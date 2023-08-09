Scuttlebutt / Calendar – Aug. 10, 2023

Email

Home Energy Score

The Town of Carbondale is launching a Home Energy Score pilot program, offering 100 free home energy assessments to residents in partnership with Clean Energy Economy for the Region. The home visit takes about one hour and the rating will help residents better understand their house’s energy use and how to save energy. The standardized protocol could then be used to encourage efficiency improvements on a town-wide scale, helping Carbondale to meet its goal of net-zero emissions by 2050. Sign up at www.garfieldcleanenergy.org/carbondale-hes

Community preparedness

West Mountain Regional Community Organizations Active in Disasters (COAD), founded by the Aspen Community Foundation, “is a collaborative partnership created to foster an effective disaster response to meet the needs of people in Pitkin, Eagle and Garfield counties,” according to Valerie Carlin, co-chair of West Mountain COAD. There will be an American Red Cross-led Mass Care Shelter Training for new volunteers on Aug. 29, from 10am to 3pm, in Eagle, and on Aug. 30, from 10:30am to 3:30pm, in Carbondale. Visit www.wmrcoad.org for more info or to sign up.

Safeway fire

On Aug. 7, just after 4pm, the Glenwood Springs Fire Department responded to a call regarding smoke near the old Safeway building. When they arrived, the team found a motorhome engulfed in flames and smoke. The fire was quickly contained. The owner of the vehicle sustained minor injuries and denied treatment. Unfortunately, his dog, Cody, was trapped inside and did not survive. According to a Post Independent article, the owner of the motorhome, Wayne Jensen, had been living in the vehicle for nearly five years behind the former Safeway.

133 repairs

The Colorado Department of Transportation began work on permanent repairs to Highway 133 at Bear Creek, between Somerset and Paonia, where a failed culvert caused a road closure from May 2 to June 19. The temporary bridge will remain in place while a permanent fix is installed.

Campground fees

The Bureau of Land Management announced on Aug. 7 that new campground fees will be implemented for six campgrounds in Eagle and Pitkin counties prior to the 2024 camping season, including $20 per night at the Prince Creek Campground, or $4 per person for group sites, where there had previously been no fees. “The fees collected will be used specifically to manage these sites,” said Field Manager Larry Sandoval.

Marble Basecamp

Great Outdoor Colorado awarded $1 million to Aspen Valley Land Trust (AVLT) to help acquire the original Outward Bound’s campus in Marble. The purchase is scheduled to close on Oct. 3. According to a press release, “AVLT is working with several additional funding partners and community supporters to reach a $3.2 million goal.”

Gavilan’s Wild Place

AVLT announced on Aug. 2 that Missouri Heights property owner Jill Soffer has committed to conserve 118 acres. The ranch includes a portion of Spring Park Reservoir, designated “Important Bird Area” by the Audubon Society of Colorado, and is bordered by Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management lands. “Combined with Jill’s neighboring 2020 conservation project, she has successfully protected a major wildlife corridor that includes sensitive elk calving habitat,” read a press release.

Coal Basin funding

The Community Office for Resource Efficiency (CORE) received final permit approval from the White River National Forest Service for its Coal Basin Methane Project, to develop a plan to eliminate the methane leaking from the Coal Basin mine. In addition, CORE obtained the final contract documents from the U.S. Department of Energy, opening up the use of a $1.2 million grant CORE initially secured in 2021.

Cool Colorado

The Colorado Chamber of Commerce is partnering with FirstBank for the second annual “Coolest Thing Made in Colorado” contest. Last year, Marble Distilling Company won the “Best Food and Beverage” category for its Marble Vodka 80. Nominations are due by Aug. 21, and 10 finalists will be honored at a luncheon meeting on Oct. 19. Learn more at www.coolestthingcolorado.com

They say it’s your birthday!

Folks celebrating another trip around the sun this week include: Jeanne Souldern and Louise Holgate (Aug. 10); Tripp Adams, Morgan Hill, Bill Hofto and Sean Keery (Aug. 11); Sebastian Dunn, Caitlin Evans, Brian Gaddis and Alyson Romanus (Aug. 12); Briana Boland, John Ginn, Larry Gottlieb and Sarah Overbeck (Aug. 13); Alex Fisher, Ariane Montez and Alejandra Rico (Aug. 14); Anna Broome, Jill Knaus, Cara Nieslanik, Maggie Seldeen and John Williams (Aug. 16).

~ C A L E N D A R ~

Artspace, a national nonprofit working with Carbondale on the plans for the Town Center site surrounding Thunder River Theatre, hosted an ice cream social on Aug. 2 together with the architectural team for the project: jv DeSousa Architecture and Planning and Bldg Seed Architects. The team will have a booth at the free concert in Sopris Park on Aug. 13. Visit www.artspace.org/towncenter for more info and a list of upcoming community engagement events. Photo by Raleigh Burleigh

THURSDAY, AUGUST 10

SPANISH STORYTIME

Children up to 6 years of age are invited to listen to a story read in Spanish at the Basalt Library at 10am. The session will be conducted bilingually. There is another session on Aug. 17 at 10am.

FREE LEGAL CLINIC

People in need of legal advice but without an attorney can sign up for a free 15-minute consultation with a volunteer attorney between 2 to 5pm at the Basalt Library. Register for a time-slot by calling 970-927-4311 or emailing info@basaltlibrary.org

MUSHROOM RETREAT

Beyul hosts a four-day mushroom retreat, with instructors Hamilton Pevec, Mateo Rader and Trent and Kristen Blizzard, today at 3pm to Aug. 13 at 10:30am. Visit www.beyulretreat.com for more info and to register.

RODEO

The Carbondale Wild West Rodeo kicks off at 5:30pm at the Gus Darien Riding Arena (County Road 100). Tickets can be purchased in advance at the Roaring Fork Valley Coop. A free shuttle runs from 6 to 10pm between the rodeo and The Orchard (110 Snowmass Drive). Limited on-site parking is now $10 per vehicle.

ENGLISH IN ACTION

English in Action’s sixth annual Summer Benefit takes place at the Aspen Institute’s Doerr-Hosier Center beginning at 5:30pm with music by Valle Nevado, a local jazz trio. Francisco (Paco) Nevarez-Burgueño will be presented with the inaugural Community Leadership Award. Tickets are at www.englishinaction.org

WEBB TELESCOPE

The Aspen Institute hosts a conversation about gazing into deep space with Dr. James Bullock, dean of the School of Physical Sciences at the University of California, Irvine. Registration is required for the 6pm event at www.aspeninstitute.org/events

ENNEAGRAM

Learn “The Narrative Enneagram” with Lori Mueller at True Nature tonight from 5:30 to 7:30pm. Register online at www.truenaturehealingarts.com

FRIDAY, AUGUST 11

8-11 DAY

Black Hills Energy urges residents to call 811 at least two business days prior to any digging project to have underground utility lines marked. In 2022, 10% of Black Hills Energy’s total emissions were caused by damage to pipelines. Learn more at www.colorado811.org

SOUND JOURNEY

Dr. Zachary Cashin leads a meditative sound journey in True Nature’s Kiva from 6:15 to 8pm. Register online at www.truenaturehealingarts.com

CRYSTAL THEATRE

Catch “Barbie” at the Crystal Theatre tonight, tomorrow and Aug. 16-17 at 7:30pm or on Sunday at 5pm.

FALL IN LOVE

Thunder River Theatre Company’s signature Cabaret series continues with Traci Bair performing Broadway hits with accompaniment on piano by David Dyer. For tickets, visit www.thunderrivertheatre.com

BUBBA BELLIN

Country artist Bubba Bellin plays at Steve’s Guitars at 8pm. Tickets at www.stevesguitars.net

SATURDAY, AUGUST 12

PERMACULTURE ACADEMY

Central Rocky Mountain Permaculture Institute (CRMPI) hosts its ninth annual Permaculture Academy with two immersion courses, starting with “Designing and Managing High-Altitude/Low Energy Use Greenhouses,” Aug. 11-15, and finishing up with “Creating Forest Gardens,” Aug. 16-20. Learn more and register online at www.crmpi.org

CACAO

True Nature hosts a cacao ceremony from 9am to 11am. Register online at www.truenaturehealingarts.com

STAR-TETRAHEDRON

Gary Springfield, author of “Source Dialogues,” teaches “the miracle of manifestation” at the Third Street Center from noon to 5pm. Find tickets at www.tcfhf.org

BASALSA

TACAW hosts Basalsa beginning at noon! This free event is open to all ages. Details at www.tacaw.org

INNER SANCTUARY

Women’s empowerment and confidence expert Joelene Ashker guides an evening retreat at True Nature from 3 to 5pm. Register online at www.truenaturehealingarts.com

MUSIC ON THE MOUNTAIN

Louie and the Lizards performs at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park at 6pm. Gondola proceeds benefit The Buddy Program.

PENNIES ON THE TRACK

Steve’s Guitars hosts Pennies on the Track at 8pm. For tickets, visit www.stevesguitars.net

WARHOL V. GOLDSMITH

Explore Booksellers in Aspen presents “Warhol Foundation V. Lynn Goldsmith: A Copyright Battle for the Ages” for free at 8pm, with an after-party at Fat City Gallery.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 13

SECOND SUNDAY CONCERT

The Town of Carbondale hosts a free concert in Sopris Park beginning around 4pm.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 15

YARN GROUP

Knitters and crocheters convene at the Basalt Library at 5pm.

STARS ABOVE ASPEN

Join the Aspen Center for Environmental Studies for the 6th annual Stars Above Aspen Astronomy Night on Aspen Mountain from 6 to 10:30pm with a sunset yoga class at 6:30pm, interactive presentations, guided telescope stations and more. Tickets at www.aspensnowmass.com/visit/events

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 16

LIPBONE REDDING

Lipbone returns to Carbondale with a donations-based concert in True Nature’s Peace Garden from 6 to 8pm.

ASTRO-SOUND SESSION

Lynn Ruoff, sound healer, will lead a sound session informed by astrologer Felicia Trevor Gallo at the Third Street Center at 7pm. Visit www.tcfhf.org for more info and to register.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 17

YOGA NIDRA

Lipbone Redding guides a waking dream-state meditation from 10 to 11am at True Nature. Tickets at www.truenaturehealingarts.com

SOPRIS LODGE

Hang out at Sopris Lodge in Carbondale for coffee and donuts from 10 to 11am and learn more about the services and amenities available to local seniors. RSVP by calling 970-251-1635.

EAGLE COMMISSIONER

Eagle County Commissioner Matt Scherr will be available for questions and feedback at the Basalt Library, from 11am to 1pm.

BOOK CLUB

Carbondale Library’s Third Thursday Book Club will discuss “Paper Palace” by Miranda Cowley-Heller at 2pm. For more info, call 970-963-2889.

BREAD BAKE

The Carbondale Community Bread Oven behind the Third Street Center hosts a picnic at 6pm.

‘CONTEMPT’

Aspen Film shows “Contempt” by Jean-Luc Godard at the Isis Theater at 7:30pm. Enjoy a meal prepared by French Alpine Bistro before or after the show. Tickets at www.aspenfilm.org

FRIDAY, AUGUST 18

DINNER AND A PLAY

The Basalt Library hosts Date Night: Dinner and a Play, featuring a performance by Hudson Reed Ensemble of “Subtera, Episode One: Below the Ocean,” a pilot for a sci-fi series written by local Todd Hartley. The fun starts at 5:30pm.

BACH TO BLUEGRASS

The Roaring Fork Youth Orchestra (RFYO) hosts a classical performance by the program’s directors followed by The Sopris Mountain Boys at the Old Thompson Barn at 6pm. All proceeds will benefit RFYO. Visit www.bit.ly/RFYOfundraiser for tickets.

GOLDEN OAK

Steve’s Guitars presents Golden Oak at 8pm. Tickets at www.stevesguitars.net

WILDERMISS

TACAW presents Wildermiss performing at 8pm. Tickets at www.tacaw.org

SATURDAY, AUGUST 19

YARN CLUB

The Roaring Fork Yarn Club knits up a storm at Sopris Park at 9am.

DOG DAY 5K

Colorado Animal Rescue (CARE) hosts its Dog Day 5K fundraiser, starting at Two Rivers Park at 9am. Visit www.coloradoanimalrescue.org for more info and to register.

COMPLETE PRACTICE

True Nature Co-founder Deva Shantay guides a complete yoga practice from 11am to 12:30pm. Sign up at www.truenaturehealingarts.com

ART FOR ALL AGES

People of all ages create art together at the Basalt Library at 2pm. This month, celebrate self empowerment by turning your name into an art piece with a positive message.

MUSIC ON THE MOUNTAIN

After Midnight sextet performs at the Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park at 6pm. Gondola proceeds will benefit Valley Meals and More.

OUTDOOR MOVIE NIGHT

A Way Out and the Basalt Library screen “Fantastic Mr. Fox” outside of the library at 8pm.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 20

DEFIENDE NUESTRA TIERRA

Join Wilderness Workshop and Defiende Nuestra Tierra for a group hike above the Colorado River Valley north of Dotsero beginning at 9am. Register online at www.wildernessworkshop.org/

LIONHEART DRUMS

The whole family is invited to a drumming workshop with Lionheart Drums from 2 to 3pm. Tickets at www.tacaw.org

ENERGETICS MINI-RETREAT

The Center for Human Flourishing presents “Energetics Mini-Retreat” with Candice Claire Oksenhorn and Conor Johnson from 3:30 to 6:30, including a cacao ceremony. Visit www.tcfhf.org for more info and to register.

MUSIC ON THE MOUNTAIN

Buckle in for a second day this week of Music on the Mountain at Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park featuring Zin Zin, a Cajun style band, at 4pm. Gondola proceeds will benefit Lift-Up.

OUR TOWN ONE TABLE

Carbondale’s annual community-wide picnic gathers at 4th Street from 5 to 7pm.