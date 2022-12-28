Scuttlebutt / Calendar – Dec. 29, 2022

Email

Coat drive

Good-hearted locals are collecting winter coats and warm clothing to deliver to asylum-seeking families at the U.S.-Mexico border. Donations will be distributed by Border Servant Corps, a U.S.-based shelter that provides food, clothing, travel assistance, medical care and temporary shelter to some 200 asylum-seekers per day, 40% of whom are children. Coats can be dropped off at KDNK (76 South 2nd Street, Carbondale) during business hours through Jan. 3.

Ski on

Nordic skiers received an early gift on Christmas Eve with the Mount Sopris Nordic Council announcing that Spring Gulch is open for the season. The groomers caution, however, that the base is thin and sticks, brush and other hazards exist. Not all trails opened immediately with the need for more snow.

Car congestion

Glenwood Springs residents, businesses and commuters are invited to talk traffic at a community forum on Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 6 p.m. in Morgridge Commons (815 Cooper Avenue). Ahead of the meeting, persons are asked to fill out an online questionnaire at www.surveymonkey.com/r/cogsTDM

West Elk Mine

According to a press release from Wilderness Workshop, a Colorado judge ruled that Governor Jared Polis violated state law by failing to act upon an application for an air pollution permit on behalf of the West Elk Coal Mine outside of Paonia — the largest coal mine in Colorado. Mountain Coal, a subsidiary of the mine’s operating company, Arch Coal, committed to addressing air quality control and to obtain a federal permit ensuring compliance. District Court Judge J. Steven Patrick ruled that the Polis administration violated state law because it did not approve or deny the permit by the September 2021 deadline.

Cage-free future

Beginning Jan. 1, all eggs and egg products sold in Colorado must be compliant with House Bill 1343, passed in 2020. Producers must provide one square foot of space per hen with a commitment to be completely cage-free by 2025. “The Colorado Department of Agriculture is committed not only to the welfare of egg-laying hens, but also to fair and equitable trade of eggs and egg products as we implement this new regulatory program,” said Mark Gallegos, director of inspections and consumer services.

Alfalfa recall

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration and Colorado Department of Agriculture are cautioning horse owners not to feed their animals Top of the Rockies alfalfa cubes by Manzanola Feeds with the date codes 111222, 111322, 111422, 111522 and 111622. Horse owners should immediately consult with their veterinarian if their horses ate the recalled product and show signs of neurologic illness, such as muscle tremors, difficulty eating or swallowing, difficulty standing, or collapse. For more information, visit www.bit.ly/alfalfarecall

Mail bandits

There have been multiple citizen reports via Facebook of parcels being stolen from receiving addresses along the Crystal River Road. A handful of residents have taken matters into their own hands by simply warning their neighbors or installing surveillance cameras where parcels are typically delivered. Parker Lathrop, chief deputy of operations for Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office, says the agency is working to increase its presence in the area. He asks for anyone who sees something suspicious to contact 970-920-5300 immediately.

They say it’s your birthday!

Folks celebrating another trip around the sun this week include: Sue Edelstein, Mark Gray, Jordan Hirro, Randy Schutt, Will Tempest, Nick Walgren and Debbie Wilde (Dec. 29); Beymar Silva and Stephanie Syson (Dec. 30); Chris Barlow and Kris Cook (Dec. 31) Ryan Camp, Anne Grice, DJ Hill and Dan Sadowsky (Jan. 1); Dustin Eli and Eric Rudd (Jan. 2); Angela Bruno, Patrick Casse, Jay Engstrom, Mark Hamilton, Kerry Honan and Lucas Pulver (Jan. 3); Bob Albright, Skip Bell, Rick Herrington, Pat Murray, Paul Nieslanik, Brad Palmer and Melinda Schultz (Jan. 4).

~ C A L E N D A R ~

THURSDAY, DEC. 29

EMPOWERED RELIEF

Ruth Trowbridge, LPC teaches “Empowered Relief for Chronic Pain”, a psychological approach to coping with physical pain, at the Morgridge Commons in Glenwood Springs at 5:30 p.m. Call 970-628-0280 to register.

DOWNHILL DISCO

The Aspen Art Museum hosts a dance party with aerial performances from 6 to 9 p.m. Tickets at www.bit.ly/DownhillDiscoTix

CONSCIOUS LIVING

Connie Baxter Marlow and Andrew Camerson Bailey present their book, “The Trust Frequency”, at the Third Street Center from 6:30 to 8 p.m. This intro session will be followed by six mini-seminars.

FRIDAY, DEC. 30

GERRY GOODMAN

Gerry Goodman Acoustic performs during Friday Afternoon Club at the Glenwood Caverns Adventure Club at 5 p.m.

SATURDAY, DEC. 31

VAUDEVILLE NYE

The Glenwood Vaudeville Revue offers two shows on New Year’s Eve. Doors open to early celebrators at 4:30 p.m. with a toast to the new year at 8 p.m. Doors open again for night owls at 9 p.m. and includes a midnight champagne toast.

GET HAPPY

Thunder River Theatre celebrates Judy Garland with a cabaret starring Jenna Pastuszek. This New Year’s Eve performance has two showtimes: 6 and 8:30 p.m.

NEW YEAR’S BASH

TACAW throws a New Year’s Eve Bash, which includes a performance by the Lowdown Brass Band. The party starts at 8 p.m. Visit www.tacaw.org for tickets and more info.

DANCE PARTY

The Black Nugget hosts a New Year’s Eve dance party starting at 8:30 p.m.

SUNDAY, JAN. 1

LIBRARIES CLOSED

All Garfield County Public Libraries are closed on New Year’s Day.

SOMETIMES SLOWLY AA

Begin the New Year with Alcoholics Anonymous at The Meeting Place in Carbondale, 981 Cowen Drive, at 8 a.m.

CHOOSING WELLNESS

True Nature hosts a three-hour, immersive workshop for starting the year off right, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Details at www.truenaturehealingarts.com

TUESDAY, JAN. 3

BIRDING

Bird watch at Hallam Lake every first Tuesday of the month through April from 8 to 11 a.m. Visit aspennature.org for more info and to register.

YARN GROUP

Share yarn projects and strategies with fellow yarn workers at the Basalt Library at 5 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 4

STORYTIME WITH KARA

Youngsters are invited to hear stories, songs or action rhymes — or a combination thereof — at the Basalt Library from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Visit basaltlibrary.org for more info.

ANIMAL BEADING

Fifth through 12th graders can create animal keychains, earrings and so forth at the Basalt Library at 2:30 p.m. Visit basaltlibrary.org for more info.

COMMUNITY PILATES

All levels are invited to a pilates class at the Basalt Library at 5 p.m. Visit basaltlibrary.org for more info.

SUPPER CLUB

TACAW, in collaboration with Epicure, will serve exclusive dinners every other Wednesday through March. Each multi-course meal will feature an inspired menu made with fresh ingredients. Tickets at www.tacaw.org

THURSDAY, JAN. 5

KNITTING CLUB

In Stitches Knitting Club meets at the Carbondale Library at 2 p.m.

DUCT TAPING

Fifth through 12th graders create accessories with duct tape at the Treehouse behind the Basalt Library at 2:30 p.m.

LOWER BASIN PERSPECTIVE

Doctor Kathryn Sorensen, director of research and professor of practice at the Kyle Center for Water Policy of the Morrison Institute at Arizona State University, discusses how water shortages affect cities, tribes and agriculture in central Arizona at 5 p.m. Visit basaltlibrary.org to register and for more info.

GLENWOOD MANAGERS

The three finalists for the City Manager of Glenwood Springs position meet with the public and answer questions in a casual setting at the Community Center at 6 p.m.

YOGA OF THE HEART

True Nature hosts a Bhakti Yoga event with story, breathwork and kirtan (devotional chanting) at 6:30 p.m. Tickets at www.truenaturehealingarts.com

FRIDAY, JAN. 6

COFFMAN COFFEE WALK

Beginning today, and continuing every first Friday of the month at 9 a.m., Aspen Valley Land Trust guides an educational walk to the river at the Coffman Ranch. Visit www.avlt.org/coffman for more info and to register.

FEEDING GIANTS

Feeding Giants performs during Friday Afternoon Club at the Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park at 5 p.m.

SATURDAY, JAN. 7

INTENTION POWER

Four local women offer a day-long retreat at True Nature to begin the year with powerful intentions, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets at www.truenaturehealingarts.com

ART BASE GRAB & GO

Artists can create with a grab and go kit, picked up from The Art Base anytime between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. every first Saturday of the month.

NAIL ART

Fifth through 12th graders are invited to the treehouse at the Basalt Library to paint their own or fake nails in all sorts of creative ways at 2:30 p.m.

SUNDAY, JAN. 8

CHAKRA STRETCH

True Nature hosts a “chakra system” workshop from 2 to 4 p.m. with essential oils and gentle yoga. Tickets at www.truenaturehealingarts.com

T-SHIRT PRINTING

Fifth through 12th graders can bring a plain t-shirt and have an image of their choosing printed on it at the Basalt Library at 2:30 p.m.

RANDOM CONVERSATIONS

The Lost Art of Random Conversations returns at the Carbondale Library from 6 to 7:30 p.m. No need to register, just show up!

MONDAY, JAN. 9

WINTER WORDS

Author Patrick Radden Keefe kicks off the Winter Words speaker series at the Paepcke Auditorium in Aspen at 6 p.m. Find tickets and more info about the series at www.aspenwords.org

GHOSTLY PHENOMENA

Clarisa Vazquez, founder of the Colorado Coalition of Paranormal Investigators, leads a four-part series about investigating paranormal activity beginning today at the Carbondale Library and continuing Jan. 16, 23 and 30. Each session begins at 6:30 p.m.

TUESDAY, JAN. 10

CRMPI HEARING

The Central Rocky Mountain Permaculture Institute’s final meeting with Eagle County is scheduled at the El Jebel courthouse at 3 p.m.

YARN GROUP

The Basalt Library hosts a yarn group from 5 to 7 p.m.

BOOK TALK

Mary Fox leads a discussion about Anthony Ray Hinton’s book, “The Sun Does Shine,” at the Basalt Library at 5:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 11

NATURALIST NIGHTS

The annual Naturalist Nights speaker series kicks off with “Birds of Aspen and the Roaring Fork Valley” at the Third Street Center at 6 p.m. (registration at www.wildernessworkshop.org) and repeats at Hallam Lake in Aspen on Jan. 12 at 6 p.m.

FLY TYING CLUB

Fifth through 12th graders learn to tie their own flies and about aquatic life in the Valley’s rivers at the Basalt Library at 3 p.m. This program is offered in partnership with Roaring Fork Conservancy. Participants will have the opportunity to compete in the Iron Fly Competition on Feb. 22. Visit www.basaltlibrary.org for more info.

CODING CLUB

Is fly fishing not your cup of tea? Teens are also invited to Coding Club at the Basalt Library at 4 p.m. Visit www.basaltlibrary.org for more info.

WILDLIFE PHOTOGRAPHY

Matt Shetzer, a Carbondale local and professional photographer, teaches an introduction to nature and wildlife digital photography at the Carbondale Library at 6 p.m. Visit www.gcpld.org for more info.

THURSDAY, JAN. 12

CREATE A ROBOT

Teens program and assemble a self-watering robot at the Carbondale Library at 4 p.m. Visit www.gcpld.org for more info and to register.

TEEN LIBRARY COUNCIL

Teens meet in the treehouse behind the library at 4 p.m. and have the chance to share what books, resources and so forth they’d like to see at the Basalt Library. Visit www.basaltlibrary.org for more info.

MINDFUL WRITING

In partnership with Aspen Strong, the Basalt Library hosts “The Power of Perspective,” a mindfulness writing workshop, at 4:30 p.m. Visit www.basaltlibrary.org for more info.

AROMATHERAPY WORKSHOP

Homsted in Glenwood Springs hosts “Aromatherapy: A Guide to Relaxation,” a workshop where participants learn how essential oils affect the brain and body, at 7:30 p.m. Presented in partnership with Aspen Strong.

FRIDAY, JAN. 13

LEGENDARY PARTY

The Basalt Library invites the community to its family-friendly Legendary Party at 6 p.m.

MUSIC IN ASPEN

Jazz Aspen Snowmass presents two nights with Alphonso Horne & the Gotham Kings, Jan. 13-14 at The Little Nell in Aspen at 7 and 9:15 p.m. Find tickets at www.jazzaspensnowmass.org

SATURDAY, JAN. 14

GET BACK TO BALANCED

Learn about blood sugar regulation and foods that help with detoxification at Homsted in Glenwood Springs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Presented in partnership with Aspen Strong.

BREAKDANCING 101

Johier Begay teaches the basics of breakdancing at the Basalt Library at 1 p.m.

SUNDAY, JAN. 15

LIMITLESS LIVING

Women’s confidence and wellness expert Joelene Ashker guides a workshop at True Nature from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Details at www.truenaturehealingarts.com

ECSTATIC DANCE

Join Alya Howe and DJ Dustin Eli for a full moon ecstatic dance party at 13 Moons Ranch from 6 to 8 p.m. Questions? Email alyahowe@me.com