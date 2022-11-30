Runnin’ on turkey legs

Email

Nothing gets one in the mood to gobble gobble like a good old fashioned foot race, as evidenced by 470 registrations for this year’s Turkey Trot hosted by Carbondale Parks and Recreation.

Jeff Colt and Kara Lapoint took the cake for overall fastest times, completing the 5k in 17 minutes, 12 seconds and 20 minutes, 57 seconds respectively.

Among the youngsters (under 18), Zachary King and Kayla Steele finished first at 21 minutes, 19 seconds and 24 minutes, 18 seconds.

In the 62+ category, Daniel Perlman and Virgina Rutowski won with 20 minutes, 20 seconds and 30 minutes, 2 seconds.

Last and literally not least, Carl Meinecke earned the “average racer” grand prize by placing exactly in the middle with a time of 31 minutes, 35 seconds.

As for the one-mile fun run, Teddy Lievois had the fastest time overall at 7 minutes 49 seconds.