Scenes from July 4 in Carbondale and Redstone

Carbondale’s Fourth of July pool party was filled with family fun. Swimmers competed in a watermelon relay race and diving for coins. Rubber duckies were abundant and pizza, cake and popsicles fed the crowd through the afternoon.

It was a joyous celebration at the John M. Fleet Pool, which is in its final season. Trustees were informed on June 20 that the 2024 season will be canceled while construction of a new aquatics facility takes place.

Find the summer schedule at www.carbondalerec.com/aquatics

Photos by Tommy Sands:

Redstone photos by April Crow-Spaulding:

Photo by Lynn “Jake” Burton:

