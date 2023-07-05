Your community connector

Scenes from July 4 in Carbondale and Redstone

Carbondale’s Fourth of July pool party was filled with family fun. Swimmers competed in a watermelon relay race and diving for coins. Rubber duckies were abundant and pizza, cake and popsicles fed the crowd through the afternoon. 

It was a joyous celebration at the John M. Fleet Pool, which is in its final season. Trustees were informed on June 20 that the 2024 season will be canceled while construction of a new aquatics facility takes place.

Find the summer schedule at www.carbondalerec.com/aquatics

Photos by Tommy Sands:

Redstone photos by April Crow-Spaulding:

Photo by Lynn “Jake” Burton:

An American flag hung over Highway 133 just south of Penny Hot Springs on Tuesday morning. Some Crystal Valley folks said they’d never seen it before. Does this kind of flag hanging require a CDOT permit?

