HPAI in the country, a black bear from Huerfano County was affected by the disease in October, a skunk from Weld County tested positive in November and a mountain lion that died in Gunnison County was confirmed to have the disease in January. Other mammalian wildlife species have been affected in the country including marine mammals.

Childcare for recovery

The Meeting Place (TMP) in Carbondale is pleased to offer free childcare during two Alcoholics Anonymous meetings each week — Saturdays at 10 a.m. and Sundays at 8 a.m. TMP is dedicated to lowering the barrier to achieving recovery. Please pass the word along to parents and caretakers who may be looking for this support.

Limestone quarry

Work is now on hold at the limestone quarry operated by Rocky Mountain Industrials (RMI) after a large rockslide on Jan. 18. According to the Glenwood Springs Citizens’ Alliance, “state and federal regulators … temporarily shut down mining operations while they investigate possible permit violations.” Thankfully, no injuries were reported. RMI’s permit revision process with the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) will also be delayed due to “changed conditions” stated Larry Sandoval with the BLM’s Colorado River Field Office.

Supporting survivors

The Colorado Department of Human Services (CDHS) has devoted $1.15 million toward its new Sexual Violence Services Project to increase aid to survivors of sexual violence. The project will be managed by CDHS’s Domestic Violence Program. Sixteen anti-sexual violence organizations statewide will receive funding to support their programming and the Colorado Coalition Against Sexual Assault will provide no-cost trainings and technical assistance. Coloradans in need of support can visit www.youhavetherightco.org

Airbag recall

The Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles is sending letters to 66,000 vehicle owners to warn them of defective airbags. The letter directs the recipient to schedule immediate repair at a local dealership at no cost. According to a press release, there have been 24 deaths nationwide as a result of the malfunctioning airbags and hundreds of injuries. Nineteen vehicle manufacturers have been affected. Vehicle owners can visit www.nhtsa.gov/recalls and enter their vehicle identification number to check for pending recalls, or contact their local dealership.

Clean habits

Raising a Reader Aspen to Parachute is partnering with Delta Dental to bring oral hygiene into its Bolsitas Rojas and 123 Let’s Read programs. This month, all students will receive an age-appropriate, bilingual oral health book and a toothbrush, toothpaste and guidance for parents. Together these programs reach some 700 children and their families, including 120 children not enrolled in preschool.

Equitable access

Carbondale & Rural Fire Protection District’s website, like its newsletter, is now available in Spanish. “This has been a long-sought feature,” described a press release. Check it out at espanol.carbondalefire.org

They say it’s your birthday!

Folks celebrating another trip around the sun this week include: Cody Lee, Tristan Mead, Jen Moss, Jessie Murillo and Dale Will (Feb. 16); Emma Scher and Jade Wimberley (Feb. 17); Tom Paxton and Jess Pedersen (Feb 20); Pati Edquist, Wyatt Farris, Max Herriott-Frank, Mike Lemmer and Collin Stewart (Feb. 21); Libertad Lee Rico Bustillos, Lucas Leone and Yesenia Silva-Estrada (Feb. 22).

Colorado Mountain College’s New Space Theatre hosted historian-actress Becky Stone (center) portraying world-renowned performer Josephine Baker in honor of Black History Month. Assistant Dean of Instruction Adrian Fielder (left) and KDNK Music Director Cody Lee (right) complemented the presentation by curating film clips and music. Photo by Raleigh Burleigh

~ C A L E N D A R ~

THURSDAY, FEB. 16

CAREGIVER SUPPORT

Dr. Clair Rummel, a board certified geropsychologist, leads a caregiver support group for individuals caring for a loved one with Alzheimer’s disease, related dementias or other forms of cognitive impairment. Basalt Library hosts the group from 10:30 am to noon.

BOOK CLUB

The Carbondale Library hosts “a lively book discussion” from 2 to 3pm.

SAFE SPACE

Basalt Library offers a safe space for teens to access self-care resources, counseling and more, from 4 to 5pm at the conference room to the left of the main entrance.

HRHR

High Rockies Harm Reduction will be at The Meeting Place in Carbondale every third Thursday from 4 to 6pm to provide syringe exchange, using equipment and Narcan services.

RIVER TALK

Alex Hager, Colorado River Basin and water reporter at KUNC, presents “Where Do We Flow From Here?” at the Basalt Library from 5 to 6:30pm. Register online at www.roaringfork.org/events

AROMASTROLOGY

Honor the Pisces New Moon with an aromatherapy ceremony guided by Sheridan Semple at True Nature from 6 to 7:30pm. Tickets at www.truenaturehealingarts.com

FRIDAY, FEB. 17

GERIATRIC DENTISTRY

Dr. Connor Rivers discusses best dental practices for seniors at the Sopris Lodge at 2pm. Register for this event by calling 970-456-6817 or by visiting www.soprislodge.com/events

HOT OFF THE PRESS

Anderson Ranch hosts an opening reception from 5 to 6pm for an exhibition featuring special prints by world-renowned artists. The show remains on display through March 10.

ACOUSTIC MOOSE

Acoustic Moose performs during Friday Afternoon Club at the Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park from 5 to 8pm.

MUSHROOM MEDICINE

The Western Colorado Mycological Association, Hamilton’s Mushrooms and Legacy Mushrooms host a free public forum about Prop 122, “The Natural Medicine Health Act” at the Glenwood Community Center at 5pm.

CRYSTAL THEATRE

The Crystal Theatre shows “80 for Brady” tonight, tomorrow and Feb. 22-23 at 7pm. The Sunday show is at 5pm and “A Man Called Otto” shows on Feb. 18 at 4:15pm.

TRTC PREMIER

“You Can’t Take It with You” opens at the Thunder River Theatre at 7:30pm and continues Feb. 18, 23, 24, 25, March 2, 3 and 4 at 7:30pm and Feb. 19, 26 and March 5 at 2pm. Tickets at thunderrivertheatre.com

GREENSKY BLUEGRASS

Paul Hoffman (phoffman) — singer, songwriter and mandolin player for Greensky Bluegrass — performs at the Wheeler Opera House at 7:30pm. Tickets at www.aspenshowtix.com

HONKY TONK

The Hugh Phillips Band performs at TACAW at 8:30pm. Tickets at www.tacaw.org

SATURDAY, FEB. 18

LINOCUTS WORKSHOP

Curt Carpenter teaches an intermediate relief printmaking class at The Art Base today and tomorrow from 9 to 3pm. Registration at www.theartbase.org

YARN CLUB

The Roaring Fork Yarn Club meets up at Sopris Park at 10am.

MARDI GRAS

The Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park celebrates Mardi Gras with Cajun foods, live music, a costume contest, tarot readings and more. Access is included with any park admission.

FAMILY GAME NIGHT

Families are invited to the Basalt Library for an evening of board games and snacks from 5 to 7pm.

ASCENDIGO BLUE ASPEN

Ascendigo Autism Services hosts its 12th Annual Ascendigo Blue Aspen fundraiser at the St. Regis from 6 to 10pm. The night includes a performance by country music stars Hayes Carl and Allison Moore. Tickets are available at www.ascendigo.org/ascendigo-blue-aspen

SUNDAY, FEB. 19

CLAY BRAIN

Aspen Strong collaborates with the Carbondale Clay Center for “Clay on the Brain”, a pottery workshop from 10am to 12:30pm. Sign up at aspenstrong.org

CREATIVE WRITING: SELF LOVE

Fifth through 12th graders are invited to a creative writing workshop that encourages self love at the Basalt Library at 2:30pm.

RANDOM CONVERSATION

The Lost Art of Random Conversations returns with a session tonight and on Feb. 26 at the Carbondale Library from 6 to 7:30pm. No registration is necessary.

MONDAY, FEB. 20

DEATH CAFE

Amy Maron and Death Doula Akaljeet Khalsa host “Death Cafe,” where people can discuss topics related to death and dying in a safe and relaxed space, at the Sopris Lodge from 3 to 4pm. Register by calling 970-456-6871 or visiting www.soprislodge.com/events

FRISSON ENSEMBLE

As part of its 75th anniversary season, the Glenwood Springs Community Concert Association brings the classical group Frisson Ensemble to the Mountain View Church. The show starts at 7pm. Visit www.gsconcertassn.org for tickets and more info.

TUESDAY, FEB. 21

RURAL ACTION PROJECT

Roaring Fork Leadership is hosting a series of community conversations beginning tonight with “Identifying Our Community Assets and Needs” and continuing on Feb. 28 and March 7. Each session will be hosted at the Third Street Center from 5:30 to 8pm. RSVP at www.rfleadership.org

DRAWING CLUB

The Roaring Fork Drawing Club meets at Mountainside Sewing in Basalt at 6:30pm. BYO-drawing supplies (and beignets).

ASPEN LAUGH FEST

The Aspen Laugh Festival kicks off with Sydnee Washington opening for Zainab Johnson at the Wheeler Opera House at 7:30pm. Find tickets to this and other acts through Feb. 25 at aspenshowtix.com

BLUES SHOW

Steve’s Guitars presents Eddie 9V at 8pm. Tickets at www.stevesguitars.net

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 22

CODING CLUB

The Aspen Science Center teaches coding for 7th-10th graders at Basalt Library today and Carbondale Library tomorrow from 4 to 5pm.

NATURALIST NIGHTS

Professor Jason LaBelle presents what’s known about indigenous inhabitants of our region beginning some 10,000 years ago. The presentation is at 6pm at the Third Street Center and repeats tomorrow at Hallam Lake in Aspen. Register online at www.wildernessworkshop.org

UNREDACTED

“The Unredacted” is a documentary about men trained by al-Qaeda who are transferred from Guantanamo to the world’s first rehabilitation center for “terrorists.” Catch it at the Isis Theatre at 7pm. Tickets at www.aspenfilm.org

THURSDAY, FEB. 23

FOOT CARE

Garfield County Public Libraries and Senior Matters present “The Importance of Foot and Ankle Care” with Dr. Noel Armstrong, online 4pm. Register at www.bit.ly/Feb23FootCare

HOMETOWN SCIENCE

The Aspen Science Center kicks off its Hometown Science speaker series at the Third Street Center at 6:30pm with Sarah Johnson of Wild Rose Education discussing her 2022 trip to the Arctic.

FRIDAY, FEB. 24

MOUNTAINFILM ON TOUR

Mountainfilm on Tour presents “Indomitable Spirit: Stories of Impact” at the Basalt Library, with dinner at 5pm and the film at 6pm. Visit www.basaltlibrary.org for more info.

RUMOR IS…

Rumors performs during Friday Afternoon Club at the Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park at 5pm.

MARTIN SEXTON

Martin Sexton performs at TACAW at 8pm. Tickets at www.tacaw.org

SATURDAY, FEB. 25

FLASHMOB ON THE SLOPES

The Bonedale Flashmob will appear at The Collective at Snowmass Base Village at 4pm. The performance will benefit Challenge Aspen.

MILLENIUM MANIA

The Roaring Divas are back with a drag show at TACAW at 8pm celebrating the top hits of the early 2000s. Tickets at www.tacaw.org

MONDAY, FEB. 27

NAVIGATING SOCIAL MEDIA

Mike Jones, former chief executive officer of MySpace, discusses social media, the effects it has on kids and tips to help parents navigate their child’s usage at the Waldorf School at 6pm. Visit www.bit.ly/MikeJonesParentTalk to register for this event.

ONGOING

OPEN MIC

Axkawa in Carbondale hosts an open mic night from 6 to 8pm every Tuesday.

WOMENS’ HEALTH

Every first and third Tuesday, the Mobile Health Clinic will be parked on Gisella Way in Basalt from 10am to 2pm, providing free ultrasounds, STI testing and more. More info is at www.pregnancycolorado.org

BIKE PROJECT

The Carbondale Bike Project Shop helps people repair their bicycles on Tuesdays from 2 to 6pm and Thursdays and Sundays from noon to 6pm at the Third Street Center.

SENIOR LUNCH

Every Wednesday at noon, Garfield County Senior Programs provides a nutritious meal for seniors at The Orchard. To reserve a place at the table, call 970-665-0041.

SALSA NIGHTS

Mezcla Socials hosts salsa nights on Wednesdays at TACAW at 7:30pm. No experience or partner needed, sign up at www.mezclasocialsdance.com

GROUP RUN

Independence Run and Hike leads a weekly group run on Thursdays departing from the store’s new location, next to the Carbondale City Market, at 6:30pm.

COFFEE WITH THE MAYOR

Carbondale Mayor Ben Bohmfalk posts up at Bonfire every Friday from 8 to 9am and everyone is welcome to stop by to chat.

RECOVERY YOGA

The Meeting Place hosts a free yoga session for people in recovery on Fridays at 6pm.