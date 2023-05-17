Email

With full hearts, we celebrate the life of Scott Bowie. Scott was born in Omaha, Nebraska in 1949. After college, he set out to conquer all of Colorado’s 14ers. Upon arriving in Aspen, he stopped and never left. It’s where he met and married Betsy Thaete and began his career with Mollica and Associates — now the Aspen Appraisal Group — and strengthened his passion for the mountains and his community as a volunteer with Aspen Mountain Rescue.

In 1982, he moved to Carbondale into a log home he and Betsy built together, raised two sons and where — on the afternoon of May 9, 2023 — he passed away. Throughout his life, he loved playing golf, training dogs, researching the Civil War and wearing his collar popped at every opportunity. He also always insisted on being early to everything including death. Scott is survived by his wife Betsy, his sons, Erik and Soren, and four grandchildren. In his memory, please consider donating to Compassion and Choices: www.compassionandchoices.org