Ruth Vars Barnes, October 19, 1939 – June 16, 2023

Ruth Vars Barnes, 83, of Glenwood Springs, passed away on June 16 of heart failure, surrounded by her loving family. Ruth was born in Westerly, Rhode Island, to Mary Vars, a homemaker, accountant and investor who spent most of her life caring for others, and Raymond Vars, a pharmacist who ran Vars Brothers Pharmacies with his twin brother.

Ruth was the Valedictorian of her graduating class from Westerly High School. She earned a BA in chemistry from Mount Holyoke College (MHC) in Massachusetts, graduating magna cum laude, and was thrilled that both of her daughters also graduated from MHC. Ruth later earned an MA in teaching from Harvard University. She loved learning, and earned many accolades during her academic career.

Ruth met husband James (Jim) Barnes in 1964 on a blind date arranged by Jim’s cousin, also a friend and colleague of Ruth’s. Jim said it took him about 15 minutes to know he was in love with Ruth. Soon thereafter, Jim and his father ran into someone from Westerly who, when asked about Ruth, said, “Oh, Ruth Vars! A very brainy girl!” On June 26, 2023, Ruth and Jim would have been married for 58 years.

Ruth taught chemistry at Needham High School in Massachusetts, and later, because of her concerns about the environment, started a Shaklee business with husband Jim, sharing “products in harmony with nature and good health.” Together, they earned many Shaklee reward trips, which allowed the entire family to visit exciting locations all over the world. Later, daughter Deborah joined them in running the business, which still thrives today. Over the years, Ruth became a friend and mentor to many in Shaklee.

Ruth and Jim raised their daughters in Acton, Massachusetts, and later moved to Charlestown, Rhode Island, where they enjoyed a beautiful view of the ocean. Then, in order to be closer to their grandchildren, they moved to Glenwood Springs, trading the ocean view for one of the mountains. Daughter Caroline later moved to the same neighborhood with her family. Ruth loved having her entire immediate family so close! She was also very active in the United Methodist Church over her lifetime, in both Acton and Glenwood Springs.

Ruth was incredibly warm and genuine, thoughtful and loving, and simply brilliant. Ruth loved laughing, and could be a bit of a prankster, especially on April Fools’ Day. But her favorite day was always March 4, because it is the only day of the year that is also a command — march forth! Ruth was also a wonderful listener and communicator. Friends and family will greatly miss the heartfelt and personal cards she sent to celebrate every special occasion.

Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, several cousins, and son-in-law Mike Augustyniak. She is survived by husband James, daughters Caroline Barnes and Deborah Barnes Hardaker, son-in-law Julian Hardaker and grandchildren Kate and Claire Hardaker, all of Glenwood Springs, and grandchildren Andrew (Drew) Augustyniak and Casey Augustyniak, of Northglenn and Westminster, Colorado.

A celebration of life will be held at the Glenwood Springs First United Methodist Church in the coming months. A second service will be held next year at The Chapel at Wood River in Richmond, Rhode Island.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to any of the following organizations: Rocky Mountain Down Syndrome Association at rmdsa.org, For the Good at forthegood.org (A local nonprofit that partners with villages in rural Kenya to keep girls in school) and Glenwood Springs First United Methodist Church at roaringforkchurches.org