Scuttlebutt & Calendar – April 13, 2023

Silo reopening

After a winter hiatus, Silo announced on social media that the restaurant will soon reopen. Servers and chefs are being hired. For more info, email eat@silofood.com

Back Back Back

Ellie Barber, formerly of Carbondale’s beloved “Pearl & Wood” band, released her first album as a solo artist on April 7. “Back Back Back” by Ollella is available to stream on your favorite platform.

Youth film contest

The Colorado Department of Transportation invites high school students to create an anti-distracted driving public service announcement for the chance to win up to $5,000. Videos should be 30-90 seconds and can be either live action or animated. The deadline for submissions is April 17; more info at www.codot.gov/safety/distracteddriving

E-bikes for all

Local clean-energy nonprofit CLEER has a new program to make e-bikes affordable as part of a countywide strategy to increase clean mobility and reduce emissions. The eBikeThere Garfield County program offers new e-bikes to income-qualified residents at the highly discounted price of $150. The program is open to Garfield County residents whose household income is 80% or less of the Area Median Income, which equates to $75,350 for a family of four. The application deadline is May 5. More info at GarfieldCleanEnergy.org or 970-704-9200.

Spring cleaning

Roaring Fork Conservancy’s 25th annual Fryingpan & Beyond River Cleanup will take place April 17-22. Pre-registration is required for volunteers on Frying Pan Road and the Roaring Fork River through Basalt, but not at other locations. Remember to respect private property and dress appropriately (and brightly if working near a road). More details at www.roaringfork.org/events

Forever Our Rivers

Forever Our Rivers, a foundation with offices in Glenwood Springs, makes grants to help conserve rivers in Colorado and throughout the West. They are also committed to empowering under-resourced communities to care for rivers through recreation and education. Learn more at www.foreverourrivers.org

Seed Peace

Seed Peace, a farming operation at Sunfire Ranch south of Carbondale, is readying its outdoor beds for spring planting. The community is invited to lend a hand on April 15 from noon to 4pm. To RSVP, email heatherfroelicher@gmail.com

Bee Happy Lands

Katrina Blair and her Bee Happy Lands team from Durango have been hired to conduct a demonstration work day at the Carbondale Nature Park using organic land stewardship techniques to treat Canada thistle and yellow toadflax. The training will occur on Friday, May 12, and the public is invited to attend by emailing ebrendlinger@carbondaleco.net or calling 970-510-1277.

GOP challenger

Carbondale resident Russ Andrews announced his candidacy for the 2024 GOP nomination for Colorado’s House District 3, challenging Republican incumbent Lauren Boebert. Andrews is a 29-year resident of Colorado, works as a financial adviser, has a marine engineering degree and appears weekly on KNFO’s Bach Talk with David Bach show. Learn more at www.russ4cd3.com

SPEAR

Garfield County’s Special Problem Enforcement and Response Team (SPEAR) is now active, replacing TRIDENT, which was the longest running drug task force in the state according to a press release, and TAG. SPEAR is a major crimes unit composed of the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office, Glenwood Springs and Rifle police departments, the Drug Enforcement Administration, Homeland Security, the U.S. Marshals Service and a dedicated deputy district attorney. In its first two months, SPEAR made 20 arrests, seized 10 stolen firearms, recovered nine stolen vehicles and seized over 2,200 fentanyl pills along with other drugs.

They say it’s your birthday!

Folks celebrating another trip around the sun this week include: Rusty Burtard, Diane Kenney, Nicole Levesque, Brad Moore, Jane Munsell, Vicki Peterson and Bill Shepherd (April 13); James Armstrong, Ed Brown, Dino Baldizan, Mark Giesecke and Roberta McGowan(April 14); Aisha Weinhold, Deloras Pulver and KDNK (April 15); Rachel Connor, Ylice Golden and Emma Rose (April 16); HP Hansen and Doug Stewart (April 17); Stephanie Schilling and Hadley Hentschel (April 18); Francisco “Paco” Nevarez-Burgueno, Deborah Colley, Karen Dixon, Leslie Emerson, Jill and Alleghany Meadows, Louie Neil and James Surls (April 19).

Last chance! Marilyn Lowey’s “Greater Than the Sum” closes at The Art Base in Basalt on April 14. The show features multiple installations sculpted with countless eyeglass lenses, brilliantly illuminated to cast ethereal shadows. Photo by Chris Brandt

~ C A L E N D A R ~

THURSDAY, APRIL 13

CAREGIVING

Clair Rummel hosts a Zoom event sharing resources and discussing the rewards and challenges of caregiving. Call 970-456-2295 for the link.

LEGAL CLINIC

Basalt Library hosts a free legal clinic for parties with no attorney from 2 to 5pm. To sign up for a slot, call 970-927-4311 or email info@basaltlibrary.org

COGCC

The Colorado Oil and Gas Conservation Commission will host a public meeting at the Hotel Colorado in Glenwood Springs from 3:30 to 5:30pm. Sign up to comment at www.bit.ly/COGCC2023

AUTHOR TALK

Preethi Fernando presents her book, “17 Women Who Shook the World,” at the Carbondale Library at 2pm. The event repeats tomorrow at the Glenwood Springs Library at 5pm.

HISTORY LECTURE

Christi Couch presents part one of “Finding Colorado” at the Glenwood Springs Library from 5:30 to 7pm. Part two will occur at the same time on Thursday, April 20.

OPEN HOUSE

YouthZone welcomes the public for drinks and bites at 413 9th Street in Glenwood Springs from 4 to 6pm. To RSVP, call 970-945-9300.

‘MAMMA MIA’

Roaring Fork High, Carbondale Middle, Basalt High and Basalt Middle School students open “Mamma Mia” at the Basalt Middle School Auditorium tonight at 7pm. The show continues April 14 and 15 at 7pm and Sunday, April 16, at 2pm. Tickets are at the door or online at www.bit.ly/MammaMiaBMS

CRYSTAL THEATRE

“Air” shows at the Crystal Theatre at 7pm through April 15. “Champions” shows on April 14 at 4:15pm. The theater will be closed April 16-22.

FRIDAY, APRIL 14

LOS BONEHEADS

“Chasin’ the Groove” on KDNK will feature Los Boneheads performing live at 2:30pm in commemoration of the membership drive and the station’s 40th anniversary.

FROM THE CENTER

Carbondale Arts presents a group exhibition curated by Marcia Weese at The Launchpad through May 18. An opening reception kicks it off tonight at 5pm with an artist talk at 5:30pm.

CODY SISTERS BAND

An acoustic folk group, the Cody Sisters Band, performs at the Basalt Library at 5:30pm.

SOUND JOURNEY

Zachary Cashin leads a vibrational sound healing journey at the Third Street Center from 7 to 8:30pm. Tickets at www.tcfhf.org

FRANKENSTEIN

Sopris Theatre Company’s production of “Frankenstein: The Monster/The Man?” premiers at 7pm and continues April 15, 21-22 at 7pm and April 16 and 23 at CMC Spring Valley. For tickets visit www.coloradomtn.edu or call 970-947-8177.

TRTC WORKSHOP

Thunder River Theatre Company hosts “The Workshop” tonight and tomorrow at 7:30pm, featuring two new works by Colorado playwrights in development: “Mr. Rogers — American Terminator” by William Missouri Downs on Friday and “Zen and the Art of Profit” by Luke Sorge on Saturday. Tickets at www.thunderrivertheatre.com

PRE-SHOW PARTY

Aspen Camp for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing hosts a pre-show community hangout ahead of The Motet’s performance at TACAW, from 5:30 to 7pm. The event will feature an auction and music with proceeds benefiting the camp. For details, email zeph@aspencamp.org

THE MOTET

The Motet performs at TACAW at 8pm. For tickets, visit www.tacaw.org

SATURDAY, APRIL 15

YARN CLUB

The Roaring Fork Yarn Club convenes at Sopris Park at 9am.

ZEUS ON THE LOOSE

Thunder River Theatre Company presents “Zeus on the Loose,” an energetic show for young audiences blending Greek mythology with ‘80s hit music, today at 10am and noon and tomorrow at noon. Tickets at www.thunderrivertheatre.com

DRAG BRUNCH

The Roaring Divas host “Flower Power Drag Brunch” at the Bluebird Cafe in Glenwood Springs at 11am.

WEED PULL

Seed Peace hosts volunteers interested in regenerative farming techniques for perennial weed removal from noon to 4pm. To sign up, email heatherfroelicher@gmail.com

BIRTHDAY BASH

KDNK turns 40! Come celebrate at the Third Street Center with a special dinner at 5:30pm and/or a dance party with the Magic Beans at 9pm. Find tickets at www.kdnk.org

THE MIDDLE WORLD

The Marble Charter School Players present “The Middle World” based on a novel by Nicole Beinstein at the Redstone Inn at 7pm. Tickets at www.bit.ly/MiddleWorldMusical

TONE DOG

Steve’s Guitars presents Tone Dog performing bluegrass at 8pm. Tickets at www.stevesguitars.net

SUNDAY, APRIL 16

AYURVEDIC RESET

True Nature guides an Ayurvedic reset for seasonal detoxification, rejuvenation and wellbeing through April 23. Register online at www.truenaturehealingarts.com

BRYAN BIELANSKI

Steve’s Guitars presents Bryan Bielanski at 8pm. For tickets, visit www.stevesguitars.net

TUESDAY, APRIL 18

INVERSION PRACTICE

True Nature teaches foundational exercises and drills to build strength and confidence for inversions (handstands and headstands in yoga) from 6 to 7pm. Register at www.truenaturehealingarts.com

ESL STORYTELLING

English in Action invites intermediate and advanced English language learners to a five-part storytelling workshop meeting Tuesdays, today through May 23, at 6:30pm at the Basalt Library. Email sarah@englishinaction.org to participate as a tutor or student.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 19

LEGO OR SWITCH

Kids can choose between constructing Legos or playing Nintendo Switch in the Treehouse Room at Basalt Library at 2:30pm.

SPRING GARDENING

Sue Gray gives tips for gardening in the challenging Rocky Mountain climate at the Carbondale Library at 5:30pm.

NIA DANCING

Steve Aldredge leads Nia dancing at the Basalt Library at 5:30pm.

WILDFLOWER WATERCOLORS

Amy Beidelman teaches watercolor painting at The Art Base from 6 to 8pm. Register at www.theartbase.org

POST BREAST CANCER

Valley View breast surgeon Betsy Brew, MD and Oncologist Peter Rossi, MD present “Survivorship and Lifestyle Recommendations Post Breast Cancer,” a virtual discussion via Zoom at 6pm. Visit www.bit.ly/PostBreastCancer to register.

BEAR ENCOUNTERS

Following a traumatic incident last fall, New Castle is hosting a presentation on what to do if you encounter a bear, at the community center at 6pm and also on Zoom. Questions? Contact ccarey@newcastlecolorado.org

5POINT KICK OFF

The 16th Annual 5Point Flagship Film Festival kicks off with a free screening at Thunder River Theatre Company at 7pm, though donations benefit Carbondale Homeless Assistance. Visit www.bit.ly/5PointKickOff to register. The fun continues through the weekend, with adventure film screenings at 7pm throughout the weekend at the Carbondale Recreation Center and more.

STEVE’S

The Tall Poppy String Band performs at Steve’s Guitars at 8pm. Tickets at www.stevesguitars.net

THURSDAY, APRIL 20

CRMS OPEN HOUSE

Colorado Rocky Mountain School hosts its Spring Open House from 9:30 to 11:30am. Visit www.crms.org for more info.

CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP

Reflect with fellow caregivers of Alzheimers and cognitive impaired patients and family members at the Basalt Library at 10:30am.

BOOK CLUB

The Third Thursday Book Club discusses “The Last Kingdom” by Bernard Cornwell at the Carbondale Library at 2pm.

PALLIATIVE CARE

Dr. Shane Lieberman presents “Understanding Palliative Care” at Sopris Lodge at 3pm. To RSVP, call 970-456-6871 or visit soprislodge.com/events

SPACE DETECTIVES

Ever wonder about what else is out there? Investigate space with fellow detectives at the Basalt Library at 4pm. All ages are welcome. Visit www.basaltlibrary.org for more info.

REDSTONE BINGO

Bingo Night at the Redstone Inn begins at 6:30pm.

GOBLIN & FAY

Kate Goblin and Mugsy Fay perform “a feminist fantasy folk freak frolic” at Steve’s Guitars at 8pm. Tickets at www.stevesguitars.net

5POINT LAUGHS

5Point’s first “Late Night Laughs” event brings stand-up comedians to the Black Nugget at 10:30pm.

FRIDAY, APRIL 21

SUSTAINABILITY CONFERENCE

CMC’s 7th Sustainability and Ecosystem Science Conference will be virtual this year, from 9am to noon, with Beatriz Soto providing the conference’s keynote address. Learn more at coloradomtn.edu/sustainabilityconference

JOB SEARCH SUPPORT

Gain strategies and insight to support your job search at the Basalt Library at 1pm. This is a bilingual event.

VITA NOVA

The Center for Human Flourishing presents Italian scholar Andrea Villa introducing Dante’s “Vita Nova” and love lessons for modernity at the Third Street Center from 7 to 8:30pm. Tickets at www.tcfhf.org

HISTORY OF COMEDY

The Reduced Shakespeare Company performs “The Complete History of Comedy (Abridged)” at TACAW at 8pm. Come early for dinner at 6pm. For tickets and more info, visit www.tacaw.org

FRETLINERS

The Fretliners play bluegrass at Steve’s Guitars at 8pm. Tickets at www.stevesguitars.net