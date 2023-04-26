Scuttlebutt & Calendar – April 27, 2023

Email

Share the Love

As part of the 2022 Subaru Share the Love Event, Phil Long Glenwood Springs Subaru donated $15,500 to River Bridge Regional Center. This is the second year in a row that River Bridge was selected for their impact. The aid will help over 250 children receive supportive services and was made in recognition of April as National Child Abuse Prevention Month.

Moving on

Roaring Fork Schools Chief Operating Officer Jeff Gatlin announced his resignation, after 10 years with the district, effective May 26. Gatlin has accepted a similar position with Jeffco Public Schools. “I’ll miss all the amazing people who work hard every day to ensure our students will thrive,” he wrote. The job will be posted immediately.

Land use changes

Garfield County has adopted new land use and development code text amendments to support housing availability. Among the changes, the maximum floor area of an accessory dwelling unit (ADU) is increased from 1,000 square feet to 1,200. Businesses with a lot size of one acre or more can now add ADUs as a use by right in the commercial general, commercial limited and industrial districts. Affordable unit developers are also eligible for waivers on traffic impact fees and building permits, and for incentives like density bonuses.

Meeting Place updates

The Meeting Place (981 Cowen Drive), providing peer support for overcoming addiction, now hosts Mindfulness in Recovery, led by John Bruna, in-person and online Tuesdays at 6pm. Overeaters Anonymous gathers on Wednesdays at 6pm. High Rockies Harm Reduction offers free fentanyl test strips, a syringe exchange, sterile using equipment and peer support at 4pm. Child care is also available for free during Saturday and Sunday morning meetings thanks to the SkiCo Caring for Community Fund. Learn more at www.meetingplacecarbondale.org

Health Fair

The Aspen Valley Hospital Health Fair is scheduled for June 1-4, with deeply discounted blood draws and testing. June 1-2 will occur in Aspen and June 3-4 will be hosted at the Eagle County Community Center in El Jebel. Participation is by appointment only, from 8 to 11:30am. Registration is open at aspenhospital.org/health-fair or by calling 800-217-5866.

Adopt-a-thon

Colorado Animal Rescue (CARE) is participating in the BISSELL Pet Foundation’s “Empty the Shelters” adoption event, May 1-15. This follows a whole month of half-price adoption fees at CARE. Learn more at

www.coloradoanimalrescue.org/adoptable-pets

Meeker Mustang Makeover

The Bureau of Land Management will host the Meeker Mustang Makeover this Friday, April 28, from noon to 7pm, and Saturday, from 8am to 3:30pm, at the Rio Blanco County Fairgrounds. This year, 25 horse trainers will select their mustangs for the competition on Aug. 26 and a dozen other horses from the Piceance-East Douglas Management Area will be available for adoption by the public. Visit Meeker Mustang Makeover on Facebook for more info.

Aspen Words

The 2023 Aspen Words Literary Prize was awarded to Jamil Jan Kochai for “The Haunting of Hajji Hotak and Other Stories,” a collection of short stories about Afghanistan, Afghan Americans and state violence. “My entire life, I’d grown up with my family’s stories about this small village in Logar, Afghanistan,” Hotak wrote. “Many of these stories were joyous and beautiful, but just as often, they were immensely violent.” This summer, several hundred free copies of the book will be distributed in the Valley in conjunction with events hosted by Aspen Words and Pitkin County Library.

They say it’s your birthday!

Folks celebrating another trip around the sun this week include: Donni Cochran, Rachel Gillespie, Wewer Keohane, Sloan Shoemaker and April Spaulding (April 27); Wes Boyd, Julie DeVilbiss, Julia Morton and Judy Welch (April 28); Diana Sirko and Luis Yllanes (April 29); Thomas Cochran, Alexandra Jerkunica and Gretchen Stock-Bell (April 30); Pixie Byrne, Melanie Gianinetti Cardiff, Devika Gurung, Jeff Leahy, Ginny Parker and James and William Steindler (May 1); Sherry Caloia (May 2); Suzie Brady, Kathy Goudy, Maura Masters and Mary Matchael (May 3).

~ C A L E N D A R ~

High Country Sinfonia presents three free concerts, May 4 at 7pm at TACAW, May 6 at 7pm at the Carbondale Library and May 7 at 4pm at the Aspen Chapel, with selections from Chopin, Bach and Tchaikovsky. Courtesy photo

THURSDAY, APRIL 27

LIBRARIES CLOSED

All Garfield County Public Libraries are closed for a staff training day.

HOEDOWN AUCTION

An online auction benefiting the Carbondale and Aspen Community Schools opens today at 8am and runs through May 7. Visit www.familyhoedown.org to start bidding.

CRYSTAL RIVER SUMMIT

The Wild & Scenic Feasibility Collaborative convenes a community summit at the Marble Firehouse at 5pm to hear from stakeholders about their values related to the Crystal River. Sign up at www.bit.ly/CrystalRiverMtg

FINANCIAL WORKSHOP

Coventure hosts an in-person workshop, “Building Your Financial Runway,” from 5:30 to 7:30pm. Learn more by visiting www.coventure.io or calling 970-930-1223.

AUTISM FILM

Ascendigo Autism Services, Aspen Education Foundation and Aspen Family Connections partner to screen “In a Different Key,” an award-winning film about embracing autism. The film will be screened for free at 6:30pm at the Aspen District Theater (in Aspen Elementary School). Take advantage of respite care for families of children with autism by contacting kaleb@cookinclusive.org

JUNE STAR

June Star performs at Steve’s Guitars at 8pm. Tickets at www.stevesguitars.net

FRIDAY, APRIL 28

ARBOR DAY

Botanist Sheehan Meaghar leads a walk to identify local edible and medicinal tree species through Colorado Mountain College from 2 to 4pm in Carbondale. Sign up at www.coloradomtn.edu/community-education

LEGENDARY

Basalt Library hosts its rescheduled “Legendary Library Party” at 5pm, complete with food trucks and live entertainment by the Tim Fox Jazz Quartet.

‘PRECIOUS AND ENDLESS’

VOICES presents an original theater production, “Precious and Endless,” at the Thunder River Theatre on April 28-29 at 6pm and April 30 at 3pm. The intergenerational ensemble features young performers enacting their elders’ stories. Tickets at www.voicesrfv.org

SHORTSFEST

Aspen Shortsfest will present its 2023 award winners at the Crystal Theatre tonight at 7pm, tomorrow at 5pm and Sunday at 4pm. Tickets at www.aspenfilm.org

SWEET ROOT

Sweet Root, a local favorite, performs at Steve’s Guitars at 8pm. Tickets at www.stevesguitars.net

HALEY HEYNDERICKX

Indie folk artists Haley Henderickx and LéPonds perform at TACAW at 8pm. Visit www.tacaw.org for more tickets and more info.

SATURDAY, APRIL 29

YOUTH ART EXPO

Aspen Art Museum hosts a day-long exhibition opening and party to celebrate its Youth Art Expo with over 1,000 pieces from students in thirteen local schools. Pancakes will be served from 11am to 2pm, with performances at noon and 3pm, Polaroid portraits by roller-skating photographers from noon to 4pm, hot chocolate from 2 to 6pm and interactive Soul Rhythm African Drumming from 4 to 6pm. Registration is requested at www.aspenartmuseum.org

350 PROTEST

Join 350 Roaring Fork protesting the potentially disastrous Uinta Basin Railway at Centennial Park in Glenwood Springs (Grand and Ninth) at noon.

FIFTH WORLD WORKSHOP

Journey into the Fifth World, beyond Western thought and culture, with a workshop from 9am to 3pm at True Nature. Details at www.truenaturehealingarts.com

HEALING WITH ANCESTORS

Carol Shure offers a Community Constellation workshop at the Third Street Center from 10am to 4pm. Register by emailing communityconstellation@gmail.com or calling 831-218-5770.

CHILDREN’S’ FILM FESTIVAL

Check out films from New York’s International Children’s Film Festival at the Carbondale Library at 2pm. Visit www.gcpld.org for more info.

FLOWERS AND FIBERS

BOX ELEVEN and Marigold Livestock Co. lead a natural dye and lambing workshop at Marigold Livestock’s farm outside of Basalt from 2 to 5pm. Visit www.box-eleven.com for more info.

RFMBA PARTY

Celebrate the beginning of mountain biking season with a film night and fundraiser party at the Third Street Center beginning at 5:30pm. Tickets at www.rfmba.org

POETRY SLAM

Adults are invited to the Silt Library for an authentic poetry slam at 2pm with prizes for first, second and third place performers. The event is free, but registration is required to have a turn on the mic. Call 970-876-5500 to register.

MYCOLOGICAL

The Western Colorado Mycological Association hosts its inaugural party and membership drive at the Third Street Center from 7 to 10pm. Scientist and author Jeff Ravage will be the keynote speaker. Find tickets at the door.

FOX AND FRIENDS

Tim Fox and other local jazz talents perform a special jam, bidding Fox farewell, at Steve’s Guitars at 8pm. Donations will be accepted.

SUNDAY, APRIL 30

SPRING AWAKENING

Nourished by Nature hosts “Womens’ Gathering: Spring Awakening” from 9:30 am to 3:30pm at Veltus Park in Glenwood Springs. Visit www.getnourishedbynature.com for more info.

PRENATAL/POSTPARTUM

True Nature hosts a prenatal/postpartum wellness retreat with yoga, ritual and nutrition teachings from 10am to 4pm. Tickets at www.truenaturehealingarts.com

INTERNATIONAL JAZZ DAY

Jazz Aspen Snowmass and TACAW celebrate International Jazz Day with brunch, catered by Epicure, from 10am to 1pm, followed by the JAS Student Showcase from 2 to 4pm (free) and Sammy Miller and the Congregation performing at 8pm. Other performances will be live streamed throughout the day, with outdoor performances dependent on weather. Tickets and more at www.tacaw.org

GLENWOOD JAZZ

The Glenwood Springs Arts Council throws its own International Jazz Day deliberation at Bethel Plaza (under the Grand Avenue Bridge) from 3 to 7pm.

POLKA TO POP

Roaring Fork Youth Orchestra presents “From Polka to Pop,” a free concert at the Third Street Center at 4pm.

MONDAY, MAY 1

EIA OPEN HOURS

English in Action invites English language learners to the Basalt Library, from 6 to 7:30pm, to practice with tutors.

TUESDAY, MAY 2

STATE OF THE ARTS

Carbondale Arts hosts a symposium at TACAW on the role and impact of arts in our region, from 9am to 5pm. The gathering will feature workshops, networking and opportunities to engage with Colorado Creative Industries, Colorado Business Committee on the Arts and local experts. Tickets at www.carbondalearts.com/events

RFOV

Roaring Fork Outdoor Volunteers embraces spring with Red Hill work days, Tuesdays through May 16, from 4 to 8pm. Each session concludes with dinner and drinks. Register at www.rfov.org

MARIACHI 101

Denver-based Mariachi band, Mariachi Sol de mi Tierra, invites musicians of all levels to bring their instruments and learn some basics about Mariachi music, from 4 to 5pm at the Basalt Library, followed by a performance by the band.

STATE OF THE RIVER

The Colorado River District brings its “State of the River” meeting to the Glenwood Springs Community Center, beginning with dinner and networking at 5:30pm followed by presentations from 6 to 8pm. Tickets and more at www.coloradoriverdistrict.org

WEDNESDAY, MAY 3

BLOOD DRIVE

The Carbondale Recreation and Community Centers hosts the Vitalant Bloodmobile from 10:30am to 3pm. Register to give blood at www.vitalant.org

STEM AT THE LIBRARY

The Aspen Science Center invites youngsters to learn about the mysteries of color and light, how sound is made and more through fun experiments at the Carbondale Library at 3:30pm.

ENTREPRENEURSHIP

Coventure hosts an in-person workshop, “Purposeful Entrepreneurship,” from 5:30 to 7:30pm. Learn more by visiting www.coventure.io or calling 970-930-1223.

THURSDAY, MAY 4

DIA DEL NIÑO

Carbondale Library celebrates Dia del Niño (Children’s Day) with bilingual storytime and crafts for young children and their caregivers at 10:30am. More info at www.gcpld.org

CALLIGRAPHY CLASS

Carbondale Library hosts a calligraphy class and demonstration at 1:30pm. To register, call 970-986-2889.

BRIDGE AT THE LIBRARY

The Library Bridge Club meets at the Basalt Library at 4pm. All levels are welcome.

A GUT FEELING

Aspen Strong’s “Root Down to Rise Up” leads a discussion about caring for your gut and how it’s connected to the brain at the Basalt Library at 5:30pm. Register at www.aspenstrong.org/event/a-gut-feeling

CHINESE CALLIGRAPHY

In celebration of Asian/Pacific American Heritage Month, Glenwood Springs Library hosts artist Jo Jo Liu for a calligraphy class at 6pm.

CRYSTAL THEATRE

“Little Richard: I Am Everything” shows at the Crystal Theatre at 7pm.

FRIDAY, MAY 5

FREE BIKE LIGHTS

Carbondale’s Bike Pedestrian and Trails Commission will give away free bike lights to folks that show up with a bike at Fourth and Main during First Friday (while supplies last).

FAMILY AND PRIDE

The 11th Annual Family Block Party kicks off at Chacos Park, Fourth and Main Street in Carbondale, at 4pm. The Pride Parade will stage at Second and Main Street at 5:15pm, and begin the march down Main at 5:30pm. All are welcome.

FIREBALL DROP

The Carbondale Rotary Club celebrates Cinco de Mayo with its annual Fireball Drop fundraiser in Sopris Park. Some 1,000 ping pong balls will be dropped from a fire truck ladder at 5pm with a grand prize of $5,000 for whomever’s lands the closest to a central target. Donate at www.rotarycarbondale.org

CONSENSUAL IMPROV

Thunder River Theatre Company hosts Consensual Improv for a comedy show at 8pm. Tickets at www.thunderrivertheatre.com