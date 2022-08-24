Scuttlebutt / Calendar – August 25, 2022

Email

Carbondale Arts leadership

Carbondale Arts announced on Tuesday, Aug. 23 that Jamie Abbott has been hired as the organization’s next executive director. Abbott is described in the press release as “a longtime local, no stranger to working in arts, leadership and organizational development positions in the Roaring Fork Valley.” Previous experience includes 15 years with Aspen Words and most recently work as the development director at Colorado Mountain College. The Sopris Sun will follow up with an interview in next week’s issue (we hope).

Colson bids adieu

Friends (and foes) of longtime local journalist John Colson are invited to a party on Aug. 31 to say “farewell” to him and his wife, Anne, who are moving to Wisconsin after about four decades as Roaring Fork Valley residents. The gathering, which is a potluck event, is at the picnic pavilion at Sopris Park in downtown Carbondale, starting around 6 p.m. BYO food, beverage (no alcohol) and stories. Thank you, John, for your ace reporting and sage insight.

Safety tip

During an emergency, cell towers may get overwhelmed by call volume. Text, don’t call your family when possible. This safety tip is brought to you by the Carbondale & Rural Fire Protection District. For a list of back-to-school safety tips, visit www.bit.ly/backtoschoolsafe

Fifteen-Mile Reach

During the late summer and autumn months, what’s known as the 15-Mile Reach on the Colorado River — stretching from Palisade to the confluence of the Colorado and Gunnison rivers — can get drastically low. Since 2019, the Colorado Water Trust (CWT) has purchased over 6,000 acre feet of water from Ruedi Reservoir to help maintain the river’s flow. This year alone, CWT plans to boost flows by up to 4,000 acre feet which the organization anticipates to begin in September, and is estimated to cost up to $140,000.

Grant assistance

Community Resource Center has launched GrantCorps, a new statewide program designed to support small, rural and systemically marginalized communities, as well as organizations led by people of color, with grant research, writing, consulting and training. Nonprofits that do not have the means to employ a professional grant writer, with budgets under $1 million, are eligible to apply at crcamerica.org/grantcorps

Suspect incident

On Monday, Aug. 22 at 11 a.m., Carbondale police responded to a call of a male with a handgun walking down the Rio Grande Trail near the Park and Ride toward the Carbondale Community School (CCS). Officers arrived at CCS and immediately implemented a lockdown at the school. After contacting a male fitting the description, police determined there was no credible threat to the school or the community. Crystal River Elementary School was inadvertently called and also went into lockdown until given the all clear order.

Sun Signs

Whitney Will, author of The Sopris Sun’s irregular astrology column, is hosting a monthly workshop, on Saturday evenings, about “this fall’s trickiest transit:” Mars in Gemini. The class begins Sept. 17 and concludes March 15. Learn more at www.starhearthastrology.com/classes

Grazing goats

Goats make their return to Bureau of Land Management (BLM) lands in the Roaring Fork Valley this week. People may encounter goats at Light Hill, west of Emma, at The Crown, where the intensive grazing is meant to reduce wildfire risk, and at Sutey Ranch, to enhance the soil and increase plant diversity. BLM requests that people keep their dogs on leashes to prevent conflict with the goats.

HRHR fundraiser

In recognition of International Overdose Awareness Day, Aug. 31, High Rockies Harm Reduction (HRHR) is currently holding a silent auction fundraiser. HRHR strives to help people battling addiction through its harm reduction services. The auction closes Aug. 31 at 11:45 p.m. To learn more about HRHR, visit www.highrockiesharmreduction.com. To bid on a silent auction item, visit www.bit.ly/HRHRauction

SoL Theatre

Stage of Life (SoL) Theatre Company is gearing up for its Halloween and Holiday productions, “Nightmare Before Christmas” and “The Muppet Christmas Carol”, respectively. Students, ages 7 to 18, who have already participated in a SoL workshop or production, do not need to audition for “Nightmare Before Christmas” which opens Oct. 27. Those without prior experience with SoL may contact jennifer@soltheatrecompany.org. Auditions for “The Muppet Christmas Carol” are Sept. 30 and Oct. 1. Visit www.soltheatrecompany.org for more info.

They say it’s your birthday!

Folks celebrating another trip around the sun this week include: John Hoffmann, Alli O’Neal and Danielle Rozga (Aug. 25); Linda Froning, Julie Goldstein and Julia Tallmadge (Aug. 26); Mason Frisbie, Joanne Howard and Tommy Sands (Aug. 27); JoEllen Maynard and Phil Maynard (Aug. 28); Reina Katzenberger and Tyler Treadway (Aug. 29); Christina Cappelli, Lauren DeAre, Caito Foster, Elizabeth Henry, Lynn Kirchner, Emma Martin and Barbara New (Aug. 30); Sean Jeung and Chloe Shirley (Aug. 31).

~ C A L E N D A R ~

Bob Shettel, a local representative of the national organization Backcountry Hunters and Anglers, organized a free, day-long fly fishing class for women only at the Spring Creeks Ranch on Monday, Aug. 22. Photo by Sue Rullyson

THURSDAY, AUGUST 25

VISION GLENWOOD

The city of Glenwood Springs gives the public two chances to attend an open house related to its comprehensive plan update: from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at City Hall.

THE HOLLY

The documentary, “The Holly”, which delves into a gentrifying neighborhood in Denver and how a gang shooting shed light on the city’s urban redevelopment and gang activity, screens at TACAW at 7:30 p.m followed by a community conversation with filmmaker Julian Rubenstein and the film’s main subject, Terrance Roberts. Prior to the screening, at 4 p.m., the Basalt Library will host a discussion for ages 12 to 19, also with Rubenstein and Roberts.

REDSTONE FEAST

The Redstone General Store offers a farm-to-table meal by donation on the final Thursday of each month, from 5 to 8 p.m. Reservations are not required.

ART PARTY

Aspen Mountain hosts DJ Furth’s exhibit “Portraits of An Other” from 5:30 to 8 p.m. For details, visit www.thefutureisonearth.org

GARDEN MUSIC

Carbondale Arts’ Garden Music Series continues with “Chansons D’Amour” performed at the Third Street Center at 6 p.m. Tickets at www.carbondalearts.com

HAPPY HOUR DANCE

Passion Fruit Dance Company founder Tatiana Desardouin will guide an expressive dance workshop at The Launchpad at 6:15 p.m. Tickets at www.danceinitiative.org

SINGING BOWLS

Enjoy the vibrations of crystal singing bowls at True Nature from 6 to 7:15 p.m. Tickets at www.truenaturehealingarts.com

FRIDAY, AUGUST 26

ART RECEPTION

The Art Base hosts a reception for Richard Carter and Kris Cox from 5 to 7 p.m. Their work will be on display through Sept. 23.

SPRING CREEKS

Spring Creeks Ranch, southeast of Carbondale, hosts a weekend of concerts beginning with The Sean Moon Band, A Band Called Alexis, Joey Rowland and The Tyler Rust Band. Gates open at 5 p.m. and carpooling is encouraged. Learn more at www.springcreeksranch.com/events

COWBOY UP

Come celebrate Carbondale’s western heritage with dancing, barbecue and more at Fourth and Main at 6 p.m. Proceeds benefit Roaring Fork High School’s Sports Foundation.

SOUND HEALING

Dr. Zachary Cashin leads a vibrational sound healing journey at the Third Street Center from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Tickets at www.tcfhf.org

CRYSTAL THEATRE

“Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris” shows at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Saturday, Wednesday and Thursday. A captioned screening on Sunday is at 5 p.m.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 27

GARDEN TOUR

350 Roaring Fork hosts a garden tour in the Crystal Village neighborhood in Carbondale from 9 a.m. to noon. The tour will meet at the southwest corner of Miner’s Park; walking and biking are encouraged but transportation by van will be provided if necessary. For more details, search “350 Roaring Fork” on Facebook.

VIDEO EDITING

Mathew Paul Jinks teaches video editing with Adobe Premiere Pro at The Art Base from 9 a.m. to noon. Tickets at www.theartbase.org

SPRING CREEKS

The Spring Creeks Ranch concert series continues with William Michael Morgan, Aaron Goodvin and The Tyler Rust Band. Gates open at 6 p.m. and carpooling is encouraged. Learn more at www.springcreeksranch.com/events

MAGICAL MOMENTS

Redstone’s Magical Moments summer concert series continues at Avalanche Outfitters with Rupert Wates performing at 6 p.m.

PASSION FRUIT DANCE

Culminating a 10-day residency in the Roaring Fork Valley, Passion Fruit Dance Company from New York performs at TACAW at 8 p.m. Tickets at www.tacaw.org

SUNDAY, AUGUST 28

COMMUNITY CONSTELLATION

Carol Shure leads a group session to address unhealed ancestral trauma at the Third Street Center from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. To register, contact Carol at (831) 218-5770 or communityconstellation@gmail.com

MONDAY, AUGUST 29

PENNY HOT SPRINGS

Pitkin County hosts an open house/presentation for access improvements at Penny Hot Springs at the Third Street Center from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Learn more and comment online at www.bit.ly/PennySurvey

TUESDAY, AUGUST 30

HEAT PUMPS

Learn more about heat pumps in cold climates with a webinar at 5 p.m. RSVP at www.bit.ly/pumptheheat

MEDITATION

Lisa McKenzie leads “Golden Light Meditation” from 6 to 7:30 p.m. For details, contact lmckenzie1light@gmail.com

YONDER MOUNTAIN

Yonder Mountain String Band performs at TACAW at 7 p.m. Tickets at www.tacaw.org

TUESDAY, AUGUST 31

JOHN AND ANN

The community is welcome to celebrate and say goodbye to John Colson and Anne Sullivan, who after 40 years in the Valley are moving to Wisconsin. An informal gathering will take place at Sopris Park at 6 p.m. This is a potluck-style gathering and glass containers are prohibited in the park.

FURTHER OUT

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 1

ABUSE PREVENTION

River Bridge Regional Center hosts Torey Ivanic, author of “No Big Deal”, for a conversation about protecting and empowering our children. The event includes dinner at 5 p.m. with a presentation from 5:30 to 7 p.m. RSVP at www.bit.ly/AbusePreventionNOW

SONGWRITERS’ ROUND

Local musician Jackson Emmer hosts TACAW’s first Songwriters’ Round with guests Susan Gibson (who wrote the hit “Wide Open Spaces” popularly performed by the Dixie Chicks), Jackson Emmer and David Starr at 7 p.m. at TACAW.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 2

ROMA RANSOM

Roma Ransom performs at True Nature as part of the Peace Garden Summer Music Series at 5:30 p.m. Can’t make it in-person? Tune into KDNK radio to listen live.

CLAY CENTER OPENING

The opening reception for “Retrospective”, an exhibit consisting of ceramics made by Carbondale Clay Center’s founder Diane Kenney, starts at 6 p.m.

LABOR DAY ART SHOW

Redstone’s 26th annual Labor Day Art Show kicks off with an artists’ reception at the Redstone Inn at 6 p.m. The show continues through the weekend on the front and back lawn of the Redstone Inn. The Plein Air contest starts at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 4 and anyone is welcome to compete — call Becky at 970-929-5085 to enter. For more info and a list of the weekend’s events, visit www.bit.ly/RedstoneArtShow

CONSENSUAL IMPROV

Thunder River Theatre Company presents Consensual Improv performing at 8 p.m. Tickets at www.thunderrivertheatre.com

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 3

COOKING CLASS

Devika Gurung teaches Nepalese cooking at Sustainable Settings from 3 to 6 p.m. For details, call 970-710-0822 or email gurung804@gmail.com

MAGICAL MOMENTS

Redstone’s Magical Moments summer concert series concludes with Wooden Rock performing from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 5

LIBRARIES CLOSED

The Garfield County Libraries will be closed in observance of Labor Day.