Scuttlebutt & Calendar – Dec. 8, 2022

Email

Java Jazz®

“Traipsing the Jazz timeline and visiting the lands of coffee and chocolate,” Java Jazz, formerly broadcast every Saturday night on KDNK, is now live online at www.javajazz.org

Senator Rankin resigns

Republican State Senator Bob Rankin announced last week that he will be moving “forward with the next chapter of my life.” Rankin was elected in 2020 after being appointed to the state Senate in 2019. He previously served in the state House of Representatives since 2012. The Republican Party has until Feb.10 to appoint Rankin’s replacement, who must come from the same district.

Jennifer Lamont to retire

After 25 years of work with the Roaring Fork School District, Carbondale Middle School Principal Jennifer Lamont has announced her plans to retire at the end of this school year. “It is with a great deal of sadness, but also with a sense of fulfillment and appreciation,” she wrote in a letter to the school community. The position will be posted at www.rfsd.k12.co.us

Tree removal

The town of Carbondale will remove three large Siberian elms from the newly-acquired Fourth Street Plaza/Park on Dec. 8-9. According to the town arborist, all these trees began as sprouts in undesirable locations and are now crowding each other, blocking street lights and will cause future sidewalk lifting. For more information about the trees, contact cmeinecke@carbondaleco.net

Asteroid mining

Karman+, a space resource startup, is relocating from the Netherlands to Denver with up to $1,287,128 in performance-based tax credits over an eight-year period. The team is working to enable the mining of near-earth asteroids. As described in a press release, “The first stage of development is focused on the process of mining for water. The tailings from mining will form the basis for the building of space-based solar power systems that will allow them to deliver electrical power in space and on Earth as non-intermittent sustainable electricity.” With some 150 jobs to fill at their new location, Karman+ is actively hiring at karmanplus.com/jobs

Eagle County represent

Eagle County is seeking several citizen volunteers in the Roaring Fork Valley, including: alternates on the Roaring Fork Valley Regional Planning Commission (meeting on the first and third Thursday of every month at 2:30 p.m.), Zoning Board of Adjustment members (meeting on the first and third Wednesday of each month at 10 a.m. as needed) and Building Board of Appeals members. For details, contact Jill Ragaller at 970-328-8751 or jill.ragaller@eaglecounty.us

Lost and found

State Treasurer Dave Young is celebrating National Lost and Found Day (Dec. 9) by attempting to reunite Colorado nonprofits with lost money and property. An online tool (colorado.findyourunclaimedproperty.com) makes it easy for hopeful board members and executive directors to check whether, for example, $90,000 from the estate of a deceased patron was lost in the shuffle (as occurred with The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region).

They say it’s your birthday!

Folks celebrating another trip around the sun this week include: Jennifer Lamont (Dec. 8); Jennifer Johnson (Dec. 9); Bob Johnson, Bill Laemmel, Krista Paradise, Scott Skinner and Vicki Yarbrough (Dec. 10); Marc Bruell, Gerald DeLisser, Leslie Johnson and Lea Linse (Dec. 11); Olivia Emmer, Beth Mohsenin and Laurel Smith (Dec. 12); Jon Araujo, Amy Broadhurst and Claire Markoya (Dec. 13); Alex Curtis, Steve Keohane and Natalie Spears (Dec. 14).

~ C A L E N D A R ~

Isa Catto and Elle Mullen at the Isa Catto Studio pop-up in Willits (241 Harris Street), continuing all month from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Saturday and from noon to 4 p.m. on Sundays. Photo by Elizabeth Key

THURSDAY, DEC. 8

LEGAL CLINIC

Basalt Library hosts its monthly free legal clinic from 2 to 5 p.m. Call the library at 970-927-4311 or email info@basaltlibrary.org to be added to the list.

SIP SHOP + CONNECT

True Nature opens its boutique from 4 to 7 p.m. on Thursdays through Dec. 22 with live music, special deals and local book signings.

OPEN HOUSE

Anderson Ranch Arts Center in Snowmass hosts its annual Holiday Open House event from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. with artwork available to purchase.

WRITING WORKSHOP

Aspen Strong and Atis Spuris, peer support specialist with Mind Springs, host a monthly writing workshop on the second Thursday of each month at Basalt Library from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

NORDIC SOCIAL

Mount Sopris Nordic Council members are invited to Dos Gringos from 5 to 8 p.m. for drinks and revelry.

CUP AUCTION

Carbondale Clay Center’s annual cup auction returns in-person at the Third Street Center with a member’s preview tonight from 5 to 8 p.m. and public access on Dec. 9 from 6 to 9 p.m.

MUPPET CHRISTMAS

SoL Theatre Company presents “The Muppet Christmas Carol” tonight, tomorrow and Saturday at 6 p.m. and on Sunday at 2 p.m. at Thunder River Theatre. Tickets at soltheatrecompany.org

NUESTRAS HISTORIAS

View a documentary featuring local immigrant stories at the Glenwood Springs Library at 6 p.m.

COMMUNITY CONCERT

As part of Glenwood Springs Community Concert series, grammy-winning baritone, John Brancy, performs at the Mountain View Church at 7 p.m. For more info, visit www.gsconcertassn.org

IMMIGRANT VOICES

English In Action’s signature storytelling event is hosted at TACAW at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are free with registration at www.tacaw.org

FRIDAY, DEC. 9

CRYSTAL THEATRE

“The Banshees of Inisherin” (captioned) shows at 4:45 p.m. followed by “Till” at 7 p.m. “Till” continues tomorrow, Wednesday and Thursday at 7 p.m. with a 5 p.m. matinee on Sunday. “Ticket to Paradise” also shows on Saturday at 4:45 p.m.

CAVERNS CONCERT

Feeding Giants performs at the Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park’s “Friday Afternoon Club” series at 5 p.m.

ART OPENING

In collaboration with the Basalt High School Newcomer Program, The Art Base hosts an opening reception for “Home / Un Hogar” at 5 p.m. Community members are invited to contribute books in English and Spanish to the tiny free libraries created by the students.

GLOW FLOW

Kula on Main and DJ Bhakti Styler host a festive yoga class at 5:30 p.m. with beats, eats (by Plosky’s), beverages and glowing accessories. Sign up at www.kulayogaonmain.com

SOUND JOURNEY

Dr. Zachary Cashin leads a special sound journey at True Nature from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tickets at www.truenaturehealingarts.com

ASPEN CHORAL SOCIETY

The Aspen Choral Society opens its 46th season of “Messiah” at the Wheeler Opera House. The production will run again at the Mountain View Church in Glenwood Springs on Dec. 10 and at TACAW on Dec. 11. All performances are at 7 p.m. Visit www.aspenchoralsociety.org for tickets and more info.

SATURDAY, DEC. 10

EARTH REGENERATION

Author Joe Brewer returns to the Third Street Center, hosted by The Center for Human Flourishing, at 9 a.m. to discuss sustaining the Roaring Fork Watershed as a unique bioregion. RSVP to attend by emailing Lmckenzie1light@gmail.com

ART HEALING & HOPE

Sheri Gaynor leads a workshop in-person at The Art Base from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. The free class will repeat online tomorrow. To register, visit www.theartbase.org

MANA MANIA

Mana Foods hosts Holiday Mania, complete with cookies, crafts, gifts and more from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

SATANK COUNTRY STORE

Swing by Cedar Street in Satank from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for antiques, furniture, dishes and other items. A free drink will be offered with every purchase.

WAXY CRUDE PROTEST

350 Roaring Fork organizes a public protest to stop the Uinta Basin Railway from hauling heated waxy crude oil through the Glenwood Canyon. Demonstrators will gather at the White River National Forest Supervisor’s Office (900 Grand Avenue) at high noon.

SAWliday

Studio for Arts & Works holds an open house where its 25 artists’ works will be on display and for sale from noon to 7 p.m. For more info, visit www.sawcarbondale.com

GIFT MAKING

Basalt Library welcomes all ages to create gifts with art supplies including wood burning kits and button making supplies from 1 to 2 p.m.

DEATH CAFE

Akaljeet Khalsa facilitates a community conversation about death and dying at the Basalt Library at 4 p.m.

MEET SANTA

Santa will be at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park tonight and Dec. 17 from 4 to 7 p.m.

HANGAI TEXTILES

The Art Base hosts a pop-up trunk show of Hangai Mountain Textiles, based out of Basalt, from 5 to 7 p.m.

MALA MAKING

Mindy Arbuckle teaches students to craft a personalized mala (prayer beads) at True Nature from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Tickets at www.truenaturehealingarts.com

CONSENSUAL CHRISTMAS

Catch the Consensual Improv gang at TACAW for this holiday special, “Consensual Christmas”, at 8 p.m. Tickets at www.tacaw.org

SUNDAY, DEC. 11

INTENTION

Nicole Lindstrom guides participants on a mindful journey complete with cacao, breath work, movement, mediation and sound at True Nature. For more info, visit www.truenature.org

COOKIE EXCHANGE

The Redstone General Store invites you to bake three dozen cookies and divide them into groups of six to exchange with other confectioners at noon.

CONTEMPORARY DANCE

Meagan Londy teaches contemporary dance at The Launchpad at 1 p.m. Details at www.danceinitiative.org

YOUTH ORCHESTRA

The Roaring Fork Youth Orchestra performs shopping music at The Launchpad at 2 p.m.

OVERDOSE PREVENTION

High Rockies Harm Reduction and Aspen Strong host a panel discussion on mental wellness, overdose, drug poisoning and addiction education and prevention at the Basalt Library from 3 to 5 p.m.

RANDOM CONVERSATIONS

Get deep in conversation with strangers by participating in “The Lost Art of Random Conversations” at the Carbondale Library at 6 p.m. Email tkarrel@gmail.com for more info.

THE GRINCH

Dr. Seuss’ “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” adapted for film and starring Jim Carrey shows at the Wheeler Opera House at 4 p.m. Register at www.bit.ly/TheGrinchAspen

MONDAY, DEC. 12

CHRISTMAS MUSIC

Pianist Alyce Meredith performs at the Carbondale Library at 2 p.m.

TUESDAY, DEC. 13

YARN GROUP

Yarn enthusiasts convene at the Basalt Library from 5 to 7 p.m.

CORE CONVERSATION

CORE hosts its first annual State of Climate Action event at the Aspen Art Museum at 6:15 p.m. All are welcome to attend this free community conversation. RSVP at www.aspencore.org

CHRISTMAS VACATION

“National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” screens at the Glenwood Vaudeville Revue at 6:30 p.m. Tickets at www.gvrshow.com

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 14

FAREWELL CHIEF

After nearly 29 years of service with the Aspen Police Department, Chief Richard Pryor bids adieu at “Coffee and Donuts” in front of the Aspen Police Station from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.

TAKE & MAKE

Basalt Library hosts a work-from-home gingerbread house competition. Pick up a kit at the library between 2 and 7 p.m. then send a photo of your completed house to klindahl@basaltliberary.org

OLAF THE ELF

Olaf, the winter elf, returns to Aspen Center for Environmental Studies at Hallam Lake at 4 p.m. Details at www.aspennature.org

THOMPSON DIVIDE

The Bureau of Land Management and the Forest Service hold a public meeting, regarding a proposed mineral withdrawal for the Thompson Divide, at the Carbondale Fire Department at 5:30 p.m.

RAMS V LONGHORNS

Varsity basketball teams, Roaring Fork Rams and the Basalt Longhorns, go head-to-head in Basalt. Girls play at 5 p.m and the boys at 6 p.m.

CELTIC CONCERT

Acclaimed Celtic guitarist and storyteller Jerry Barlow performs a Christmas concert at the Carbondale Library at 6 p.m.

MOUNTAINEERING FILM

TACAW screens a film about Michael Wirth, the first person to climb and ski from the summits of all 59 mountains above 13,000 feet in the Elk Range. Wirth and fellow mountaineer Neal Beidleman will answer questions following the film, which begins at 7:30 p.m. Tickets at www.tacaw.org

MISSION MT. MANGART

The Wheeler Opera House screens a documentary film about the 10th Mountain Division at 7:30 p.m. Find details at www.wheeleroperahouse.com

BARDO

Aspen Film screens “Bardo: False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths” at Isis Theatre at 7:30 p.m.