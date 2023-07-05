RVR tees up for third annual ALCF benefit

Email

The third annual Anna Lynn Cunningham Foundation (ALCF) benefit concert is on July 15 at River Valley Ranch at 6pm, featuring Dark Star Orchestra. This Grateful Dead tribute band has performed over 3,100 shows throughout their 25-year career.

“This is a great opportunity to see this band if you’re a Grateful Dead follower,” ALCF co-founder Julie Warren stated. “You can expect a four-hour show where they’ll pick one of the 2,000 Grateful Dead shows and play it in its entirety. We don’t know what that show is yet. We’ll find out shortly before the event, and the audience can expect a seven or eight-piece group entertaining them all night long.”

In addition, the third annual memorial golf tournament will take place at the River Valley Ranch Golf Course on Friday, July 21. The entire River Valley Ranch golf course will be converted into a par three course for a 22 hole team scramble event that begins at 3pm. Teams of up to five can play, and lunch will be included.

ALCF was founded in 2020 by Warren and her husband, Red Cunningham, after their daughter, for whom the foundation is named, passed away from Ewing’s Sarcoma at the age of 16. Warren and Cunningham started the foundation to support other families navigating childhood illness.

Though the family went through unimaginable grief when Anna died in 2019, they have dedicated their time to building the foundation, spreading positivity and light in remembrance of their daughter, who was joyful and giving.

“For us, it’s pretty healing to be able to help parents, because we have been in that place, and it is a difficult place to be in,” said Warren. “Knowing that we can offer a little bit of lightness or joy in a typically very sad time helps us heal, so keeping that legacy alive reflects who our daughter was. It means a lot to us.”

Her sentiments were echoed by Cunningham, who told The Sopris Sun, “It’s a good thing, and Anna would have much fun with it. I can only imagine her running around the concert, listening to music, and having a lot of fun.”

Concerning the concert, Warner and Cunningham say that besides general admission, there is a “Deadhead” VIP experience which features gourmet food, an open bar and a lounge set-up. Many food trucks will cater the event, including The Rolling Fork, Mama’s Pierogi, Slow Groovin’ BBQ, Moontime Crepes and Windy City Eats. There will also be face painting for the little ones and beer and cocktails for adults in attendance.

“That such an acclaimed artist or band will be in our little town playing an outdoor concert was a general surprise the previous two concerts,” Cunningham said. Regarding the River Valley Ranch driving range, “It’s a really fun, lighthearted venue that’s been here for 25 years but hadn’t been used for such events.”

Warren continued, “When people come to the concert, they often can’t believe that this had never happened before, and they say, ‘Let’s do this every weekend!’ It’s a lot of work, though.”

All proceeds from this fundraiser will go to ALCF, which will then distribute the money to families in the Valley facing the complex challenges wrought by childhood illness. Camping is not available for the concert and children aged 12 and under are granted free entry but must be with an adult. Locals are encouraged to walk or bike to the event because parking will be limited.

Asked how the community can support the foundation outside of this benefit, Warren encouraged folks to visit their website, where sponsorship and donation opportunities are happening year-round.

For tickets for the Dark Star Orchestra concert on July 15 and the golf tournament on July 21, and to generally learn more and donate, visit alcfoundation.net