Scuttlebutt & Calendar – April 20, 2023

Run-off begins

According to the Roaring Fork Conservancy, rivers in the Roaring Fork Watershed were flowing at 129-217% of normal for this time of year last week. As the snowpack gives way to warmer temps, it’s important that people and their pets visiting the rivers are careful not to be swept away by strong currents.

Redstone open space

Pitkin County Open Space and Trails (OST) is seeking the public’s input regarding updates to the 2010 Redstone Parks and Open Space Management Plan and the 2008 Filoha Meadows Nature Preserve Management Plan. Updated management plans will address these OST properties: Elk Park, Redstone Park, the Coke Ovens Open Space, the Drool Open Space, Redstone Boulders Open Space, Sawmill Hill Open Space and the Filoha Meadows Nature Preserve. Visit www.pitkinostprojects.com for more information and the survey link.

RMI decision

The Colorado Court of Appeals upheld a 2021 Garfield County District Court decision that the county has the authority to enforce special use permit conditions on Rocky Mountain Industrials (RMI), regardless of the fact that the company operates the Mid-Continent Quarry on federal land. Following the appellate court’s Feb. 16 opinion, RMI had 14 days to file a petition for a rehearing, which the company forewent. RMI had until March 31 to file a petition of certiorari for review by the Colorado Supreme Court, and having not done that either, the appellate opinion was deemed the final ruling.

Equine Infectious Anemia

The Colorado Department of Agriculture confirmed that a horse residing in Garfield County tested positive for Equine Infectious Anemia (EIA). The horse was euthanized and other horses on the same property are under quarantine for 60 days. The horse was tested due to being illegally transported across state lines, not having been administered an EIA test (also known as a Coggins test). In the U.S. it’s required that a horse test negative for EIA and have a certificate of veterinary inspection before crossing state borders. Visit www.bit.ly/EIAinformation for more information and resources regarding EIA.

Nature Park burn

If you haven’t noticed already, the Carbondale Nature park is closed between 7am and 3:30pm through the week, April 17-21, due to tentative burns, weather permitting. “Burning underbrush is one of the Town’s mitigation techniques for soil health and weed control at the Nature Park and one of the multi-pronged strategies identified in the Carbondale Integrated Weed Management Plan for 2023,” a press release from the Town stated.

More burns

The Upper Colorado River Interagency Fire Management Unit is planning several prescribed burns on federal lands, including up to 500 acres at Avalanche Creek and up to 2,000 acres at Braderich Creek.

Stepping Stones is hiring

Stepping Stones, an organization that cultivates strong mentoring relationships and community spaces for youth ages 10 to 24, is hiring a full-time Youth Adult Program Coordinator. Applicants are asked to include a cover letter, current resume and three professional references. Visit www.steppingstones.org/employment for more information.

Pickleball 101

The Roaring Fork Pickleball Association invites anyone — from “beginners, never-ever[ers] and the curious” — interested in learning the basics of the sport. Participants can choose up to two lessons offered on May 1, 3, 8, 10, 22 and 24 starting at either 9:30 or 11am, or May 15 and 17 lessons starting at 9 or 11am. Email nettmarkham@aol.com to register. For more information, visit www.roaringforkpickleball.org, or visit Roaring Fork Pickleball Association on Facebook.

They say it’s your birthday!

Folks celebrating another trip around the sun this week include: Julie Bomersback, Jack Bergstrom, Jared Carlson, April Clark and Molly Jacober (April 20); Renae Gustine and Shannon Muse (April 21); Sage Dawson, Fred Malo, Kameron Miranda and Mendo Will (April 22); Rosemary Dewers (April 23); Enrique Abarca, Dick Gibson and Holly Tullar (April 24); Hope Sontag and Stephen Shapiro (April 25); Gayle Embrey and Susan Jordan (April 26).

~ C A L E N D A R ~

Beyond Beyond, a band of local legends (left to right) Larry Gotlieb, Ashton Taufer, Frank Martin and Mateo Sandate, will perform an Earth Day concert at the Third Street Center on April 22 at 6:30pm with special guest speakers and performers, including Mayor Ben Bohmfalk and Rocky Mountain Institute CEO Jon Creyts. Donations will be accepted at the door. Courtesy photo

THURSDAY, APRIL 20

CRMS OPEN HOUSE

Colorado Rocky Mountain School hosts its Spring Open House from 9:30 to 11:30am. Visit www.crms.org for more info.

CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP

Connect with fellow caregivers of Alzheimers and cognitively impaired patients and family members at the Basalt Library at 10:30am.

YOUTH FILM

Enjoy films by youth for free at the Carbondale Rec Center from 1 to 3pm, courtesy of 5Point.

BOOK CLUB

The Third Thursday Book Club discusses “The Last Kingdom” by Bernard Cornwell at the Carbondale Library at 2pm.

PALLIATIVE CARE

Dr. Shane Lieberman presents “Understanding Palliative Care” at Sopris Lodge at 3pm. To RSVP, call 970-456-6871 or visit soprislodge.com/events

SPACE DETECTIVES

Ever wonder about what else is out there? Investigate space with fellow detectives at the Basalt Library at 4pm. All ages are welcome. Visit www.basaltlibrary.org for more info.

HARM REDUCTION

High Rockies Harm Reduction provides fentanyl test strips, peer support services and more at The Meeting Place from 4 to 6pm.

5POINT CONCERTS

This year, 5Point offers three free community concerts outside the Carbondale Rec Center. On Thursday, iZCALLi performs latin-rock, Brothers of Brass takes the stage on Friday and The Davenports rounds it out on Saturday. All concerts are from 4:30 to 6pm.

EMPOWERED HEALING

Holistic nurse Julie DeVilbiss leads an online conversation about psychedelics and healing at 6pm. Find the Zoom link at www.bit.ly/DEVILBISSAPRIL20

REDSTONE BINGO

Bingo Night at the Redstone Inn begins at 6:30pm.

OPENING NIGHT

The adventure begins with 5Point’s first film program at the Rec Center from 7 to 10pm. The fun continues through Sunday, find tickets and more info at www.5pointfilm.org

GOBLIN & FAY

Kate Goblin and Mugsy Fay perform “a feminist fantasy folk freak frolic” at Steve’s Guitars at 8pm. Tickets at www.stevesguitars.net

5POINT LAUGHS

5Point’s first “Late Night Laughs” event brings stand-up comedians to the Black Nugget at 10:30pm.

FRIDAY, APRIL 21

5POINT YOGA

Today and tomorrow at 8am, 5Point offers free community yoga classes at True Nature.

SUSTAINABILITY CONFERENCE

CMC’s seventh Sustainability and Ecosystem Science Conference will be virtual this year, from 9am to noon, with Beatriz Soto providing the conference’s keynote address. Learn more at coloradomtn.edu/sustainabilityconference

JOB SEARCH SUPPORT

Gain strategies and insight to support your job search at the Basalt Library at 1pm. This is a bilingual event.

PRESCHOOL FUNDRAISER

Blue Lake & Little Blue Preschools hosts its “Sip. Savor. Support.” fundraiser at The Orchard in Carbondale from 6 to 10pm. The evening will consist of a silent auction, food, desserts, drinks, dancing and more with childcare available. Tickets at www.bluelakepreschool.org

VAUDEVILLE SPRING SHOW

The Glenwood Vaudeville Revue’s spring Show is underway every Friday and Saturday at 6pm. Tickets and more at www.gvrshow.com

VITA NUOVA

The Center for Human Flourishing presents Italian scholar Andrea Villa introducing Dante’s “Vita Nuova” and love lessons for modernity at the Third Street Center from 7 to 8:30pm. Tickets at www.tcfhf.org

FRANKENSTEIN

Sopris Theatre Company presents “Frankenstein: The Monster/The Man?” at 7pm tonight and tomorrow and on April 23 at 2pm CMC Spring Valley. For tickets visit www.coloradomtn.edu or call 970-947-8177.

HISTORY OF COMEDY

The Reduced Shakespeare Company performs “The Complete History of Comedy (Abridged)” at TACAW at 8pm. Come early for dinner at 6pm. For tickets and more info, visit www.tacaw.org

FRETLINERS

The Fretliners play bluegrass at Steve’s Guitars at 8pm. Tickets at www.stevesguitars.net

SATURDAY, APRIL 22

5POINT 5K

The 5Point 5k, another first for 5Point, is today! Registration starts at 8am at Independence Run and Hike and the race begins at 8:30am. For more info and to pre-register, visit www.5pointfilm.org

LOVE LESSONS

Italian scholar Andrea Villa leads a daylong workshop at the Third Street Center, from 9:30am to 4:30pm. Participants will have had to attend Friday’s introduction. Tickets at www.tcfhf.org

TAPESTRY WEAVING

Lindsay Latva teaches tapestry weaving at The Art Base from 10am to 4pm. Register at www.theartbase.org

EARTH DAY

The Farm Collaborative celebrates Earth Day with festivities for all ages from 10am to 4pm. Register online at www.thefarmcollaborativeblog.org

RESISTANCE CLIMBING

Thunder River Theatre hosts a special 5Point film screening, free to the community. Catch “Resistance Climbing” and meet the filmmakers from 10:30am to noon.

SEEDS OF INTENTION

True Nature hosts an introduction to biodynamic seed bathing and labyrinth walk from 1 to 3pm. To sign up, visit www.truenaturehealingarts.com

A WILD AFTERNOON

The PSS Wildlife Foundation presents about local wildlife, including a tutorial on how to address an injured wild animal, at the Carbondale Library at 2:30pm.

CAPTAIN POW

Captain Pow returns for Earth Day to protect the world from pollution. Catch the comedy show, hinting at a real-world problem, today at 2:30pm. For more info, visit www.tacaw.org

PITCH FEST

Watch adventure filmmakers pitch their ideas for free at the Thunder River Theatre from 3 to 4:30pm.

EARTH DAY CONCERT

Beyond Beyond performs at the Third Street Center from 6:30 to 8:30pm with special guest speakers and performers. Donations will be accepted at the door.

PRIMORDIAL

Celebrate the new moon with an ecstatic dance and cacao ceremony hosted by The Rhythmystics at 13 Moons Ranch, south of Carbondale, from 6 to 9pm. More info at www.bit.ly/April22Primordial

THE KNOW BODIES

The Know Bodies Band performs “working class music” at Steve’s Guitars at 8pm. Tickets at www.stevesguitars.net

SUNDAY, APRIL 23

FAMILY YOGA

True Nature hosts a playful workshop for children 5 and older and their chosen adult, from 9am to 11am.

FAMILY FILM

5Point wraps with a free family film program at the Rec Center from 2 to 3:30pm, followed by an ice cream social.

RANDOM CONVERSATIONS

Carbondale Library hosts The Lost Art of Random Conversations from 6 to 7:30pm.

AN EVENING OF BROADWAY

The Glenwood Springs Community Concert Association brings Broadway actor Gary Mauer to Glenwood Springs High School’s auditorium at 7pm. Visit www.gsconcertassn.org for more info.

R&B

R&B artist Morgan James performs at Steve’s Guitars at 8pm. Tickets at www.stevesguitars.net

MONDAY, APRIL 24

LIBRARY WEEK

The Garfield County Public Library District celebrates National Library Week with parties throughout the district, including all day today at the Carbondale branch and at 1pm tomorrow, April 25, at the Glenwood Spring branch. There will be cake!

PLANT-BASED POTLUCK

The Center for Human Flourishing hosts a potluck for vegans at the Third Street Center from 6:30 to 8pm. Questions? Email info@tcfhf.org

TUESDAY, APRIL 25

TINKERGARTEN TRIAL

“Tinkergarten with Shannon” is every Tuesday beginning May 2, but kiddos and parents can test it out today starting at 10am at Veltus Park in Glenwood Springs. Visit www.getnourishedbynature.com/nature-classes-for-kids for more info.

DÍA DEL NIÑO

Glenwood Springs Library celebrates Día del Niño with a special bilingual storytime at 10:30am. The Carbondale Branch Library will celebrate on May 4 at 10:30am. Visit www.gcpld.org for more information.

MINGLING MENTORS

The Buddy Program invites adults interested in becoming a mentor, or simply learning more about its programming, to La Raza, 580 Main Street, Carbondale, for happy hour, from 5:30 to 7pm.

MINDFULNESS IN RECOVERY

Beginning tonight, John Bruna will lead “Mindfulness in Recovery” every Tuesday at 6pm at The Meeting Place.

FELTING

AspenOUT presents Creations + Libations with an evening of felting from 6 to 8pm. Sign up at www.theartbase.org

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 26

JUSTICE, WHO CARES?

The Two Rivers Unitarian Universalist “Voices in Our Valley” series kicks off with Bill Kight, director of the Glenwood Springs Historical Society, at the Third Street Center at 6pm. For more info, email TRUU.office@gmail.com

CRYSTAL THEATRE

After a brief hiatus, the Crystal Theatre reopens with “Air” showing today and tomorrow at 7pm.

JONATHAN FOSTER

Steve’s Guitars presents Jonathan Foster performing at 8pm. For tickets, visit www.stevesguitars.net

THURSDAY, APRIL 27

LIBRARIES CLOSURE

All Garfield County Public Libraries are closed for a staff training day.

FINANCIAL WORKSHOP

Coventure hosts an in-person workshop, “Building Your Financial Runway,” from 5:30 to 7:30pm. Learn more by visiting www.coventure.io or calling 970-930-1223.

JUNE STAR

June Star performs at Steve’s Guitars at 8pm. Tickets at www.stevesguitars.net