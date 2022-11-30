Scuttlebutt & Calendar – Dec. 1, 2022

Email

Avalanche Creek

Avalanche Creek is now closed for the winter season. The road is closed to vehicles, and humans are not allowed north of the road. The entire area is closed to dogs. Since 1996, the seasonal closure has been implemented to protect wintering bighorn sheep, elk and mule deer. Compliance, however, has purportedly declined in recent years. “It’s clear to me that the presence of dogs in the closed area contributes to the lower numbers of big game, as does the amount of people,” said ranger Phil Nyland. The area is due to reopen to humans and dogs on May 1 and to motor vehicles on May 21.

Cottonwood Pass

With heavy snowfall on Nov. 29, Eagle County announced that Cottonwood Pass is closed for the winter season. Weather permitting, the pass will reopen in April 2023.

Outdoor watering

As reported by Aspen Journalism, the Ruedi Water and Power Authority — made up of local elected officials — gave unanimous support for a set of unified permanent watering standards, limiting outdoor watering to between 6 p.m. and 9 a.m. from Aspen to Glenwood Springs and alternating watering days between even-numbered and odd-numbered properties with no watering on Mondays. View the document online at www.bit.ly/RWAPAwatering

Saving energy

Black Hills Energy shares the following energy-saving tips for Coloradans this holiday season: 1. Lower the thermostat, especially when cooking and hosting guests; 2. If you plan on cooking many dishes and treats, bake them in sequence to avoid repeatedly heating up the oven; 3. If traveling for the holidays, unplug large appliances like coffee makers and computers to avoid wasteful phantom energy.

It’s a gas

Garfield County approved the first new natural gas well pad limited impact review since new regulations took effect in Colorado in 2019. The 6.4-acre pad, with as many as 21 directional wells, is an expansion of an existing pad and includes 1.13 acres of new ground disturbance, according to operator Terra Energy Partners Rocky Mountain, LLC. The site, about six miles south of Rifle, is within 2,000 feet of four residential building units of which all owners signed informed consent letters. As reported by the Post Independent, the site is also within 2,640 feet of Beaver Creek.

Hendricks Park

The old playground at Hendricks Park is being recycled to make room for new equipment selected by local girl scouts who researched options and presented their findings to the Parks and Recreation Commission for a “Take Action” badge. The commission agreed with their choices which include an ADA compliant swing, partner swing, spinning element and a teeter totter.

Songwriting competition

Jazz Aspen Snowmass’ third annual “Share Your Voice” songwriting competition is accepting entries from middle and high school students through Feb. 1. Stepping Stones will host a series of songwriting workshops in December and January. Find all the details at www.jazzaspensnowmass.org

They say it’s your birthday!

Folks celebrating another trip around the sun this week include: Sadie Dickinson, Jim Harris and Marcel Kahhak (Dec. 1); Ted Brochet, Sierra Palmer, Elizabeth Robinson, Deva Shantay and Paul Stover (Dec. 2); Skip Doty, Hannah Feder, Rebecca Murphy and Rochelle Norwood (Dec. 3); Edgar Garcia and Carol Klein (Dec. 4); Dakotah Grett, Mark Stover, John Stroud and Kashana Tonozzi (Dec. 5); Carol Craven, Amy Kimberly, Cathleen McCourt, Colette Meagher, Frank McSwain, Collette Spears and Judy Whitmore (Dec. 6); David Dabney, Holly Richardson and Lisa Speaker (Dec. 7).

~ C A L E N D A R ~

THURSDAY, DEC. 1

HOLIDAY HOPE

The BISSELL Pet Foundation is partnering with Colorado Animal Rescue for reduced-fee adoptions through Dec. 11.

CERAMICS SALE

The Ceramics Club of Aspen hosts a sale from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the CMC Aspen Campus Gallery (0255 Sage Way) with a “lively reception” beginning at 4 p.m. The sale continues tomorrow from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

TOASTING CAMP HALE

Wilderness Workshop celebrates the recent designation of Camp Hale as a national monument at Explore Booksellers in Aspen at 4:30 p.m.

OPEN DOORS

Aspen/Bariloche Sister Cities fellow Valeria Fiala unveils a new mural at The Red Brick Center in Aspen at 5 p.m.

VISITING ARTISTS

Anderson Ranch hosts public lectures by visiting artists Rashawn Griffin, Sam Yates and Maggie Jensen at 5:30 p.m. with an optional dinner afterward. Visit www.andersonranch.org for reservations and more info.

FOCUSED PARENTS

Parents of fourth through sixth grade students are invited to the Basalt Library to learn about how a child’s brain functions and develops at that age. This is a bilingual, three-part course from 6 to 7 p.m. today, Dec. 8 and Dec. 15. Visit www.basaltlibrary.org for more info.

SOURCE DIALOGUE

The Center for Human Flourishing hosts an online study group for Gary Springfield’s “Source Dialogues”, a book about balancing and aligning our emotional and physical bodies to create harmony, peace, abundance and universal love. The series continues every Thursday from 7 to 8:30 p.m. More info at www.thecenterforhumanflourishing.org

RELEASE TRAUMA

Learn simple exercises to release stress or tension from the body with a guided session at the Third Street Center from 7:15 to 8:30 p.m. tonight and on Dec. 8. More info at www.thecenterforhumanflourishing.org

PROOF

Thunder River Theatre Company presents “Proof” at 7:30 p.m. The show closes this weekend with performances at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and at 2 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets at www.thunderrivertheatre.com

FRIDAY, DEC. 2

BOLSITAS ROJAS

Bolistas Rojas (Little Red Bags) holds bilingual storytime at the El Jebel Firehouse at 10:30 a.m. Email liz@rar4kids.org for more info.

JEFF RICE

Jeff Rice performs during “Friday Afternoon Club” at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park. The fun begins at 5 p.m.

YOUTH ORCHESTRA

The Roaring Fork Youth Orchestra performs at The Launchpad from 5 to 7 p.m.

LIGHT UP CARBONDALE

“Light Up Carbondale” kicks off with Santa illuminating the Christmas tree at Main Street and Weant Boulevard at 5:30 p.m.

CLAY CENTER

The Carbondale Clay Center continues to celebrate 25 years! “A Visual Timeline” displays photos, articles and more from the past quarter century. The opening reception is today at 6 p.m. Meanwhile, drop by the ArtStream retail shop for a 25% off pottery sale.

LABOR OF LOVE

KDNK’s annual Labor of Love fundraiser auction is live at the Village Smithy from 6 to 9 p.m. Register early for a complimentary beverage at www.kdnk.org

SOPRIS THEATRE

“The Play That Goes Wrong” closes this weekend at Sopris Theatre Company’s New Space Theatre with showings tonight and tomorrow at 7 p.m. and on Sunday at 2 p.m. For tickets, call 970-920-5770 or email svticketsales@coloradomtn.edu

CRYSTAL THEATRE

“Aftersun” shows at the Crystal Theatre tonight and Dec. 3, 7 and 8 at 7 p.m., or catch an early showing on Sunday, Dec. 4 at 5 p.m. “Ticket to Paradise” screens at 4:45 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3.

SATURDAY, DEC. 3

POSADA PARTY

Cut your own Christmas tree and celebrate Posada! Wilderness Workshop and Defiende Nuestra Tierra, along with Smokey Bear and White River National Forest, hold the annual bilingual event at the Babbish Gulch trailhead, past Sunlight Mountain Resort, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

WINTERFAIRE

Waldorf School on the Roaring Fork hosts its annual “Winterfaire” with an artisan market, music, lunch and more from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Visit www.bit.ly/Winterfaire22 for tickets and more info.

REDSTONE MARKET

The Redstone Art Foundation presents a European-style outdoor market on the boulevard with unique gifts and holiday decorations from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tom and Julie Paxton will perform music at noon.

GILDED MOUNTAIN

Author Kate Manning sells and signs her new book, “Gilded Mountain”, an “epic historical novel set in the small marble-mining town of Moonstone” at the Redstone Holiday Market from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Then, at 4:30 p.m., she will present an audio visual program about the book’s inception at Crystal Dreams.

COOKIE DECORATING

Youngsters are invited to decorate holiday cookies in the treehouse behind Basalt Library at 1 p.m.

MR. CLAUSE

Hang out with Santa at the Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park from 4 to 7 p.m. Kids 12 and under can ride the gondola for free! And visitors that bring a $25 City Market gift card to donate to Lift-Up will receive four free gondola tickets.

SUMMIT FOR LIFE

The Chris Klug Foundation is back with its 17th annual Summit for Life fundraiser. Racers will take off from the base of Aspen Mountain and begin the 3,267-foot ascent at 5:30 p.m. There is a “ride for life” option for those who’d rather forgo the race. Visit www.chrisklugfoundation.org for more info.

ORAN MOR

Enjoy traditional Scottish and Irish music mixed with more contemporary tunes performed at the Glenwood Springs Library at 6 p.m. The concert will repeat at the Carbondale Library on Dec. 7 at 6 p.m.

DANCE FLAMENCO

Lisa Trujillo, a former Broncos cheerleader, performs a fusion of flamenco and classical Spanish dances, sponsored by Colorado Gives Day, at TACAW at 8 p.m. Tickets at www.tacaw.org

SUNDAY, DEC. 4

FRIENDSHIP CIRCLE

Mothers of children with special needs (and their kids) are invited to the Chabad Jewish Community Center in Aspen for a parent and provider roundtable, sensory project activities and more at 1 p.m. Visit www.friends@jccaspen.com for details.

HOLIDAY MARKET

The Old Thompson Barn in River Valley Ranch hosts a holiday market featuring local artisans from 2 to 5 p.m.

JOYOUS SONGS

The Roaring Fork Youth Orchestra performs traditional songs representative of different cultures at the Basalt Library at 3 p.m.

CRYSTAL SOUNDS

Bonte Lane leads a “Crystal Bowl Sound Journey” at the Third Street Center at 4:15 p.m. Visit www.thecenterforhumanflourishing.org for more info and to register.

GILDED MOUNTAIN

Author Kate Manning sells and signs her new novel, “Gilded Mountain”, at Explore Booksellers in Aspen at 4:30 p.m.

ECSTATIC DANCE

Move freely among your peers with a combination of electronic and live music at 13 Moons (south of Carbondale) from 6 to 8 p.m.

MONDAY, DEC. 5

VALLEY VISUAL

Today is the deadline for artists living within the area code beginning with 816 to submit a piece to be featured in the 44th annual Valley Visual Art Show. Visit www.bit.ly/ValleyVisualArtShow for more information and to apply.

CALLIGRAPHY CLASS

Learn the art of calligraphy and make some holiday cards while you’re at it, starting at 2 p.m. at the Carbondale Library.

TUESDAY, DEC. 6

COLORADO GIVES DAY

Support local nonprofits with a year-end donation at www.coloradogives.org

WINTER BIRDING

Aspen Center for Environmental Studies hosts winter birding at Hallam Lake from 8 to 11 a.m. Register online at www.aspennature.org

PAWS TO READ

Young readers get the opportunity to practice literacy with a furry friend at their side for 15-minute time slots at the Carbondale Library from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Register at www.gcpld.org

YARN GROUP

Crafters convene at the Basalt Library at 5 p.m.

GIRLS NIGHT OUT

Free skin cancer screenings, a presentation by oncologist Alexandra Donovan, MD, mocktails and more make up “Girls Night Out” at Roaring Fork Family Practice from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Email events@vvh.org to register.

2023 EVENTS

The town of Carbondale hosts its annual Special Event Task Force meeting at Town Hall from 6 to 7:30 p.m. to discuss 2023 events. RSVP to jwall@carbondaleco.net

MUSIC TRIVIA

The Andy Zanca Youth Empowerment Program hosts Music Trivia, a fundraiser, at Carbondale Beer Works at 7 p.m. Register a team of up to six people by emailing beth@azyep.org

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 7

BLOOD DRIVE

Donate blood at Carbondale’s rec center from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

FOCUSEDKIDS

FocusedKids holds storytime at the Basalt Library for kids three and under and will include tips for parents about healthy brain stimulation at 10:30 a.m. Register at www.basaltlibrary.org

BOOK CLUB

Basalt Library hosts an informal discussion of all things books from noon to 2 p.m.

STEM ACTIVITIES

The Aspen Science Center (ASC) leads a “sustainable design” educational activity at the Glenwood Springs Library at 2:30 p.m. Then, at 3:30 p.m., ASC teaches kids about human anatomy at the Carbondale Library.

BRIDGE!

The Library Bridge Club meets at Basalt Library on the first and third Wednesdays of each month from 4 to 6 p.m. All levels welcome!

THE FABELMANS

Aspen Film screens “The Fabelmans” at the Isis Theatre in Aspen at 7:30 p.m.