Scuttlebutt and Calendar – Nov. 23, 2023

Heads up dog lovers

Colorado State University warns dog owners to be on the lookout for a contagious illness that leads to a new type of canine upper respiratory infection. The disease is linked to severe pneumonia and is spreading along the Front Range. In a recent interview, Dr. Michael Lapin of CSU’s James L. Voss Veterinary Teaching Hospital said that “cases are being diagnosed more frequently and the course of disease is different than usual.” He added that no one knows yet whether it’s caused by a virus, bacterium or a combo of the two. Symptoms may include coughing, sneezing, nasal or eye discharge, and lethargy. Local veterinarians urge caution when traveling with your dog to the Front Range this holiday season. More info is at

www.bit.ly/K9Respiratory

Special session bears fruit

Four of seven new bills were signed into law Monday night after a special session of the 74th Colorado General Assembly last weekend. According to the Denver Post, those bills will provide property tax relief in the wake of the failure of ballot Proposition HH, fund the state Department of the Treasury to staff the property tax deferral program, flatten TABOR refunds and increase the Earned Income Tax Credit match.

Thompson Divide EA delayed

The release of a draft Environmental Assessment for the proposed Thompson Divide Withdrawal, initially scheduled for the week of Nov. 13, has been delayed. Olivia Blake, acting public affairs officer for the White River National Forest, stated in an email that the timeline has been extended for some final internal reviews. “Environmental analyses are complicated documents that require multiple levels of review from a wide variety of people,” she told The Sopris Sun. “We do not currently have an estimated date for its release.” The withdrawal of 224,704 acres of U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management lands in the Thompson Divide area, south of Carbondale, was initiated in Oct. 2022. More information is at www.bit.ly/ThompsonWithdrawal

Daily Bread gas explosion

A gas explosion ripped through the Daily Bread restaurant and bakery in downtown Glenwood Springs on Saturday Nov. 18. A city press release stated that the explosion blew out the front window and left active flames at the source of a gas leak. Adjacent buildings were evacuated and the fire was doused. One person inside Daily Bread at the time of the explosion was taken to Valley View Hospital with minor injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Operation Santa

The U.S. Postal Service’s holiday program Operation Santa began in 1912 and is still going strong. First, you choose a letter to Santa from the USPS website. Let’s say, “Little Tommy wants a …” Well, what do kids want this year? Maybe he wants a KDNK sweatshirt, or a Sopris Sun SUNscription, or the complete set of Encyclopedia Britannica, a puppy, a kayak or a trip to Meow Wolf. By going to www.uspsoperationsanta.com you can find out, fulfill the wish, wrap up the gift if applicable and mail it right to Tommy. It’s all about random acts of kindness.

KDNK Listener Survey

Our local radio station is a community gem and wants to hear from the community. You can weigh in on topics like music, local news and National Public Radio by participating in a listener survey at www.kdnk.org

They say it’s your birthday!

COMMUNITY CALENDAR



KDNK is hosting its annual Labor of Love Auction at Thunder River Theatre on Dec. 1 from 5-8:30pm. A “very merry” live auction begins at 7pm, to be emceed by KDNK DJ The Walrus. You can also bid on items from the comfort of your own home, Dec. 1-8, by visiting www.bit.ly/KDNKLOL. KDNK has been putting on the Labor of Love Auction for years. Just look at this Valley Journal archive photo of volunteers and staff members taking calls (before online bidding was a thing) and having fun during the Labor of Love fundraiser of 1987.

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 23

THANKSGIVING

Happy Turkey Day! Most government offices will be closed today and tomorrow.

HOLIDAY MEETING

Feeling the Thanksgiving blues? Catch a recovery meeting at the meeting place at 10am. The Meeting Place offers 24 recovery meetings each week. Find a meeting that suits you at www.meetingplacecarbondale.org

THANK YOGA

Cari Eisenson leads “Thanksgiving Day Gratitude Flow” at Kula Yoga on Main at 9am. Register at www.kulayogaonmain.com

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 24

LIGHTS ON

The Hotel Colorado hosts fun activities and entertainment starting at 3pm leading up to its 33rd Annual Holiday Lighting Ceremony at 7:05pm.

HOLIDAY DINNER SHOWS

The Glenwood Vaudeville Revue invites you to dinner and a show, full of Holiday spirit, every Friday and Saturday at 6pm and Sundays at 5pm through Jan. 13. More info at www.gvrshow.com

SOPRIS THEATRE

Sopris Theatre Company, located at CMC’s Spring Valley campus, presents “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time.” The show opens tonight with Friday and Saturday showings at 7pm and Sunday showings at 2pm through Dec. 3. Tickets at www.coloradomtn.edu/theatre

‘THE MINUTES’

It’s the final weekend to see Thunder River Theatre Company’s performance of “The Minutes.” Catch the show tonight or tomorrow night at 7:30pm, or Sunday, Nov. 26 at 2pm. Tickets at www.thunderrivertheatre.com

CRYSTAL THEATRE

The Crystal Theatre shows “The Holdovers” tonight and tomorrow night at 7pm, Sunday at 5pm and Thursday, Nov. 30 at 7pm. “Advice for Girls” screens on Wednesday, Nov. 29 at 5:30pm.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 25

GRAND ILLUMINATION

Redstone hosts its Annual Grand Illumination. Join Santa for a walk down the Boulevard, starting from Propaganda Pie at 4:30pm, to the “larger-than-life” bonfire at the lower parking lot of the Redstone Inn.

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 26

METHODIST WORSHIP

The Roaring Fork Methodist Cooperative Parish invites anyone to worship at its Sunday services in Carbondale (385 South Second Street), weekly at 9am. The Parish considers itself a reconciling congregation, “meaning we are welcoming and affirming to all.”

DRAG & DRUNCH

The Roaring Divas perform at the Marble Distillery at 11:30am.

KDNK AT EL DORADO

DJ Luis Raul brings a cinematically driven western psychedelic set to El Dorado at 3pm. Check it out in-person, or turn your radio on.

ECSTATIC DANCE

Alya Howe and DJ Alejandra Rico guide the Ecstatic Dance at 13 Moons Ranch south of Carbondale at 6pm. Email alyahowe@me.com or call 970-309-2582 with questions.

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 27

EIA OPEN HOURS

English in Action holds open English tutoring hours at the Basalt Library at 6pm. Call 970-963-9200.

MICRODOSING

The Western Colorado Mycological Association is hosting an expert panel where the public can ask questions about microdosing at the Carbondale Library at 7pm. www.wcmycoassociation.org

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 28

CHARCOAL WORKSHOP

Valeria Fiala guides a “Perfect Imperfection — Charcoal” workshop at 5:30pm. Register at www.theartbase.org

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 29

FOOD AND MOOD

Emily Stanton, a public health dietitian nutritionist, presents “Food and Mood: Understanding the Connection between Diet and Mental Health” at 2:30pm at Sopris Lodge. Register at www.soprislodge.com

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 30

WINTERFAIRE STORE

Waldorf School on the Roaring Fork invites people to the opening of its Winterfaire Store from 5-8pm. This is an adults only event. The school’s Winterfaire celebration is tomorrow from 11am to 3pm, which is open to all ages. More info at www.waldorfschoolrf.com

5POINT FOR FREE

5Point’s “On The Road Tour” stops at the Pitkin County Library in Aspen for a free viewing of its adventure films at 6pm. Register at www.pitcolib.org

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 1

SHINING MOUNTAINS FILM

The Aspen Indigenous Foundation presents the Shining Mountains Film Festival, with feature-length and short documentaries, as well as live Q&A sessions following each screening, today and tomorrow at The Wheeler Opera House. Tickets and more info are at www.shiningmountainsfilm.com

ENGLISH CLASS

Valley Settlement teaches an English class from 9am to 12:30pm at the Basalt Library.

INTERIOR DESIGN POP-UP

Djuna and Te Zaal Interior Design hosts an opening for its “Interior Design and Gift Pop-Up” in Basalt (23300 Two Rivers Road, #32) at 4pm. The pop-up will be open Thursdays through Saturdays, noon to 6pm, Dec. 2-23. More info at www.djuna.com

XMAS IN WILLITS

A tree lighting celebration takes place at Triangle Park in Willits, complete with Santa and Mrs. Claus visits for kids, carolers, free horse drawn carriage rides and more from 4-6pm.

LIGHT UP CARBONDALE

Carbondale lights up the Christmas Tree at Weant Boulevard and Main Street and fills downtown with holiday cheer this First Friday. The fun starts at 5pm. There will be two public engagement opportunities there for upcoming town projects and initiatives: the development of Chacos Park and the Carbondale Mobility & Access Plan.

ORNAMENT PAINTING

The Carbondale Clay Center invites little ones and their guardians to paint clay ornaments from 6-8pm. Walk on down to the Christmas tree lighting afterward to hang your ornament!

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 2

XMAS TREES & POSADA

Wilderness Workshop and Defiende Nuestra Tierra host their bilingual and annual “Christmas Tree Cutting and Posada” event at Babbish Gulch Trailhead (4 Mile Road) from 10am to 2pm. Christmas tree permits will be available. More info and registration is at www.bit.ly/Xmas-Posada

HOLIDAY BAZAAR

The Glenwood Community Center hosts its Third Annual Holiday Bazaar with local makers, creators, crafters and artistic vendors from 10am to 6pm. More info at www.bit.ly/GlenwoodBazaar

HOLIDAY MARKET

The Redstone Art Foundation hosts the Redstone Holiday Market, a European style outdoor market with locally made bits and bobs, from 11am to 4pm along the Boulevard.

CELEBRATION OF LIFE

A celebration of life service for Paul N. Sutro will take place at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in Basalt at 2pm. All are welcome.

ORAN MOR

Scottish-Irish musical group Oran Mor performs a holiday concert at the Carbondale Library at 2pm. The group will perform at the Glenwood Springs Library on Dec. 8 at 6pm.

NAUGHTY OR NICE?

Marble Distillery hosts family-friendly photo shoots with Santa from 2-5pm. Then, the adult “Bad Santa” photo shoot kicks off at 6pm.

GARLAND WORKSHOP

Vallee Noone guides a garland making workshop at the Launchpad today and tomorrow from 4-6pm. Register at www.carbondalearts.com

SUMMIT FOR LIFE

The Chris Klug Foundation hosts the 2023 Summit for Life at Aspen Mountain at 5:30pm. A post party is to follow at the Sun Deck. Alternatively, skip the uphill hike and Ride for Life by taking the Gondola straight to the top. More info at www.chrisklugfoundation.org

BRIAN BLADE

Brian Blade and the Fellowship perform at TACAW at 8pm. Tickets at www.tacaw.org

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 3

BLISS YOUR HIPS

Cari Eisenson guides a “Bliss Your Hips” yoga session at Kula Yoga on Main at 5:30pm. Register at www.kulayogaonmain.com

NATIVE PRIDE

Native Pride Productions presents “Inspired by Tradition, Powered by Dance,” a live performance, and educational opportunity, of traditional Native American dances at the Wheeler Opera House at 1:30pm. Tickets at www.aspenshowtix.com

MONDAY, DECEMBER 4

TOY MAKEOVER

Kids, 6-12, give their used toys a makeover for the holidays. Repurpose and upcycle old toys to create something new at the Community Art Center in Glenwood Springs. Register at www.bit.ly/glenwoodrec-arts

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 5

MUSIC TRIVIA

The Andy Zanca Youth Empowerment Program hosts its Music Trivia Night fundraiser at Carbondale Beer Works at 7pm. This is a 21 and up event. Register your team at www.bit.ly/AZYEPtrivia

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 6

COSECHA TEXTILES

Learn and experiment with textiling at the Cosecha Textiles studio south of Carbondale every first Wednesday from 4-9pm. Register at www.cosechatextiles.com

NORDIC SOCIAL

Mount Sopris Nordic Council hosts its annual Nordic Social, kicking off the cross country ski season, at El Dorado in Carbondale at 6pm. Members will each receive a free drink ticket.

‘THE GRINCH’

The Glenwood Vaudeville Revue screens the 2018 animated rendition of “The Grinch” at 6:30pm. Tickets at www.gvrshow.com

CHARLIE ALBRIGHT

The Glenwood Springs Community Concert Association hosts pianist Charlie Albright for a performance at the Mountain View Church in Glenwood Springs at 6pm. More info at www.gsconcertassn.org

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 7

SoL THEATRE

Youth company SoL Theatre presents “A Christmas Story” at Thunder River Theatre tonight, tomorrow and Saturday at 6pm. Catch the matinee on Sunday, Dec. 10 at 2pm. Tickets at www.soltheatrecompany.org

MEN’S GROUP

HeadQuarters in Basalt hosts Common Roots, a monthly open gathering for anyone 18 and up who identifies by he/him pronouns, at 6pm. Register at www.headq.org

CLIMBING FILM TOUR

TACAW presents the fourth season of the Climbing Film Tour, which includes a selection of short films celebrating the global climbing community, at 7:30pm. Tickets at www.tacaw.org

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 8

ART FOR THE HOLIDAYS

The Art Base hosts its Holiday Open House at 4pm.

CUP AUCTION

The Carbondale Clay Center hosts its 25th Annual Cup Auction fundraiser at 6pm at the Third Street Center.