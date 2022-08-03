Scuttlebutt & Calendar – Aug. 4, 2022

Email

Answering the call

In response to the Bureau of Reclamation’s demand Colorado River Basin states conserve water to protect infrastructure at Lake Powell and Lake Mead, Upper Division States (New Mexico, Utah, Wyoming and Colorado) have formulated a five-point plan. “The options the Upper Division States have available to protect critical reservoir elevations are limited,” reads a letter outlining the plan. “Reclamation data shows that Lower Basin and Mexico depletions are more than double the depletions in the Upper Basin.” (www.bit.ly/CWCBletter)

Overdrawn

The Colorado River District’s annual water seminar will take place at Colorado Mesa University in Grand Junction on Sept. 16. In the 100th year of the 1922 Colorado River Compact, with federal pressure to proactively conserve more water, 2022’s seminar theme is “overdrawn.” To register, visit: www.bit.ly/CRDregister

Bike safety

Carbondale’s Bike Pedestrian and Trails Commission will be giving away bike lights during First Friday, Aug. 5, at Fourth and Main Street. To get a light, you must bring your bike.

Pesky flies

The spotted lanternfly, a pest capable of decimating crops like peaches, grapes and hops, has landed in Iowa. In response, the Colorado Department of Agriculture has launched a new informational website (ag.colorado.gov/spotted-lanternfly) to help identify, report and eradicate the invasive planthopper. If spotted, the specimen should be captured and frozen.

Community grants

The town of Carbondale dedicates 1% of its general fund toward community grants. Funding requests of up to $5,000 can be made by local nonprofits (at www.bit.ly/CdaleGrants). Applications are due by 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16.

5Point

Adventure filmmakers can now submit entries for the 16th Annual 5Point Flagship Festival, which will be held in April 2023. For those with a tight budget, funding is available through the 5Point Film Fund. Applications for funding are due by Sept. 2. Visit www.5pointfilm.org for details.

CORE leadership

The Community Office for Resource Efficiency (CORE) announced the hiring of Carbondale local Dallas Blaney as the organization’s chief executive officer. “Innovation is what historically sets CORE apart from other organizations,” Blaney stated. “We need to continue to find creative solutions that positively impact the lives of our neighbors and communities as well as the environment.” For more info about CORE, visit www.aspencore.org

Veteran appreciation

For the month of August, active duty and military veterans can visit Colorado state parks free of charge. Visit your local Colorado Parks and Wildlife office to obtain an August Military Pass.

Safety tip

Register for Carbondale Fire’s free Community Connect service to share critical information about your household or business so that first responders have that information before they arrive. Register at www.bit.ly/CarbFireCC

They say it’s your birthday!

Folks celebrating another trip around the sun this week include: Megan Gianinetti, Kallie Hyer, Jay Leavitt, Tony Madrigal and Andrew Roberts-Gray (Aug. 4); Cilla Dickinson, Rosie McSwain, Shiloh Merriott and Ixchel Muniz (Aug. 5); Steven Haines and Carly Merriott (Aug. 6); Ed Engelki and Charlotte Graham (Aug. 7); Amber Sparkles, Chris Peterson and Jasmin Ramirez (Aug. 8); Dru Handy and Sarah-Jane Johnson (Aug. 9); Jeanne Souldern and Louise Holgate (Aug. 10).

~ C A L E N D A R ~

In partnership with Roadside Gallery, Carbondale’s classic car show returns this First Friday, Aug. 5, from 5 to 8:30 p.m. on Main Street. There will be live music, giveaways, photo shoots and more. Have a hot rod to show off? Email debbi@roadsidegallery.com or call 970-963-9332. Photo by Martin Garfinkle

THURSDAY, AUGUST 4

PARTISAN POLITICS

The Aspen Institute hosts New York Times op-ed columnist Michelle Goldberg and Tim Miller, a former Republican National Convention spokesman, on “Partisan politics, social disruption, and living under a pandemic: America in 2022” at 5 p.m. Tickets at www.aspeninstitute.org/events

JOEY LEONE

The Glenwood Springs Library features a concert with guitarist and music historian Joey Leone all about the history and social impact of American blues music. The show is free and begins at 6 p.m.

CLAY CENTER

Learn about new glaze techniques with Brian Chen from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Registration at www.carbondaleclay.org

SEUSSICAL JR.

The Stage of Life Theatre Company presents “Seussical Jr.” tonight and tomorrow at the Third Street Center at 6 p.m. Tickets at soltheatrecompany.org

GHOST CINEMA

Artists Korakrit Arunanondchai and Alex Gvojic present a “ghost cinema” performance at T-Lazy-7 Ranch in Aspen at 9 p.m. RSVP at www.bit.ly/AAMTogether

FRIDAY, AUGUST 5

BIKE LIGHTS

Carbondale’s bike pedestrian commission hands out bike lights during First Friday, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

CONCERT SERIES

The Peace Garden Summer Concert Series continues with a performance by The American Feather at True Nature at 5:30 p.m. Can’t make it in-person? Listen live on KDNK radio.

CRYSTAL THEATRE

“Bullet Train” screens at 7:30 p.m. tonight and tomorrow and at 5 p.m. on Sunday.

BLUEGRASS/JAM

The Travelin’ McCourys perform at The Arts Campus at Willits at 8 p.m. For tickets, visit tacaw.org

SATURDAY, AUGUST 6

POTTERY AS POETRY

Learn about creative expression through ceramics with a two-day workshop hosted by Jared Peterson at the Carbondale Clay Center. Details at carbondaleclay.org

HIKE TO PRESERVE

Wilderness Workshop (WW) guides a hike to Pilot Knob at 9 a.m. to help boost awareness of ongoing efforts to preserve the area and protect it from oil and gas development. On Aug. 13, WW will lead a hike to Perham Creek. Visit wildernessworkshop.org for more details and to register.

VINTAGE EVERYTHING

Casey Brewing in Glenwood Springs will open some special sour beers, aged up to 14 months in oak barrels, at 11 a.m. Commemorative stemware is included with a ticket to the tasting. More info at www.caseybrewing.com

MARBLEFEST

MarbleFest returns with live entertainment beginning at 11:30 a.m. and continuing into the night this Saturday and Sunday. Several food vendors will keep the crowds fueled.

ICE CREAM SOCIAL

The Aspen Historical Society’s annual ice cream social will feature a 45-minute, theatrical crash course in Aspen history. The Wheeler/Stallard Museum hosts the spectacle from 2 to 4 p.m.

WINDWALKERS

WindWalkers’ annual fundraiser, Wranglers and Rhinestones, takes place at Rancho de Malo from 6 to 10 p.m. For tickets, visit www.windwalkers.org or call 970-963-2909.

ASPEN MUSIC SCHOOL

Piano students from Aspen Music Festival and School perform at the Carbondale Library at 6 p.m. this evening and again on Aug. 13, also at 6 p.m.

LIVE MUSIC

The Jeff Andrews Band performs at Heather’s in Basalt at 6:30 p.m.

FUN AND A MOVIE

The Basalt Library hosts a slew of family friendly activities at 6:30 p.m. before a screening of “The Greatest Showman” at 8 p.m. on its lawn.

SON VOLT

The Arts Campus at Willits presents Son Volt at 8 p.m. Tickets at tacaw.org

SUNDAY, AUGUST 7

OUTDOOR YOGA

True Nature offers outdoor yoga, by donation, on Sundays in August at 10:30 a.m. Mats and props are not provided.

MONDAY, AUGUST 8

OVERDOSE AWARENESS

August is overdose awareness month. Learn about outreach initiatives by High Rockies Harm Reduction, including an online auction, during Chemical World on KDNK at 4:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 10

STAGFLATION?

The Aspen Institute hosts BlackRock CEO Laurence Fink, President and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis Neel Kashkari, and Aspen Economic Strategy Group Director Melissa Kearney in conversation with Harvard professor Lawrence Summers and The Wall Street Journal’s Greg Ip. The economics talk begins at noon. Tickets at www.aspeninstitute.org/events

SOUND HEALING

Dr. Zachary Cashin leads a sound healing journey at True Nature from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tickets at www.truenaturehealingarts.com

PSYCHIC MEDIUM

The Center for Human Flourishing welcomes Cheryl Murphy to the Third Street Center for an introduction to her work as a psychic medium at 7 p.m. Murphy will then host an interactive workshop on Saturday, Aug. 13, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

HALLELUJAH

Aspen Film presents “Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song” at the Isis Theatre in Aspen at 7:30 p.m.

FURTHER OUT

THURSDAY, AUGUST 11

PEER RECOVERY

Glenwood Springs hosts the second annual Colorado Rural Peer Recovery Conference today beginning at 8 a.m. through tomorrow at noon. See the list of speakers at www.bit.ly/GWSrecovery

iPHONE BASICS

Learn the ins and outs of your iPhone at the Basalt Library from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Register at basaltlibrary.org

LEGAL CLINIC

Basalt Library hosts a free legal clinic from 2 to 5 p.m. To sign up, call 970-927-4311 or email info@basaltlibrary.org

RACING TO JUSTICE

The Aspen Institute explores structural racism remedies at 5 p.m. Tickets at www.aspeninstitute.org/events

ECSTATIC DANCE

The full moon-thly ecstatic dance tradition at 13 Moons Ranch continues at 6 p.m.

FULL MOON CEREMONY

Sheridan Semple leads a special ceremony with aromatherapy at True Nature at 6 p.m. Details at truenaturehealingarts.com

5POINT FILM

The 5Point Summer Film Series continues with “The Territory” at The Art Campus at Willits at 7:30 p.m. Tickets at tacaw.org

FRIDAY, AUGUST 12

EXPLORE COLOR

School-aged children are invited to mix colors, dye paper and create a sand art bottle at the Carbondale Library at 1:30 p.m.

TIE DYE FOR TEENS

Bristlecone Arts Collaborative leads a tie dye workshop for teens at the Carbondale Library at 3:30 p.m. Materials will be provided and participants are invited to bring a white cotton article of clothing from home, too.

Y LA BAMBA

Singer and songwriter Luz Elena Mendoza and the Y La Bamba band perform at TACAW at 8 p.m. For tickets and more info, visit tacaw.org

SATURDAY, AUGUST 13

PERMACULTURE ACADEMY

The Central Rocky Mountain Permaculture Institute is offering its ninth annual Permaculture Academy, Aug. 13-21. For details and registration, visit bit.ly/CRMPIacademy

TRAILWORK

Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers puts some elbow grease into a new trail at Sky Mountain Park near Aspen from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. RSVP online at www.rfov.org/calendar

ART + HOPE

In partnership with Aspen Strong, Sheri Gaynor leads an art class focused on healing and hope at The Art Base from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. A second session will be virtual on Aug. 14 at the same time. More at theartbase.org

NATURAL DYE

Katie Browne teaches a natural dyeing technique which creates botanical imprints from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at The Art Base. More at theartbase.org

THE BODY ALIVE

Jayne Gottlieb leads participants in “The Body Alive,” a combination of yoga and dance, at TACAW from 10:30 to noon. For details and registration, visit tacaw.org

EMPOWERMENT

The Center for Human Flourishing presents “Harness the Wisdom, Wonder & Life-Affirming Power of Near-Death Experiences” online at 11 a.m. Details at bit.ly/near-deathwebinar

LIBRARY MUSIC

The Aspen Music Festival and School presents a juried selection of piano recitals by students at the Carbondale Library at 6 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 17

SPOON CARVING

Laura Wagner teaches you to carve, shape and finish your own wooden spoon at Rock Bottom Ranch from 5 to 8 p.m. More at theartbase.org

LIBRARY TRENDS

Jamie LaRue, Garfield County Libraries executive director, talks about how libraries are changing to meet the needs of our communities in the digital age. The event will occur at the Carbondale Library from 6:30 to 8 p.m.