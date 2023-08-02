Scuttlebutt & Calendar – Aug. 3, 2023

Email

Papers, please

All 175 copies of The Sopris Sun delivered to the former City Market in Carbondale have consistently vanished within a few days. We suspect that fat stack is being redistributed at other locations, but would like to confirm. If you need extra copies at a specific yellow box (especially to spread to businesses, neighborhoods, etc.) please shoot us an email at news@soprissun.com or call 970-510-3003.

Crystal restoration

Carbondale’s Riverfront Park is now closed for a restoration project. The trail’s re-opening date is unknown at this time. Crystal River access from this park and upstream are also closed for public safety reasons, with in-river construction occurring at the Weaver Ditch diversion and along the banks.

CMC trustees

Four positions on the Colorado Mountain College Board of Trustees are up for election this November, including District 2 which encompasses the Roaring Fork School District boundaries and is currently served by Marianne Virgili. Each term lasts four years and nominating petitions (available at 802 Grand Avenue, Glenwood Springs) are due by Sept. 1. For details, contact Julie Hanson at 970-947-8402 or jshanson@coloradomtn.edu on or after Aug. 9.

Downvalley trash

Enrollment is now open for Glenwood Springs’ “Pay as You Throw” program allowing residents to select cart sizes for trash and recycling according to their service level needs. The deadline to enroll is Aug. 18 (at www.cogs.us/PAYT). Applicable residences that do not complete enrollment will be automatically set up with the standard option (medium trash and medium recycling bins for $25.44 per month).

Move on over

Beginning Monday, Aug. 7, Colorado is enhancing its “Move Over” law to provide greater protection for people and their vehicles on the side of the road. Drivers will now be required to get over or slow down when passing any disabled vehicle with its hazard lights flashing.

Paint out

The Redstone Art Foundation will host another Plein Air Paint Out event this year. Coinciding with the Redstone Art Show, artists can have their canvas stamped on Saturday, Aug. 26, in front of the Redstone Inn at 9am ($35 registration includes lunch). Their work must be turned in by 7pm that evening to be auctioned off the following day at 3pm. For pieces sold, 30% will be donated to the Jack Roberts Scholarship Fund while the artist keeps the remainder.

Four Mile connection

The Garfield County commissioners unanimously approved a limited impact land use change permit for the installation of a 70-foot cell tower, approximately 1.5 miles from Sunlight Mountain Ski Resort. T-Mobile will be the primary carrier linked to the tower, but it will also accommodate other telecommunication carriers. The applicant will help ensure that the tower mimics its natural surroundings, according to a press release, and construction is expected to begin as soon as possible.

CPW honors military

Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) welcomes active and veteran military and National Guard members to access all state parks free-of-charge for the month of August. To secure a free August Military Pass, visit any CPW office and show proof of service. Visit www.cpw.state.co.us for more information.

Equine West Nile

The Colorado State Veterinarian’s office confirmed the first case of equine West Nile Virus (WNV) of 2023 over the weekend in a gelding in Weld County. The horse presented with sudden neurological symptoms including weakness, stumbling and recumbency and was euthanized. WNV is a reportable disease in both humans and animals and the first human case in Colorado this year was confirmed on July 24 in La Plata County. The state Department of Agriculture encourages the WNV vaccine for horses. To report a case of equine West Nile, you can call 303-869-9130.

They say it’s your birthday!

Folks celebrating another trip around the sun this week include: Margarita Alvarez, Gavin Dahl and Sara Preston (Aug. 3); Megan Gianinetti, Kallie Hyer, Jay Leavitt, Tony Madrigal and Andrew Roberts-Gray (Aug. 4); Cilla Dickinson, Rosie McSwain, Shiloh Merriott and Ixchel Muniz (Aug. 5); Steven Haines and Carly Merriott (Aug. 6); Ed Engelki, Charlotte Graham and Marcelo Lott (Aug. 7); Amber Sparkles, Chris Peterson and Jasmin Ramirez Ramos (Aug. 8); Dru Handy and Sarah-Jane Johnson (Aug. 9).

Care to learn the art and science behind high-elevation permaculture? Central Rocky Mountain Permaculture Institute (CRMPI) hosts its ninth annual Permaculture Academy with two immersion intensive courses, totalling nine days. CRMPI’s founder, Jerome Osentowski, will lead the instruction of “Designing and Managing High-Altitude/Low Energy Use Greenhouses” Aug. 11-15 and “Creating Forest Gardens” Aug. 16-20. Participants can camp nearby and will enjoy freshly-harvested, organic meals daily. Learn more and register online (at www.crmpi.org). Courtesy photo

~ C A L E N D A R ~

THURSDAY, AUGUST 3

SKY WATCHING

This month, the Perseid meteor shower will peak around Aug. 13. Venus transitions from evening star to the morning sky on Aug. 19. Meanwhile, Mars and Saturn are visible in the evening sky and Jupiter can be seen late at night.

BRIDGE

The Library Bridge Club convenes at the Basalt Library today and Thursday, Aug. 10, at 4pm.

APRENDO A

Basalt Library invites the community to a bilingual review of library resources from 5 to 6pm.

MUSIC AT THE LIBRARY

Aspen Music Festival and School students perform chamber music at the Basalt Library at 5:15pm. Can’t make today’s show? Not to worry, there’ll be a repeat on Thursday, Aug. 10 at 5:15pm.

RODEO

The Carbondale Wild West Rodeo kicks off at 5:30pm every Thursday through Aug. 17 at the Gus Darien Riding Arena (County Road 100). Tickets can be purchased in advance at the Roaring Fork Valley Coop. A free shuttle runs from 6 to 10pm between the rodeo and The Orchard (110 Snowmass Drive). Limited on-site parking is now $10 per vehicle.

FX MAKE-UP

FX artist Brian Weller is teaching a make-up class for teens to learn how to create monsters, ghouls, zombies and fantasy characters, Aug. 3, 4, 10 and 11 from 5:30 to 8:30pm at the Glenwood Springs Community Art Center. Sign up at www.bit.ly/glenwoodrec-arts

BEE FRIENDLY

The Carbondale Bee Friendly Initiative hosts a community garden workshop at 6pm in Sopris Park, touring a shady woodland garden, discussing native shade plants and introducing methods learned in “Prairie Up” by Benjamin Vogt.

COMMON ROOTS

Headquarters hosts a monthly group for men to share with other men at 23400 Two Rivers Road from 6 to 7:30pm.

LORI GOTTLIEB

New York Times bestselling author Lori Gottlieb will speak at the Aspen Institute tonight at 6pm. Register at www.aspeninstitute.org

CRYSTAL THEATRE

“Barbie” shows at the Crystal Theatre every night through Aug. 10 at 7:30pm, except Sunday, Aug. 6 with a matinee at 5pm. “Oppenheimer” opens on Aug. 11 at 7:30pm.

FIRST FRIDAY, AUGUST 4

BABY GYM

Children 3 and younger and their guardians are invited to get the wiggles out at the Basalt Library from 10:30 to 11:30am.

NATURE JOURNALING

Adults interested in exploring and documenting nature are invited to join a group of novice and experienced sketch book writers and artists meeting every first Friday from 1 to 2:30pm at the Carbondale Library.

ECONOMIC RESILIENCE

Economists chat about global challenges at the Aspen Institute today at 1pm. Register to attend online at www.aspeninstitute.org

NAME UNSEEN

The Art Base’s “10×10 Name Unseen” silent auction opens today from 5 to 7pm!

CANDID CONVERSATION

Dance Initiative and Mezcla Socials co present a candid conversation about racism in Colorado led by MANAUS’ Bryan Alvarez-Terrazas at 5:30pm. The evening will conclude with dancing and drinks. Tickets at www.danceinitiative.org

WE-CYCLE

Celebrate the debut of Carbondale’s new bike-share service with a party at KDNK (76 South Second Street) beginning at 6pm.

DOUG CASEBEER

Carbondale Clay Center welcomes Doug Casebeer for an exhibit of new works called “Sense of Place” on display through Aug. 12. There will be a reception tonight from 6 to 8pm.

SOUND BATH

Danielle Klein leads a Cosmic Energy Sound Bath in True Nature’s Kiva at 6pm. Tickets at www.truenaturehealingarts.com

MARBLEFEST

Easy Jim performs the music of the Grateful Dead at Slow Groovin’ as part of MarbleFest tonight at 7pm. MarbleFest continues through Sunday with live entertainment, food and activities.

RENT

Theatre Aspen presents “Rent” on weekday evenings this month at 7:30pm with several matinees sprinkled throughout. Find tickets at www.theatreaspen.org

LVDY

Steve’s Guitars presents a Colorado-based duo composed of Kathleen Hooper and Aubrey Mable, performing with special guest Carly King, at 8pm. Tickets at www.stevesguitars.net

SATURDAY, AUGUST 5

FENCE REMOVAL

Wilderness Workshop and the Independence Pass Foundation remove experimental snow fencing up Independence Pass from 9am to 2:30pm (with a carpool departing from Carbondale at 8am). Register at www.wildernessworkshop.org

BREATHWORK

Nick Nichalson and Lisa Wilson lead a neo-shamanic breathwork workshop aligned with Sirius conjoining the sun at the Third Street Center from 9am to 3pm. Register online at www.aspen.neoshamanic.org

FARM TOUR

Join the Western Colorado Alliance for a Highwater Farm tour from 9 to 11am. Register online at www.westerncoloradoalliance.org

PLEIN AIR FESTIVAL

After a week of painting in the Snowmass area, 20 renowned artists will showcase and sell their works in front of the Collective today from noon to 6pm, and tomorrow from 10am to 4pm.

OUTDOOR YOGA

True Nature hosts outdoor, pay-what-you-can yoga on Saturdays at 10am through Aug. 26.

MONEY MATTERS

Danielle Howard teaches about financial mindsets and mental health at True Nature from 10am to noon. Tickets www.truenaturehealingarts.com

ASPEN HISTORY

Join the Aspen Historical Society for a free ice cream social at the Wheeler/Stallard Museum from 2 to 5pm, celebrating the event’s 60th anniversary. Boozy milkshakes will be available to adults for a small fee.

LIBRARY CAMP OUT

New and experienced campers are invited to check out gear from the Basalt Library and camp out in the nearby meadow beginning tonight at 5pm and concluding with a Lions Club Pancake Wagon breakfast on Sunday morning. Registration is required at www.basaltlibrary.org

MUSIC ON THE MOUNTAIN

The Cass Clayton Band performs at the Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park from 6 to 9pm. Gondola proceeds benefit Sunlight Ski Patrol.

JOHNNY JANE

Zephyr State presents an original play, “Johnny Jane,” at Thunder River Theatre tonight at 7:30pm and tomorrow at 2pm. Visit www.thunderrivertheatre.com for tickets.

SUSTO

Esther Rose opens for SUSTO at TACAW at 8pm. Visit www.tacaw.org for tickets.

STEVE’S GUITARS

Tony Kamel of Wood & Wire performs at Steve’s Guitars at 8pm. Tickets at www.stevesguitars.net

SUNDAY, AUGUST 6

WATERCOLOR WORKSHOP

Sarah Uhl leads a watercoloring workshop in Redstone from 8:30am to 12:30pm, starting at the Redstone Park. Visit www.sarahuhl.com for more info and to register.

WICK MOSES

A memorial for Wick Moses will be held at the Third Street Center’s Community Hall beginning at 3pm, followed by a potluck. The main course will be provided, but attendees are asked to bring a side dish or dessert.

SOFIA TALVIK

Hailing from Gothenburg, Sweden, Sofia Talvik appears at Steve’s Guitars for an intimate concert at 8pm. Talvik has performed at big festivals like Lollapalooza and SxSW.

BAND OF HEATHENS

The Band of Heathens perform at TACAW at 8pm. Visit www.tacaw.org for tickets.

ECSTATIC DANCE

Join Alya Howe and company for a full moon ecstatic dance celebration at 13 Moons Ranch (south of Carbondale) beginning at 6pm.

MONDAY, AUGUST 7

ARTS GRANT

An online information session regarding an Arts in Society Grant (funded in part by Colorado Creative Industries), for art projects with solutions to civic and social challenges in mind, will be held online at noon. Visit www.bit.ly/ArtsSocietyGrant for more info and to register.

EL PLACER DE LEER

Practica tu Spanish by reading “Diez treguas,” by Francisco Varela, with Angelica Breña at the Basalt Library at 5pm.

ENGLISH IN ACTION

English in Action hosts open tutoring hours for English Language Learners at the Basalt Library at 6pm.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 8

ALZHEIMER’S TALK

Sopris Lodge hosts Lisa Paige, volunteer community educator from the Alzheimer’s Association, with “10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s” at 3pm. To RSVP, call 970-456-6871 or visit www.soprislodge.com/events

YARN GROUP

Knitters and crocheters mingle and stitch at the Basalt Library at 5pm.

‘LONESOME DOVE’

Mary Fox leads a discussion of the western classic “Lonesome Dove” by Larry McMurtry at the Basalt Library at 5:30pm.

PEAK PERFORMANCE

The Aspen Science Center presents a panel of experts, including ski racer Wiley Maple, to chat about STEM and peak performance at the Aspen Community Church from 6:30 to 8pm. For tickets, visit aspensciencecenter.org

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 9

BIRD ART

The Aspen Chapel Gallery will host a discussion with artists from the current exhibition, “Art for the Birds,” moderated by Andrew Travers at 5pm.

WESTERN

Catch “Once Upon a Time in the West” at the Isis Theatre at 7pm. Tickets at www.aspenfilm.org

THURSDAY, AUGUST 10

SPANISH STORYTIME

Children up to 6 years of age are invited to listen to a story read in Spanish at the Basalt Library at 10am. The session will be conducted bilingually.

MUSHROOM RETREAT

Beyul hosts a four-day mushroom retreat, with instructors Hamilton Pevec, Mateo Rader and Trent and Kristen Blizzard, on its 32-acre property, today at 3pm to Aug. 13 at 10:30am. Visit www.beyulretreat.com for more info and to register.

ENGLISH IN ACTION

English in Action’s sixth annual Summer Benefit takes place at the Aspen Institute’s Doerr-Hosier Center beginning at 5:30pm with music by Valle Nevado, a local jazz trio. Francisco (Paco) Nevarez-Burgueño will be presented with the inaugural Community Leadership Award. Tickets are at www.englishinaction.org